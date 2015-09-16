How To Make Thigh High Socks Stay Up Once & For All

Are your thigh high socks not staying so high after all? Whether you're wearing thigh high socks for a costume or just to stay cozy this season, you'll want to know how to make thigh high socks stay up because it's a little more difficult than you probably realize.

Socks and tights are notorious for causing wardrobe malfunctions. They either fall straight to your ankles at the most inopportune time or they rip on the way down. And even if they’re high enough when you first put them on, it’s even trickier to figure out how to keep thigh highs up throughout your day.

The problem with your socks staying in place can be a lot of things: The socks themselves are too big, there could be too much friction and movement between your socks and shoes, or the sock's fabric or design isn't ideal for your activity of choice. Whatever the reason, there are a few tried and true solutions that will keep your thigh high socks in place.

By the power of technology (and a little ingenuity), here are the top wardrobe tools to help keep everything in its rightful place.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. SPANX Topless Trouser Socks

Spanx is practically an institution for keeping things tucked in and in place, and they’re trouser socks are no exception. The brand’s unique knitting technique keeps sock in place without the need for an uncomfortable elastic band.

2. Yofi Stick It Body Adhesive

Just apply this between your leg and the socks and they’ll stay in place for the foreseeable future. You can even take it with you in a night-out clutch, so you can reapply as needed.

3. Fogal's Caresse Stay Ups

If you're looking for a reliable pair of thigh highs, these are designed to wear for hours without budging. And the sheer socks have a silicone border that makes them stronger than they may appear.

4. Victoria's Secret Plain-Top Hold-Ups

The wider the band, the more likely your thigh highs will stay high. And the silicone band ensures maximum hold.

5. Hollywood Fashion Secrets Fashion Tape

Fashion tape is a simple, affordable solution you can get your hands on anywhere, from Walmart to Walgreens. Just stick the tape between the socks and your legs, and go out about your day without cause for worry.

6. Johnson's Baby Powder

Lotion on your legs can cause slippage, so a dusting of baby powder post-shower can help keep things in place. The drier your skin, the better.

7. Wolford Naked 8 Stay Up

Nude tights are supposed to disappear, so nothing is worse than slippage and bunching. Instead, shop for a pair that stays up with a comfortable and stretchy band.

8. DKNY Sheer Lace Thigh Highs

If you’re going to wear your thigh-highs with a mini silhouette and want something extra peeking out at the top, go for a pair that not only stays in place, but also boasts a lace trim.

9. Cosabella Never Say Never Thigh High Stockings

Just like the OG vintage styles, this pair of black thigh-high tights has a sultry seam running down the back. Plus, the silicone edging will keep the stockings in place.

10. Kiki De Montparnasse Garter Belt

Whether you don’t trust that your current selection of thigh-highs will stay properly in place, or looking for a little extra for a head-turning look, you can always go for a garter belt that holds even the most pesky thigh-high tights right where you want them.