How To Make Yourself Look Like A Million Bucks For Less Than $20

Between makeup, hair appointments, skin treatments, and your wardrobe, it probably feels like you spend a fortune on your appearance. Even if you consider yourself low-maintenance in terms of your looks, it’s still easy to drop hundreds (or thousands or more) without even realizing it. But there’s a better way to do things for the sake of your wallet and your sanity. It’s all about knowing what’s worth the splurge and what’s not: Affordable and quality beauty and clothing items are out there — you just have to know where to look.

One such place is Amazon, a surprising treasure trove for affordable personal care products. There are literally thousands of serums, beauty tools, makeup products, and hair tools available on the site, and many will cost you less an entree at your favorite brunch spot.

And don’t even get me started on the clothing and accessories, which will make you look and feel like a million bucks when in actually, you dropped less than an Andrew Jackson to get them. Don’t believe me? Check out this microneedling tool that promises the same results as thousand-dollar salon treatments — for less than $11. Or look at these gold-plated hoop earrings that look like bougie jewelry but will set you back $13. Keep reading to see how you can get the million-dollar treatment you’ve been dreaming of for $20 or less.

1 Use These Feet Masks To Exfoliate With All-Natural Ingredients Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t neglect your feet when it comes to self care. These exfoliating foot peel masks come in a pack of two, and work well as a regular deep treatment for dryness and to remove dry, flaky skin and callouses. Leave the aloe-infused socks on for an hour, and your feet will start to shed old skin within two weeks, leaving you with baby-soft, callus-free feet.

2 Put In These Simple, Classic Faux Pearl Earrings Charisma 4-12mm Pearl Earring Set (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stock up on this set of mixed-size pearl earrings for an easy and elegant jewelry option. The pack of 12 pairs comes with hypoallergenic imitation pearls in sizes from 4 to 12 millimeters, ideal for layering in multiple piercings or wearing on their own. The stainless steel post is safe for sensitive skin, and the pack comes in its own reusable box to keep them in good condition after each wear.

3 Exfoliate Your Lips With An Easy-To-Use Scrub With A Vegan Formula e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator Amazon $4 See On Amazon I like to wear lipstick as often as I can — and this e.l.f. lip exfoliator is the perfect way to prep. The 100% cruelty-free and vegan formula with vitamin E, shea butter, jojoba oil and other premium ingredients works to gently removes dry, flaky skin. The lipstick-like tube is easy to use, and it’ll leave you with smooth, kissable, and conditioned lips.

4 Prevent Pesky Ingrown Hairs With This Innovative Brush dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Banish razor bumps for good with this innovative exfoliating hair brush for ingrown hairs. Gently massage any problem areas with it, wet or dry, to remove dry skin, unclog pores, and cleanse, revealing soft skin. It works best when used twice a day before shaving, waxing, electrolysis, or tanning treatments.

5 Wear These Magical, Buttery Soft Leggings With 53,000 Five-Star Reviews SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can never have too many leggings — especially not these high-waisted, buttery-soft leggings that are an Amazon shopper favorite. You’ll love wearing them around the house or while running errands, and they rival the quality of much more expensive brands. According to one of the 53,000 five-star reviewers, they have a tremendous amount of stretch and are “the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn…by a landslide!” Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

6 Rock These Timeless Sunnies That Block Harmful UV Rays SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s always a good time to invest in more sunglasses, like these polarized frames. These sunglasses are a classic round shape that’s easy to wear for all genders and all occasions. The UV protection coating and polarized lenses are an unexpected bonus for this budget-friendly pick, and the high-quality plastic frame will last season after season. Available colors: 6

7 Get Lusciously Lifted Lashes With This Stainless Steel Lash Curler Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon I don’t ever apply mascara without curling my lashes first, so I can tell you this eyelash curler is a great investment. It’ll give your lashes the curl and volume you desire when coupled with mascara, and can even just give them a quick lift throughout the day if you don’t feel like wearing makeup. With an ergonomic design and a calibrated hinge, this curler promises no pinching while still giving you perfectly curled lashes each and every time.

8 Apply A Long-Lasting Nail Polish That Comes In Tons Of Great Colors Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Sally Hansen miracle gel nail polish will help you get the mani/pedi of your dreams at home. Apply two coats of your favorite color (there are over 30 to choose from!), then follow up with a coat of their top coat. It’ll leave you with a high-shine, long-lasting finish for up to eight days — the perfect low maintenance nail treatment that will get your hands and feet looking right.

9 Put Your Hair Up With Spiral Hair Ties That Reduce Tension & Breakage Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $8 See On Amazon Anyone who’s ever had long-ish hair is probably familiar with the uniquely uncomfortable sensation of a hair tie pulling a specific strand too tight. These spiral hair ties help keep your hair up and out of the way without the pulling, breakage, and headaches that traditional hair ties can cause. They’re also waterproof, have plenty of stretch, and will tie your hair back comfortably without sacrificing on looks.

10 Wear This Fan-Favorite Concealer With A Handy Puffy Applicator Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s a reason why this Maybelline concealer has over 91,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. There’s an antimicrobial sponge applicator built in which instantly covers dark circles, unwanted blemishes, and more for airbrushed-looking skin. “It’s not cakey, it blends easily, it doesn’t crease and it lasts all day,” one five-star reviewer wrote, and honestly, what more could you ask for?

11 Stack These Dainty Gold Bracelets That Make Great Everyday Accessories Conran Kremix Gold Chain Bracelet Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon This five-pack of gold bracelets is an easy and chic way to stock up on this on-trend accessory. Each bracelet is a different style of chain that looks great layered or on its own. The hypoallergenic metal comes in two different finishes, and each bracelet is adjustable for the perfect fit. Available options: 5

12 Put On This Mineral Sunscreen That Gives Your Face A Dewy Tint CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you don’t already have an SPF product included in your skincare routine, it’s time, and this CeraVe tinted sunscreen is a great way to get started. With an SPF 30 in a mineral formula, this sheer tint leaves you with a dewy finish while protecting your skin from the damaging effects of the sun. It blocks both UVA and UVB rays, and is fragrance free, paraben-free, and formulated with ceramides to help lock moisture into your skin.

13 Use A Silicone Head Massager To Cleanse Your Scalp Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon For dandruff and other scalp conditions, this hair scalp massager can work wonders. Use it in the shower with shampoo or on completely dry hair to increase circulation and to physically lift buildup and flakes from the scalp. The ergonomic design comes with two removable scrub heads made from soft silicone that will give you a gentle massage as you scrub away flakes and irritation.

14 Apply A Cuticle Oil To Make Dryness & Breakage A Thing Of The Past Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Harsh weather and frequent hand washing can be tough on your cuticles, so give them a little TLC with this rich cuticle oil. Formulated with high-quality, cold-pressed sunflower oil and vitamin E, this oil delivers deep hydration to soothe and soften the skin, and make dry and brittle nails stronger. Made with cruelty-free honey and milk, the humectant properties of this oil draw in moisture from the air that will help keep your cuticles moisturized long after application.

15 Slip On An Essential Cotton Tank Top With Cute Lace Trim JUST MY SIZE Jersey Lace Trim Tank Amazon $10 See On Amazon This lace trim jersey tank top is an amazing elevated basic piece to have in your wardrobe. It fits close to the body without being skin-tight, and works well for layering underneath a sweater, cardigan, or jacket. As a bonus: this soft top is tag-free, so there’s no chance of irritation. Available sizes: 1X – 5X

16 Wear These Seamless Underwear That Are So Comfortable Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear Amazon $16 See On Amazon Why waste your time — and money — on expensive everyday undies when you can buy this six pack of Fruit of the Loom seamless underwear? These nylon panties sit at the hips and have full coverage through the back, with plenty of stretch and no tag or side seams to itch or dig in. Available sizes: 5 – 10

