After months of rumours and speculation, Harry Styles has finally launched his own beauty line, Pleasing.

The brand’s first collection, Perfect Pearl, dropped on November 15 and features three nail products – The Perfect Polish Set, The Pearly Polish, and The Pearly Tops Polish – plus two skincare items: The Pleasing Pen and The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum. And British beauty fans will be pleased to hear that the full line is available to pre-order here in the UK, with shipping taking place on November 29.

Speaking to Dazed ahead of the Pleasing launch, Styles explained, “It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’”

The singer told Dazed that the collection was built with life’s “small joys” in mind and, as the magazine points out, it “eschews the usual cosmetic tropes of concealment and masking, and instead celebrates illumination.”

Rumours about a possible beauty line first began to emerge in May 2021 when Styles (under his full name Harry Edward Styles) and his executive assistant Emma Spring filed a trademark for a company titled “Pleased As Holdings” that was registered to sell perfume and cosmetics. In the months following, eagle-eyed fans spotted other clues, including outings where the singer had been photographed wearing Pleasing merchandise. On November 14, an Instagram account named Pleasing was set up and amassed almost 500k followers in the first 24 hours.

Contributions from Asyia Iftikhar.