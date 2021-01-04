Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen out and about this past weekend at Styles’ agent Jeff Azoff's wedding. The duo, who both star in the upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, chose matching lace looks for the occasion.

Wilde wore a Bohemian look with a floor-length floral long-sleeved dress that featured lace trim, detail, and insets from head-to-toe. She finished her outfit with a twisted headscarf-style headband in a pale pink silk and a face mask from The Vampire's Wife. Styles went for an equally ‘70s-inspired look, wearing a flared two-piece suit with black trim atop a — you guessed it — lace shirt. In lieu of a classic tie, he sported a black velvet ribbon-tie bow at his chest.

Fans on Twitter spotted the twinning moment right away. "I'm going to need an investigative report on whether or not Harry Styles' shirt and Olivia Wilde's dress are made of the same lace," one user tweeted. "We live for you, we long for you, Olivia." Another wrote wistfully "oh to be matching lace clothing with Harry Styles." And yet another tweeted "Can we talk about how much their styles complement each other?," adding: "Harry wearing a lace shirt coordinates with the dress details."

Both actors love to participate in fashion, and Wilde gushed over that commonality in Harry Styles' Vogue cover article. “I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," she said. "This movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don't care.”

Since they both seem to care deeply about style, perhaps there will be more coordinating looks for the twosome in the future. In the meantime, shop the below pieces to hop on the lace trend for any fancy socially-distant events on your calendar.

