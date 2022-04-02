After spending much of the past few years at home, comfy in my PJs, I’m not sure you’ll find me squeezing into a bodycon dress or jeans that dig into my hips any time soon. However, I would like to look my best when I head out to meet up with friends or travel. There is a small intersection where fashion and comfort meet. This elusive middle ground can be difficult to nail down, so I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. If you want to be super comfortable but also dress nicely, you’ll love these 40 things.

On this list, I’ve included fashion-forward pieces that are made with high-quality materials that feel soft and smooth on your skin. From jeans with major stretch to a classic LBD that you simply pull on and go, you’ll find options for every occasion and style. I’ve included a few options made from silk or satin silk that are smooth, cool, and look high-end. These pieces hit the sweet spot between well-dressed and comfortable.

I’ve also included some accessories that are fuss-free, like a ‘90s-inspired shoulder bag that’s compact and easy to carry, as well as a chunky gold chain necklace that can instantly make even the most dressed down sweatpants and T-shirt combo feel 10x fancier.

I’m here to tell you that comfortable, nice-looking clothes exist. Shop this list to stock your closet with the softest, stretchiest, and most stylish pieces.

1 These Slip-On Sandals That Won’t Give You Blisters Plaka Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reviewers love these sandals because they are stylish without sacrificing your feet. This pair is made from vegan leather and stretchy woven straps that are designed to minimize blisters. They’re easy to slip on and off and offer plenty of support, but they look just as cute with shorts and a tee as they do with a sundress. They’ve earned more than 22,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 26

2 This Stretchy Skort For Outdoorsy Activities BEACH HOUSE Emma Multi-Sport Swim Skort Amazon $51 See On Amazon Everyone rejoiced when skorts came back into style because who doesn’t love the look of a skirt with the comfort of shorts? This multi-sport skort is made of soft fabric that retains its shape wear after wear and even offers up to 50 UPF sun protection. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hiking with your friends, or teeing off at the links, this skort is a stylish option that will keep you comfy wherever the day takes you. •Available Sizes: 4 — 16 •Available Colors: 9

3 A Faux Leather Tote To Polish Off Any Outfit Nodykka Leather Tassel Tote Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon This faux leather bag has been awarded more than 18,000 reviews for its style and affordability. It’s your go-to piece for making your casual outfit a bit more put together. The purse has room for all of your stuff — even your laptop. It features a magnet closure and a long handle (plus an adorable decorative tassel) to complement any look. It is available in more than 100 different colors.

4 This Elevated T-Shirt With An Adjustable Belt Romwe Bow Tie Scalloped Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This blouse pulls on like a T-shirt but offers so much more style and sophistication. The short sleeve top features a scalloped collar, sleeves, and hem, elevating this comfy staple piece. Style it for work by pairing it with slacks or a skirt, or wear it with jeans for a chic look that will turn heads. Best of all? This top has a self-tie belt that’s fully adjustable to fit you perfectly. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 22

5 A Stretchy Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waist WEKILI Button Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This stretchy, sleeveless jumpsuit is made from a rayon-spandex blend and features long pants that are cuffed at the ankle, as well as a comfortable, adjustable drawstring waist. The scoop neck and tank top straps are perfect for warm weather or for layering under a cardigan when the temperature cools down. It’s available in several colors and styles, including an off-the-shoulder or button-up neckline. Add this staple to your closet and you’ll find yourself pulling it out over and over again. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

6 This Incredibly Soft Maxi Dress With Pockets MOLERANI Loose Plain Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Spend one day in this ultra-soft maxi dress and you’ll be a convert. The material feels luxurious, without the cost. This full-length dress is effortlessly stylish and easy on your wallet. It has a high neckline, tank-style shoulder straps, an empire waistline, and a pleated skirt — plus it has pockets. It’s earned more than 8,700 reviews and is as appropriate for a casual Sunday afternoon as it is to wear as a wedding guest. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 40

7 A Cozy Mockneck Sweater That’s Breathable Lands' End Mock Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon No buyer’s remorse here — this mock neck sweater is as cozy as it looks. While the silhouette is slim, it’s stretchy and easy to move in. The mock neckline matches the sleeve cuffs and hem. Reviewers (and there are more than 5,000 of them) can’t get over the price, including this shopper that noted, “Fits great, is comfy and warm without being hot.” It’s available in solid colors as well as patterns like patchwork, buffalo plaid, and paisley. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X (available in petite and tall sizes) •Available Colors: 22

8 These Bootcut Jeans That Move With You Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Bootcut Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bootcut jeans have a classic shape that will never go out of style and this pair is incredibly stretchy so you don’t have to choose between fashion and comfort. The mid-rise jeans are made with a cotton blend that moves with you but won’t stretch out between wears. They feature a slim fit through the hips and thighs and flair out from the knees. This pair has a zipper fly and comes in three inseam lengths: 30, 32, or 34 inches. •Available Sizes: 2 — 28 (Plus size available) •Available Colors: 2

9 This Sherpa Bomber Jacket Lined With Fleece MIROL Sherpa Fleece Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay warm in this cozy sherpa jacket. This bomber-style jacket has a full zip front and elasticized cuffs. It’s lined with polar fleece to keep you extra warm and comfortable. It’s fitted through the body and sleeves. A five-star review noted, “This is honestly my favorite jacket ever! Besides being adorable, it is SO comfy. The inside liner is super soft. I’ve been wearing it everywhere I go. Highly recommend!” • Available Sizes: Small — Large • Available Colors: 11

10 These Elevated Faux Leather Belts In Different Colors And Prints SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon So many reviewers rave about how these faux leather belts elevate any look — so much so that they’ve earned more than 17,000 reviews. This set comes with an animal-print belt and black belt, each featuring a double O-ring buckle that looks like a designer accessory. This pack is available in a variety of colors and patterns including faux snakeskin and cheetah print. • Available Sizes: Small — XXX-Large • Available Colors: 13

11 This Workout Tank With A Breathable Mesh Back ICTIVE Workout Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This tank top is designed with your next workout in mind. The racerback tank is loose-fitting with a scoop neckline and rounded hem to cover your backside. The back of the tank features a mesh panel that allows you to stay cool and dry no matter how hard you work out. The skin-friendly material is moisture-wicking and dries quickly. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 18

12 The High-Waisted Jeans That Don’t Gap In The Back Moda Xpress Ultra High Waisted Jeans Amazon $50 See On Amazon Form-fitting jeans will boost your confidence and turn heads, but at what cost? This pair of ultra-high-waisted skinny jeans are unlike so many other pairs out there because they are actually comfortable. The cotton-blend jeans cinch in on the waist to eliminate any annoying gaps that usually happen around your waist. One five-star reviewer noted, “It has the perfect amount of stretch without being too legging-like. Still feels like wearing pants, but very comfortable, soft, and flattering.” •Available Sizes: 1 — 17 •Available Colors: 15

13 A Work-Appropriate Top That Isn't Too Stuffy FARYSAYS Lace Short Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Most blouses made for the office are sophisticated and elegant but not particularly comfortable. This option is full of chic details and the lightweight design is shockingly soft. This short sleeve top features a V-neck, slightly puffy sleeves, and is lined with lace with a polka dot detail all over. The loose fit and breathable material keep you cool, yet covered whether you’re heading to a work meeting or church. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 22

14 This Relaxed Crewneck Sweater That Looks Nice Daily Ritual Cotton Square Crewneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon You will not be sorry you snagged a 100% cotton sweater like this one, which has a crewneck and ribbed sleeves and hems. It comes in nine colors including, white, gray, and red. This cozy sweater features dropped shoulders that give it a more relaxed fit. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 9

15 A Chunky Turtleneck That Comes In 40 Colors Saodimallsu Oversized Chunky Turtleneck Amazon $40 See On Amazon This batwing sweater is a staple for any wardrobe. The turtleneck keeps you warm, while the lightweight material prevents you from getting too overheated. The material is textured but not itchy. The oversized style and wide hems feel on-trend and you can choose from solid colors or color-block patterns. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 43

16 These Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses That Soothe Your Eyes SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add an accessory to your outfit that can actually make you feel better: these blue-light-blocking glasses. The adorable metal frames are trendy and fun with any look, but even better than that — they protect your eyes from blue light from your computer. They can help reduce eye strain and headaches caused by staring at your screen too long. Choose from nine color frames.

17 This Flexible Faux Leather Belt That Adds Style Earnda Soft Faux Leather Waist Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This flexible belt is the final touch to any outfit that needs a bit of shaping. Whether you’re wearing an oversized tee or high-waisted jeans, this soft, faux leather belt adds dimension without being too restrictive. It features a double-O design that looks expensive. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

18 A Lightweight Sweater Ideal For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lightweight sweater to wear as the seasons change, this cotton-blend option is for you. It has a relaxed fit and an easy crewneck that’s perfect for layering, and it’s made of a combination of cotton, modal, and polyester for softness and some stretch. It’s available in solid colors and bold patterns like stripes, animal print, and argyle. • Available Sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X • Available Colors: 42

19 This Super Silky Midi Skirt To Wear To Work SheIn Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon A silky midi skirt is a staple for any fashion-forward closet and this one is soft and lightweight. Made of satin silk — which is less expensive, easier to care for, and machine washable, this skirt features a side slit and a fit-and-flare silhouette. Dress this look up with a blazer and heels or wear it with a casual graphic tee and sneakers. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 24

20 A Pair Of Elevated Faux Leather Leggings Everbellus Faux Leather High Waist Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Think of these faux leather leggings as an elevated version of your favorite loungewear. They’re stretchy, high-waisted, and have a thin fleece lining so they really are as cozy as can be, but with a trendy leather look. The four-way stretch construction makes these leggings opaque, plus the gusset crotch won’t chafe. Whether you’re headed out for a night on the town or on your way to brunch — these jeggings are the perfect combination of style and comfort. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 1

21 This Comfy Top With Long, Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Step up your long-sleeve tee game by swapping an older, worn-out version out with this fun lace top. It has long, see-through sleeves that feature a unique delicate lace detail. The balloon sleeves are cuffed at the wrists. You can dress this top up or down depending on the occasion without worrying about getting uncomfortable halfway through the day. No wonder it’s earned 42,000 reviews and was named Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “blouses and button-downs.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 40

22 These Colorful Scrunchies That Won’t Pull Your Hair Aileam Hair Scrunchies (12-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If typical hair ties pull your hair and give you a headache, you’ll love these adorable scrunchies. They’re made of a soft silky material that slides out of your hair with ease, which prevents damage to strands. This pack comes with 12 scrunchies in a variety of patterns and colors.

23 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Shockingly Comfy Romwe Off Shoulder Wrap Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This fashionable off-the-shoulder blouse is surprisingly comfortable and undeniably chic. The blouse pulls on and has an asymmetric neckline and cross wrap that looks beautiful with jeans, skirts, or slacks. It boasts a ribbed knit texture, long sleeves, and a slim fit that looks high-end. It’s just $24 and is available in a short-sleeve option as well. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus • Available Colors: 23

24 These Round Glasses With Non-Slip Padding WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sunglasses are an instant way to complete your outfit without compromising comfort. The sleek metal frames are fitted with non-slip silicone padding at the nose and temples so you can be comfortable all day. Meanwhile, their shatter-resistant polarized lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection while simultaneously eliminating glare.

25 A Lightweight Cardigan For Layering When The AC Is Pumped Up High Urban CoCo Lightweight Knit Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keeping a lightweight cardigan at your desk at work or in your purse at the movies is always a good idea, in case you get cold. This button-down option is made of super-soft viscose and stretches to move with you. Pair it with jeans and a tank top or throw it over a dress for work. The light layer will keep you warm without feeling too stuffy. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 14

26 This Simple Spaghetti Strap Dress That Pulls On SheIn Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon It can be hard to find a simple dress without all the flashy and frankly uncomfortable additions like zippers and bows. This simple spaghetti strap dress pulls on easily and lets you steal the show. The flared skater dress style flows away from the body so you don’t feel restricted or uncomfortable. It features a V-neckline in the back and front of the dress to show off a little bit of skin without revealing too much. You’ll feel comfortable and confident in this little black dress that reviewers love. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 2

