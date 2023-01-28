Here Are The Clothes People Want The Most Right Now, Based On Amazon Data

Amazon is stocked with thousands of styles for any occasion. Whether you’re in the market for intimates like underwear and socks or if you’re looking for more fashion-forward pieces, there’s no doubt you’ll find what’s lacking in your closet.

Not only are the pieces on this list data-driven, but everything also has rave reviews or is the best seller in its category. Plus, the affordable price tags are added bonuses.

Ahead, check out the best-selling clothes people are obsessed with right now based on data from Amazon.

1 A Pair Of Drawstring Joggers That Can Be Dressed Up Or Dressed Down Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Available in over 40 different colors and prints, people love these drawstring joggers that can be worn for any occasion. They feature an adjustable elastic waistband with a tapered ankle and a drawstring closure, and they even have two front pockets. Style them for dinner with a chunky heel or keep it casual with your favorite pair of sneakers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

2 This Best Selling Pair Of Overalls That Is Super Comfortable YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $29 See On Amazon These best-selling overalls will have you instantly looking stylish without requiring much effort. Made from 100% cotton, they have a wide-leg silhouette that won’t cling to your body and feature two front pockets. Pack these with you on your next vacation or keep them on deck for your summer wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

3 A Stylish Workout Top Made From Breathable Fabric Mippo Workout Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Crafted from breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, this workout top will take you from the gym to brunch. It features a super cute mesh triangle back with a split hem that can be tied in a knot. Choose from an array of colors like royal blue, purple, pink, or red. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

4 These Bootleg Yoga Pants That Have Front Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These capri-style yoga pants are a more relaxed fitting than traditional leggings. The pair has two front pockets and a contoured high-waist band. The four-way stretch material is crafted from a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and dry during your workouts. Snag them in classic black or opt for a pair in light blue. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

5 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That You’ll Want To Wear Everyday REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this tank top bodysuit. It has a chic square neckline for a modern update. Just think of this as an elevated basic. Made from a super stretchy material with snap closure on the crotch, you’ll want to own this style in every color. Use it as a layering piece or wear it on its own for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

6 A T-Shirt Dress That Cinches At The Waist Romwe Knot-Front Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This effortless T-shirt dress is anything but basic. It’s detailed with a ruched bow at the waist to cinch your body and has a crew neckline. Perfect for hot summer days or a casual party, this dress is about to become your new closet go-to. It comes in an array of tonal hues like grey and brown, but you can also keep things bright with a hot pink or bright blue hue. Available sizes: Large Plus— 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

7 An Oversized T-Shirt You’ll Never Want To Take Off Verdusa Oversized Tunic Tee Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as owning too many white T-shirts, and this oversized style tunic deserves a spot in your closet. Ideal for lounging, sleeping, working out, or doing daily errands, the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling this tee. It features a drop-shoulder silhouette and is made from a super soft fabric with minimal stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

8 These Flared Yoga Pants That Are Incredibly Soft SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a bit of flare to your workouts with these high-waisted yoga pants. They are designed with a high-waist band and a flared leg that makes your legs look super elongated. You can shop them in solid black or a ton of fun prints like plaid and floral. Over 18,500 shoppers have rated them five stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

9 This V-Neck T-Shirt That Comes In Over 30 Different Colors MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Refresh your T-shirt collection by giving this V-neck style a try. The breathable fabric is super lightweight, but not see-through. I love how the relaxed silhouette won’t cling to your body and makes for the perfect everyday shirt. One five-star reviewer admitted to buying it in multiple colors. saying: “I bought one color and I liked it so much I ordered 5 more.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

10 A Wireless Bra That Has Supportive Cups Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for your new everyday bra that doesn’t sacrifice support for comfort, this wireless stretchy bra is it. Thousands of shoppers love the smooth side panels for seamless coverage around the armpit area. It’s lightly lined, and perfect for casual everyday wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

11 This Seamless Bra With Lightweight Support Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shaper bra is ideal for anyone looking for maximum comfort and minimal support. It’s made from a breathable bamboo viscose fabric that wicks away moisture, making you forget you’re even wearing anything at all. The bra features a ribbed material around the bust that works to contour your shape without any padding. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

12 This Super Chic Polka-Dot Dress That Ties At The Waist ECOWISH Polka-Dot Tie Waist Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for a special occasion, summer days in the office, and so much more, this polka-dot dress is as chic as they come. It has a tie at the waist to cinch the fabric, while the asymmetrical hemline is the right amount of length for showing off your legs. Go for a black and white print or choose one of the multiple bright hues that are available. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

