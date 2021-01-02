7 Modest Fashion Influencers Share What Their Style Means To Them

Sebina Hussain is a digital content creator and consultant with more than 400k followers on Instagram. She’s been following the rise of contemporary modest fashion since 2016, having attended a show at Istanbul’s first ever Modest Fashion Week in May that year.

Speaking about the experience, she says "I was thrown into a space full of designers, models, celebrities, journalists, and creatives all focused on modest fashion and the Muslim market."

She continues "I remember having multiple conversations about how we wanted to normalise hijab, how we wanted the world to really recognise and see us and see that we were so much more than the scarves on our head.

"Fast forward four years and it is a totally different landscape, you have retail giants casting hijabi models in their shoots and the most anticipated runway shows being opened by hijabi models. It feels like it should be a celebration, a colliding of two worlds, a recognition finally of our voice as customers, of our spending power as consumers and of our style as women."

However, although Hussain is excited about the direction the movement is going in, she is also concerned about how it conflicts with her faith. For her, "hijabi" and "fashion" are “two words [that] don't sit together."

"It’s an oxymoron," she says. "For me the hijab, the veil, should be a demonstration of ones love and devotion to the Almighty, about simplicity and contentment in what one has already. Fashion on the other hand, in social media terms, is about trends, about looking good and feeling empowered, it’s fast paced and about branding and luxury and so many other complicated worldly notions. The two are complete parallels and yet I find myself lost in the middle, trying to navigate and balance, it’s a daily struggle."

For this reason, Hussain has taken 2020 to reflect on whether the message from modest fashion influencers has become too "diluted."

"My honest answer? Unless we take control of our voices and begin owning our hijabs and what they truly mean and stand for, I’m scared for the place that hijab and fashion could be headed."