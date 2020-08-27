Beauty
How To Get Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Mascara In The UK
It already has a waiting list of 45,000.
If you're big into beauty, you'll no doubt already be all about the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk line. Quite simply, the collection is the stuff of legend, and for bloody good reason if you ask me. First beginning with its Lip Cheat lip liner and Matte Revolution Lipstick, the Pillow Talk line has seen some major new additions added in recent years, and even had its own TV advert at one point in time. Now, a lash product has finally entered the race, and here's how to get Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Mascara in The UK.
The Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara is available to buy from Aug. 26, 2020. It can be ordered online from charlottetilbury.com/uk and it will set you back £23. The product has been seriously hyped up in recent weeks since the makeup artist first announced the launch, and even amassed a wait list of 45,000, making it one of the brand's biggest launches in its history. But what exactly is so special about it, and should you invest your hard earned cash into a mascara over £20?
Well, here are the main reasons you should:
- The packaging: Should you buy a mascara based on its tube? Probably not, but beauty fans (i.e. me) probably will anyway. It's pink, it's cute, and it's so very Charlotte. Just waiting to be showed off on Instagram, if you ask me.
- The formula: Charlotte Tilbury claims this mascara will give "instant volume, length, stretch and 24-hour vertical lift effect." How? Much of that is down to its formulation, which Tilbury says is the result of "a 27-year study of the best lash DNA." It is packed with waxes and keratin which not only lift and lengthen while adding thickness and volume, it also makes it smudge-proof.
- The brush: Along with the formula, a mascara's wand is crucial. of the most important elements and can really make or break the product. This one has a "load, comb, and lift" technology that "vertically paints" each individual lash, and also has bristles that are diamond-shaped on both sides, which should boost volume and give that real 'wow' factor. Tilbury’s previous mascara launches have erred on the side of thicker bristles, but this dual-sided paddle brush has smaller rubber bristles which, formed in a diamond shape, hug the contour of your eye shape. The flatter side is meant to help load each lash with the product, while the bristled end words to lift, separate and lengthen lashes.
- The Pillow Talk reputation: The fact that it is part of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk line should mean something. It is one of the bestselling collections to come out of Tilbury's empire, so much so that one lipstick apparently sells every two minutes worldwide, according to Tilbury. The range now includes an extended line of lipstick shades to suit darker skin tones, eyeshadows, blushers, and even highlighters.