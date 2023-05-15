If you think you can only get stylish, eye-catching clothing from expensive designer stores and brand-name shops, think again. Amazon is also full of fashionable finds that can help elevate your wardrobe quickly. The best part? These pieces are perfect for scooping up when you’re on a budget, as they don’t come with the usual sky-high price tags that luxury clothing, shoes, and accessories often have.

From beautiful jewelry that looks seriously expensive to flowy skirts that you’ll wear all year long, read ahead for, hands down, the best clothing on Amazon under $30.

1 This Lightweight Midi Skirt With A Comfy Foldover Waistband Lock & Love Lightweight Flare Midi Skirt $20 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of this printed midi skirt that’s also available in a range of colors like black, navy, and olive. Made from a soft, stretchy rayon blend, this bottom features a pull-on closure, a fold-over waistband, and a below-the-knee length. From work to weekend brunch, this stylish skirt gets the job done. Available styles: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Breathable Button-Down Blouse That Can Be Worn Countless Ways BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon A good button-down blouse can be worn in so many ways. Wear it opened over a crop top for a casual layered look, or style it tucked into a denim midi skirt for a quick office fit. This pick, which comes in a variety of bold prints as well as plenty of neutral styles, boasts a turndown collar and a tailored fit that makes it so easy to style. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 This Stretchy Thong Bodysuit That Never Comes Untucked REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bodysuits are all the rage right now, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they super easy to style, but they also can instantly make your ensemble look about 10 times more polished because you don’t have to worry about untucked hems. This pick, which has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is made from a super soft nylon blend. Plus, it has a high neckline and a snap-button crotch for easy wearability. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 These Lightweight Joggers That Can Be Worn From Barre To Brunch THE GYM PEOPLE Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon A pair of pants that can do it all? Sign me up! These comfortable joggers, that come in shades like denim blue and trendy hot pink, have an elastic waistband, tapered leg design, and two deep side pockets that come in handy when out and about. These not only work best for workouts and for lounging around the house, but can easily be dressed up by slipping on a pair of strappy sandals and a flowy white blouse. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Versatile Leather Belt That Can Be Worn With Jeans, Skirts, Dresses & More SUOSDEY Leather Cowhide Pin Buckle Waist Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon A simple accessory like this belt can quickly transform an outfit. This affordable pick is made from a leathery material and boasts an alloy metal buckle that adds a bit of shine and pizzazz. Whether you wear it with with blue jeans or frayed denim shorts or use it to cinch a coat or flowy dress, this vintage-looking belt checks all the boxes. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

6 This Fan-Favorite Zippered Sweater That Is So Soft & Cozy Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon A well-made fleece jacket is pretty much priceless. It can be worn over tees, packed in carryons during trips, and layered over turtlenecks, sweaters, and more when exploring the great outdoors. This pick is made from recycled polyester and features a full-length zip closure. Not to mention it has over 33,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. *Adds to cart* Available styles: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 These Popular Denim Jeans With A Contoured Waistband Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can always count on Levi’s for high-quality denim that looks as good as it feels. These highly-rated straight-leg jeans are made from a slightly stretchy cotton blend and feature a contoured waistband that helps cut back on gapping. Available in a range of blue-hued washes and classic black, these well-made bottoms deserve a permanent spot in your closet. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 — 28

8 This Expensive-Looking Gold-Plated Necklace Elevates Any Outfit CHESKY 14K Gold/Silver Plated Snake Chain Necklace Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled — this delicate chain necklace only looks like it costs a pretty penny. Made with two strands of gold-plated brass, this delicate piece of jewelry helps add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Wear it with a floor-length maxi dress, or pair it with matching gold earrings for a sophisticated yet casual work look. Available styles: 18

9 A Drapey Cardigan That Has Long Sleeves & A Loose Hem Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Throw on this drapey open-front cardigan when you want to layer something over your top but don’t feel like wearing a more structured blazer. Made with a soft viscose blend, this stylish sweater has long sleeves, a flowy hem, and an eye-catching shoulder seam design. Offered in colors like black, caramel, and lime green, this pick is particularly popular, with over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 These Sparkly Golden Cuff Earrings That Are So Trendy Right Now PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Consider adding these gold-plated cuffs to your cart if you need a pair of everyday earrings. These trendy huggies are around a half-inch in diameter, making them the perfect accessory to wear when you want to add a little sparkle to your look. Besides yellow gold, they also come in rose gold and white gold color options. Available colors: 3

11 A Versatile V-Neck Dress That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints OUGES Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon I love how easy V-neck dresses are to style — you can pair them with strappy heels and a gold necklace if you need something to wear to a formal event or dress them down with tennis shoes and a colorful tote to run errands. This pick, which has short sleeves and a swingy A-line cut, has a fun wrap design at the waist that gives it a bit of excitement. Also available in colorways like navy floral and solid pink, this fun frock is a wardrobe must-have. Available colors: 50

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 These Front-Seam High-Waisted Bottoms That Go With Everything Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These dress pants have so many details that I absolutely love. For instance, they’re made with a stretchy polyester blend, have a high-waisted fit, an elastic waistband, and a pull-on closure, which is great if you hate dealing with buttons, snaps, or zippers. I also can’t get enough of the front seam detailing that makes these pants look so much more expensive than they actually are. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 5X

13 These Ultra-Light Loafers That Have Elastic Laces & A Durable Outsole Bruno Marc Slip-on Loafer Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon Consider scooping up a pair of these canvas boat shoes if you’re looking for shoes that look stylish and feel pretty good on, too. These lightweight loafers, carried in a range of neutral shades, have elastic shoelaces (which helps put less pressure on the top of your foot), a removable insole, and a durable yet ultra-light outsole. Their slip-on design also makes them so easy and quick to put on. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

14 This Super Soft Romper That Has An Adjustable Drawstring Waist Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pick up this terrycloth romper and watch how much easier getting dressed becomes. Made with a stretchy, sweat-wicking cotton and viscose blend, this popular one-piece boasts a V-neckline, a sleeveless design, and an adjustable drawstring waist. This pick looks great paired with white tennis shoes but can quickly be dressed up for brunch by adding chunky mules and an oversized blazer. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 These Breathable Running Shorts That Have A Split Hem Design For Easier Wear BMJL Elastic High Waisted Running Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boasting over 7,000 perfect ratings, these high-waisted running shorts look (and feel) so similar to brand-name versions but come without the hefty price tag. These feature a pull-on closure, an elastic waistband, and a zippered side pocket to stash your phone, wallet, or keys. One of my favorite details is its tulip hem, which allows you to move more freely. I love these for gym workouts and exercise classes, but they’d also work well as your everyday summer shorts to wear out. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

16 This Sweet Sleeveless Dress That’s Reminiscent Of Your Favorite “It Girl” Brand Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of the French “it girl” style, you’ll love this sleeveless dress. Boasting a simple button closure, this sweet frock has a shirt-tail hem, spread collar, and an elegant button-up front. It hits just above the knee and can be worn with tights and ballet flats or knee-high socks and lug sole loafers for a trendy look. Available styles: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Pair Of Stretchy Jeggings That Look Like Denim (But Aren’t) No nonsense Classic Jeggings With Back Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon No nonsense, all style. These stretchy jeggings, made from a breathable cotton blend, have a pull-on closure, functional back pockets, and gold topstitching detail. A dead ringer for authentic denim, these bottoms are perfect for those days when you want to look put-together but still want to feel comfy and cozy. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X

18 This Lightweight, Lacy Tank That Feels Great On BLENCOT Lace Trim V Neck Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Elevate your tank top collection by adding this lace-trimmed top to your dresser. It’s made with a breezy polyester blend, has a pull-on closure, and features a sultry V-neck cut. Its front is even lined for more stress-free wear. This camisole looks so good paired with light-wash denim jeans, printed silk skirts, black dress pants, or even frayed shorts. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

19 A Zippered Jersey Hoodie That’s Perfect For Everyday Wear Hanes Full Zip Slub Cotton Jersey Hoodie Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 26,000 five-star ratings, this zippered jersey hoodie is a must-buy. It’s made from 100% cotton and features a front kangaroo pocket, a functional drawstring hood, and rib knit cuffs that make for great detail. Have this on hand during flights and car trips to stay cozy as you travel, or layer under jackets and blazers to feel warmer during cooler months. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Heart-Shaped Vegan Leather Purse That’s Swoon-Worthy Trendeology Heart Shape Vegan Leather Crossbody Purse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Reviewers have fallen in love with this heart-shaped purse, and it’s easy to see why. This sweet little bag is surprisingly durable and high-quality, especially given the budget-friendly price tag. Reviewers say it holds all of their essentials and then some, and with 15 fun color options, you can pair this with any outfit. Available colors: 15

21 This Casual Tank That Has A V-Neckline & A Curved Hem XIEERDUO V-Neck Casual Flowy Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Switch out old, dingy tank tops for this casual flowy top with over 11,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this sleeveless top is loose-fitting and features an oh-so-cute rounded hem. Pair with dress pants and a boxy blazer for in-office work days or wear with biker shorts and chunky sandals during weekends. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

