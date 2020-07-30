Celebrity Style

Hailey Bieber's Red Carpet Looks Prove She's The Nostalgic Fashion Queen

At just 23, she’s already a pro at event dressing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has red carpet dressing down to a science. From movie premieres as a child to high-fashion events today, she knows how to bring the glamour and ensure that all eyes are on her.

Sheer lace catsuits, tiered tulle confections — Bieber has worn it all, and just about every look ends up on a best-dressed list.

Ahead, find her top red carpet looks so far. And prepare to be inspired.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
She opted for bright orange and big hair for the 2010 ESPY Awards with her dad, Stephen Baldwin.

