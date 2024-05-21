Heidi Klum continued to dominate Cannes this week, proving that one show-stopping look isn’t enough. Having already made a grand entrance, Klum stepped out again, but to support a cause close to her heart: the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation, a charity working to connect leaders and organizations with support to citizens impacted by catastrophic floods in Brazil. She just happened to incidentally steal the show in the process (an occupational hazard of a being a world famous model).

At an event for the organization hosted by fellow super Alessandra Ambrosio at La Petite Maison restaurant, Klum wore a plunging red mini-dress with strategically placed rosettes. She teased the look on Instagram with a boomerang that captured the style in motion, leaving fans breathless — and pictures from the benefit were just as good.

Fashion choices aside, Klum wouldn't be herself without her signature sultry glam. We all know she loves her signature blonde beach waves, and this time was no different. Just last week, while on the red carpet at Cannes she sported her blonde curls; she also went for the same vibe in an Instagram pic promoting her hit show Germany’s Next Top Model.

Heidi’s Red Hot Look

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The makeup, however, was a pure bombshell moment: think stunning black liner, shimmering eyelids, and a red lipstick application. Side note: That nude manicure is flawless, and that giant diamond on her finger? Casual.

Instagram/@Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Other Crimson Dress

Last week, The America's Got Talent host stunned on the red carpet in a satin red heart-shaped neckline ball gown by Saiid Kobeisy while attending the festival’s opening night gala and the premiere of the film, The Second Act.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

But if there’s anything I’ve learned about decorated supermodels, it's that they’ll always bring their A-Game to an event, whether it’s a mega party or a casual moment. Because the way Klum arrived at the airport in Cannes yesterday? It made me question everything about the way I dress myself.

Heidi’s Chic Airport Attire

After making her Cannes debut last week, Klum was spotted arriving back in Nice, in a chic black satin two-piece skirt set, with a black leather jacket, clogs, and oversized sunglasses. It doesn’t matter how far she had just traveled — her look screamed “I’ve arrived and I look effortlessly chic while doing it.”

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

So next time you're shuffling to the airport in yesterday's sweats, you may want to rethink it and ask yourself, "WWDH?" (What Would Heidi Do?) The answer probably involves an outfit that makes you look like something out of a magazine.