13 A Turtleneck Bodysuit You’ll Reach For Everyday REORIA Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This turtleneck bodysuit is a blank canvas for any outfit. Use it as a layering piece or wear it on its own. Style it with your favorite pair of denim or pair it back with any type of skirt. There are no wrong answers here. It’s made from a fitted fabric that’s ultra-soft and will keep you warm during the colder months. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

14 An Off-The- Shoulder Jumpsuit For Any Occasion PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Personally, this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit has become one of the most worn styles in my closet. Perfect for traveling, running errands, or dressing up for dinner, the styling possibilities are endless. It features an elastic cinched waist and a tapered leg that looks great with a pair of sneakers and sandals. Snag it in solid black, or up for all of the different prints like stripe and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

15 This Chic Jumpsuit With Lace Trimming Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a jumpsuit on the fancier side, this lace-trimmed style is just right. The fabric is super lightweight, making it a great option for summer nights. It features a racerback silhouette with thin straps that are easily adjustable, and an elastic cinched waist. The two-front pockets are an added bonus. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

16 A Pair Of Black Leggings That Are Super Versatile SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your black legging collection a refresh with this high-waisted pair. Over 62,000 shoppers have rated it five stars. It comes in different inseam lengths, ranging from regular to full length. You can even buy them with pockets. Whether you wear them for lounging or working out, you’ll feel super secure in these leggings thanks to their wide waistband. Available sizes: OS — OS Plus

Available colors: 25

17 This Pack Of Lace Trimmed Panties That Shouldn’t Bunch KNITLORD Lace Trim Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lace-trimmed panties are cut from a soft bamboo material that is perfect for daily wear or for sleeping. They sit low at the hips and don’t slip at the waistband or roll down. Shoppers can’t get enough of the lightweight fabric. “These panties are awesome. I’ve bought them 5 times... [They] are soft, high quality, great fit, and very affordable.” one customer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

18 This Best-Selling Sports Bra That’s Non Restrictive RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 23,000 Amazon shoppers deemed this sports bra worthy of five stars. It’s made from a sweat-wicking performance fabric that is non-restrictive, so you’ll be able to work out freely with full movement. It has a stylish criss-cross back design and a U-shaped neckline in the front with removable cups. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

19 The Best Turtleneck Sweater You’ll Ever Own LILLUSORY Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $44 See On Amazon Nothing says chic quite like a classic turtleneck sweater. This best-selling knit has a relaxed silhouette for a more casual fit and features split hems on each side. It also features trendy batwing sleeves. You can easily dress it down with leggings and sneakers or opt for a pair of denim. The best part? Take your pick from over 40 different colors. Bright yellow, light blue, browns and creams — you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 45

20 This Pack Of Underwear That’s Made With Breezy Jersey Cotton AmazonEssentials Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This best-selling pack of bikini brief underwear comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers. For starters, they come in a pack of 10, and the price point is a no-brainer. They are made from lightweight jersey cotton. One five-star review read, “These are the holy grail of panties. I am super picky about my underwear... These underwear are absolutely perfect. The fabric doesn't stretch out too much and the patterns are super cute.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 36

21 A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater To Wear With Anything & Everything Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lightweight crewneck sweater is one of those styles you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. It comes in a range of different sizes, colors, and prints, all of which are incredibly well made for the price. Each design is crafted from a soft knit yard with ribbed detailing at the cuffs and neckline. You can literally wear this cozy top with anything and everything. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 39

22 This Super Soft Fleece Jacket That Has Over 25,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep cozy and warm in this super soft fleece jacket. I bought mine to use as an extra ski layer, but it can easily be worn on its own to add warmth to any outfit. The best-selling style is crafted from a polar fleece material that is ultra-soft. It has a zip closure and a collar that will keep your neck warm. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 40

23 A Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt That Won’t Break The Bank Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt might just be the most affordable yet. It’s made from soft cotton with a long-sleeve cut and hits just below the waistline. Wear it as an extra layer over your workout clothes or keep it cozy for lounging on the couch. Size up if you’re looking for a more relaxed fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

