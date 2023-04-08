If You Like Soft, Loose-Fitting Clothes, You'll Love These Highly Rated Pieces That Look Great On Everyone

Amazon is an excellent resource for when you need something, and you need it fast, but did you also know that it’s an excellent spot to find cute and comfy clothing backed by thousands of high ratings? From cozy knit sweaters that can be worn with almost anything to popular dresses that are dead ringers for more pricey designer versions, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the new ‘fits you find for your wardrobe.

Navigating the site may feel overwhelming, so we did the hard work for you and dug for some of the best clothing items available to order right now. If you like soft, loose-fitting clothes, you’ll love these high-rated pieces that look great on everyone. Read ahead for our top picks.

1 This Silky-Smooth Swing Dress That Can Be Styled So Easily Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute dress that’s both casual and comfy, then this popular pick is the one for you. It’s made from a soft rayon blend and has a loose, flowy fit that drapes beautifully. Dress it up with heeled ankle booties and bracelets or dress it down with converse sneakers and a jean jacket — the options are endless. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available fabrics: 2

2 A Pair Of Breathable, Wide-Leg Linen Pants Amazon Essentials Linen Wide Leg Pant Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to make any outfit look instantly chicer but still be comfortable? Throw on a pair of linen pants. This relatively affordable option is made from a cotton linen blend, boasts a drawstring closure, and has two convenient side pockets. Even better? They are machine-washable, so you won’t have to worry about dry cleaning. “The fit is perfect and very comfy. I would buy these in every color,” one reviewer commented. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 A Flowy Jumpsuit With Roomy Side Pockets Happy Sailed Flowy Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Comfort is the name of the game when it comes to this loose-fitting jumpsuit. This roomy one-piece, which has over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is made from a super stretchy polyester blend and has adjustable shoulder straps that can help better customize fit. It also boasts two large side pockets, perfect for storing your cell phone and wallet. Whether you enlist this romper as your go-to weekend look or layer it over a turtleneck for chilly days spent in the office, this jumpsuit is a must-have. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

4 A Scoop-Neck Dress Made In So Many Fun Colors Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon When in doubt, put on a cozy swing dress. Boasting over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this super soft dress has an A-line cut and versatile scoop neck that works wonderfully for layering necklaces. It’s made from a silky rayon blend and available in two dozen color ways, including navy, white stripe, and leopard print. One elated Amazon reviewer wrote that it’s their “best purchase in clothing yet.” Available colors: 24

Available fabrics: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

5 This Pre-Shrunk Tee Made From 100% Cotton Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon This simple, lightweight t-shirt has a classic silhouette that works great paired with blue jeans, black dress pants, printed skirts, and more. Available in a handful of color options, this design-forward Hanes pick features cute cropped sleeves and a scoop neck and has been pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about it not fitting after you take it out the wash. With over 27,000 five-star ratings, this short-sleeved tee deserves a permanent spot in your closet. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

6 A Pair Of Joggers That You Can Dress Up Or Down Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon What makes jogger pants so great is that not only are they cozy, but they can also be styled in so many different ways. Made from a breathable polyester blend, these lightweight bottoms have an elastic drawstring waist, two roomy front pockets, and split-ankle cuffs that add a bit of flair. “I LOVE these pants. They are my all-time favorite and look great on,” exclaimed one customer, while another shared that these pants are “very comfortable.” Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7 These Cropped Cotton Overalls That Are Loose-Fitting YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $29 See On Amazon Other overalls may feel restrictive and stiff to move in — but not these. Made from 100% cotton, these breezy overalls are a favorite among Amazon shoppers — they have nearly 14,000 five-star ratings. The wide-leg pants give these wonderful loose fit that’s casual and easy to wear. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

8 This Silky Robe That Has A Beautiful Floral Print KIM+ONO Long Satin Robe Amazon $28 See On Amazon You're missing out if your wardrobe doesn’t have a long, silky robe yet. This glamorous garment comes in one size and features a tie-closure that can help make for a better fit. The long robe is made of satin for a luxurious feel, and you’ll love that it has pockets, too. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 1

