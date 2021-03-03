8 Ways To Style The Bra Top Trend You'll See Everywhere This Spring

The bra top is one of the foremost trends of the coming season. Whether you’re layering over it, under it, or letting it stand alone, it's a look that will turn heads all Spring and summer long. What’s more, there’s a way for nearly everyone to embrace it, be it the sporty enthusiasts or the ‘90s-loving trendsetters.

Designers on the runways have debuted the trend in full-force. Celine’s Spring 2021 show was chock full of the elevated activewear look, with girls walking the outdoor runway in sports bras and blazers on top. At Jacquemus, the brand went for a more dressed-up appeal, choosing instead to style skimpy bralettes with high-waisted midi pencil skirts and heels.

Think the runway trend isn’t fit for real life? Think again. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber have been embracing the trend for months.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to styling your bra as a top. You might choose to go full-blown early-aughts by layering one over a button-down shirt, or maybe you’re taking the tailored route and allowing a lace underwire to peek out just the slightest bit from underneath an open jacket. Still, you might be fully embracing the sporty look and slipping into a sport bra, jeans, and calling it a day. No matter how you choose to style it, there’s a bralette that’s calling your name — and ready to be shopped right now.

Ahead, get some styling inspiration and shop all the best bra tops.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Style A Bra Top With Jeans

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is a fervent supporter of the bra-as-a-top trend, and has been for quite some time. Here, she pairs it with a matching open cardigan and a pair of high-waisted jeans for a day out with bestie Kendall Jenner. High-waisted jeans and bra tops are a match made in sartorial heaven.

How To Style A Bra Top With A Suit

Gabrielle Union makes the bra top look work for day or night, with a tailored suit, giving off a sophisticated yet edgy vibe. Recreate her look by mixing materials like nylon and woven fabric.

How To Style A Bra Top With A Mini Skirt

Lizzo went bold with a matching set, complete with a bustier top and high-waisted skirt. To replicate the bra top and mini skirt look, choose a set in the same color or print for a coordinated ensemble that feels current.

How To Style A Bra Top With Shorts

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A bra top and shorts can look sophisticated and chic. Create contrast by pairing shorts and a bra top with an oversized, boxy top layer. Finish the look with heels.

How To Layer A Bra Top Over A Shirt

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Consider layering your bra top over a sweater, button-down, or even a blazer for a fresh approach to the trending style.

How To Layer A Bra Top Under A Sheer Shirt

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Try layering a colorful bra top underneath a sheer top, tucked into a pair of tailored pants to pull the whole look together.

How To Style A Sports Bra With A Blazer

Courtesy of Celine

For the elevated sporty vibe that is also rising in the trend ranks, look no further than Celine’s Spring 2021 show, where the brand styled classic logo sports bras with straight leg jeans and longline blazers. The trick is to use an oversize blazer to create a contrast with the fitted bra top.

How To Style A Bra Top With A Skirt

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Spring 2021 show, Jacquemus showed a bra top paired with a high-waisted pencil skirt, fashioning the perfect look for a night out. With a high-waisted skirt, the look feels like an abbreviated crop top.

Shop more bralettes: