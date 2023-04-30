Swimsuit shopping can be a tiresome pursuit, considering the vast array of options out there and price points that seem to rise whenever the weather gets warm. Plus, sometimes swimsuits just don’t seem to cover up as much as you’d prefer — and, it can be tough to tell whether or not you’ll be comfortable in something after adding it to your Amazon cart.

Luckily, the perfect swimwear does exist, and reviewers are here to help you find your perfect match. If you’re looking for a stylish suit or coverup that leaves something to the imagination, yet still looks so good on, check out these stunning pieces that will have you ready for the sand or surf in no time.

1 This Floral 1-Piece With Beautiful Butterfly Sleeves Byinns V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With Sleeves Amazon $37 See On Amazon Reach for this floral one-piece for a classic look that's always on trend. Its beautiful butterfly sleeves keep shoulders covered, so they'll be safe from insidious sunburns, and its stunning design has a romantic vibe you'll want to live inside. You'll also love its tie-front waist, which adds a sweet detail you can style in many ways. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10 One Reviewer Wrote: “Best swimsuit purchase that I’ve made in years and I’ve bought them all at all price ranges. This looks great and makes me feel great. I’m a true medium but ordered a large (curvy/pear-shaped/ long torso) and it fits perfectly.” — Chasity Bussey

2 This Striped Tankini With A High Waist & Long, Protective Sleeves COCOSHIP Long Sleeve Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Have you ever fallen asleep at the beach or pool, only to wake up with angry red sunburns up and down your arms? Solution: this striped tankini, which has long sleeves for maximum protection. Its high-waisted bottoms give it a bit of vintage-inspired flair, and you’ll love its lightweight nylon fabric blend, which moves with you no matter how rough the water may be. Many customers especially loved the stretchy waistband, which won't cut or dig, even during long-term wear. Available sizes: 4 — 20

Available colors: 9 One Reviewer Wrote: “I need something with a high neck to protect my sensitive skin, and this was one of the only suits I could find that wasn't too dowdy. I haven't worn a two-piece since before I had children so I was nervous to try this. I took the plunge and got it. What a find; I can't believe how great it looks!” — Mangosavage

3 This Versatile, Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress With Functional Pockets Grecerelle Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with sandals and a sweater or boots and a denim jacket, you can wear this loose-fitting maxi dress almost anywhere; it’s unbelievably versatile. Its soft and comfortable fabric is breathable, which comes in especially handy on hot days, and it's totally opaque, even over your brightest bikinis. The best part? It has roomy pockets, which you can use to store beach day essentials without having to pack a massive tote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42 One Reviewer Wrote: “Amazingly soft material and great length on me. This will be a new go-to in my closet. Being 5’11” it hits just where I need it to, if you’re shorter you may have to tie it up. Love love love it.” — Geneva

4 This Universally Cute 1-Piece That Pairs Your Favorite Patterns CUPSHE Striped Leafy One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only does this universally cute one-piece look amazing on basically everybody, but it also pairs two of your favorite patterns for a fun design you’ll absolutely adore. Its removable pads keep your chest in place without having to constantly readjust, and its high neck design is so cute and trendy. Multiple reviewers admitted to buying more than one suit since they loved its stretchy spandex fabric blend and comfortable fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4 One Reviewer Wrote: “Overall [it's] adorable, I feel so confident. It's a great quality suit and I will order more from Cupshe, especially this style. The bottom is cheekier than I would normally go for but it is not too cheeky either.” — Chan

5 A Plus-Size Tankini With Short Sleeves & The Sweetest Tie-Front Detail SOLY HUX Plus-Size Short Sleeve Tie-Knot High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tankini stands out from the crowd, thanks to its adorable tie in the front. Its nylon/spandex fabric blend is super stretchy, which makes it work just as well for beach volleyball as it does for laying out in the sun. It's also supportive without the use of an underwire, so you won't need to layer it with any other bras or bikinis. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2 One Reviewer Wrote: “To my surprise, the top fit great and provides all the support I need. I like the cut of the bottoms as they were very full coverage. Overall, I know it is such a risk to buy swimwear online, especially when you are plus size, but I'm glad I took this risk.” — chesley

6 These Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Made Of Lightweight Linen Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These drawstring wide-leg pants are made of lightweight linen, so they're a great choice for sunny days when you don't want to be weighed down. They're designed with four functional pockets, which work well for phones, wallets, keys, and other essentials, and their tie-front waist is adjustable for your comfort. They're versatile enough to wear from the pool to a nice dinner on the town, depending on how you style them, and their fabric is thick enough not to reveal what you're wearing underneath. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13 One Reviewer Wrote: “They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great.” — Kindle Customer

7 This Long Sleeve 1-Piece With UPF 50 & A Colorful Design AXESEA One-Piece Long Sleeve Bathing Suit Amazon $40 See On Amazon This long sleeve one-piece has a UPF of 50, so you can catch some waves without constantly reapplying sunblock (to your upper body, at least). Its stretchy fabric is printed with vivid colors that shine bright in the sun, and it dries quickly after you get out of the water, so you'll be ready for your next adventure in no time flat. It's also highly durable, so it can handle all your favorite aquatic activities, from surfing to snorkeling and everything in between. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 20 One Reviewer Wrote: “I have this suit in two different colors and absolutely love them. They fit beautifully and look great. I was worried about getting out of a wet suit that zips up the back but the long cord in [the] back makes it super easy. I highly recommend!” — Cupcake

8 This 2-Piece Swimsuit That Helps Protect Your Skin From Chafing & Sunburns Daci Two-Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you’re trying to ride the waves, the last thing you want is a painful sunburn or abrasion from your board. That’s where this two-piece swimsuit comes in: it protects your skin from chafing with its long sleeve design, and its polyester fabric boasts a UPF of 50, which blocks out harmful UV rays. Its seam-sleeve zipper slides up and down smoothly, and it's available in straight and plus sizing. Available sizes: XX-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 37 One Reviewer Wrote: “I LOVE this suit! It looks super cute on and fits perfect. I was worried about buying the top and bottom together because usually I have to buy a small top and medium bottom. Very pear-shaped! But this fits great!” — Debbie Hartley

9 This Collared Coverup With A Deep V-Neck & Cute Asymmetrical Hem Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon This collared coverup is a menswear-inspired staple you can tuck into a pair of jeans after a long day of sunbathing. Its deep V-neck gives it a trendy silhouette that looks good with everything, and its asymmetrical hem is a fun detail that’s more exciting than your average button-down. Plus, its lightweight rayon fabric keeps you cool, even when the sun is seriously beating down. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 52 One Reviewer Wrote: “I got this thinking there was no way I would look as good as the model — and maybe I didn’t, but I felt like it! The length was perfect, the fabric was just sheer enough — and I felt great wearing it.” — Stephanie

10 A Long Sleeve 1-Piece That’s Perfect For Water Sports MakeMeChic Zipper-Front Long One-Piece Swimwear Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you wear this long sleeve one-piece, beach volleyball isn’t the only thing you’ll be serving. Its modest design keeps you covered, and the zipper in the front makes it super easy to put on and take off. Reviewers especially loved how the shorts both covered up their thighs and gave them room to move around, so they could catch as many waves as possible. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15 One Reviewer Wrote: “I really like this suit. It fits perfectly and I received several compliments. I love the fact that it has long sleeves and is long enough to fully cover my bottom.” — Fuel4thejourney

11 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Retro-Inspired Tie-Front Design COCOSHIP Retro High Waist Bikini With Tie-Knot Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dose of 1950s nostalgia, you could watch Grease for the billionth time, or you could put on this high-waisted bikini. With adorable short sleeves and fun stripes, its retro-inspired design looks and feels amazing, whether you’re splashing around in the waves or stretching out with a beach read. You’ll also love its tie front design, which can be used to adjust this suit just to your liking. Available sizes: 4 — 20

Available colors: 28 One Reviewer Wrote: “I'm a curvy girl, and I don't care to show all my hits to the world. Gotta leave something for the imagination! I also love the retro ‘50s/’60s look. So this swimsuit just [fits] my personality. I have gotten so many compliments. It's modest fits great, and cute!” — Paul Teeters

12 This Floor-Length Coverup With A Groovy Tie-Dye Pattern Bsubseach Tie-Dye Open-Front Cover-Up Amazon $30 See On Amazon Next stop on the Nostalgia Express: this floor-length coverup. Its groovy tie-dye pattern has a breezy vibe that’ll make you forget your worries, and you can wear it just as easily to the beach as you can for an adventure into town. Its high-quality rayon material feels amazing on, and multiple reviewers loved it so much, they bought it in more than one color. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 44 One Reviewer Wrote: “Great coverup to easily throw on that is also cute. Took this on a trip, it didn’t wrinkle much and looked super cute on. It’s lightweight and can be worn several ways.” — Meg

13 This Half-Sleeve One-Piece That Zips In The Front Aleumdr Zip Front Half-Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Because it zips in the front, this half-sleeve one-piece is mercifully easy to put on and take off. Its built-in bra is super supportive, so you'll stay covered no matter where your beach day takes you, and its fuller coverage helps minimize the risk of sunburns on your arms and shoulders. Oh, and it won't ride up while you surf or swim, so you'll be free from constant readjustments. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10 One Reviewer Wrote: “I got this suit for our trip to Great Wolf Lodge it was very comfortable [...] I looked at reviews and saw photos of all different shaped and sized women and it looked good on everyone, so I got it! So glad I did!” — Heather Iverson

14 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Design That’ll Make You Feel Like A Mermaid ZAFUL Scoop Neck High Waisted Bikini Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you get FOMO when you see Ariel swimming around, you might love this high-waisted bikini. Its aquatic design features a photorealistic design of the ocean, so you’ll match with the waves crashing on the shore. Its scoop neck and knot in the front add a couple of stylish finishing touches, and its nylon/spandex blend fabric is super stretchy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34 One Reviewer Wrote: “I usually wear one pieces, but thought this style may be more comfortable. It is so comfy and looks great! I am 5'10, 185 lbs, smaller in the chest area, and both pieces fit perfectly without being too tight or loose. Love it so much!” — Jess

15 These Drawstring Shorts With Roomy Pockets For All Your Beachy Needs Dokotoo Casual Pocketed Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Save room in your beach bag with these drawstring shorts; they’re designed with roomy pockets that are large enough to hold whatever you need. Their distressed style gives your look a bit of an edge, and they pair well with blouses, bikini tops, and everything in between. When they need a wash, simply toss them in with the rest of your laundry; they're machine washable for maximum convenience. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39 One Reviewer Wrote: “I like the material which seems more like a cotton/linen blend than anything else and that's a plus for me. I'm 5'2 and I wear 12-14 depending on how they are made and I opted for the X-Large. They fit great. Plus, you can cinch them tighter with the drawstring. I'm going to buy me a couple more pairs!” — pinkfreud62

16 This Plus-Size 1-Piece With Delicate Cap Sleeves For A Romantic Touch Holipick Plus Size Cap Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This one piece is unbelievably pretty, thanks in part to its delicate cap sleeves, which give it a romantic touch. It's made with ruching that adds a unique and stylish vibe that doesn't take away from its classic design, and its zip front means you can adjust its neckline to your preference. Its nylon/spandex fabric blend dries fast, so once you're out of the water, you'll be ready right away for whatever's next. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 16 One Reviewer Wrote: “This is the best and most comfy bathing suit! I didn’t have to worry about my back or shoulders getting burnt either!” — Kimi Pelt

17 This 2-Piece Suit With The Sweetest Ruffle Details & A Full-Coverage Design Holipick Ruffle Swim Tank Top With Boy Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you prefer to stay covered up but don’t want to wear a one-piece, this two-piece suit might just be what you’ve been looking for. It has the sweetest ruffle details, which add a fun vintage-inspired touch, and its full-coverage design stays in place, protecting your midsection from the sun. Its boyshort bottoms are long enough to keep you covered but short enough to let you move around. Available sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus

Available colors: 40 One Reviewer Wrote: “[...] I took a chance and ordered this suit in XL. It fit perfectly AND I won the best Beach Bum outfit at my event! I am so happy with the looks and the comfort of this suit! I totally recommend. Thanks!” — Lakewood, Ohio

18 A Lightweight & Breathable T-Shirt Dress Made Of The Softest Fabric HIOINIEIY T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you’re out in the sun on a hot day, you want a coverup that keeps you cool — that’s where this lightweight and breathable T-shirt dress comes in. Its off-the-shoulder neckline adds a cheeky touch that's always on trend, and its high-low hemline elevates it above your average basic tee. You can even wear it with a belt for a more structured design when you hit the beach bar. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45 One Reviewer Wrote: “I used this dress for a photo shoot because we needed a simple black dress. It was the best decision I made. I chose it for the price. But the look is fabulous.” — Janice Norwood

19 This Swim Dress With Built-In Shorts Underneath For Maximum Comfort & Coverage MiYang One Piece Swim Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Skirt around the competition with this swim dress, which features built-in shorts for maximum comfort and coverage. Its chlorine-resistant fabric is thick and stretchy for water adventures of all kinds, and its removable padding allows you to customize your bust support. Reviewers who practice water aerobics and ballet raved about its ingenious design. Available sizes: 4-6 — 26-28

Available colors: 27 One Reviewer Wrote: “The swimsuit was EXACTLY as stated. It's comfortable and fits wonderfully. I will purchase another one.” — Mary P

20 This Flounce Top Tankini That Makes You Feel Cosmically Cool Adisputent Flounce Top Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only is this flounce top tankini comfortable enough for extended wear, but its star print design makes you look and feel like the most stylish swimmer in the whole galaxy. Its high-waisted bottoms are ruched on the sides, which adds an extra touch of glamour, and its adjustable spaghetti straps give you just the right amount of support. Even reviewers who don't usually reach for two pieces raved about how good they looked and how comfortable they felt. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 43 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this bathing suit! I am a mom of four and honestly thought my days in a two-piece were over, however, that's not true! [...] I have not noticed any sheerness and I've worn it to pools as well as the beach. It's also very comfortable.” — Katy Ryan

21 A Coverup Dress With A Knotted Fringe Hem That’s Asymmetrical pinziko Fringed Cover-Up Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a unique beach look that’s sure to turn heads, reach for this coverup dress. Its asymmetrical hem is both fun and fashion-forward, and its knotted fringe adds a freewheeling sense of excitement to any look you put together. Its stretchy polyester/spandex fabric blend is totally opaque, preventing wardrobe malfunctions, and it pairs beautifully with your favorite sandals. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16 One Reviewer Wrote: “Purchased for a cruise in the Caribbean [and] it was perfect! Roll it to pack, doesn’t wrinkle, great fit, swingy, [and] fun! Also washed on delicate in cold water [and] flat dried. Looks like new.” — Tammy

22 This Chlorine-Resistant 1-Piece That Helps Promote Muscle Recovery speedo One Piece PowerFlex Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re training for a triathlon or simply hitting your local pool, this cute one-piece is a great choice for athletes. It's made with compression technology that promotes circulation, which helps muscles recover quickly, so you'll be race ready before you know it. You'll also appreciate its chlorine-resistant fabric, which maintains its shape and color no matter how many laps you swim. Available sizes: 4 —24

Available colors: 2 One Reviewer Wrote: “The Speedo Women's Swimsuit One Piece fits good. I love the fact that the swimsuit is not extremely low in the back, like most swimsuits of today. It is comfortable to swim in and it stays in place.” — Amazon customer

23 A Ruffled Bikini With Sweet Smocking & A High Waist CUPSHE Ruffled High Waist Bikini Amazon $34 See On Amazon You’ll love the sweet details on this ruffled bikini, which makes for an adorable piece you’ll want to wear to your next pool party. Its smocked top has just the right amount of stretch, and its high-waisted bottoms give it a bit of vintage flair. This is also a great choice for tweens and teens who are starting to make the transition into swimwear for adults but aren't sure where to start. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13 One Reviewer Wrote: “The top is a good shape for a large chest and does a good job keeping everything covered and maintained. The ruffle on the bottom of the top meets the top of the bottoms, so it is a great tankini. The bottoms offer good high-waisted coverage with a little bit of cheek showing but they are not [uncomfortable] or skimpy.” — Natalie Regian

24 These Soft Palazzo Pants With A Roomy Wide Leg Design ODODOS Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These soft palazzo pants might just be the coziest poolside pick on this list. Their foldover waistband gives you two equally comfy ways to wear it, and in addition to their traditional sizing, you can choose between three inseam lengths to accommodate your height. You'll also love their enormous side pockets, which are big enough to fit your phone, wallet, and keys. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11 One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought a pair of these hoping for a pair of comfortable pants to lounge in. I GOT THE RIGHT PANTS. They are so comfy, they lay nice and look good. My daughter borrowed them and I ended up ordering [four] more. Love them.” — Rhonda

25 This Crossover 1-Piece With The Coolest Mesh Stripe Details Hilor One Piece Crossover Monokini Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you prefer a swimsuit with a little bit of edge, reach for this crossover one-piece; its mesh stripe details give it a unique silhouette that’s unbelievably cool. It comes with two removable bra cups for customizable support, and its elastic shoulder straps have just the right amount of stretch. Its full coverage bottom keeps everything in place, whether you're dominating the game in Marco Polo or simply lounging by the pool. Available sizes: 4-6 — 18

Available colors: 46 One Reviewer Wrote: “This suit fits so well, and it is just beautiful! It is incredibly comfortable and doesn’t bunch up in the butt — the seams stay put where they belong.” — T. Dulany

26 This Bikini With A Ruffled Off-Shoulder Top That Won’t Budge Tempt Me Ruffle Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Amazon $31 See On Amazon In apparent defiance of the laws of physics, the ruffled off-shoulder top of this high-waisted bikini stays in place all day long — no straps needed. Its ruffled flounce detail gives it a delicate and dreamy vibe, and it's available in straight and plus sizing. With over 13,000 five-star reviews, reviewers loved its thick, high-quality polyester material so much that many of them bought multiple colors. Available sizes: XX-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 46 One Reviewer Wrote: “The top is very secure and I don’t feel worried about it falling down. The quality of the swimming suit is good and it is not see-through.” — dizzydesmond

27 This Quick-Drying Short Sleeve Tunic With A Drawstring Waist Ekouaer Beach Tunic Cover-Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon Okay, so your unruly relatives have thrown you into the pool with your clothes on; luckily, you’re wearing this quick-drying short sleeve tunic, so you won’t be waterlogged for long. Its lightweight rayon fabric is super breathable, making it a great choice for hot days, and its drawstring waist is adjustable, so you can find the best fit for your body. Wear it over your favorite swimsuit to the beach or pool, and simply swap out your sandals for sneakers when you're ready for lunch or dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 48 One Reviewer Wrote: “I was delighted with dress when I took it out of the package! The fabric is pretty and has decent weight without being heavy. I liked the way the dress looked on me too.” — Joanne M.

28 This High-Neck One-Piece With Cute Cutouts & A Lace-Up Back CUPSHE High Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This high-neck one-piece has a timeless design that won’t go out of style, but its cute cutouts and lace-up back give it just the right amount of modern flair. Its polyester/spandex fabric blend is super stretchy and comfortable, and it comes with two padded cups that you can remove, depending on your preferred fit. Reviewers cited this suit as a modest choice that still feels fashionable. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love that this suit has a tie in the back to customize fit across the chest since I have challenges getting suits that fit my body shape. [...] Also, there’s just the right level of coverage for me in the seat, it’s nice to have both cheeks covered without looking like a granny suit.” — Molly Sullivan

29 This One-Shoulder Tankini With A Nautical Striped Design Tempt Me Two-Piece Tankini Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll love the nautical stripes on this one-shoulder tankini, which will have you searching for the nearest sailboat. With over 9,000 five-star reviews to back it up, it's versatile enough for aquatic activities of all types — from sandcastle construction to swimming leisurely laps around the pool. You'll also appreciate the ruching on the sides, which adds a sweet detail that looks amazing on everybody. Available sizes: XX-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 39 One Reviewer Wrote: “The material is thick and covers everything. This swimsuit is long enough that it covers the midsection plus some more. Very well made.” — Chanda Thomassen

30 These Stretchy Boardshorts With A Drawstring Waist & UPF 50 Kanu Surf Marina Solid Stretch Boardshort Amazon $23 See On Amazon Protect your legs from harsh UV rays with these stretchy boardshorts; their polyester/spandex fabric blend has a UPF of 50 to keep your skin healthy and happy. Their roomy pockets are big enough for your beach essentials, and their lightweight and breathable fabric dries quickly once you're out of the water. They’re also a great choice for swimmers who prefer a much more full-coverage option than the traditional bikini bottoms and one-pieces. Available sizes: 0 — 3X

Available colors: 12 One Reviewer Wrote: “My new favorite! The [four-way] stretch makes these the most comfortable pair I own. They look great too and hold their shape nicely without looking too clingy. [...] I'm entirely happy with these shorts.” — E. Moore

31 This High-Neck One-Piece Inspired By The Traditional Surfer Look AXESEA Surf-Inspired Retro Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or you’ve barely touched a board, you’ll love wearing this high-neck one-piece in the pool, the ocean, and everywhere in between. You'll appreciate the long cord attached to its zipper, which makes it significantly easier to open and close, and you can choose whether to wear it with the removable padded bra. Its polyester/elastane fabric blend has a four-way stretch that dries fast and repels chlorine for a comfortable fit that moves with you. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available colors: 23 One Reviewer Wrote: “Going to the pool or beach with children? Have no fear about a nip slip! Get so many compliments about this suit. I took the pads out and have DD chest and it holds me up just fine. Comfortable, easy to put on, fits great.” — Sarah Harris

32 A Retro-Inspired Tankini With A Twist (& The Sweetest Stripes) Yonique Twist Tankini Amazon $36 See On Amazon Pattern lovers will adore this retro-inspired tankini for its twist detail and sweet stripes. Its adjustable shoulder straps and removable padded bra give you just the right amount of support, and its deep V-neck brings the glamour. You'll also love its full-length top, which stays in place and features shirred details that make it fit just right. Available sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus

Available colors: 38 One Reviewer Wrote: “This swimsuit is a perfect fit! I loved it so much I ordered another when I got home from my beach getaway!” — Michele R. Sult

33 This Hooded Dress With Pockets That Keeps You Cool & Covered BALEAF Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Hooded Cover-Up Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a UPF of 50, this hooded dress with pockets protects your skin from sun damage and lets you breathe, even on super hot days. Its zippered V-neck lets you customize your coverage, and its hoodie has a nonslip drawstring you can either let loose or tie however you like to keep it in place. It's also a great choice for travelers who might have to make their way straight from the beach to the airport. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4 One Reviewer Wrote: “I did not purchase this for sun protection but as a poolside /beach cover-up. It has a nice hourglass shape to it, and not frumpy looking like many other ups. The material is so soft (not stiff) and thickness perfect. This could also be worn with leggings and sneaks on a chilly day/night.” — Amazon Customer

34 This Off-Shoulder 1-Piece With Removable Straps & An Adorable Ruffle Tempt Me One Piece Off Shoulder Ruffled Bathing Suit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This off-shoulder one-piece comes with removable straps, so you can customize its support level and silhouette. Its polyester/spandex fabric blend stretches to fit your body, and its stunning design means you can pop a pair of shorts over it and step out on the town. Its adorable ruffle gives it a little extra flair, so it's just as stylish as it is functional; you'll be the belle of the pool party. Available sizes: X-Small — 22-Plus

Available colors: 45 One Reviewer Wrote: “Overall, I just love this suit so much. I haven't felt great in one in such a long time.. what's more — the first time I wore it at the pool, I got compliments!” — cak