17 Use These Refreshing Gold Eye Masks That Hydrate & Depuff MATKAS Gold Under Eye Patches Amazon $14 See On Amazon We all miss out on beauty sleep once in a while, but you can deliver some much-needed hydration and depuffing to your eye area with these gold under eye masks. The cooling masks contain retinol, hyaluronic acid, grape seed oil, and collagen — all hard-working ingredients that reduce puffiness while hydrating deeply. Thoughtfully formulated without fragrance or essential oils, these moisture-boosting masks make you look well-rested, even if you’re running on caffeine and pure adrenaline.

18 Wear These Colorful Hair Clips To Add A Little Glam To Your Look Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon When your outfit is missing that certain je ne sais quoi, just add a couple of these stylish hair clips to jazz things up a little. The variety pack comes with 28 on-trend hair clips in various styles. Some are patterned resin, others are jeweled bobby pins, some are geometric gold, and others are adorned with faux pearls. Pro tip: Layer multiple clips on both sides of your head to pull back the front pieces of your hair in an eclectic, youthful style.

19 Put On A Moisturizing K-Beauty Lip Oil With Rich, Natural Ingredients NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon This soothing appleberry lip oil is just one example of the innovation and effectiveness of Korean skincare. The revitalizing oil looks like a tinted gloss but feels like lip balm. That’s thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, and extracts that keep the lips smooth, hydrated, and soft without any stickiness. Try it in all four flavors for a natural-looking tint and long-lasting moisture.

20 Use This Microneedling Tool To Rejuvenate Dull Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller for Face Amazon $11 See On Amazon Microdermabrasion treatments are super effective for scarring, hyperpigmentation, and more, and can cost thousands in a professional setting. But this microneedling tool will help you safely achieve similar results at home for cheap. Use it once a week to brighten the overall appearance of your complexion: The 0.25-millimeter rollers are safe and effective at removing dry skin cells, leaving you with glowing, even skin.

21 Put On A Lightweight Cardigan That Drapes Oh-So Nicely Made By Johnny Dolman Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon There are so many styling possibilities for this kimono-style short sleeve cardigan, you’ll want to wear it constantly. It’s lightweight with an open-front asymmetrical hem — perfect as a coverup on a warm but breezy day, or to make a casual outfit more work appropriate. The loose fit and elegant draping are sure to keep you comfortable and covered all day long. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

22 Pamper Yourself With 3 Sweet Face Masks That Work Hard I DEW CARE Mini Scoops Skincare Trio Amazon $18 See On Amazon K-beauty brand I DEW CARE makes hardworking skincare products that are fun to use, smell great, and are so cute — like this travel size pack of face masks. Each of the three masks are inspired by ice cream flavors and have different skincare benefits, like hydration, exfoliation, and soothing. Best of all, they’re all cruelty-free and vegan formulas that you can feel good about using for so many reasons.

23 Wear These Cuff Earrings For A Subtle Sparkle PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These blinged-out gold plated earrings are the subtle and sleek addition you need to your jewelry collection. With sparkly inlaid cubic zirconia stones and a hypoallergenic stainless steel post, these cuffs fit closely to the ear and are light and comfortable. Some reviewers opted to wear them in their lobe piercing, where others made them work for a cartilage piercing. Available colors: 3

24 Get Rid Of Wrinkles With A Steamer You Can Take On The Road With You Prosteam Portable Steamer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This portable clothes steamer will instantly take your outfit up a notch. Just by removing any wrinkles and refreshing your clothes, you’ll look that much more put together with hardly any extra effort. The steamer is small enough to pack easily in a suitcase or weekend bag, and heats up in 60 seconds — perfect for procrastinators like myself.

25 Apply This Eyeshadow Palette With All The Colors You Could Dream Of NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Need some new eyeshadows? NYX has got you covered with this Ultimate Shadow Palette. Also available in bolder color ways, this palette is super pigmented and features a mix of mattes, satins, shimmers, and metallics. And with NYX’s signature long-lasting, cruelty-free formula, you’ll look and feel good all night long.

