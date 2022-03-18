Celebrity Style

How To Wear A Headband Without Making Your Outfit Look Overly Twee

The ‘00s trend is back.

By Avery Matera

Percolating in popular culture for the past few years, this is officially the season of the headband. Though you likely still associate the retro accessory with either your childhood, your mom in the ‘90s, or, well, both, a simple band makes a chic addition to any outfit — if you know how to wear a headband the right way, that is.

Though the hair trend picked up steam in the ‘00s, thanks to the glossy, chestnut curls of Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, celebrities of today are bringing back the preppy staple in a big way. So far, headbands have been spotted atop the heads of style icons such as Bella Hadid and Kerry Washington; J.Lo, Winnie Harlow, and more.

That being said, not all headbands are created the same. There’s a totally different vibe that comes along with Kate Middleton’s puffy velvet topper and Elle Fanning’s red-carpet ready jewels — though, you’ll probably love both.

Ahead, find all of the chicest, trendiest ways to wear a headband that you need to try ASAP. From a sporty look, courtesy of Winnie Harlow, to sleek styling with J.Lo; ‘50s chic from Kerry Washington, and the like, you’re about to start wearing them with everything.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Sporty Stretch

Iconic/GC Images/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow went sporty in a matching, jersey-style tee and shorts made of pink velour. In keeping with her athleisure look, she chose a white, stretch headband that you’ll remember from your youth.

Give your classic sporty pull-on a little more oomph with a subtle bow or knot.

The Jewels

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Elle Fanning’s 2017 Met Gala headband was truly befitting of the glamorous event. With aquamarines and diamonds, the piece made her look like a true princess.

Add a little sparkle to your headband game, channeling Fanning in the process.

The Puffy Style

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is notably a huge fan of the headband. This was one of her best-ever looks, as she opted to revive the puffy style in a prim black velvet.

Take the puff style to the next level with a silk braid.

The Bow

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kerry Washington went ultra-girly at the Django Unchained premiere in Berlin with a satin, bow-topped band. It added the perfect feminine quality to her mod shift dress.

Take your bow game to the next level with an interesting texture, like this one.

The Knot

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

To give her edgy corseted black strapless dress a touch of sweetness, Jessica Alba added a pretty, knotted headband.

Opt for a classic black, like Alba, when reaching for a knotted headband.

The Up-Do

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez also chose a stretchy wrap, but she opted to style it with an updo. The accessory brought her all-black look together.

When styling an up-do like Lopez, go for a thicker band like this one.

The Throw-on-and-Go

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

There are few classics quite like the plastic tortoiseshell. Bella Hadid rocked it alongside a collegiate-inspired button-up/sweater vest combo.

Keep it just as simple, but with a twist, with this metallic silver style.