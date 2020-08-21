How To Get Your Hands On A Telfar Bag In The UK

So often, owning an 'it' bag can come at a serious price. Whether it's a Birkin or a Chanel 2.55, you have to shell out some serious cash to get your hands on a trending piece such as this. Which is partly why Telfar bags have become so incredibly popular; they're an 'it' bag sold for a fraction of the usual price. The New York-established brand sells their bestselling bag for as little as $150 for a small model, which equates to around £114. Still an investment, but one that's quite a bit easier to save for. Here's how to get a Telfar bag in the UK, if you want to get in on the action.

First, a little background. Telfar is a "Black-owned, non-gendered fashion project," in the brand's own words. It was established in 2004, and its Shopping Bag model first launched in 2014. The brand believes its popularity has recently exploded because of how the world has changed recently.

"The Shopping Bag first dropped in 2014 — meaning: our bag ain't new — it’s the world that changed. Let's keep it changing," they say.

The Telfar bag has been seen on the arms of celebrities including Solange and Selena Gomez, and because of its affordable price point, it has been dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin." The brand values inclusivity, and prides itself on its accessibility for the masses, not just the few who can fork out lots of cash on one accessory.

Their Shopping Bag comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large, and they range in price from $150 to $257 (around £196), meaning even if you fancied the bigger size, you could still pick it up (even if after a little saving!). And yes, they offer international shipping on their website.

The big issue is actually getting your hands on one of these iconic accessories; they're so popular, they're pretty much permanently out of stock — sob. The brand did just run a 24-hour event where anyone could order a bag in their chosen size and colour, and receive it later this year. The Bag Security Program began earlier this week, but has sadly now ended. Owner Telfar Clemens has had issues with bags selling out instantly, as well as bots on the brand's website, which mess with restocks. The program was therefore created in order for fans to be able to purchase their bag without the stress of 'drops' and restock confusion. Orders will be fulfilled between December 2020 and January 2021, depending on demand.

As for the next shopping event or drop? I'll get back to you as soon as possible! In the mean time, it may be worth following Telfar on Instagram, and signing up to their mailing list for the latest updates.