24 This Pack Of No-Show Socks That Are Great For Workouts wernies No Show Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating, these no-show socks come highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. These socks are great because you won’t see them sticking out of your low-top sneakers. You can snag the pack in solid black or white, or get them in multi-color which also includes gray and beige. One customer wrote, “They are perfect! They also have little rubber pads inside that keep them from falling down. I wear them with sneakers and booties and love them!” Available sizes: 5-8 — 8-11

Available colors: 6

25 These Best-Selling Socks That Are Perfect To Wear With Boots Hanes Crew Socks (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sock that covers your ankle or pairs well with boots, these best-selling Hanes socks are a great option. They come in white or black and are made from stretchy spandex with a cushioned bottom. These socks are designed to wick away moisture, making your toes more comfortable than ever. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 2

26 This V-Neck Cardigan That Is Super Popular Among Shoppers Amazon Essentials V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon There is no reason not to add this V-neck cardigan to your cart. It comes in an array of different colors and has a stellar price point. Complete with a button closure down the middle, you can wear this sweater open as a layering piece, or on its own as a long sleeve top. Crafted from a super soft cotton blend, it’s easy to see why over 8,500 shoppers gave it a five-star review. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X

Available colors: 27

27 A Ribbed Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit You Can Work Out In OQQ Yoga Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this long-sleeve jumpsuit serves many purposes. The four-way stretch performance fabric makes it a great style for workouts, and the silhouette is sleek enough to style for a night out. Soft, cozy, and breathable, it features a square neckline and a fitted leg. Available sizes: Small— Large

Available colors: 4

28 This Thermal Underwear Set For Your Next Ski Trip Thermajane Women's Thermal Underwear Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This thermal underwear set is a must for your next ski trip. The fabric is crafted from an ultra-soft material that wicks away moisture while keeping your body warm. It’s machine-washable, adding to its convenience, and will quickly become your favorite piece of clothing during the colder months. Available sizes: XX-Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

29 This Pack Of Seamless Crop Tops ODODOS Crop Rib-Knit Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These seamless crop tops come in a pack of three and are made from a super soft, stretchy ribbed material. Perfect for low-impact workouts like yoga or pilates, and great to wear underneath clothing, you’ll quickly understand why these racerback tops are an Amazon best seller. There are a ton of colors, and you can’t go wrong with whichever set you choose. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available colors: 59

30 A Stylish Puffer Vest For Chic Layering KEOMUD Cropped Puffer Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon A puffer vest is this season's top trend when it comes to winter layering. The cropped silhouette has a full zip closure and a stand-up collar to keep your neck warm. The waistline features an adjustable drawstring so you can make it as tight as you want. Choose from an array of bright colors or opt for neutral hues like white, cream, and brown. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 15

31 This 3-Piece Workout Set That’s Super Stylish OQQ Ribbed Seamless Exercise Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a chic way to elevate your workout collection, then this three-piece exercise set is an add-to-cart must. It comes with a pair of biker shorts and two different style sports bras, crafted from a ribbed material that has a four-way stretch. The ribbing also helps this set stay put, and not shift around while you’re wearing it. Available sizes: Small— Large

Available colors: 10

32 A Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan With Stylish Embroidery ebossy Cable Knit Button Down Embroidered Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This chunky cardigan is detailed with stylish patch embroidering. It’s designed with drop shoulders and a V-neckline, and also has four buttons going down the center with two front pockets. The wool blend material is super cozy for all-day wear. With a 4.5 out of five-star rating on Amazon, plenty of people have commented on how warm it is. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 7

33 A Half-Zip Pullover With An Oversized Fit Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This half-zip pullover is essential for your lounge collection. The drop shoulders and oversized silhouette of this top are super cozy and are crafted from the softest fleece on the inside. One person wrote, “This is by far the most comfortable sweatshirt I have ever purchased.” Another five-star reviewer raved, “I bought it early on in my pregnancy as something I could wear comfortably as my bump got bigger and it did the trick and also became one of my favorite sweatshirts. It is so soft and cozy and I love the style of it.” Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 23

34 This Cropped Sweatshirt That Comes In 20 Different Colors Amazhiyu Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Designed from a thick fleece lining, this cropped crewneck sweatshirt is as soft as they come. With stylish drop sleeves and ribbed cuffs, you can keep it casual by wearing it with a pair of matching sweatpants or dress it up by styling it with jeans and a pair of sneakers. It’s available in two different shades of tie-dye, but the solid hues are stunning enough. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 21

