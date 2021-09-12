The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are upon us. On Sunday, Sep. 12, the iconic musical event will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by rapper and singer Doja Cat. And, now that the world is beginning to — slowly — open up again, there will be a red carpet to be seen prior to the event.

The fashion at the VMAs has always been epic, playing host to everything from Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Madonna’s bright white tutu and bustier. And this year, as the world resumes in-person media events, celebrities are sure to be shot out of a cannon when it comes to their VMAs looks — yes even more than before.

How can you make sure to catch all of the most head-turning looks in real-time, though? By streaming all the red carpet events, of course! See below for everything you need to know to stream the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet live.

When are the 2021 VMAs?

The VMAs will be broadcast live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12.

What time does the 2021 VMAs red carpet start?

The pre-show, which includes a red carpet spectacular, will begin at 6:30 PM EST, concluding at 8 PM EST when the show itself starts.

Where can you stream the 2021 VMAs red carpet?

You can stream all of the red carpet coverage of the VMAs on mtv.com as well as watch live on the channel itself.