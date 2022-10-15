Here Are The Best Bras & Underwear On Amazon & They're Selling Out Fast

Good undergarments can be hard to find. In fact, there’s a whole host of pitfalls to be avoided when it comes to shopping for them. They can’t be too flimsy, they need to cover what they’re supposed to cover, and above all else, they’ve got to stay where they’re supposed to stay without falling down or riding up.

Thankfully, this carefully curated list of bras and underwear has you covered, literally. Whether you’re looking for eye-catching lingerie, supportive loungewear, panties that won’t show through underneath your clothes, or more, there’s something for you on this list of Amazon’s best underwear. And better yet, they’re affordable, too; most of the items below cost between $15 to $30. So hurry up and get shopping, because they’re selling out fast.

1 This Smoothing Bra With A Customizable Back Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can get a sleek silhouette and variety all in one with this underwire bra from Maidenform. It’s both supportive and soft, with the wire encased in cushioning to prevent it from digging into your skin. Plus, the straps detach in the back for a traditional shape or a racerback shape, allowing you to wear it with multiple different cuts of clothing. Available sizes: 34B — 42D

Available colors: 35

2 These Sporty-Looking Thongs With Just A Hint Of Stretch FINETOO Breathable Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Enjoy the pinnacle of breathable undies with this seven-pack of thongs. Featuring a V-shape cut and a ribbed pattern, they’re made of 95% cotton and 5% nylon, so they’re super breathable while keeping their shape. The crotch comes reinforced with a double layer of cotton, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

3 A Strapless Bra That Supports Without Wires Boao Bandeau Bra Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Finally, a strapless bra that’s actually comfortable. This bandeau bra is made from stretchy nylon to contour to your body while still providing support. It has removable pads that offer extra shape without feeling bulky, too. Simply take them out before hand washing to clean. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

4 The Full Coverage Undies That Are Actually Seamless ALTHEANRAY Seamless Hipster Panties Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sometimes it seems like the fuller the seat of the underwear, the more it will bunch up and show under clothes, but these seamless hipster panties do just the opposite. There’s no tight elastic band either; these undies are laser cut with just a 1-millimeter hem so you can be sure you’ll have a smooth silhouette. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

5 This T-Shirt Bra That Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing At All Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This virtually weightless T-shirt bra is about to become your new go-to shapewear. It has a pullover closure, meaning there’s no hardware to dig into your skin or make lumps under your clothes. It’s also wireless and seamless, featuring two removable foam cups for extra support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

6 The Basic Briefs With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, you just want a simple pair of briefs, and these hipster panties fit the bill. Made with cotton, these briefs come three to a pack and feature a stretchy lace trim at the top that won’t dig in. Better yet, they come highly rated, with over 55,000 reviewers weighing in to give them a 4.6-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

7 This Strappy Sports Bra At An Affordable Price RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Athletic apparel matters just as much as intimate apparel, so level up with this strappy sports bra. Made from a nylon-spandex blend featuring four-way stretch, this sports bra has an elastic closure for wire-free support that wicks away moisture. Grab it in one of dozens of bold colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

8 A Pack Of Cotton Briefs In Tons Of Adorable Prints Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Briefs Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes basic is a good thing, and these cotton bikini briefs are the proof. They’re made from Jersey cotton with a hint of stretch and feature seams in cute offset colors in a range of charming prints, from pineapples to polka dots. Plus, they’re tag free with an elastic waistband for extra comfort. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 37

9 The Wireless Bra That Still Feels Flirty Hanes So Light Foam ComfortFlex Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes you want wire-free support without a full coverage look, and thankfully with this Hanes foam bra, you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. The cups are made of flexible foam for support without wires, and the straps detach to create a criss-cross back as well. The plunge front offers just a touch of flirtiness, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

10 This Barely-There Mesh Thong You Can Buy In Bulk VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes the sign of the best underwear is if you don’t notice it at all, and these seamless thongs do the trick. They come five to a pack and feature a sporty mesh pattern which adds to their breathability. Plus, they even have a cotton-lined crotch and come in pastels, patterns, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

11 A Pack Of Trendy, Spaghetti Strap Bralettes KCDDUMK Padded Seamless Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This seamless bralette is so adorable you could wear it on its own. Featuring an elastic closure and dainty spaghetti straps, it has a trendy look enhanced by the ribbed material. The padded inserts can be removed for less support, too. As one reviewer writes, “These bras are amazing. They are soft, supportive, look fabulous under my T-shirts and dresses.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

12 These Bikinis With Delicate Lace Detailing Alyce Intimates Lace Bikini (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Comfort can be stylish, just ask these lace bikinis. Coming in a pack of six, they’re made from a blend of nylon and spandex so they’ll stretch to give you a perfect fit. The lace stays flat against your body and won’t dig in, delivering the perfect cheeky fit that still looks natural underneath clothes. Available sizes: Medium – X-Large

Available colors: 7

13 A Super Versatile Bra That Works Under Tons Of Looks Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with the classics, and this T-shirt bra fits the bill and then some. It has adjustable straps, smoothing cups, and a hook and eye closure in back. Making it even more practical, it’s also machine washable. As one reviewer wrote, “It fits perfectly! It is also totally smooth under thin t-shirts and sweaters.” Available sizes: 30A — 38D

Available colors: 4

14 The Sporty Boy Shorts You’ll Want To Lounge In All Day Long Champion Daywear Boyshort Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for undies that could double as sleepwear or loungewear, look no further than these boyshorts. The cotton fabric with just a touch of spandex helps wick away moisture, while the tag-free elastic band ensures a comfortable fit that won’t chafe. Just toss them in the washing machine to clean. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

15 A Supportive Strapless Bra That Actually Stays In Place DELIMIRA Underwire Full Coverage Strapless Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ditch the straps for good with this underwire strapless bra. Offering up a full coverage silhouette, this bra features lightly padded cups to give structure without overwhelming your shape. The top is lined with a layer of silicone along the edge to keep it from sliding down, too. It comes with a set of detachable straps to make it even more versatile. Available sizes: 32B — 46DD

Available colors: 28

16 These Ultra Stretchy Boyshorts That Won’t Roll Down R RUXIA Boyshort Panties Seamless Amazon $21 See On Amazon Take coziness to a new level with these boyshort panties. Made from a nylon-spandex blend, they have the perfect amount of stretch to contour to your body. And they’re seamless too, without any interior tags that chafe or scratch. The waistband lies flush against the body and won’t roll up or down, ensuring ultimate comfort. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

17 The Frilly Push-Up Bra With Just The Right Amount Of Lift Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon This demi bra features tons of romantic details, like lace trim and a delicate center bow. From trusted brand Miadenform, this bra has a daring plunging cut with padded cups that add just a little lift. The back features a hook and eye closure and provides seamless coverage that won’t pinch or ride up. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 17

18 A Pack Of Date Night Thongs Comfortable Enough For Every Day Iris & Lilly Lace Thong Underwear Amazon $8 See On Amazon These lace thongs let you add a little va va voom underneath every outfit. The thick, scalloped lace band is wide enough not to dig into your waist, ensuring it lies flat underneath clothes. The elastane blend gives it just the right amount of stretch for comfort, too. As one reviewer wrote, “These are very comfortable to wear and didn't ride up or slip down. The lace is beautiful [...] and is attached well with good quality stitching.” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

19 The Wireless Bra Designed To Give You A Smooth Silhouette Warner's Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon This wireless bra is where comfort and practicality meet. It has a slightly plunging cut to work underneath lower necklines, and the straps adjust from the front so you can easily access them even when the bra is already on. Plus, the sides and back are made without elastic to help the underarm and back area look smooth underneath clothes. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 8

20 These Budget-Friendly Thongs That Are Available In So Many Colors Sunm Lace Thongs (3-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you’re looking to stock up on essentials without breaking the bank, try this three-pack of thongs. For just $4, you can re-do your underwear wardrobe with these thongs that are made from cotton for the ultimate breathability. The stretchy silk lace adds just a touch of allure to this wardrobe staple. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

21 A Pack Of Lacy Bralettes That Double As Outerwear PAXCOO Lace Bralette (3-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These lace bralettes are so cute you can wear them on their own. Featuring all-over, breathable soft lace, they come three to a pack and boast charming details like double straps and scalloped edges. There’s even removable padding if you want a little more or less support. As one reviewer wrote, “Exactly what I was looking for! Very comfy with just enough support.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

22 These Everyday Bikinis With A Touch Of Decorative Flair Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Bikini (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Everyone needs basic underwear, but basic doesn’t need to be boring with this 10-pack of bikini underwear. They’re laser cut to ensure you won’t have visible panty lines, but the sides include a charming lace panel that elevate these classic essentials. The back has a cheeky cut, giving it moderate coverage. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

