How To Wear A Headband Without Making Your Outfit Look Overly Twee

Percolating in popular culture for the past few years, this is officially the season of the headband. Though you likely still associate the retro accessory with either your childhood, your mom in the ‘90s, or, well, both, a simple band makes a chic addition to any outfit — if you know how to wear a headband the right way, that is.

Though the hair trend picked up steam in the ‘00s, thanks to the glossy, chestnut curls of Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, celebrities of today are bringing back the preppy staple in a big way. So far, headbands have been spotted atop the heads of style icons such as Bella Hadid and Kerry Washington; J.Lo, Winnie Harlow, and more.

That being said, not all headbands are created the same. There’s a totally different vibe that comes along with Kate Middleton’s puffy velvet topper and Elle Fanning’s red-carpet ready jewels — though, you’ll probably love both.

Ahead, find all of the chicest, trendiest ways to wear a headband that you need to try ASAP. From a sporty look, courtesy of Winnie Harlow, to sleek styling with J.Lo; ‘50s chic from Kerry Washington, and the like, you’re about to start wearing them with everything.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Sporty Stretch Iconic/GC Images/Getty Images Winnie Harlow went sporty in a matching, jersey-style tee and shorts made of pink velour. In keeping with her athleisure look, she chose a white, stretch headband that you’ll remember from your youth.

Isabella Headband - Slate/Silver Great Soles $15 $9.95 View product Give your classic sporty pull-on a little more oomph with a subtle bow or knot.

The Jewels Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Elle Fanning’s 2017 Met Gala headband was truly befitting of the glamorous event. With aquamarines and diamonds, the piece made her look like a true princess.

Ella Headband Serefina $88 View product Add a little sparkle to your headband game, channeling Fanning in the process.

The Puffy Style Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton is notably a huge fan of the headband. This was one of her best-ever looks, as she opted to revive the puffy style in a prim black velvet.

Rapunzel Headband in Fauve La Double J $125 View product Take the puff style to the next level with a silk braid.

The Bow Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kerry Washington went ultra-girly at the Django Unchained premiere in Berlin with a satin, bow-topped band. It added the perfect feminine quality to her mod shift dress.

Beverly Headband in Natural Gigi Burris $250 View product Take your bow game to the next level with an interesting texture, like this one.

The Knot Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images To give her edgy corseted black strapless dress a touch of sweetness, Jessica Alba added a pretty, knotted headband.

Maryn Headband Eugenia Kim $145 View product Opt for a classic black, like Alba, when reaching for a knotted headband.

The Up-Do Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez also chose a stretchy wrap, but she opted to style it with an updo. The accessory brought her all-black look together.

Black Ribbed Headband MM6 Maison Margiela $120 View product When styling an up-do like Lopez, go for a thicker band like this one.

The Throw-on-and-Go Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images There are few classics quite like the plastic tortoiseshell. Bella Hadid rocked it alongside a collegiate-inspired button-up/sweater vest combo.