Let's Go Down Memory Lane

The Fascinating Evolution Of Botox

It’s not just for line-smoothing.

Ohlamour Studio/Stocksy
By Rachel Lapidos

Getty Images/ BraunS

1970s

In the 18th century, botulinum toxin was discovered as the cause behind deaths from poisoned meat. Fast-forward to the ’70s, and ophthalmologists first use that same toxin — a muscle-paralyzing neurotoxin we now know as Botox — to treat strabismus (crossed eyes).

Shutterstock

1989

Patients find that their crow’s feet smooth out after injections, says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. By 1989, pharmaceutical brand Allergan buys rights to it, Botox becomes FDA-approved for treating muscle spasms, and docs begin off-label trials on wrinkles.

Tap