23 A Pack Of T-Shirt Bras Made From 100% Cotton Fruit of the Loom T-Shirt Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes simple is best, and these T-shirt bras are no exception. Made from 100% cotton, they’re lightly lined and create a smooth base under nearly any garment. The wide straps deliver lift and support without being bulky, and better yet, they’re completely machine washable, too. Available sizes: 34A – 42DD

Available colors: 7

24 These Panties That Stay Cool & Dry All Day Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom panties just raised the bar of what underwear can do. Featuring a microfiber fabric that uses special CoolBlend technology, these undies wick away moisture and help you stay cool. They have a moderate rise for a little extra coverage, and a cotton crotch to keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

25 The Wire-Free Bra That Doesn’t Skimp On Support Hanes Get Cozy Pullover ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just because it doesn’t have wires doesn’t mean it won’t keep you secure, and this pullover bra proves it. It features both a wide band and straps to keep you secure and covered, while the four-way stretch fabric ensures you’ll be comfortable and contoured. As one reviewer writes, “The fabric is good quality and the colour is lovely. I find the bra gives me plenty of support.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

26 A Set Of Practical Panties With Eye-Catching Details Knowyou Seamless Bikini Panties Amazon $23 See On Amazon Level up your everyday undies with these seamless bikini panties. They boast daring strappy cut out sides that make these essentials anything but basic. Better yet, they’re laser cut to ensure they lay smooth and flat underneath your clothes to prevent show-through. Plus, they’re tag free and super stretchy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

27 The Workout Gear That Keeps You Supported Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon It looks like a yoga tank top, but it’s actually a padded sports bra. The inside of the tank boasts a hidden shelf bra with removable pads for support as you work out. The bra itself is made of a blend of moisture-wicking nylon and spandex that has plenty of stretch. It’s scored an impressive 4.5-star rating after nearly 52,000 Amazon users weighed in. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

28 These Essential Cotton Briefs You’ll Reach For Every Day Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Calvin Klein has been a longtime name in intimates, and these this five-pack of bikinis proves why. Made from stretchy cotton, they feature thoughtful details like a slim elastic waistband bearing the logo and both neutral and bold colors. They provide full coverage as well. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

29 A Floral Wireless Bra That Actually Lifts Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Choosing comfort doesn’t mean losing shape, and this wireless bra from Playtex proves it. The nylon and spandex blend has a silky finish topped off with a decorative yet subtle floral pattern. The wide, padded straps ensure you’ll have plenty of lift without any aches or pains, while the front panels offer up extra support without creating bulges. Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

Available colors: 16

30 These Lacy Boyshorts That Blend Comfort & Style Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties Amazon $24 See On Amazon You might think “loungewear” when you see boyshorts, but these lace boyshort panties will have you re-thinking everything. Comfort meets style with these intimates, which feature a sheer lace design. No need to sacrifice practicality, as they also boast a cotton panty liner. They’re accented with a charming bow on the band. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

31 The Breathable Sports Bralettes Perfect For Light Workouts Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for a comfortable bralette perfect for lounging or light workouts, look no further than this pullover sports bra. Featuring delicate spaghetti straps, they’re made from a cotton lycra blend that provides stretch as well as support. One reviewer described them as the “holy grail of comfortable everyday bras.” Available sizes: 32 — 44

Available colors: 28

32 These High-Waisted Panties With Retro Flair POKARLA High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bring vintage-looking style to your undergarment wardrobe with this set of high-waisted cotton underwear. The front seams give them a retro vibe while the wide waistband helps you feel secure. They’re made from stretch cotton so they won’t dig in and feature a double-layer crotch, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 11

33 A Minimizing Bra Made With 4-Way Stretch Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re trying to slim down the appearance of your bust line, this minimizing bra can do the trick. In fact, it can reduce your bust measurement up to 1.5 inches, which can help prevent gapping on button-downs and more. Made from a four-way stretch fabric, it offers plenty of support without making you feel compressed. The silky finish offers up a flirty touch, too. Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

Available colors: 17

34 These Comfy, Budget-Friendly Boyshorts Hanes Sporty Cotton Assorted Boyshortd (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking to stock up on boyshorts, these cotton boyshorts from Hanes offer greta value for the price. With six to a pack, each pair comes in at under $2. They’re made from 100% cotton and are tag free to ensure even more comfort. The legs are reinforced with elastic, so they won’t ride up, either. Available sizes: 5 — 9