9 A Stylish Leopard Print Tee That Can Be Worn With So Many Different Bottoms BMJL Casual Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make a statement with this soft leopard print top that comes in nine eye-catching colors. This blouse features a roomy yet tailored fit and can be worn with anything from black bootcut bottoms and faded blue jeans, to miniskirts, frayed shorts, and more. With over 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this fun top is a must-buy. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 This Structured Tee That Manages To Be Soft & Flowy, Too Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those days when you want to add just a little something more to your outfit, go for this padded shoulder tee. This pick adds a bit of drama to any outfit while still feeling oh-so-cozy thanks to the flowy drape of the tee; the juxtaposition of structured shoulders and a relaxed fit throughout makes this basic tee much more interesting. We imagine this top would look great with cropped jeans, layered gold necklaces, and black leather cowboy boots. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — Large

11 This Strapless Romper With A Stretchy Waist LEANI Off Shoulder Ruffle Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rompers are some of the comfiest clothing out there, and this one definitely does not disappoint. This lightweight one-piece is strapless and has a stretchy, elastic waist for optimal comfort and a cute ruffle detail along the top. Whether you need something to wear while on vacation or want a cute beach coverup for the summer, this beloved pick fits the bill. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Lightweight V-Neck Tee That Can Be Worn In Countless Ways MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never have too many V-neck tees, especially if they’re as comfortable to wear as this one. It has stylish rolled sleeves and a front pocket that adds a bit of detail. Made from a cotton blend, this buttery-soft tee has a whopping 25,000-plus five-star ratings. The long, loose fit and drapey sleeves make it versatile, too. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Trendy Knit Top That’s Reminiscent of Your Favorite Boho Brand FERBIA Crochet Beachwear Poncho Amazon $40 See On Amazon Both eye-catching and easy to wear, this crochet top can be worn from brunch to the beach and everywhere in between. This boho top features a drawstring closure, bell sleeves, and a stylish plunge neckline. “I absolutely love this cover-up,” exclaimed one shopper. “Took with me to the beach and wore it around town all day as well. Super cute on and very comfortable on sunburnt skin. Could not get enough of how cute!” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A Stretchy Maxi Dress That’s Incredibly Soft MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why wear uncomfortable clothing when you can instead put on this ultra-comfy maxi dress? Made from a stretchy rayon blend and featuring a casual low neckline, this closet staple is the pinnacle of comfy dressing. Side splits on each side give the flowy dress great movement as you walk, and you can get it in fun prints or solid colors. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Chic, Oversized Blazer Grlasen Oversized Blazer Amazon $54 See On Amazon Take it from us, every closet can benefit greatly from an oversized blazer. Our pick? This chic one that has hundreds of five-star ratings. It’s made with a double-breasted front button design, has two front flap pockets, and long sleeves that can be scrunched up for a casual look, or worn as-is. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Tiered Maxi Dress That Features A Flowy Skirt Daily Ritual Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ideal for warmer months (or for fall weather if you layer it), this super soft dress is a total game-changer if you struggle with choosing what to wear in the morning. Constructed from a polyester blend that has a touch of stretch to it, this easy, breezy maxi dress is made sans buttons or zippers (just pull it on over your head). The subtle tiering gives it some structure, but the skirt is still loose-fitting. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Cozy Knit Sweater With A Unique Front Detail softome Wrap-Front Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Elevate your sweater collection by picking up this adorable knit top with an unexpected crisscross front. Made from a soft cotton blend, it’s comfy and just warm enough. Available in neutral colors like beige and light khaki, this highly-rated sweater is a fun spin on an old-school ballerina wrap sweater. In other words, it’s tres chic. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 A Mesh-Paneled Blouse With More Than 12,000 Perfect Ratings LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Listen, if you’ve been dying to get your hands on a blouse that’s just as design-forward as it is comfy, then we have the perfect one for you. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this trendy pick five stars in part for its quality and sleeve details — one happy shopper even went so far as to declare it’s “one of the most comfortable tops ever!” Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

