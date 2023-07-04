When it comes to footwear, there is no reason to suffer. With recent advances in footwear textiles and materials, you no longer have to choose between comfort and style — because comfort is now stylish. That delightful combination might sound expensive. But, it’s not if you know where to shop.

Without having to spend a lot, you can get comfy slides that are easy to slip on, ballet flats that go with everything, or even block heels for your next event. Whether you want running shoes, dress shoes, sandals, or slippers, these are, hands down, the most comfortable, stylish shoes under $35 on Amazon.

1 These Slides That Feel Like Walking On Clouds BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These cloud slippers are basically the wearable version of a foot pillow. With soft cushioned footbeds and a thick platform, these shoes are comfy and supportive. You can even customize them to your feet. When you open the box, take five minutes to warm them with a hair dryer or near a heater, and wear them to mold them to your feet. You’ll get the perfect fit. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 4 —16

2 The Cork Sandal You Can Walk In All Day CUSHIONAIRE Women's Cork Bed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a sole that is a composite of an comfortable EVA sole, a squishy cork footbed, and suede insoles, this cork bed sandal is comfy to wear even for long stretches. The vegan uppers are soft, conform to your feet, and adjust to fit, too. It’s no surprise these have won over thousands of fans (just take a glance at the 53,000 Amazon ratings and the average rating of 4.5 stars). Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 6 — 13 (regular and wide)

3 These Walking Sandals That Are Easy To Style MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $36 See On Amazon These excellent walking sandals have everything: a soft, flexible rubber outsole; an EVA midsole; exellent arch support; and, most importantly, a strappy braided design that looks cute. These walking shoes are lightweight and effortless to style. “They are incredibly comfortable whether on land or in water,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 6 — 12

4 A Colorful Mesh Running Shoe AOE Mesh Running Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t need to drop a fortune to find a pair of mesh running sneakers that look and feel good on your feet. The uppers of these sneakers are made from a woven elastic that molds to your foot and lets lots of air in — and out. The soles are flexible and light and offer plenty of traction. And they slip on! “I love these shoes so much I own almost all the colors offered,” said one reviewer. “I am a nurse and on my feet all the time.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 5 — 13.5

5 The Slides You Will Want In Every Color FUNKYMONKEY Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon Step into these comfortable slides to make a quick run to the store and you might never take them off. The EVA sole is soft and molds to the shape of your foot. The upper straps adjust for a perfect fit. While its easy to style a neutral pair like these white slides, they also come in 53 colors including prints, bright hues, and so many more. Available colors: 53

Available sizes: 6 — 11

6 These Faux Fur-Lined Slides That Are Super Cozy FITORY Cozy Lined Open Toe Slipper Amazon $30 See On Amazon There is something so cozy about wearing shoes that are lined with fur, that it’s possible to demand that every shoe — even sandals — have that feature. If this is your brand of comfort, this faux fur-lined open-toe slipper is perfect. Under the faux-fur, these slides have a cork sole that offers tremendous arch support, too. And, if buckle designs aren’t your style, opt for one of the pairs without them — they come in so many colors, too. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

7 A Strappy Water Shoe Made From The Same Material As Yoga Mats Muboliy Water Sandals with Arch Support Yoga Mat Insole Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you need a shoe that can take you from pavement to sand to water, these water sandals with arch support are your comfort shoe. The cushy EVA “yoga mat” soles protect your feet from whatever you walk on while the adjustable, woven polyester straps hold them securely to your feet. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 6 — 11

8 These Elegant Sandals That Are So Comfortable Plaka Palm Leaf Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon The woven strappy uppers on these palm leaf sandals look elegant on your feet — easy to wear everywhere, from the beach to a fine restaurant. And the soles are supremely comfortable— and flat — so you can walk all day in them. “The intricate woven patterns and eye-catching details add a touch of elegance and uniqueness to my outfits,” said one reviewer. “[They] effortlessly elevate my look.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 A Strappy Cork Sandal With Suede Insoles CHIONAIRE Cork Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon This strappy version of the classic cork sandal elevates the style, and this pair in particular is made with 100% geniune suede insoles for a perfectly contoured fit. With a slight platform and slender straps that crisscross for an elegant look, these are a beautiful pair of shoes, too. It’s no wonder 67,000 Amazon users have added this pair to their carts. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)

10 These Classic Canvas Low-Top Sneakers ZGR Canvas Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Is there a shoe that’s more comfortable and versatile than low-top sneakers? While this pair is made with canvas, they give off the look of a light linen so they’re easy to pair with dresses or dressier ensembles. While this pair is versatile enough to go anywhere, there are options that include glitter, tie-dye, and shredding so you can match this affordable comfort sneaker to your style. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Comfy Sneakers With Chic Details LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add some bling to your comfortable walking shoes by opting for these fashion sneakers with gold chain “ties.” The air cushion soles are comfortable and stylish and the uppers are so stretchy you will never feel a pinch of discomfort. Pull them on like a pair of socks and walk. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 A Slip-On Running Shoe Feethit Slip-On Running Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon There is a method to the stylish cut of the extra-long tongue on these slip-on running sneakers. It adds stability and makes it easy to take the shoe off and put it on again. The stretchy and breathable mesh upper is comfortable and colorful and the EVA outsole is flexible and soft to walk on. They come in so many neutrals and bright colors. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

13 These Gorgeous Sandals That Were Made For Hiking Plaka Explore Hiking Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pair of hiking sandals are functional and so cute. The sole is designed for walking on any kind of terrain while the strappy woven uppers are designed to be comfortable, keep you cool, and look elegant enough to wear out, as well. One reviewer says, “I was heading to Morocco and wanted a sandal that I could have as a good walking shoe for versatile weather and terrain. This shoe exceeded my expectations.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

14 The Mesh Ballet Flats You Can Stash In A Bag HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Next time fashion demands that you don a pair of heels, tuck this pair of mesh ballet flats into your purse for the inevitable moment when you can’t stand to walk that flight of stairs or three more blocks. These are flat, mold to your feet like a snug sweater, and fold up to a stashable size so you don’t have to suffer for style. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 These Flats Woven With A Floral Design HEAWISH Women's Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a stylish loafer cut and an upper that’s woven in a floral design, these ballet flats are unique. The open weave of the flowers allows your feet plenty of air and the cushioned sole protects you from the hard ground. They fold for travel or for keeping in your purse for shoe emergencies. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 Statement Ballet Flats With Memory Foam Insoles Skechers Cleo-Emerald Ballet Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a pointed toe and cutaway upper foot area, these ballet flats bring a bit more interest to the classic ballet style. The memory foam insole gives your feet a soft landing and the stretchy knit upper fits like a glove. You can even put these in the wash when they need refreshing. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 10

17 These Adorable Mules That Are So Chic Tliocow Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $35 See On Amazon Slip your feet into these pointed-toe mules and enjoy the ease of a step-in shoe and the comfort of a flat. The embroidered designs bring some flair to your outfits, but these come in a range of designs as well as more low-key monochrome colors. The foam footbed is soft underfoot and the toe — though pointed — has been widened for comfort. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 6 — 10

18 A Fan-Favorite Slip On That’s So Comfy Hey Dude Wendy L Amazon $28 See On Amazon These wildly popular slip ons resemble loafers, but are way more comfortable than your standard dress shoes. They have a rubber sole so they’re easy to wear indoors and outside, and the insole is made of a cushioned memory foam that is supportive and removable. One reviewer says, “I love these shoes. So comfortable and cute. Get lots of compliments.” Available colors: 70

