Mrs Hinch Has Launched A New Loungewear Collection With Tesco

Sophie Hinchliffe AKA Mrs Hinch has released another loungewear collection with Tesco’s F&F clothing and fans are already going wild for the new designs.

F&F announced Mrs Hinch’s new capsule loungewear edit on Instagram. Under a picture of the cleanfluencer they wrote, “Drumroll please. The exclusive Hinch x F&F range is back and ready to make your days even cosier. In your local @tescofood store now-you’d better be quick, it’s going to sell out fast.”

Hinchliffe has shared the exciting process of bringing her pieces to life, from sketches and concepts to pieces on the rail, in an Instagram story highlights reel.

She shared up-close pictures and details of the sets as well as pictures of her in each piece. And it’d seem that it was a family affair as her son Ron was on hand to help her move stock around and look generally adorable.

This isn’t the first time that Hinchliffe has worked with Tesco and it’d seem that the Mrs Hinch x F&F collection is only going to get bigger. In March 2021 she released an interior and home decor line with the retailer. The collection included homeware for every room as well as a few loungewear pieces, too.

Her latest release is an expansion of that line and features a jumpsuit that is perfect for working at home or casual entertaining; a three-piece set (a top, trousers, and cardigan) that’ll be sure to keep you warm into the colder months; as well as a number of tops and trouser combinations in different colours. Check out some of my favourites below.

All the pieces can be found in-store at Tesco or online at Next.

Hinchliffe’s new capsule collection may have only just been announced but fans have been quick to get their hands on items from the Mrs Hinch x F&F collection. “Got my black set yesterday super soft,” one person wrote on Instagram. Another said, “Love these. I work in Tesco, boom there goes my wages.” Similarly, someone wrote, “Could Soph be any more beautiful? Absolutely loving this new collection!”

Hinchliffe replied from her Instagram page and said, “These comments thank you ALL so much and @fandfclothing I love you !!! Xxx”