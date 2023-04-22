If You Like Soft, Stretchy Clothes, You'll Love These Surprisingly Cheap, Highly Rated Pieces On Amazon

Being comfortable in your clothes doesn’t mean you’re limited to sweatpants and T-shirts. And luckily, no matter if you’re going into the office, dressing up for a date night, having lunch with friends, or — yes — lounging at home,
Amazon shoppers swear by these comfortable clothes. These soft, stretchy pieces run from cozy pullovers to silky dresses, and judging by the thousands of five-star reviews, these gems won’t stay a secret for much longer. The only catch? At under $40, you’ll want to move fast, because these cute pieces might sell out. 1 A Racerback Tank That Comes In 40 Styles
This
racerback tank top has nearly 16,000 five-star reviews from customers who love its stylish cut, stretch, and even length — it’s long enough to be tucked in without riding up when walking and moving around. In addition to many vibrant solid colors, it’s also available in florals, animal prints, and tie-dye. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 40 2 These Comfy Shorts With A Hidden Drawstring
With comfy wide legs and a waistline that moves with you, reach for these
cozy shorts that have an inner drawstring waistband that can also be rolled down. They’re made of a smooth and low-friction fabric that multiple reviewers say is soft and comfy. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 33 3 This Silky Dress That Can Be Worn 2 Ways
You can wear this
silky maxi dress by letting its rounded hem flow all the way to the ground, or simply knot the bottom hem for a cute and casual look. It’s made with plenty of stretch and has side slits that reach above the knee for comfort and ease of movement. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 38 4 A 4-Pack Of High-Waisted Undies With 56,000+ 5-Star Reviews
This four-pack of 95%
cotton underwear has a 4.6-star overall rating, and it offers full coverage that won’t shift around during the day. The wide waistband sits high and has a fabric-covered edge to prevent it from rolling or bunching. Each pair is also double-layered at the crotch for added protection. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available styles: 13 5 This Adjustable Romper That Wicks Away Sweat
Reviewers are obsessed with this one-and-done outfit costs that less than $25. The moisture-wicking material of this
terry fleece romper will keep you cool and dry all day long. It’s also made with four-way stretch for maximum comfort. Choose from 18 fun colors and adjust the drawstring waist for a comfortable fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 6 A $22 Pull-On Skirt With Pockets
Made from a silky jersey knit modal-spandex material, this
ruched skirt is as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt. It features a wide waistband that flows into an A-line shape and has two pockets. It's easy to pull on and has great stretch, making it a smart choice for days when you know you’re going to be moving around a lot. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 9 7 This Cardigan That’s Lightweight Enough To Be Worn All Year
This
long-sleeve cardigan is made of a jersey knit material that is lightweight enough to keep it rolled up in your bag in case it gets a bit chilly. Its open-front design flows into a subtle V-neck and pleats. Choose from a variety of neutrals and pretty colors including green, burnt orange, and pink. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 22 8 These Breathable Knit Tanks For Less Than $8 Each
This
two-pack of classic tank tops has a slightly tailored fit that will hug the body without feeling too constricting or tight. In fact, they’re made with 3% elastane to stretch with you as you move. They’re available in a ton of different solid colors and stripes as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 37 9 This Stretchy Skirt That Reviewers Say Is Their New Go-To
Made with soft terry cotton and modal, this
drawstring skirt is a great way to dress up and stay comfortable at the same time. It has a close fit that hugs the body and elasticity and side slits that allow you to move freely. “This is now my favorite go to item for the summer! It is the perfect weight and length, not see through, and doesn't ride up,” wrote one fan. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 8 10 A $15 Bra With Straps That Adjusts In The Front
For support without discomfort, you’ll want this
wireless bra. It’s made from a super-soft brushed fabric and has a stretchy band that won’t dig in. It has lightly contoured cups to naturally shape and support, and the best part is that the straps are conveniently adjustable from the front. Available sizes: 32A — 40C Available colors: 14 11 These Opaque Leggings That Come In 2 Lengths (& Have Pockets)
These
high-waisted leggings come in a ton of different variations. Not only do they come in 25 colors and patterns, but they also come in a capri fit, full length, or full length with side pockets. They’re made of a soft peach-skin fabric that remains completely opaque, and they feature a wide waistband to them in place. Available sizes: One size — X-Large Plus Available styles: 25 12 This Stretchy Bodysuit In 20+ Colors With A Snap Closure