Available sizes: 5 — 12

19 These Elegant Pointed-Toe Mules Slocyclub Flat Mules Amazon $29 See On Amazon These slip-on mules are designed with a stretchy mesh upper, for a shoe that makes getting out the door easy, stylish, and comfortable. The pointy toe with a plunging toeline is stylish, fun, and flashes some toe cleavage. One reviewer says, “I love these shoes! Super cute and they look very nice. I get compliments every time I wear them.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 7 — 11

20 These Ballet Flats That Don’t Slip Off Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon These rounded-toe ballet flats have an elastic trim to prevent slipping and a soft faux leather upper. These are the wardrobe essential, and come in 40 different colors. “I am normally a terrible shoe snob,” said one reviewer. “I was surprised how much I really like [these] and how great they are at this price point. They also seem similar to expensive "minimalist" shoes.” Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wide sizes)

21 A Block Heel That’s Also Comfortable Amazon Essentials Heeled Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon When the event calls for heels, these heeled sandals are the comfortable option you need. The two slender straps create an elegant look while the 2-inch heel elevates your foot to the sweet spot where comfort meets style. The breathable lining and memory foam insole makes them extra comfy, too. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 13

22 These Buckle Slides With Retro Style WTW Single Strap Buckle Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pair of buckle slides are adjustable and boast a molded cork footbed designed to help your toes grip and feet stay put in comfort. That footbed is lined in a soft suede and under it, an EVA outsole meets the ground with durable spring and bounce. “They are comfortable and stylish!!” said one reviewer. “I want one in every color.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 11

23 The Bubble Slides That Massage Your Feet Mukinrch Bubble Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon Will you look weird in these? Maybe. Will you care? No. Your feet will be blissfully happy as they are massaged by the squishy bubbles in the footbed while you walk. These are so comfortable and they will definitely make a statement. “Unique, stylish, and comfortable… can’t get better than that!!!!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 4 — 13

24 The Slides That Are Great For Everyday Wear Adidas Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sure, these slides were designed to be shower shoes. But we all know that their comfort and those Adidas stripes transcended that role long ago. The molded “cloudfoam” footbed is supremely comfortable, they dry quickly, and they are easy to step into. That’s a recipe for a shoe you will want to wear everywhere. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4 — 14

25 A Pair Of Classic White Sneakers ZGR Women's Canvas White Shoes Amazon $21 See On Amazon A pair of classic canvas white shoes has been a wardrobe necessity for decades and show no sign of going out of style. This pair has everything the classic style calls for at a price that makes owning a pair easy. Don’t want white? There are so many options here you can make this style your own. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 11

26 These Versatile Training Sneakers That Look So Stylish FEIYUE Training Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your day takes you from a run to a workout and back to work, these fashionable training sneakers will take you through all of it in comfort and style. “These are some of the grippiest, most responsive shoes I've ever worn,” said one reviewer. “Perfect for balancing during martial arts training.” These are made with a vegan leather and come in a few chic styles. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 16

27 These Breathable Walking Shoes In Rich Colors Pujcs Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon These walking shoes sport a stretchy and breathable upper in colors that add a bit of flash to your wardrobe. Though they are stylish, they are ready to go for a run if that’s part of your routine. The sole is designed for traction and the elastic EVA soles cushion your feet and body from impact. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

28 These Knit Loafers For Easy Style DREAM PAIRS Knit Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Loafer? Meet stretch. These knit loafers wed a classic style with the mesh knit of modern shoes and the results are comfy and stylish. The removable foam insole adds comfort to the design, but can be taken out if you have an insole you prefer. The uppers conform to your foot like a bodysuit, and they are machine washable. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

29 A Faux-Leather Loafer That’s Super Affordable Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon A stylish and comfortable basic loafer flat at an affordable price? Yes, please! With a padded, memory foam insole, leather lining, and faux-leather outer upper, these are cute and will go with everything from jeans to dresses. One reviewer says, “They are very comfortable! They are soft enough to give a little around the toes. I bought the neutral beige ones and they look cute with both jeans and dress pants.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide