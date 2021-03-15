Any die-hard Crocs fan know that, the beloved shoes don’t stay pristine for very long. Especially if you live in a city where all the carbon emissions just seem to make a beeline for your comfortable footwear. According to the brand itself though, if you’re curious about how to clean your crocs, the process is actually quite easy. You’re just a few steps away from turning your brown Crocks back to the white they initially were.

The OG crocs are made of a rubbery foam called CrosLite, and there are actually different ways to treat those, as opposed to the leather, canvas, and other materials that the brand manufactures. Each material requires unique care and protection, but the processes are still simple and straightforward over all.

Yees, they might seem like throw-on-and-go footwear, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t need a little help looking their best from time to time, right? That said, so you don’t have to worry about cashing in on a new pair the moment you take a muddy walk. Just follow the instructions for your specific pair of kicks and you’ll be good to go in no time.

Read on to see how your specific Crocs should be cleaned to have them looking right-out-of-the-box in no time.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How To Hand Wash Crocs With CrosLite Material

This is the rubbery foam material that usually comes to mind when most people think of Crocs. Whether you chose a clean white, or darker navy blue, it’s a sure bet that they’ll still get quite dirty after weeks or months of wear. It’s a simple fix, though, according to the brand’s website. “Hand wash or spot clean with mild soap and cold water.” Too big a job for your two hands? They add that you can also use your washing machine on the gentle cycle.

How To Wash Leather Crocs

For those crafted of Smooth Napa Leather, remove dust in the same damp cloth manner, but follow with a natural waxy shoe cream or wax, applied slowly with a cotton brush in a spiral manner. It will restore the shine and a protector spray to prevent water damage.

How To Spot Treat Canvas Crocs

Much like the rubber styles, if your Crocs are made of canvas, treat the stains with milk soap and use a damp cloth or soft brush to remove the dirt or stain.

How To Dry Crocs

When you’re finished washing your kicks, all styles should be air dried. Even if you popped them in the slow rinse cycle in your washing machine, fight the urge to throw them in the dryer. Extreme heat can cause the shoes to shrink and even warp.