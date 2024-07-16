Everything You Need To Know About Finding The Perfect Engagement Ring

It doesn’t matter if it’s from a surprise proposal on a jumbotron or during a canoe ride in Central Park, getting engaged is, let’s face it, all about the ring — which is what makes finding the *perfect* one all the more stressful. The road to your dream wedding day is already daunting enough, and ring shopping can be a sport in itself. But fear not, lovers, as Ben Bridge Jeweler is here to help via its Bella Ponte engagement ring line.

Whether you’re creating a custom ring or choosing one of the brand’s set designs, Ben Bridge has made each step of ring shopping and choosing your forever ring an easy and fun collaboration. As a guest of the retailer, I traveled to India where the line is produced and got a peek into the production of my own custom Bella Ponte ring. (Disclaimer: My ring is purely a fabulous piece of jewelry for myself and not for engagement purposes.) Here’s what I discovered:

1. Personal Collaboration & Tech Are The Perfect Marriage

Engagement ring shopping can be thoughtful and collaborative from start to finish if you choose to go custom. With the help of detailed consultations, 3D renderings, and hologram technology, customization at Ben Bridge is a journey where each ring receives the special attention it deserves.

3D rendering of custom, engraved Bella Ponte ring. Courtesy of Jennifer Yee/Bustle, Ben Bridge

“There is an energy in the partnership of centuries-old manufacturing techniques that are aided by the best of today's technology,” says Lisa Bridge, President and CEO of Ben Bridge. “Each ring itself is crafted in this partnership, and the design process is as well. Design inspiration can strike from anywhere, though can be hard to envision from just a sketch.”

By using hologram technology, Lisa says the brand is able to bring customers’ ideas to life in three dimensions. “The in-store hologram experience allows someone to work through the most minute of details with a personal jeweler,” adds Lisa.

3D hologram of custom, engraved Bella Ponte ring. Courtesy of Ben Bridge, Jennifer Yee / Bustle

2. Elongated Cuts, Yellow Gold, & Personalization Are The Moment

Elongated diamond shapes, yellow gold, and personalization like engraving are trending. Emerald cut, princess cut, pear cut — diamonds that flatter one’s hands are popular and render a future bride’s hands camera-ready at all times. And just like the jewelry going down the runways, it’s all about yellow gold as it enhances the natural diamond’s warmth.

“Beautiful design, ethical manufacturing, and quality materials combine to create a piece worthy of heirloom status.”

But the detail that really makes an engagement ring unique is the personalization and engraving of whatever is special to the couple. “Often this is done in a private way that only the wearer and the giver know about,” says Angela Hope, Vice President of Merchandise at Ben Bridge. “It’s a way to add a romantic touch.”

3. Sourcing & Origin Matters

Many customers care about the process and people involved in making their jewelry. Ben Bridge’s commitment to ethical sourcing and the environment includes using recycled gold for the Bella Ponte line and responsibly sourced diamonds.

A diamond from Ankit Gems, a partner of Ben Bridge. Courtesy of Jennifer Yee/Bustle

“Beautiful design, ethical manufacturing, and quality materials combine to create a piece worthy of heirloom status,” says Hope. “One of the most exciting parts of a Bella Ponte ring is getting to personally select the perfect center stone. We love to suggest diamonds that are similarly traced to the source and have meaningful impact on the communities from which they come.”

4. You Do *You*

Whether it’s an 8-carat diamond or a .8 carat diamond, it’s all about choice, and there’s always something for everyone. “We love that our customers are incredibly diverse and welcome everyone — there is no set demographic,” says Stacy Speicher, Vice President of Marketing at Ben Bridge. “Our Bella Ponte customers [...] want to have confidence in the products they buy.”

“Fine jewelry can feel intimidating, but it is meant to be worn and enjoyed and be part of a person's life.”

The VP notes that “the beauty of choice is allowing an engagement ring to be whatever you want it to be. No mysteries, no surprises but rather the thrill of getting to start a journey with someone and creating a piece of jewelry that will last forever.”

Bridge adds, “Fine jewelry can feel intimidating, but it is meant to be worn and enjoyed and be part of a person's life. It is an extension of who we are and the best person to define that is the person wearing it.”