Pair this
silky-smooth bodysuit with a pair of jeans or an A-line skirt. It has great stretch thanks to its nylon and spandex fabric, and you’ll have a free range of movement thanks to its racerback cut. It snaps at the crotch for convenience. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 13 A Pack Of No-Show Socks With 39,000+ 5-Star Reviews
These
no-show socks come out to less than $3 each and have a slew of high-end features like high-elastic rubber threads wrapping around the arch and three strips of silicone at the heel. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve had these for months and they don’t slip off.” They’re also extremely breathable and absorbent. Available sizes: Small — Large Available styles: 16 14 An Elegant Top That Comes In 2 Neckline Styles
When you have a fancy event to get dressed for but want to feel as comfortable as you do wearing a T-shirt, reach for this
silky top with dolman sleeves. Its roomy top half contrasts with the more fitted bottom band that ruches around the waist for an elegant touch. Details like the ribbed and double-stitched hemlines make it appear more expensive than it actually is. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available styles: 44 15 A Lightweight $21 Cardigan That Feels Like Cashmere
This
button-up cardigan with over 9,500 five-star reviews features a lightweight cotton-modal-polyester blend fabric that reviewers are obsessed with. One shopper wrote, “It has a cashmere feel to it, too. Fit-wise, it was true to size and comfortable.” Keep it buttoned to style its deep V-neck over a bright tank top or let it hang open for some coverage from the sun. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 27 16 This Classic, Versatile Cotton T-Shirt That Won’t Shrink
Available in 20 beautiful colors including baby blue and heather red, this
100% cotton T-shirt is the epitome of cute and casual. It’s been pre-shrunk for comfort and to ensure that it will fit true to size. Its lightweight material can be worn on its own on a hot day or layered during the colder months. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 20 17 An On-Trend Sweatshirt For Less Than $25
To make even your lounging outfits a bit more stylish, throw on this trendy,
boxy pullover sweatshirt. Its cropped design will pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings, sweatpants, or jeans. You can even throw it over a maxi dress. It has exposed seams and a raw hemline that add to its edge and balance out the otherwise smooth cotton blend material. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available style: 22 18 These Luxe Socks That Make It Feel Like You’re Walking On Clouds
You’ll definitely want to grab more than one pair of these
fuzzy socks. Their thickness and breathability pair to make you feel like you’re walking on clouds. They are made of 100% polyester, resist fading and shrinking, and even come with a small drawstring tote bag for travel or gifting. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 1 19 A Pair Of Silky Palazzo Pants With 24,000+ 5-Star Reviews
These
palazzo pants will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe. Pair them with heels for a night out or sneakers for a day in the park— they’re made of a thin and lightweight fabric that feels like pajamas but looks dressy enough for work. The elastic waistband and roomy legs are much more comfortable than traditional slacks. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 50 20 This Silky Maxi Dress Available In Gorgeous Patterns
With over 22,000 five-star reviews, this
maxi dress is a no-brainer. Customers love its smooth fabric, vibrant solid color options, and patterns including stripes and florals. The silky material is only interrupted by a thin strip of elastic at the waist to give it some shape and two side pockets where you can easily fit your lip balm and keys. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus Available styles: 40 21 A Slouchy Cardigan You Can Throw On With Just About Anything
This
longline cardigan offers extra coverage when you’re wearing leggings and it also works well with dresses and jeans. The front features two patch pockets (that slouch and add to its casual charm) and a buttoned front, while the bottom falls into a unique high-low hem. It’s available in 17 solid colors that are perfect for any season. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 22 This 6-Pack Of Tag-Free Cotton Underwear
This pack of
bikini-style panties can be picked up in packs of six or ten with lots of pattern and color options. The material (95% cotton and 5% spandex) offers a blend of softness and flexibility. They also feature flat hemlines that won’t dig into your stomach or sides and they are completely tag-free for comfort. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X Available styles: 39 23 This Soft Zip-Up Hoodie That’s So Essential, Reviewers Keep In Their Car
This will be the softest
zip-up hoodie you own; it’s made of 100% cotton. It has enough thickness to keep you warm in mild temperatures but is also lightweight enough to wear for a run or to the gym. It has a functional drawstring hood and a textured slub knit. “This is a great jacket for Florida or anywhere warm. It’s what you keep in your car when you go into air-conditioned buildings,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 8 24 A Floral Peplum Blouse To Elevate Even A Simple Pair Of Jeans
Pick up this
floral peplum top to bring some life into your closet. It comes in five different floral patterns in a range of pretty colors including a deep blue and a light pink. Its fit-and-flare shape adds dimension, as do the subtle pleats that fall from the waistline. The material is stretchy enough that the mock neck is snug but comfortable. Available sizes: Large Plus— 4X-Large Plus Available styles: 5 25 This Flowy Flared Dress That Doesn’t Cling
The casual scoop neckline on this
swing dress is balanced out with its flirty and fun A-line shape. It’s made of a soft and stretchy rayon-blend material that drapes beautifully and flows as you walk. Dress it down with a pair of sneakers or pair it will some heeled sandals for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X Available styles: 23 26 A Tagless Long-Sleeve Shirt Available In 40+ Colors
This
long-sleeve shirt has a classic fit that hugs the body so that you can layer it under sweaters without feeling constricted. It’s made of soft knit fabric (with tonal stitching) that is so durable that it has over 11,000 five-star reviews left by happy customers. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 41 27 A Thin Cardigan That Doubles As A Beach Cover-Up
This
flowy cardigan with three-quarter sleeves features a thin, lightweight material, has gorgeous ruffles along the bottom band, and has an open front. Several reviewers pointed out that this is a great summertime solution for staying warm indoors when you’re wearing a sleeveless shirt or dress. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 18 28 This Oversize Tunic Hoodie With A Plush, Fuzzy Lining
This oversize tunic-length
drawstring hoodie features a cozy polyester blend fabric and roomy pockets that reviewers say are at just the right height. Size up and you can even wear it as a dress. One shopper shared, “It's gotten a lot of wear since arriving (like every day!) and is holding up fine, no pilling. The inside fabric isn't like ordinary fleece, rather it's more plush/furry with a nap.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 18 29 A Pair Of Breezy Cotton Shorts With 4 Functional Pockets
Perfect as a beach coverup or for a day full of errands, these versatile
drawstring shorts certainly deserve a home in your closet. They have an elastic waistband with ruched fabric that adds to their laidback and distressed style. And in addition to the two side pockets (that are deep enough to hold your phone), they have two functional back pockets as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available styles: 36 30 A Silky Nightgown With A Stays-In-Place Racerback
This
silky nightgown will make you feel fabulous. Reviewers rave that the neckline and armholes stay in place and thanks to the racerback, there are no straps falling off your shoulders. It’s made of a stretchy material that will keep you cool and dry throughout the night by wicking away sweat. It comes in over 20 fun colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 23 31 This Cozy Sweatshirt Reviewers Even Layer Over A Button-Down
Made with mid-weight fleece, this
crewneck can be worn all year. Its cozy material is comfortable to snuggle up in at home or wear when it’s time to work out. It reaches below your natural waistline to give you a bit more coverage and has ribbing details at the cuffs, hem, and neckline. It’s “nice enough to throw over a button down Oxford for [a] neat, casual look,” according to one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 32 An Adjustable Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
This
breathable jumpsuit makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Whether you’re running a little late, you can quickly slip into this one-piece with adjustable spaghetti straps and know that you made a good style choice. Its laidback vibe is perfect for everyday activities but can also be dressed up by throwing on a pair of heeled sandals. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available styles: 44 33 This Capri-Length Pajama Set That Comes In Lots Of Fun Prints
This highly rated
cozy pajama set comes with capri-length pants and a short-sleeve V-neck shirt. It’s available with fun graphics ranging from coffee mugs and constellations to adorable flamingos. The set features a cotton blend and has a printed tag for comfort. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 34 34 A Dressy Top That’s Double-Lined
With tiered bell sleeves and a ruched neckline, this
off-the-shoulder top will make you feel dressed up even paired with ordinary jeans. Tuck it in or leave it out — it looks great either way. And because the front is double-lined, you won’t have to worry about it being see-through. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 19 35 A Fleece Jacket That Reviewers Say Is So Snuggly (Even After Washing)
