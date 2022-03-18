How To Wear A Headband Without Making Your Outfit Look Overly Twee

Percolating in popular culture for the past few years, this is officially the season of the headband. Though you likely still associate the retro accessory with either your childhood, your mom in the ‘90s, or, well, both, a simple band makes a chic addition to any outfit — if you know how to wear a headband the right way, that is.
Though the hair trend picked up steam in the ‘00s, thanks to the glossy, chestnut curls of Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, celebrities of today are bringing back the preppy staple in a big way. So far, headbands have been spotted atop the heads of style icons such as Bella Hadid and Kerry Washington; J.Lo, Winnie Harlow, and more.
That being said, not all headbands are created the same. There’s a totally different vibe that comes along with Kate Middleton’s puffy velvet topper and Elle Fanning’s red-carpet ready jewels — though, you’ll probably love both.
Ahead, find all of the chicest, trendiest ways to wear a headband that you need to try ASAP. From a sporty look, courtesy of Winnie Harlow, to sleek styling with J.Lo; ‘50s chic from Kerry Washington, and the like, you’re about to start wearing them with everything.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.