Heidi Klum Wore Not 1, But 2 Spicy See-Through Dresses For The Golden Globes

She may not have been nominated, but Heidi Klum had a very eventful night at the 82nd annual Golden Globe awards. As she made the red carpet her runway, the 51-year-old sported a daring cutout gown. But that wasn’t her only look of the weekend — ever the style icon, the model managed to steal the show in not one, but two spicy see-through dresses in two days.

Cutouts On The Red Carpet

With over 30 years of supermodel experience, Heidi Klum knows a thing or two about commanding a room, even when that room is filled with the biggest A-listers in Hollywood. All it takes is a show-stopping smile, some eye-catching jewels, and an unforgettable ensemble... or two.

As she walked the red carpet alongside husband Tom Kaulitz on Jan. 5, the America’s Got Talent judge donned a jaw-dropping emerald dress (as if we needed more of a reason to leave “brat green” in 2024) that was equal parts elegant and edgy.

The garment, from Maria Lucia Hohan, featured a strapless plunging neckline that left her cleavage on full display, complete with two diamond-shaped cutouts down the bodice.

The fabric of the dress boasted a rippled texture that gave the gown a subtle plissé effect, even as it transitioned into a see-through material down her legs.

The floor-length number also featured a simple straight silhouette, though it did come complete with a train for extra volume. The lettuce-edge hemline lightly grazed her red toenails with each step through the venue.

She completed the look with jewels courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz, a silver clutch, and a red mani to match her toes.

Her Pre-Awards Look Was Sheer Perfection

Before attending the big event, Klum kicked off awards season at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios joint party at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on Jan. 4. There, she sported yet another see-through dress — only this time, the Project Runway host went with a lacy LBD.

The garment boasted a high-low silhouette that culminated in a massive train behind her, and a single shoulder design decked out in feathers.

The piece also featured three oversized black bows cascading down the side of her body, putting a gothic spin on the coquette trend.

With looks like these, it’s no wonder Klum always ends up on the best dressed list.