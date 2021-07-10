What UK Shoppers Need To Know About Tower 28 Beauty

If you follow any beauty editors, influencers or enthusiasts here in the UK, you’ll likely have been seeing one new makeup brand popping up on your Instagram feed lately: Tower 28. The brand recently launched for British shoppers after previously only being available in the U.S., and the creamy formulas and cool clear packaging have gained Tower 28 some serious fans — in fact, some products sold out within hours online. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand.

What Is Tower 28 Beauty?

Tower 28 is a LA makeup brand that’s just launched here in the UK. It was founded by Amy Liu, who has suffered with eczema for her whole life. Because of this, the products are specially designed to be suitable for super sensitive skin, and won’t bother your face no matter what kind of skincare conditions you may have.

In addition to this, Tower 28 is considered a “clean” brand, thanks to the fact it has no “toxic” ingredients, and does not use fragrances or any type of animal by-products (in other words, it’s vegan, too).

So far, the brand has released five products onto Cult Beauty; as well as two hydrating lip products, there are three cream-based complexion buys. Tower 28 has become synonymous with these super blendable cream-gel textures that are perfect for summer time, as well as the chic see-through packaging, which sure looks good on Instagram.

According to the brand, celebrity fans include Mandy Moore, Kate Bosworth, Katie Jane Hughes, and Khloe Kardashian, making it a pretty big deal.

Tower 28 Beauty

Where To Buy Tower 28 In The UK

As mentioned, the official UK stockist for Tower 28 is Cult Beauty — but you’ll be hard pressed to find a brand that sells out faster on the retailer than this one at the moment. So far, Cult Beauty has sold through most of its stock, and some items like the BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm (a gorgeous blusher that comes in six hues) sold out within just five hours when they first launched. That means one a minute, I am told.

A recent restock saw the entire range come back, but some items like the blusher have flown back out again. There were over 2,000 people on the waiting list for this restock alone. I am working on getting some insider intel into when we can expect a return, so hang fire.

What To Buy From Tower 28

When the brand does eventually fully re-stock, some of their most popular products include: