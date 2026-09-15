These days, almost nothing in fashion is truly new, and that’s not a criticism. Some of the best trends stem from popular looks in the past; it’s all about reinventing them with a modern flair to create something that feels fresh.

Whether it’s a true magazines-and-glue mood board or a digital Pinterest curation, inspiration from the past often fuels my closet creativity. “The era we live in presently is a mashup of so many previous fashion eras, mostly because we have so much documentation to draw inspiration from,” stylist Julia Gall tells Bustle. Bloomers from the 19th century, denim flares from the ’70s, skinny scarves from the early aughts: There’s always a new (old) trend to revive from the fashion archives.

You may already be in the know when it comes to fall trends, but I took the liberty of touching base with a few of my fashion friends for a trends-to-come gut check. Below, they make a case for the outdated styles they believe are long overdue for inevitable comebacks.

And a reminder: Trends are simply invitations to try something new and put your own spin on what piques the masses’ interest. It’s totally possible to partake without falling prey to a turbo-speed trend cycle that promotes impulse shopping and herd mentality. “While it’s fun to constantly dip a toe into the past and reinvent eras and fashion we’ve lived or relived or never lived in at all, authenticity is forever cool,” Gall says. “Wearing what makes you happy and feels good never goes out of style.”

Here are 10 trends that may just get their comeback moment soon, from peplums to newsboy caps.

Graphic Tees

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Trend forecaster Maggie Klimuszko says graphic tees are on the rise, but choose your slogans with care. “Graphic T-shirts have long acted as a very literal form of self-expression,” she explains. “In the ’70s, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren used provocative graphics as part of punk’s visual language; by the ’80s, slogan tees had become vehicles for political commentary. Given the current climate, I don’t think it’s entirely coincidental that we’re reaching for them again.”

Not every graphic tee has to be that loaded, though, notes Klimuszko: “By the early 2000s, the baby tee was broadcasting something far more personal, and often cheekier, about its wearer.”

Jeans and a tee is a classic, but there’s room to up the ante. “Rather than letting the T-shirt become the entire look, I like the tension of putting something inherently casual, nostalgic, or even slightly juvenile against something much more considered: a tailored trouser, a pencil skirt, a great coat, or an overly precious piece of jewelry,” she says.

Motorcycle Jackets

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“I love a good leather bomber jacket or blazer more than anybody, but when are moto jackets going to make a resurgence?” wonders fashion writer Yusra Siddiqui. “Maybe the style has technically ventured over into ‘wardrobe classic’ territory, but I’d love to see them styled regularly amongst fashion people again. To be frank, I never stopped wearing mine.”

For Siddiqui, the moto jacket has a timeless cool with just the right touch of nostalgia. “It carries this edginess and coolness that is everything I wanted in my Tumblr phase,” she says, adding, “There was a pale-pink Acne Studios moto jacket that I still think about sometimes.”

When it comes to styling, the moto is as versatile as it gets. Pair it with staples to add a little interest, or with a more feminine look (perhaps a tutu or vintage slip?) to edge things up.

If you’re on the hunt for your perfect leather jacket, pay attention to fit. A slightly longer, oversize moto gives a more relaxed look, while a fitted, shorter silhouette feels a bit more polished.

Newsboy Caps

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“Everybody is into hats at the moment, and I’m personally hoping newsboy hats make a comeback,” Belle Bakst, a creator and fashion writer, tells Bustle. She recently nabbed a cap in this style from New York-based milliner Mains de Vapeur.

Part pageboy, part early aughts pop star, these rounded hats have less brim than a classic baseball cap, but just enough for a versatile look that can go sporty or spunky, depending how you style them. “I have a fairly dressy wardrobe, so I might pair mine with a blouse, heels, and a full skirt for some contrast,” says Bakst. “Still, a good cap is the perfect pièce de résistance to jeans, a trench, and some great boots for fall.”

Victorian-Inspired Slips

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Gianna Velez Corvino, founder and creative director of The NY Archive, can always tell when a trend revival is around the corner based on how many sourcing requests she receives. With this in mind, she says there’s more to come for the humble slip dress this season.

“We’ve already watched the simple ’90s slip dress come back as a going-out staple, but I think the next evolution is going even further back,” she says, noting that Victorian styles with romantic lace, embroidery, and frills are slowly becoming more coveted than their more minimalist counterparts.

As a vintage curator herself, she favors shopping the real deal: “It gives you that Dôen-esque femininity, but feels much more unique and authentic when it’s actually vintage.” Whether you source an original or shop a slip with Victorian-inspired details, Velez Corvino recommends tougher accessories to edge up the look. “Rather than styling them delicately, I’d wear one with boots and a worn-in leather jacket,” she says. “That contrast makes something incredibly feminine feel modern and a little undone.”

Rugby Shirts

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“I think there are several eras that constantly come back around in fashion,” Gall says. Right now, she’s seeing a lot of 1970s aesthetics, both on the runways and in the closets of her most stylish counterparts. As a lover of stripes — her latest venture, Stripes Newport, is an online shop stocked with stripey secondhand finds — she’s noticed that the classic rugby shirt is on its way back.

“Retro ’70s collegiate vibes are extremely nostalgic this time of year, and have been forever,” says Gall. “Rugby shirts, ringer tees, corduroys, and slim jogger sneakers are quintessential cool. No matter if you veer more preppy or goth, these timeless staples look good on anyone.”

Cocktail Rings

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“I think cocktail rings are definitely due for a comeback,” says Abby Price, founder of Abbode, who feels the era of tiny, barely there jewelry has lasted much too long. “I think people are craving designs with personality and color again.”

The concept of a cocktail ring often brings to mind an oversize gemstone, but more sculptural, metallic styles will prove just as popular in the coming months. “To modernize it for today, I’d style one oversized funky ring with a simple outfit, rather than wearing a full set of statement jewelry,” advises Price.

There’s no wrong option when it comes to choosing a cocktail ring, so long as it speaks to you. “It should feel like something special you discovered in your grandmother’s jewelry box or an estate sale,” says Price. “It’s an item that gets people talking and is a conversation starter!”

Skinny Jeans

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I may not necessarily be ready for this particular revival, but I trust Gall when she says it’s time to start prepping. With so many early aughts trends catching favor with a younger generation, it’s only a matter of time before jeans start skinnying up.

Fortunately, the trend doesn’t have to feel like total déjà vu. Rather than sticking with skinny cuts head to toe, Gall recommends contrast: something slouchy, billowy, or otherwise structured to create a more interesting silhouette.

Peplums

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If sculptural silhouettes are your thing, rejoice: The peplum is preparing its comeback as we speak. Call me a skeptic, but I didn’t believe it until I saw Tibi’s take on the look during a recent fashion preview showcasing the brand’s Resort 2027 range, which launches in November.

“The revival of the peplum isn’t a surprise to me at all,” says Emmalee Grant, Tibi’s brand style manager. “More than anything, I look at the peplum as a tool to shift proportions and make familiar pieces feel new again.”

During the peplum’s original heyday, tops and skirts with built-in peplum flares were all the rage, but Grant and Tibi favor multi-functional, removable peplums that can be added to different garments and styled any number of ways. “[The peplum] can take dresses, trousers, denim, and so on to a new level by adding sculptural interest without requiring an entirely new wardrobe,” says Grant.

If you go for an already attached option, just make sure the fit feels really intentional, with the waist nipping in and the peplum’s flare dramatic enough to create an interesting silhouette.

Tutus

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Sophie Cohen, creator and founder of Lucky Girl Syndrome, loves a maximalist statement piece, so it’s no shock that she sees tutus making a revival.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of tutus and big, dramatic skirts,” she says, noting that fashion’s finest are styling these with their usual wardrobe favorites for nights out on the town. “I’m just obsessed with the concept of a big, fabulous skirt, dressed up or even pared down with a tank or tee and flats.”

“I think there is currently a resurgence of girly punk style and fun in fashion,” says Cohen, who has styled a tutu or two herself and plans to source a few for her online vintage shop. If a full-on tutu feels too intense, consider channeling the look with either a shorter, fuller style or a longer, straighter cut with less volume that still boasts plenty of frill.

Tapestry Prints

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When it comes to prints, Bakst notes that the wanderlust-chic revival will likely lead people to revisit a plethora of eclectic patterns over the next few seasons, with tapestry prints poised as a major front-runner.

“Free-spirited fashion with a bit of vintage flair has been such a massive trend this past season, and it’s not going anywhere, thanks to brands like Chloé. This aesthetic really paves the way for vintage styles like tapestry to come into play again,” she says. Bakst loves the look because the varied designs and textures let the wearer build something unique.