19 This Highly-Rated Side-Split Maxi Dress Naggoo Split T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon What do birthday dinners, beach hangs, and in-office work days all have in common? They’re all occasions that you can easily wear this versatile maxi dress to. Made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend, this casual dress with over 6,000 five-star ratings features two side pockets perfect for stashing your wallet and keys.The side slits add a nice romantic touch, and it’s a great comfy canvas for your favorite accessories. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Buttery-Soft Maxi Dress With A Draped Hem Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s incredible just how easy it is to style a simple black dress — like this one that has garnered over 4,000 five-star ratings. Made with a silky-smooth rayon blend and featuring a draped hem, this elegant pick pairs beautifully with strappy heels, chunky mules, pastel-colored ballet flats, and even slip-on sneakers. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 This Breezy Midi Dress That Has Adorable Puff Sleeves Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Exude French girl elegance by picking up this highly-rated A-line dress that is offered in sophisticated color ways like yellow petal print, bright pink, and camel. Featuring a button closure and slightly puffed half-sleeves, this breezy pick is an excellent choice for when you want to wear something comfy but still look put-together. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Scoopneck T-Shirt Offered In Two Dozen Colors Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon These relaxed-fit tees have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Not only are they cute to look at (and come in dozens of different colors) but they also are lightweight and drape from the body beautifully. Just read its reviews and you’ll know what we’re talking about. “I'm picky and want a top that's comfy, long to my hips and light,” one customer mentioned. “This turned out to be better than I expected!! I'm buying more tops like this in all colors!” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 This Sleeveless Dress With A Cute, Ruffled Hem KIRUNDO Sleeveless Ruffle Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Getting dressed up doesn’t have to be synonymous with discomfort. This sleeveless dress, which features a quaint ruffle sleeve and a tiered pleated hem, is delightfully comfortable while looking polished. Wear it while getting dinner with friends (or throw it on to spend a quiet weekend at home). Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 These Popular Palazzo Pants With Nearly 24,000 Perfect Ratings Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Amazon $20 See On Amazon These wide leg palazzo pants are such a vibe while being comfortable and oh-so-stylish. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms pair perfectly with platform heels, strappy sandals, and crop tops. With nearly 24,000 five-star ratings, these pants are ones that you just simply cannot pass up. Available colors: 51

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

25 This Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Ruffled Sleeves KIRUNDO Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Featuring three-quarter bell sleeves, an elastic neckline, and layered ruffles, this lightweight off-the-shoulder blouse injects a bit of excitement into any outfit yet feels as comfy as a big tee. Wear it with jean shorts for a sweet summer ensemble or pair it with wide-leg black pants and chunky platforms for a trendy monochrome look. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon With nearly 9,000 five-star ratings, this French terry cloth sweatshirt is a no-brainer to add to your wardrobe. It has everything you’d want in a comfy pullover — it’s made from a cotton blend, has ribbed cuffs, and features an on-trend crew neckline. “Very stylish, comfortable, and washes well,” one customer confirmed. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

27 This Stretchy Jumpsuit With Comfy Wide Legs Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon You know those days when you have zero clue what to wear, but you still want to feel comfortable yet look stylish? Well, this is just the thing to put on when you find yourself in this predicament. Breathable and easy to wear, this highly-rated short-sleeve jumpsuit has a simple snap closure, a cropped fit, and a relaxed silhouette. This romper would be super cute worn to the farmer’s market (picture it now — this accessorized with a baguette under your arm, j’adore), brunch, or even dressed up for an event. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This Chunky Knit Sweater With Batwing Sleeves YIBOCK Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Over 4,800 Amazon customers have given this chunky knit sweater overwhelmingly positive ratings — it’s that good. A ringer for more expensive designer versions, this cardigan has an open-front design, a stretchy fit, and roomy batwing sleeves. It’s perfect for layering over a comfy base layer for a bit more style without sacrficing comfort. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Small

29 This Low-Back Maxi Dress With A Gorgeous Ruffled Hem Adogirl Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A breezy dress with a ruffled hem is ideal for days when you want a laidback look but still would like to dial up the drama. This beachy option has a low-back design, roomy pockets, and adjustable spaghetti straps for a more customizable fit. Cinch it at the waist with a wide belt for a sleek outfit, or wear it loose with wedges for a simple summer ensemble. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