This
faux shearling jacket comes in two different styles: one with a zipper closure, and another that buttons up. “When I first got the jacket I literally didn't want to take it off. It was THAT snuggly and fit great. I ran into someone who had the same jacket and warned me not to wash it because it would ruin its softness, but the time came for me to wash the jacket and it's STILL super soft and snuggly,” wrote one fan. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 31 36 A Simple Bodysuit Available In Solids & Animal Prints
When all your outfit needs is a simple top that won’t ride up throughout the day, grab this
scoop neck bodysuit. Its snap closure will keep it from wrinkling or moving around and it makes it easy to slip on when getting dressed. Plus, it’s made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex material for a just-right level of stretch. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus Available styles: 27 37 This Stretchy Skirt Available in 43 Colors & Patterns
Made of a silky-smooth fabric that has 5% elastane built in, this pull-on
maxi skirt is a comfy piece that can dress up any outfit. And because it comes in over 43 colors and patterns (including neutrals, brights, jewel tones, and even camo), it will be easy to match with the tops you already have in your closet. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available styles: 43 38 A Mid-Weight Blouse That Washes Well
The notched neckline with a slight V-neck instantly elevates piece this
tunic top that comes in 15 solid colors. Plus, the longer-than-usual sleeves and pleated front make it professional enough to wear under a blazer or tucked into a pair of slacks at the office. Despite its high-end look, it’s machine washable. “Washed well, hems did not curl. Material nice medium weight. Style could be casual or a bit dressy,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 39 These Highly Rated Joggers With 4-Way Stretch
With a tapered fit, these
smooth joggers will have you ready for your next workout while still looking put together enough to run around town. They’re made with four-way stretch so you can get through your yoga session or cycling class with ease. And because they’re equipped with side pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone, you’ll have easy access to your essentials at all times. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 15 40 This Top With Ruffled Sleeves That Elevates Your T-Shirt
With its unique detailing, this
short sleeve top with ruffled sleeves is a step up from your regular T-shirt. “It's super comfortable and the length is perfect to where I can do a front tuck and not have a lot of excess t-shirt hanging out. This can be dressed up or down and I feel like I need it in all colors,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 41 A Stretchy Tie-Waist Dress You Can Wear Anywhere
This
tie-waist dress that can double as work attire features cap sleeves, a boatneck neckline, and a stretchy and lightweight fabric. Plus, you can use its two side pockets to keep your small essentials handy. Its chic cut and fun pattern options make it a great choice for lunch with friends as well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 31 42 These Moisture-Wicking Biker Shorts Available In 3 Lengths
With four-way stretch and moisture-wicking abilities, these
biker shorts are completely squat-proof — and cycle-proof, run-proof, and just about any other exercise you can think of. They have an extra-wide waistband to keep them in place as you move and convenient side pockets. They’re available in two-packs, as well as five-, seven-, and eight-inch lengths. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 26 43 This $28 Dress Made From Cozy Fleece
Many reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the quality and thickness of the fleece that makes up this
sweater dress that costs less than $30. The mix of cotton and polyester creates a close-but-comfortable fit that hugs the body, while still offering some breathing room. Pair it with high boots in the winter or sneakers on a sunny day. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 44 These Cheap Sports Bras One Reviewer Called The Most Comfortable They’ve Ever Worn
Each piece in this
three-pack of sports bras comes out to less than $4 each and one reviewer raved, “This is the most comfortable sports bra I have ever worn.” They’re completely wireless and free of padding, offering lightweight support. And because they have two-ply stretch construction, they won’t restrict you as you work out. Plus, they’re tag-free for even more comfort. Available sizes: 34 — 50 Available styles: 21 45 An On-Trend Cozy Shacket That Isn’t Itchy
To counter its formal button-up center and crisp collar, this
plaid shacket also features drop shoulders for a casual feel for a picnic or backyard barbecue. It looks great closed or open and is a stylish piece for layering — and it has pockets. “It’s soft, warm, and unlike many others it’s not itchy on your skin. True to size,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 13
