Working from home is difficult for some, but interviewing for a new job via Zoom is an even more daunting prospect. Sure, your current or previous coworkers know your office-appropriate style quite well, but those who you have only had the pleasure of meeting through a 15-inch computer screen are less aware. So, how to dress for a zoom interview and wow through a computer screen?
Indeed choosing your look is challenging in person, but with zoom, the stakes are higher. You want to convey confidence, ease, and respect and you only have a waist-up look to work with.
Despite those challenges, a good zoom interview look is easier than you think. There are certain go-to pieces that will do just the trick, and you might just start integrating them into your everyday at-home work ensemble long after your interview is over.
And no matter what, don't use it as an opportunity to go lax. Sure, the rules have slightly changed, now that everyone is sitting in the comforts of their own home to pitch their skills for the next big thing, but you still want to show you care. Showing up in leggings and a vintage T-shirt is, quite frankly, not acceptable.
Ahead, find 8 style essentials for creating the perfect Zoom interview look — for now and long after you’ve landed that dream job.