30 This Easy, Breezy Cover-Up That Can Be Styled Both On & Off The Beach Hibluco Chiffon Swimwear Cover Up Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pick may have “swimwear cover-up” in its title, but in reality, it’s a beautiful piece that you can style on the daily, both on and off the beach. It features airy batwings, a high-low curved hem, and a loose fit. Available in so many vibrant floral patterns and boasting over 7,000 five-star ratings, this cover-up pairs wonderfully with bathing suits, jeans, dress pants, and more. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 5X

31 An Elegant Baby Doll Blouse With A Long, Loose Hemline Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This adorable multi-season baby doll shirt is so versatile — wear it to work with ballet flats and then dress it up with pumps and a sparkly bag for a fun happy hour look. Made from a lightweight polyester blend and featuring a ruffled neckline and hem, this popular loose-fitting pick has over 6,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Trendy, Strapless Jumpsuit You Can Just Pull On ZESICA Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This strapless jumpsuit is the answer to all your outfit woes. Need something to wear to work? Throw this on with a cardigan over it. Need something cute to wear to a birthday party? Just pair this with stilettos and a glittery clutch, and off you go. Eye-catching and easy to style, this stretchy romper exudes Hollywood glam (we’re getting Jen Aniston vibes from this piece) without feeling too over the top. Its detachable waist tie is also a nice touch. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Lined Shift Dress With Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This ultra-cute shift dress boasts more than 24,000 five-star ratings. Featuring ruffled bell sleeves, soft lining, and a back zipper, this popular pick is made from a breathable polyester blend that holds up wonderfully even during warmer days. It feels like wearing a big tee, but looks polished enough to wear to the office or out to dinner. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

34 This Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress With Adjustable Straps GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This closet staple is so comfy that it deserves a permanent spot in your outfit rotation. Made with two deep pockets, a low-back design, a curved hemline, and adjustable cami straps, this stretchy maxi dress is loved by over 11,000 shoppers. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 This Soft Mini Dress That’s Adjustable For A More Customized Fit R.Vivimos Deep V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available for only a fraction of the price of similar designer versions, this comfy ruffled mini dress has a backless design and a deep V-neck. Its thin neck and back straps help keep the dress in place, and the adjustable waist ties give you a more customized fit. “I’m so in love with this dress,” one customer shared. “I feel so confident and beautiful in it! It’s adjustable in so many ways and ensures almost a tailored fit.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 This Lacy Jumpsuit With An Elasticized Waist Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon For a one-and-done outfit that has a little something extra, turn to this lace jumpsuit. This airy option features lacy ruffle trim, two pockets, and a racerback design. Ultra lightweight and breathable, this closet must-have can take you from work to the weekend. The cuffed hems allow your shoes to shine, too. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Button Down Midi Dress That Is So Soft & Flowy Angashion Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 6,600 five-star ratings, this button-down midi dress is about to become a go-to OOTD. Made from a flowy polyester blend, this highly-rated garment boasts adjustable spaghetti straps, an elasticized smocked back, and an A-line cut. Wear it with an oversized straw hat for a cute garden party look or with a pair of espadrilles for a beachy vibe. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Sweet Swing Dress With A Keyhole Back Joteisy Women’s Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This dreamy baby doll dress is made from a polyester blend that is so soft to the touch. Featuring a rounded neckline and a keyhole closure in the back, this mini dress is fully lined, so you won’t have to worry about anything peeking through from underneath. One reviewer pointed out that it’s “flowy” and “not too short,” while another proclaimed, “This is the most comfy dress I’ve ever worn! Loose but stylish! Love it!” This adorable dress is available in short, long, and three-quarter sleeve versions — which means you're covered for all seasons. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Stretchy Peplum Top With A Flared Hem Romwe Peplum Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Plain tees are great and all, but sometimes you want something a bit more elevated. Enter: The peplum blouse. Featuring a high-low hem design, a flowy ruffle, and a loose fit, this super stretchy short-sleeved shirt checks off all the boxes. Pick up one (or three) today. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large