26 Accessorize With A 2-Pack Of Effortlessly Chic Belts SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Why are good belts so surprisingly hard to find? This two-pack of faux leather belts makes it easy to accessorize though. The chic gold double circle closure complements your other accessories and makes any outfit look more expensive than it actually is. These belts even comes with a punch to poke your own hole for a flawless fit. Available sizes: S: fits waist from 22”-22” – XXXL: fits waist from 51”-54”

27 Comb Your Hair With A Pain-Free Detangling Brush With A Unique Design Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hair of all colors, textures, and lengths will love the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush. It’s the absolute best for removing knots and tangles, unlike other brushes that rip through the hair, these silicone bristles gentle separate and unravel each strand and don’t cause frizz or breakage. The nearly 40,000 five-star reviews speak for themselves: This brush is the real deal for all ages.

28 Use This Rich Cream That Heals Dry & Cracked Feet Tea Tree Oil Foot Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon Your feet do a lot for you, so give them the TLC they deserve with this tea tree oil foot cream. It helps repair dry and cracked feet, locking in moisture from all-natural ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint oil, aloe vera, and white willow. One reviewer spoke to its potent properties, saying “I noticed a big difference after only one use. And, the more I use this wonderful cream, the softer my feet get.”

29 Wear A Simple Skort With A Timeless, Comfortable Fit DJT FASHION Mini Flared Plain Pleated Skater Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The skort you remember from childhood is back and more fashionable than ever. This mini flared skater skirt is a classic A-line fit with concealed shorts for built-in modesty and to prevent the always-dreaded thigh rub. Pair it with almost anything, from a turtleneck sweater and tights to a crop top and sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

30 Use A Skincare Tool Duo That De-Puffs & Massages The Face Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get with the times and start using this jade roller and gua sha set ASAP. The two work in tandem to tighten and brighten the skin, decreasing puffiness and inflammation, while leaving you with a fresh complexion. Use the roller with light pressure all over your face, and the gua sha stone on your jawline, cheekbones, and forehead in an upward motion for a lifted effect.

31 Layer With These Super Soft Fitted Tank Tops Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This two-pack of tanks are a wardrobe essential. The close-fitting tanks are cut from a soft ribbed fabric with plenty of stretch, whick makes them great to layer underneath a blouse or sweater. They boast a 4.6-star rating, and one reviewer even called them “the awesomest inexpensive tank tops ever to be awesome.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

32 Apply This Nourishing, Hydrating Serum With Natural Ingredients Sdara Skincare Marula Oil for Face Amazon $13 See On Amazon You may have heard of niacinamide or hyaluronic acid — now get ready for this marula oil facial serum. The cold-pressed oil acts as a superfood for the skin; It hydrates and nourishes your complexion with vitamins C and E and omegas 6 and 9. With regular use you’ll see brighter, smoother, and plumper skin.

33 Rock A Lipstick That Lasts All Day Without Drying Out Your Lips Maybelline SuperStay Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Who can be bothered with reapplying their lipstick throughout the day or on a night out? With the Maybelline SuperStay Liquid Lipstick, there’s no need. The dual-ended lipstick and balm lasts up to 24 hours without caking, drying, or flaking off. With the glide of a gloss and the pigment of a liquid lipstick, plus 45 rich shades to choose from, it’ll be your new go-to lipstick.

34 Slip Into An Effortlessly Cute T-Shirt Dress That’s Easy To Wear Moskill T-Shirt Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never go wrong by throwing on this T-shirt swing dress. Who can resist the versatile silhouette, comfortable fabric, or those pockets? It pairs well in cooler weather with a denim jacket and boots, and in summer with your favorite bag and coordinating sandals. And at such a low price, this garment is a total steal. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

35 Use This Shimmery Multi-Use Makeup Stick All Over Your Face e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon This e.l.f. monochromatic multi-stick really does it all for just $5. The vibrant cream-to-powder formula adds a blendable pop of color as eyeshadow, lipstick, or blush. The cruelty-free, vegan formula blends like a dream and can be used on its own or blended with other makeup for a wide range of imaginative looks.

36 Use This Ultra-Affordable Mascara That Delivers On Length & Definition essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon I received the essence lash princess mascara as a gift from my mom, who promised it was the best mascara she’d ever tried— and she was right. I’m picky about mascara, and I’ve personally never used a formula that was more affordable and delivered such dramatic results. It gives the length and volume that I want without any clumping whatsoever, and doesn’t flake off or look any different at the end of the day. It’s no wonder it has over 165,000 five-star reviews.

37 Wear This Set Of Chic Gold-Plated Necklaces That Are Made For Layering Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Getting the layered necklace look is easy with this set of dainty gold chains. The set comes with three necklaces: one with a circle charm, one with a gold bar, and one with a round pendant, the longest of which measures 23 inches long. Each of the 14K gold plated necklaces have their own chain and clasp, so you can wear them together or separately. Available styles: 33

38 Trim Your Cuticles With A Professional-Quality Trimmer Harperton Cuticle Trimmer Amazon $13 See On Amazon The secret to salon-quality nails at home? Investing in your very own cuticle trimmer to clean up your fingers and toes. This one measures 5 inches long, and is made from extra-fine surgical-grade stainless steel for a close, clean cut on the first try.

39 Make Your Brows Look Naturally Full With This Beloved Brow Pencil NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Filling in your brows is easy with the NYX micro brow pencil. This ultra-affordable makeup creates natural, hair-like strokes with the skinny tip crayon, and you can follow up with the taming spoolie to blend and brush out your brows. With this brow pencil you’ll get the definition and color you’re seeking without making them look drawn on or too intense.

40 Put On A Versatile Maxi Skirt That’s Super Comfortable Too Simlu Max Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this beachy maxi skirt, it’s sure to become one of your new favorite pieces. With a fold-over waistband and stretchy modal fabric, it’s a great lightweight choice for warm weather. Wear it with your favorite crop top and heels, or use it as a swimsuit cover up while seaside or poolside. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

41 Get A Quick & Easy Updos With These Vintage-Chic Claw Clips TOCESS Hair Claw Clips (4-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This four-pack of colorful claw clips is singlehandedly bringing the ‘90s back. The oversized acrylic clips are non-slip and surprisingly comfortable, with so many possibilities for chic updos. They’re suitable for hair of all textures, and cause way less breakage and tangling than hair ties can, which is why they have an astounding 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 18

42 Have Makeup That Lasts All Day With A Multi-Tasking Primer & Setting Spray Rimmel Stay Matte Primer and Setting Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon When it comes to primers and setting sprays, you need something that really works — and this Rimmel Stay Matte spray does both with ease. The two-in-one hybrid spray gives your makeup all-day lasting power, and is perfect to throw in your bag for on-the-go touchups. One reviewer who works in the medical field wrote “Very little transfer to my mask and my make up looks great all day long.”

43 Give Yourself Facial Therapy With This Spa-Worthy Gel Eye Mask PerfeCore Eye Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon The power of this gel eye mask is practically unmatched. This simple treatment can use hot or cool temperatures to soothe muscles and joints, headaches, migraines, sinus pressure, redness, facial puffiness, and so much more. It’s quick to heat up in the microwave or cool down in the freezer, but the beads inside retain their temperature for a long time, so you can continue reaping the benefits.

44 Wear A Sleek Bodysuit That’s A Great Investment Piece MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon There is perhaps no wardrobe piece more versatile — or affordable — than this mock neck tank bodysuit. It looks super sleek and chic when tucked into slacks or a skirt, making it appropriate workplace attire, but also looks great with jeans or shorts on a casual outing. The modal fabric blend has plenty of stretch, and there are two snap buttons at the bottom for convenience too. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

