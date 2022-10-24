If you’re anything like me, Harry Potter has become synonymous with the fall and winter seasons (Jack-O-lanterns glimmering in the Great Hall, twinkling Christmas trees at the holiday feast, cozy Weasley sweaters, a crackling fireplace in the Gryffindor common room). So, it only feels natural that Fossil would drop a magical new capsule collection inspired by the beloved series just as Halloween is approaching.

The collection includes both timepieces and jewelry that pay homage to the Wizarding World. The priciest piece in the collection is the Harry Potter x Fossil Heritage Watch ($500), which is designed with an ode to Hogwarts on the dial and the school’s crest on the caseback. The exclusive piece also features a gold, three-link bracelet, a lightning bolt second hand, and glow-in-the-dark minute and hour hands.

Fossil is also releasing four House Watches ($200) designed to encapsulate the spirit of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Each watch has a dial representing the House crest (read: lion, badger, eagle, or snake) and a striped band in corresponding colors.

The tribute collection will also launch an array of earrings, bracelets, and necklaces to choose from, including House charms ($85), and a coin-shaped Hogwarts crest pendant ($100) — plus, styles depicting the Hogwarts skyline, Mirror of Erised, and more motifs inspired by Harry Potter’s adventures.

The Harry Potter x Fossil collection will launch online and in select stores globally on October 27th, so mark your calendars accordingly.