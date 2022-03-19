If You Spend A Lot Of Time On Your Feet, You'll Wish You Bought These Cheap, Comfy Shoes Sooner

There’s a range of reasons why you might have to be on your feet for extended hours throughout the day and week. You could work a job where you have to be up and at it during most of those hours, such as in the restaurant or service industries. Perhaps you’re super active and do a lot of different workouts and physical activities through your week. Or maybe walking to and from work is your main mode of transportation.

No matter the reason for being on the go for hours on end, I’ve put together a list of shoes that will keep your feet comfortable and supported, while also providing a solid sense of fashion — all important things when looking for new footwear. As an added bonus, I made sure to include a range of shoes that can be worn no matter where your day takes you. There are pairs that are perfect for running errands, ones made specifically for exercising, shoes great for brunch with friends or a date night with your other half, to any situation in between.

Whether you’re looking to replace some old favorites, or just want to treat yourself to a little something new, scroll through this list as there’s sure to be a pair that will catch your eye.

1 These Simple, Lightweight Running Shoes From Adidas Adidas QT Racer 2.0 Running Shoe Amazon $45 See On Amazon These stylish but athletic running shoes from Adidas will become one of your go-to footwear staples. The traditional lace-up design of this sneaker helps it conform to the shape of your foot, and fit snugly while you’re wearing it. You’ll love the feeling of flexibility and and breathability the mesh material adds to the overall comfort of these shoes. Available colors: 36

2 A Pair Of Easy Sock-Sneakers With Cushy Platform Soles STQ Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Enjoy how easy putting on shoes can be with these slip-on mesh walking sneakers. The stretchy, elastic cuff around the ankle of these shoes allows them to fit securely on your foot without worry about them accidentally sliding off. There’s an air pocket in the soles and memory foam in the footbed that provide cushioning that your feet will absolutely love. Available colors: 16

3 This Fashion Sneaker With A Hidden Wedge In The Heel Soda Taylor Hidden Wedge Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon It’s now possible to wear sneakers but get the lift of heels with these hidden-wedge zip up sneakers. You get an elevated high-top design for a casual-chic style that can go with a wide range of outfits. This shoe is also the perfect compromise if you want to add height that doesn’t come from a traditional pair of high heels. The rubber sole is super durable, as well as helpful in adding stability. Available colors: 18

4 A Casual-Chic Sandal With Comfy, Stretchy Straps Cushionaire Indego Stretch Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Let yourself maintain a level of foot comfort while keeping up with current trends when sporting these cushioned stretchy-strap sandals. The cushy insole makes it so you’re always walking on a soft, supportive surface. Comfort doesn’t outweigh fashion as the cross-back ankle straps add a simple pop of style. Available colors: 8

5 These Versatile Chelsea Rainboots That Keep Feet Dry In Style Asgard Waterproof Ankle Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon No one wants to have to manage rainy weather with wet feet, so keep yours warm and dry in these ankle Chelsea rainboots. They have a rubber sole that provides excellent traction in wet and slippery weather conditions. Unlike other rainboots, these are designed to look like an everyday ankle boot that makes them the perfect accessory to finish many outfits, rain or shine. Available colors: 12

6 The Fashionable Flat With Textured Honeycomb Details Skechers Cleo Honeycomb Flat Amazon $41 See On Amazon These everyday fashion flats bring a subtle flash a style with their honeycomb print pattern. To add to their fashionable flair, they also sport a scalloped trim edge. Your feet will stay cool and dry thanks to insoles made from an air-cooled memory foam that also provides foot support. The rubber sole adds long-term durability to these pretties. Available colors: 6

7 This Pretty Low-Wedge Sandal With Dainty Ankle Strap DREAM PAIRS Ingrid Low Wedge Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These low wedge ankle-strap sandals are a great date night option that can go with lots of different outfits. They have the versatility to be dressed up or down, complementing skirts and blouses as well as cuffed jeans and tees. With a heel that’s only 2 inches in height you get a subtle lift, with full-range sole support thanks to the wedge design. They make a great heel option for people that don’t like them super high. Available colors: 21

8 These Fitted Slip-On Sneakers In Tons Of Bright & Classic Colors Flysocks Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon The fitted, sock-like design of these slip-on sneakers will easily makes these one of your favorite pairs of shoes, hands down. Super soft but incredibly supportive insoles make it feel like you’re walking on air. One feature that sets these sneakers apart from others is there’s no tongue, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around while you’re wearing them. Available colors: 66

9 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals Reviewers Rave About Amazon Essentials Casual Strappy Sandal Amazon $21 See On Amazon The cross strap design of these Amazon essential casual sandals add in a simple pop of flair that make these as fashionable as they are comfortable. These everyday fashion sandals have even garnered over 3,000 4.5-star ratings on Amazon. They’re made from a faux leather material which makes them incredibly durable, while also giving off a high-quality look. Available colors: 4

10 These Go-Everywhere Ballet Flats With A Classic, Sensible Style Frank Mully Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See On Amazon Incorporating a pair of these knit ballet flats into your weekly shoe rotation will be easy, as they go with all manner of different outfits. The classic style and design make these flats a wardrobe must-have. One reviewer described them as “Comfortable and breathable” — excellent qualities in an all-day shoe. Available colors: 23

11 A Chunky-Heeled, Open Toe Pump With Cute Ankle Straps DREAM PAIRS Chunky Low Heel Pump Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’ll feel like a dream wearing these chunky heel pumps with thin ankle straps. The 3-inch box heel provides stability while strutting. The straps wrap around your ankles and securely connect with a small buckle closure. Latex padding is added to the insole to provide added cushioning for your feet. Available colors: 25

12 These Platform Espadrille Wedges Perfect For Warm Weather Coutgo Open Toe Platform Wedge Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you love to wear heels, this pair of platform espadrille wedge sandals provides so much support and comfort you can wear them all the time. The wedge heels are wrapped in a woven straw material that gives off spring and summertime vibes. A soft and supple suede covers the insoles and is the same material comprising the trendy, crisscross ankle straps. Available colors: 12

13 An Athletic Sandal That Takes You Through All Kinds Of Outdoor Adventures ALEADER Athletic Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel good about purchasing these athletic sandals as they are eco-friendly and vegan. The sole is made from an EVA foam, and the straps from a synthetic plant material. These sandals stay secured to your foot thanks to the two hook-and-loop closures that go around the ankle and top of your foot. They’re great for a range of outdoor activities, whether they take place on land or in the water. Available colors: 5

14 This Pair Of Fashion-Forward Slip-Ons With Breathable Uppers JENN ARDOR Slip On Casual Shoes Amazon $43 See On Amazon A perforated design on the uppers gives these casual slip-on shoes supreme comfort and breathability, and more than 2,500 customers have given them a 4.5-star rating. Thick rubber soles don’t just offer foot and back support, but also provide excellent traction for walking on different surfaces. As an added feature, the thick soles give a subtle amount of height with a mini platform design. Available colors: 20

15 This High-Performance Running Shoe In Classic Reebok Style Reebok Princess Running Shoe Amazon $39 See On Amazon The style and support these Reebok Princesses provide will make them a go-to active (or standing, or walking) shoe. These sneakers are made from a durable synthetic material that makes it easy and convenient to keep them looking clean and fresh. You can wear them for activities like walking and running, but the timeless design also makes them a great pair of fashion sneakers. Available colors: 4

16 These Cushy, Nonslip Shower Sandals That Dry Quickly Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ve never owned a pair of shower sandals quite like the Joomra pillow slippers before. The insole sinks into the base of the shoe and basically provides a wrap-around effect for your foot. These sandals are made from a lightweight EVA material that keeps feet from sweating thanks to their breathable quality. They’re perfect for wearing at the pool or beach, gym showers, or padding around the house. Available colors: 9

17 An On-Trend Pair Of Athletic Shoes That’s Lightweight & Airy ZOCANIA Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon Keep your feet feeling (and looking) fresh in these breathable mesh walking shoes. They’re made from a knitted fabric that’s also incredibly flexible, and gives the ability to maintain a wide range of motion. The rubber soles are made with large treads that provide excellent all-terrain support. As an added bonus, these sneakers have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Available colors: 8

18 A Pair Of Sweet Ballet Flats With A Flirty Floral Pattern FRACORA PU Leather Dress Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll love the versatility of these dainty, all-occasion ballet flats. A pattern of floral eyelets are scattered over the outer surface that adds in a delicate pop of flair. The scalloped trim around the edges adds another fashionable detail. These classic flats are the perfect way to complete your outfit of the day with some simple elegance. Available colors: 9

19 A Casual Ankle-Strap Sandal That Goes With Everything Rekayla Flat Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your feet will feel and look like a million bucks in these simple ankle-strap sandals. This flat, everyday pair is perfect to wear to the beach, out on a date, or for a shopping trip with friends. The straps are made from a soft faux leather material that’s ultra comfy, and gives them a smooth appearance and feel. Keep things secure by fastening the mini buckles. Available colors: 4

20 A Pair Of Sophisticated, Slip-On Dress Flats Hash Bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon These comfortable dress flats slide on and off with the ease of loafers. With a super soft and cushioned insole, you can expect all-day support and a level of comfort not all shoes have. The rounded toe ensures yours won’t feel like they’re being pinched. They’re made from a PU leather that’s punctured with tiny holes all over to give these a breathable quality. Available colors: 7

21 These Unique Lace-Up Rain Sneakers With A Funky High-Top DKSUKO Waterproof High Top Rain Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Trekking around in clunky rainboots doesn’t have to be the only way you make it through wet days anymore. These waterproof high-top rain shoes are an upgraded and fashionable way to keep feet dry on those soggy days. Made to purposefully look like fashion sneakers, you’ll never dread having to wear boring old rainboots again. Available colors: 24

22 These Casual Slide-On Sandals With Cushioned Cork Insoles CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $39 See On Amazon The extra cushioning in the soles of these cork slide-on sandals is one of its greatest features. With insoles made of 100% genuine suede, they’re designed to contour and conform to the shape of your feet. Each sandal also has adjustable straps that go across the top of the foot to create a perfectly comfortable fit. Available colors: 19

23 These Elegant, Quilted Slip-Ons With Memory Foam Insoles STQ Memory Foam Loafers Amazon $35 See On Amazon The quilted print top of these slip-on memory foam loafers make them trendy enough to wear out and about while remaining super comfortable. On the sides of each shoe, there are small elastic panels that make for easy on and off, while also securely fitting to feet. You even have the option to try a pair of these fashion loafers for 30 days risk-free. Available colors: 4

24 These Everyday Ankle Boots With A Mini Stacked Heel Amazon Essentials Ankle Boot Amazon $43 See On Amazon The simple, yet outfit-elevating, design of these essential ankle boots might make them one of the most popular pairs in your closet. With a small chunky heel that measures 2 inches high, with a high-end wood appearance, this ankle boot adds the perfect amount of lift. Choose from versions made from faux leather or faux suede. Available colors: 6

25 A Pair Of Go-Everywhere Sneakers That Slip On Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon These low-rise slip-on sneakers have a vintage feel to them, with the handy update of “no shoelaces needed.” They have a fringed edge around the top that contributes to that old-school vibe. Hands down, these are one of the most popular laceless sneaker as over 31,000 people have given them a 4.5-star review. Available colors: 87

26 A Cute & Comfy Ankle Sandal With Mini Wedge Heel DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Shoes Amazon $44 See On Amazon Get just a touch of lift with these pretty low-wedge ankle sandals. The basic black color adds endless versatility to how you can style them. The heel doesn’t exceed 1 inch, making them one of the most comfortable pairs of heels you’ll ever own. And there’s no need to worry about fastening the strap as the shoes have a zip-up back closure. Available colors: 1

27 This Pair Of Traditional Boat Shoes With A Sneaker Update Sperry Lounge Away Sneaker Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to upgrade some of your casual footwear to include shoes that are preppy but comfortable, these boat sneakers from Sperry are the perfect solution. A bonus feature of these boat shoes is there are no shoelaces to deal with. They’re made with a thick rubber sole that is made to provide excellent tread for walking on docks and boats. Available colors: 9

28 These Easy-Breezy Vegan Suede Mules MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $37 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love the convenience a good slip-on shoe provides? These pointed toe vegan suede mules are the perfect way to finish an outfit. Their simple and no-frills design make them perfect for the office, to run errands, go out to eat, or even wear as a house slipper. They are also made out of a vegan material, which can make you feel good about purchasing these fashion mules. Available colors: 16

29 A Thick-Soled Pair Of Lightweight Athletic Sneakers Akk Slip On Memory Foam Sneakers Amazon $44 See On Amazon The memory foam insoles of these athletic sneakers are why they’re so comfortable and supportive when they’re on your feet. Designed to fit your foot in a sock-like manner, you’ll love how snug and secure these are on your feet. The memory foam sole provides a cloud-like cushion that keeps feet feeling their best no matter how long you’re being active. Available colors: 26

