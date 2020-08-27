If you're big into beauty, you'll no doubt already be all about the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk line. Quite simply, the collection is the stuff of legend, and for bloody good reason if you ask me. First beginning with its Lip Cheat lip liner and Matte Revolution Lipstick, the Pillow Talk line has seen some major new additions added in recent years, and even had its own TV advert at one point in time. Now, a lash product has finally entered the race, and here's how to get Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Mascara in The UK.

The Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara is available to buy from Aug. 26, 2020. It can be ordered online from charlottetilbury.com/uk and it will set you back £23. The product has been seriously hyped up in recent weeks since the makeup artist first announced the launch, and even amassed a wait list of 45,000, making it one of the brand's biggest launches in its history. But what exactly is so special about it, and should you invest your hard earned cash into a mascara over £20?

Well, here are the main reasons you should: