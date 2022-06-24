If You Don't Like Clothes That Cling To Your Body, You'll Love These 40 Chic Things Under $35 On Amazon

There’s a time and a place for wearing a form-fitting dress or a tight pair of skinny jeans. But tight clothes can also feel constricting, especially in the warmer weather when you just want to be wearing loose and breathable fabric. This list is filled with not only comfy, flowy clothing, but everything is under $35, so it won’t break the bank either.

A soft and stretchy maxi dress is a wardrobe essential, like this scoop neck maxi dress with pockets or this v-neck maxi dress with slits running up the legs. Both can be layered up for cold weather too by adding a sweater or jacket on top.

If a skirt or dress isn’t really your style, there are plenty of pants on this list too, like these cotton overalls that have five pockets, or these wide-leg linen pants that have an elastic waist.

No matter how you define your style, there are always going to be times when you just want to be comfortable. And when that time comes, you know where to find some affordable and worthwhile pieces.

1 This Pleated Top With Cute Cap Sleeves Milumia Round Neck Pleated Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This blouse may have a loose fit, but it still has plenty of interesting details, like the vertical pleats going down the front of the delicate cap sleeves. It even has a keyhole detail in the back. It’s a versatile top that can easily be worn with jeans, slacks, or shorts. Available Sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

2 These Soft & Stretchy Lounge Pants ZJCT Yoga Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon A good pair of lounge pants are a must, and this pair of wide-leg pants will help you reach peak comfort. They have a wide elastic waistband, roomy pockets, and a loose shape. They’re made from a poly-spandex blend so they’re super soft and have plenty of stretch. As one reviewer stated, these pants are “incredibly comfortable and look really fantastic on.” Available Sizes: Small – 3X Large

Available colors: 25

3 A Maxi Dress Suitable For Any Occasion Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear it to lounge around the house or dress it up for a special occasion, this simple maxi dress can do it all. It has a scoop neckline and empire waist, made from a smooth and stretchy viscose material. It’s easy to accessorize by adding jewelry or a fun pair of shoes. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 7

4 A Flowy Top With Lace Details LARACE Short Sleeve Flare T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon At first glance, this top has a basic silhouette, but it opens up along the side of the torso with lace panels. The lace takes it from a simple top to something a bit more dressy. It also has a longer fit, which is good for people who have long torsos. Based on this shirt’s flow, you can feel comfortable pairing it with pants or leggings. Available Sizes: Small – 6X

Available colors: 34

5 These Shorts You Can Dress Up GRACE KARIN Bowknot Tie Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shorts are an inherently casual item of clothing, so it’s tricky to find ways to dress them up. These shorts have a trouser shape and a large bow detail on the front, so you can pair them with a blouse or heels for a dressed-up summer look. Even though they have the appearance of a tie-waist, the shorts are actually elastic, so they’re still comfy. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 38

6 A Casual Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For The Beach ANRABESS Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its loose, flowy shape and high leg slits, this maxi dress is perfect for wearing to the beach, but really it works for any chill summer activity. The dress has a slight v-neck and pockets and is made from a comfortable poly-cotton blend. It can even be dressed up with the right accessories. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 8

7 This V-Neck Tee With Puffed Sleeves XIEERDUO Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Mix up your basic tee collection with this v-neck t-shirt that has puffed sleeves. It has the comfortable and relaxed fit of a regular t-shirt but with added volume to the sleeves that make it just a bit unique. “The material is high quality and the v neckline and puffed sleeves are so flattering,” wrote one reviewer. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 33

8 This Breezy Skirt With A High Slit Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Nothing says summer like a breezy skirt that opens a little bit as you walk. This midi wrap skirt has a high slit that shows off your legs while still providing coverage. It’s made from a thin, breathable fabric that’s perfect for warm weather. “I have used this skirt to lounge in, to go out to meals in, and on the beach/poolside with. I love it so much,” raved one shopper. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 23

9 An Easy Maxi Dress That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pair this Amazon Essentials maxi dress with heels and some hoops for a night out with the girls, or wear it with flip-flops and a denim jacket for a more casual look. Made from stretchy rayon, the dress is comfortable to wear for long stretches of time. It has a scoop neck and a flared waist. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 9

10 These Levi’s Jeans With A Wide Leg Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Heritage Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon Skinny jeans were in style for a long time, but now wide-leg pants are having their moment. These wide-leg Levi’s jeans have a relaxed fit that will keep you comfortable, unlike tight jeans that get irritating after a while. The length is slightly cropped, so they’re perfect for pairing with flats or sneakers. Available Sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 2

11 These Shorts That Hit Midway Down Lee Regular Fit Chino Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shorts nowadays are usually tiny, so It can be hard to find shorts that are a comfortable length. These chino shorts hit midway down the thigh, so you can stay cool without feeling too exposed. They’re made from cotton, making them breathable for warm weather. Available Sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 16

12 These High-Waisted Jeans With 90s Vibes ICONICC Denim High Rise Mom Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon One of the best fashions the 90s had to offer was its relaxed, high-waisted denim. These high-rise jeans have total 90s vibes with a wide-leg silhouette and true blue denim color. Pair them with a crop top and white sneakers to complete the look. They’re made from 100% cotton, so they won’t stretch out with wear. Available Sizes: 1 — 15

Available colors: 62

13 A Simple Tank That You’ll Want To Stock Up On Laseily V-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This simple tank top comes in dozens of colors, which is good because it’s so versatile that you’ll want to stock up on multiple. It has an easy fit with a v-neckline and a breast pocket. It’s long enough that you can tuck it into pants or shorts, but it can also be worn untucked. It also has a racerback cut. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

14 Some Drawstring Shorts That Reviewers Are Loving Acelitt Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These comfortable shorts have it all — deep pockets, an elastic waist, and a loose fit. Plus, they have over 6,000 positive reviews from shoppers who wear them nonstop. “These shorts are light, soft, comfortable, and stay put when you walk!” wrote one shopper. They come in tons of colors and patterns, so you can stock up on several. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 46

15 A Tank Top With Padded Sleeves That Add Some Structure Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $21 See On Amazon This tank top has a simple silhouette but uses shoulder pads to add more structure and sophistication to an otherwise basic top. When tucked into a pair of jeans or trousers, the shirt gives a cool and casual look. “The shoulder pads add a super cute style that ups the t-shirt game and can make any outfit look more dressy which I love,” wrote one reviewer. This is also a great top for the office. Available Sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 15

16 A Lightweight Cardigan That’s Perfect For Summer Layering Chicgal Floral Kimono Amazon $16 See On Amazon When the weather’s warm, you don’t want to be weighed down with heavy layers. This sheer lightweight cardigan offers added coverage without making you too hot. It comes in tons of bright florals, so it looks great over a plain tank top or dress, but can also be worn to the pool or beach as a coverup. Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 50

17 This Comfy Romper That Feels Like Pajamas AMiERY Floral Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This floral-printed jumpsuit has plenty of stretch, including an elastic at the waist, making it perfect for daily wear. But it’s comfy enough that you can also wear it as pajamas or while lounging around the house. As one reviewer wrote, “I can wear this as [an] on-the-run outfit or as a cozy pajama set. I absolutely love it.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

18 These Breathable Pants With A Slit Running Up The Legs BerryGo Linen High Waist Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants combine the best of both worlds of between a skirt and pants. They have the flowy shape of a skirt with a long slit going up the front of the legs, but still maintain the comfort and security of wearing pants. They’re made from a lightweight viscose material and have a gorgeous decorative tie at the waist. Available Sizes: 0 — 10

Available colors: 12

19 Some Overalls That Are A Perfect Weekend Outfit Gihuo Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes you don’t feel like putting together a full outfit on the weekend, which is where these loose overalls come in handy. They’re an outfit all on their own, with several roomy pockets and button-closure straps. Pair it with a t-shirt or tank top underneath during the warmer months, or a turtleneck when it’s chilly. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

20 This Button-Up That Will Keep You Feeling (And Looking) Cool Astylish Linen Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight and breathable fabric similar to linen, this button-down shirt is perfect for keeping you cool during the warmer months while still protecting you from the sun. The top has a loose fit and can be worn tucked into pants or shorts, or worn untucked for a more casual vibe. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

21 These Cropped Yoga Pants That Are Perfect For Working Out THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon With tons of stretch, a sturdy waistband, and pockets, these capri yoga pants are the ideal exercise pants. Wear them to the gym, on a walk, or at yoga. Of course, they’re also comfortable enough to just wear lounging around the house or running errands. They have a wide, cropped leg so you have room to breathe. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

22 A Boho Top With Unique Details Dokotoo V-Neck Crochet Eyelet Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some more boho energy to your wardrobe with this crochet eyelet top that has tons of cute details. The top has light pleats running down the chest as well as buttons around the neckline. The crochet eyelet detail runs down the front and back of the top for a delicate touch. It’s the perfect top for casual summer looks and works great with some distressed shorts or jeans. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

23 These Lightweight Pants That Are Perfect For Traveling Made By Johnny Pleated Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon The lightweight fabric, loose fit, and versatility of these palazzo pants make them the perfect clothing item for traveling, and when you want to stay comfortable without sacrificing style. One reviewer wrote of her experience wearing them while traveling, writing, “They were loose and airy which was perfect for the humid air. They fold up nicely and don’t wrinkle!” Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

24 An Open Cardigan You Can Wear Every Single Season POGTMM Open Front Drape Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s always nice to have wardrobe staples that can be worn in all seasons. This open-front cardigan can be layered up in the winter on top of long sleeves or under a coat, but it also works as a lightweight layer in the summer over tank tops and dresses. “The material is very soft and soothing. It also is the perfect amount of stretch to be comfy but not overly tight,” praised one reviewer. Available Sizes: 4 — 26

Available colors: 17

25 This Effortless Ruffled Maxi Skirt VTSGN High Waisted Boho Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon It doesn’t take a lot of effort to look put together in this high-waisted maxi skirt. Pair it with some strappy sandals, a crop top, and a sun hat and you’ve got the perfect summer boho look. The skirt is tiered with ruffles to accentuate the pleats and has a drawstring tie at the waist. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

26 A Pleated Top That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down ALLEGRACE Pleated Loose Scoop Neck Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pleated scoop neck top is a versatile piece that can easily be worn to work or out to dinner, or as a casual piece while running errands. Pair it with some heels and dangly earrings, or throw it on over jeans with some sneakers. The top is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, so it’s got plenty of stretch. Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 7

27 This Wrap Skirt That Comes In Over 40 Prints SheIn High Waisted Wrap Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon A printed skirt is a quick way to make your outfit stand out without putting in too much effort. This midi wrap skirt has a high waistline and a ruffle detail that runs along the hem. It comes in tons of floral patterns in different colors, as well as solids and leopard print. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 42

28 These Shorts That Are The Ultimate Loungewear Item DIBAOLONG Drawstring Yoga Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Comfort is the name of the game with these drawstring shorts. They are designed for maximum comfort with an elastic waist, pockets, and a leg that hits just above the knee. “They're incredibly comfortable, perfect weight for summer, and look terrific,” praised one reviewer. Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 15

29 This Puff-Sleeve Top That’s Perfect For Work Or Dinner Hanna Nikole Puff Sleeve Belted Peplum Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its puffed sleeves, tie at the waist, and asymmetrical hem, this belted blouse is a versatile piece that can be worn out to dinner with the girls or to work. It can even be paired with shorts or leggings for a more casual look. Since it’s plain, it’s easy to accessorize with jewelry or layers. Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 7

30 Some Linen Pants With A Growing Fan Base Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon The only pants I want to wear in the summer are ones made out of linen, like these wide-leg pants that are made from a cotton-linen blend. These pants have a growing fan base with nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. “I’ve coveted a good pair of linen pants for many years and found the perfect pair!” wrote one shopper. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

31 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With Pockets Nemidor Off The Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is made from a comfy material that makes it feel like your whole body is wearing sweatpants. It has a wide neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder and legs that cinch at the bottom. It’s ideal for wearing to lounge around the house, but it would also looks nice with a pair of heels. Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 5

32 A Chiffon Blouse With Ruffle Detail Jouica Sleeveless Chiffon Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Though it has a simple silhouette, this chiffon tank top is an easy staple for your blouse collection. It has a scoop neckline and slightly A-line shape, with layered ruffle detail at the hem that adds more dimension to the top. “I ordered one top and loved it so much that I ordered two more,” raved one reviewer. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 20

33 A Basic Tank Top With Over 10,000 Fans MIROL Sleeveless V-Neck Amazon $20 See On Amazon A good, basic tank top is a staple in any wardrobe, but it has enough details to still make it interesting including henley-style buttons on the neckline, and pleats on the front and the back. Plus it comes in tons of colors and patterns, from solid neutrals to brightly colored tie-dye and floral prints. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

34 This Sheer Cardigan That Adds A Pop Of Color CASURESS Sheer Chiffon Kimono Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add a pop of color and some drama to your look with this sheer chiffon cardigan, which comes in several bright patterns. The cardigan is lightweight, so it’s perfect for adding to your summer looks without too many heavy layers. It can also be worn as a coverup at the pool or beach. Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 29

35 A Simple A-Line Skirt That Is So Versatile Woman Within 7-Day Knit A-Line Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon The simple silhouette on this A-Line skirt makes it a super versatile addition to your wardrobe. The solid colors of the skirt make it easy to pair with a printed top or your favorite accessories. Plus, it has deep pockets and an elastic waist. Available Sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

36 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress That Will Be Your Summer Fave POSESHE Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its off-the-shoulder neckline and tall slits, this flirty maxi dress is perfect for a summer night out. Plus it’s made from a blend of rayon and spandex and has an elastic waistline, which makes it as comfortable as it is cute. “This dress is super comfortable and breathable. I could easily use [it] in a variety of settings,” wrote one reviewer. Available Sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

37 This Ruffled Blouse With A Swiss Dot Pattern Euaoxnc Short Ruffle Tiered Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This ruffled blouse can easily be dressed up or down for either a casual day, a fancy event, or a day at the office. It has smocking detail and ruffle along the neckline, as well as tiered sleeves. The blouse is made from a lightweight fabric with a Swiss dot pattern. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

38 This Button-Down Blouse That’s Only $20 BLENCOT Button Down V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon While it has a basic shape, this v-neck tank top has oversized buttons running down the front that adds a unique detail. It can be worn on its own with pants or shorts, tucked in, or layered with a sweater or jacket. “This top [is] very well made, the fabric is nice and flowy but not see-through,” wrote one shopper. Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 24

39 Some cozy Sweatpants With A Waffle Print Fabric Hotouch Baggy Jogger Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a long time, I thought that sweatpants were inherently frumpy — but these jogger pants prove me wrong by combining comfort and style for a cool pair of comfy sweats. It’s made from a waffle-print fabric that cinches at the ankles. It also has pockets and an elastic waist. Wear them lounging around the house or out and about running errands. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8