22 A High-Waisted Midi Skirt That Has A Gorgeous Bow On The Waist Belle Poque High Waist A-Line Flared Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this flared midi skirt that knocks all the other skirts out of the water. This pick features an A-line cut, a high-waisted fit, and open side-seam pockets that are big enough to put your phone, keys, wallet, or anything else you may need in. Its fixed fabric bow belt brings a bit of haute couture energy, and its below-the-knee length makes this a perfect pick to wear to formal events. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 This Above-The-Knee Sun Dress That Has Nifty Side Pockets SimpleFun Tank T-Shirt Sundress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This fun, hippie chic tank dress features a pull-on closure, has two side pockets (score), and has a playful above-the-knee length. Available in fun colors and prints like red floral and leaf green, this easy-to-wear dress can be worn alone during hot weather or layered over a turtleneck and tights during the colder months for an unexpected ensemble. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 This Oversized Fringed Scarf That Gives A Style Boost To Any Outfit Wander Agio Long Lattice Shawl Amazon $12 See On Amazon This lattice shawl, which has over 18,000 five-star ratings, can instantly make your outfit look so much more put-together. Made from cotton, this ultra-chic scarf is around 79 inches long, which means you can easily wrap it around yourself at least a couple of times. Its tasseled edges are an elegant detail, and it’s soft, cozy feel makes this the perfect accessory to have on hand during crisp weather. Finally, a scarf that is both cute and functional. Available styles: 20

25 This Easy, Breezy V-Neck Blouse That Has Ruffled Sleeves SimpleFun V-Neck Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can get so much mileage out of this printed chiffon blouse that features a V-neckline and flouncy sleeves. Whether worn with dress pants, paired with high-waisted shorts, or tied up with a silky skirt, this lightweight top gets the job done, all while giving off summery vibes. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Cropped Corduroy Jacket That Has Front Pockets Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Button Down Shacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Is there anything cuter than this cropped corduroy jacket? Didn’t think so. Made with a durable cotton blend, this easy-to-style top features a drop shoulder, button closure, and two front pockets that add some extra detail. Whether you wear it buttoned up and paired with faded jeans or worn open with a stretchy black tank underneath, this two-in-one shirt/jacket combo adds cozy, cute vibes. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 These Classic Ballet Flats That Have a Bit Of Stretch To Them Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ballet flats are one of the most versatile shoes out there — they can be worn with tapered pants for a simple work look, styled with a printed dress for a fun weekend ensemble, or even dressed up if matched with a crisp white button-down and silky bottoms. These shoes, which have over 41,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, have a soft, faux leather upper, a flexible outsole, and a classic silhouette that works with many different outfits. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

28 This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit That Has Adjustable Straps BUENOS NINOS V-Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over 15,000 shoppers gave this lightweight jumpsuit a perfect rating because it’s so freaking cute. It has a pull-on closure, loose-fitting waist and legs, and adjustable spaghetti straps. Also, heads up, but this jumpsuit also is offered in a maxi dress style, so if one-pieces are more your thing, they’ve got you covered. Available styles: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 This Ribbed Knit V-Neck Tank With Cute Button Details MEROKEETY Ribbed Button V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon What’s better than a cute V-neck top? A cute V-neck top that comes with buttons. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this breathable top features a rib knit texture, a pull-on closure, and a straight bottom hem. Its buttons can be closed for a more put-together look, or a couple can be left open if you want a more laid-back vibe. Worn alone or layered under jackets and cardigans, this tank is so easy to wear. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Eye-Catching Crossbody Bag That Is Perfect For Travel FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every closet can benefit from having a simple crossbody bag, so why not scoop this one up? It’s crafted from soft faux leather and features a zipper closure, gold-tone hardware, and two inside pockets (one that’s open and one that can be zippered). I especially love the adjustable strap, which you can make longer or shorter depending on your needs. Clocking in at only 8 inches wide, this handbag is great to bring with you during your travels or to music festivals. Available colors: 28

31 This Elegant Blazer That Has Ruched Sleeves & A Shawl Collar POGTMM Open Front Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pick proves that blazers don’t have to break the bank. Crafted from 100% polyester, this open-front cardigan has a button closure, a shawl collar, and ruched, three-quarter-length sleeves. Offered in colors like rose red, black, and navy blue, it also has a slightly cropped fit that gives it a more sophisticated feel. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

32 These Retro Sunglasses That Look More Expensive Than They Really Are SOJOS Retro Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon These sunglasses remind us so much of pricier, vintage pairs with price tags that creep into the hundreds. Boasting 22,000 five-star ratings, these eye-catching sunnies have anti-glare lenses, solid metal hinges, and a rounded shape that’s not too big or too small. They’re also crafted with a high-quality plastic frame that feels sturdy and durable. Available colors: 9

33 A Pair Of Best-Selling Biker Shorts That Are A Wardrobe Essential BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your closet still lacks biker shorts, what are you waiting for? These stretchy bottoms, made with a soft polyester blend, have a wide elastic waistband, two functional side pockets deep enough to stow away your phone and wallet, and a hidden waistband pocket perfect for safekeeping. These come in three different inseams and have a pull-on closure, which is especially handy when you need to throw these on in a flash. Whether worn for workouts or matched with oversized sweatshirts or crop tops for weekend hangs, these shorts are a must. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 A Chic Halter Neck Blouse That Is Perfect For Date Night Dokotoo Sleeveless Halter Neck Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Easily elevate your look by adding this halter neck top to your cart. This sweet sleeveless blouse has a button closure, a ruffled neckline, a keyhole back, and a rough edge hemline. Wear it tucked into pants and skirts for a polished look or untucked over leggings or jeans for a casual ‘fit. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Summery Wide Brim Hat With An Adjustable FIt FURTALK Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon A hat can really tie any look together, and this wide brim number is perfect for sunny weather. The paper straw and polyester material is actually protective against the sun in addition to being so stylish. The fabric band adds a touch of elegance to this look, which you can easily customize to fit your head with the band inside. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Medium — Large-X-Large

36 A Scoop Neck Dress That Falls Right Above The Knee Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon A sweet, swingy dress is just what your wardrobe needs. This pick, which is made from a super stretchy and soft rayon blend, features short sleeves, a scoop neckline, and an over-the-knee length that’s cute and casual. It also drapes beautifully and is durable to hold up wear after wear. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 A Cap-Sleeved Tee With A Standout Twisted Front Detail Jescakoo Front Twist Round Neck T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon You likely have plenty of basic T-shirts, but how about a basic tee with an eye-catching front detail? This loose-fitting top, which has over 10,000 five-star ratings, has a stylish front-twist detail that makes it stand out in addition to a casual round neck and cap sleeves. It’s also made from 100% cotton, so you already know it will be oh-so-breathable on. Available styles: 64

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

38 This Stretchy Bodysuit That Looks Like What Celebrities Wear SHEIUGU Slim Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Say goodbye to frustrating hems that won’t stay tucked when you pick up this bodysuit that is reminiscent of the ones celebs are always photographed in. This pick is made from a stretchy cotton blend and boasts a snap closure at the butt to make for easier wear (no having to pull the whole thing off when you need to use the bathroom). Both casual yet elegant, this fashionable one-piece can be dressed up with printed skirts or dressed down with high-waisted shorts and sneakers. Available styles: 68

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 These Popular V-Neck Tees That You’ll Wear Again & Again Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a well-made tee like this two-pack from Amazon Essentials. Made with a silky soft cotton blend, these V-neck shirts have a close-but-comfortable fit, loose-fitting sleeves, and a stretchy feel that makes them so comfy and easy-to-wear. With over 31,000 five-star ratings, these classic-fit tops makes getting dressed in the morning a cinch. Available styles: 60

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

40 These Durable Canvas Sneakers That Look So Good On FRACORA Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of low-top sneakers, then you’ll love these canvas kicks with over 8,500 perfect ratings on Amazon. They’re crafted with a durable rubber sole, a comfy upper, and a delicately-rounded toe. They also come in every color you could want like neutral white and black, bright shades of pink and green, and everything in between. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 11

41 This Classic Pullover Hoodie With A Large Front Pocket Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make lounge days (or errand runs) so much more stylish with this fleece pullover hoodie. It’s made from a soft cotton blend, boasts a pull-on closure, and has an adjustable drawstring hood that makes this pick perfect for chilly days. The front kangaroo pocket and accent stitching are also a nice touch. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

42 These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants That Are Buttery Soft SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Be ready to be ridiculously comfortable when you wear these palazzo pants. Made of a super soft, stretchy polyester and spandex blend material that reviewers absolutely fawn over, these pants have absolutely earned their nearly 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. In addition to basic black, these bottoms come in several fun patterns too, including florals and polka dots. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 A Stretchy & Supportive Unitard With Adjustable Straps & A Built-In Bra OQQ One Piece Spaghetti Strap Sports Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon I love a good romper, and this one fits the bill. Constructed from a thick, stretchy nylon blend, this one-piece has a built-in padded bra, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a perfect length that’s not too short or too long. Wear it with a sweatshirt tied around your waist, or layer it under a blazer for a head-turning brunch look. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — Large

44 A Pair Of Ruffled Shorts With An Adjustable Tie Belt Dokotoo Ruffle Belted Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Jean shorts are nice and all, but every closet deserves a pair of ruffled shorts, too. These lightweight ones feature a ruffled elastic waistband, a drawstring closure that you can tie into a sweet bow, and two convenient side pockets. Flowy and loose-fitting, these bottoms are a great option to have on hand while traveling (they’re so comfortable) or going out and about during warmer months. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large