35 This 4-Piece Pajama Set That’s Super Alluring SOLY HUX Satin Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a bit of spice to your lingerie drawer with this satin pajama set. It comes with four items to create different styles, including a chic robe, matching shorts with lace trimming, and a panty and bra set crafted from lace. Choose from 40 different colors like gold, black, or ruby red. Apparently, they do run small. Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

36 This Mock-Neck Ribbed Sweater With A Slouchy Fit ZAFUL Mock Neck Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This ribbed sweater is one of those pieces that can easily be transitioned no matter the occasion. Whether you’re heading to the office, to dinner, or lounging on the weekends, this pullover style goes with anything. It features a mock neckline and a ribbed cuff at the sleeves and hemline, elevating the top and making it a classy wardrobe choice. Snag it in any of the 15 solid colors. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 15

37 A Basic White Button-Down Shirt Your Closet Is Missing Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon A basic white button-down is essential for any capsule wardrobe. This one comes in 21 different colors and prints. You can make it an option for work attire or style it down with a pair of jeans. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a slim tailored fit. One five-star reviewer raved, “If you are looking for a shirt, this is the one! So soft and comfy. No need to vigorously iron it!” Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 21

38 These Reusable Nipple Covers That Have A 4.7 Out Of 5-Star Rating Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you find yourself wearing sheer blouses or plunging necklines and don’t want to worry about finding the right bra shape, these nipple covers will solve all of your fashion problems. They come in six versatile skin tone shades and are easy to use — even for first-timers. They stick in place for up to 12 hours and can be washed and reused many times, turning them into a must-have wardrobe staple. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

39 These Colorful Wool Socks That Come In A Pack Of 5 Loritta Wool Crew Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These crew socks are a fun way to incorporate color into your wardrobe. The socks come in a pack of five and are cut from a wool knit fabric that will keep your feet warm all day long. They fit feet ranging from shoe sizes 5 to 9. Give them as a cozy gift or treat yourself. Available sizes: One Size (5 - 9)

Available colors: 16

40 A Henley Long-Sleeve Top You’ll Want To Wear Everyday KINLONSAIR Long Sleeve Henley Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This henley long-sleeve top is an elevated basic every closet needs. It’s made from a soft ribbed fabric and has button detailing on the chest and cuffs of the sleeves. The slim fit makes this shirt the perfect piece to wear under layers without any bulking — but, it can also be worn on its own. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

41 This Flannel Shacket For Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe Beaully Flannel Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from a thick and warm fabric, this polyester flannel shirt jacket (otherwise known as a “shacket”) transcends seasons — but it’s especially cute for the fall time. It has two front pockets on the chest and is available in over 20 different plaid prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

42 A Maxi Slip Dress With Spaghetti Straps & A Backless Design AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This maxi slip dress is so versatile that you can wear it while lounging or accessorize and wear it to a wedding. It has a fishtail hemline along with spaghetti straps and a backless design, and it’s crafted from a stretchy material. Plus, over 2,300 customers gave it a positive rating on Amazon. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 18

43 These Cozy Sweatpants That Have Over 21,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These fleece joggers are so popular among Amazon shoppers, and one of the reasons why is that they’re available in an incredible range of sizes. The lining is crafted from a soft terry fleece, while the outside is made from a cozy cotton blend. They have an adjustable drawstring and feature a tapered ankle for a fitted silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 37

44 A Crewneck Sweater With A Slightly Oversized Fit ANRABESS Crewneck Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon The oversized fit of this crewneck sweater makes it extra comfy and cozy. It’s a simple no-fuss design, and can easily be styled with any type of bottoms in your closet. The length is also especially perfect for wearing with leggings. Reviewers have raved over how soft it is, with many giving it the title of “absolute favorite sweater”. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

45 This Adorable Ruffle Dress That You’ll Want In Every Color Cosonsen Ruffle Swing Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re attending a fun event, heading on vacation, or just looking for an easy dress to slip into, this swing dress is a must. The long-sleeve silhouette has an asymmetrical ruffle hemline and a bow that cinches at the waist. It comes in an array of solid colors and floral prints and is also available in a short-sleeve version. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

46 This Pack Of Sports Bras That Have A Cute Criss-Cross Detail Evercute Cross Back Sport Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sports bras are beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers for their breathable fabric and stylish criss-cross straps. You can scoop them up in a pack of three, four, or five different colors. The padding is removable and is very easy to put back in. If you lean towards low to medium-impact workouts, give these bras a try. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14