27 These Slip-On Platform Shoes That Feel Like Pillows Litfun Platform Pillow Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s a reason these are called “pillow sandals” — They feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The entire shoe has a non-slip texture that helps to keep your foot in place while cushioning the sole of your feet. It also has a unique cup-style spot for your foot to prevent slipping and protect your toes. Plus, the ergonomic cushioned sole is a whopping (and super comfy) 1.7-inches thick. •Available sizes: 7 — 12 •Available colors: 4

28 A Silky Soft Fashion Scarf To Jazz Up Your Outfit FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf Amazon $7 See On Amazon This silky fashion scarf is so soft you’ll want to wear it all the time. And lucky for you, this versatile piece has so many uses. It’s made of satin silk, which is easier to care for than real silk, but just as soft. Wear it around your neck, to tie back your hair, or as a pop of color on your handbag. It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns for every style and occasion. •Available Colors: 44

29 The Nylon Fanny Pack That Makes Traveling Easier OlimpiaFit Fanny Pack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fanny packs have made a comeback because they’re just so convenient and comfortable to wear all day long. This option has everything you need for traveling, hiking, or just hitting the mall. It includes a hole for your headphones and six pockets with different compartments for things like your wallet, phone, chapstick, or hand sanitizer. It offers two anti-theft zipper pockets that are ideal for your credit cards or passport. The nylon bag is water-resistant and durable for any adventure. Choose from four colors.

30 These Compression Leggings That Improve Your Workout Active Research Workout Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you’re going hard at the gym, you want to be dressed for comfort, but you still want. to look nice. These high-waisted workout leggings are designed with that in mind. They’re made of a breathable fabric that wicks moisture and resists odors so you can sweat up a storm and stay cool. The compression-style pants support your joints and may actually help you recover faster by reducing inflammation and healing muscles. They’re ultra stretchy and designed to avoid chafing. •Available sizes: Small-Medium — X-Large-XX-Large •Available colors: 1

31 The Palazzo Flare Pants You’ll Never Want To Take Off SATINA Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are as comfy as it gets — yet they look polished and professional. They’re made of really soft fabric and have a high waist, wide flare leg, and stretchy feel all over. They’ve earned nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.4-star review. Choose from solid colors or bold prints. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

32 An Upgraded Version Of Your Favorite V-Neck Tee Valphsio Puff Short Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Skip the stretched-out V-neck tee and opt for its elevated cousin: this puff sleeve blouse. The ribbed material is luxurious and chic but feels like your favorite worn-in tee. It has a square neckline and small V-neck cut-out that makes it more unique and interesting than a standard T-shirt. Tuck it into leather pants for a night out or a power midi skirt to rule the boardroom without sacrificing comfort. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 21

33 This Sleeveless Dress That Keeps You Cool In Summer Floerns A Line Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Once the temperatures begin to climb, you will not find me in jeans. Dresses are so much more breathable and keep you cool all day. This rayon A-line mini dress is no exception. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and a squared-off neckline that feels very Y2K. The pattern is the cherry on top of this adorable dress that looks just as good with sneakers as it does with strappy heels. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 16

34 The Stretchy Yoga Pants You Can Wear To Work YOHOYOHA High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pants are the best of both worlds: fashion and comfort. They feel like yoga pants but are dressy enough for work. They have a high, stretchy waistband and are made of a super low-maintenance fabric that won’t pill or fade. Reviewers love these moisture-wicking pants for how versatile they are. One noted, “I work in an office environment that calls for office-appropriate attire. But I hate tight pants. I hate when the waistband digs into my stomach. As someone who sits most of her day, I just wanted comfy pants that are work appropriate. These definitely fit the bill.” Choose from three inseams: 29, 31, or 34 inches. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 16

35 This Matching Two-Piece That’s Super Stretchy Lexiart Stretchy Two Piece Top and Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Who says you have to choose between being comfortable all day or feeling like the main character in your own amazing story? This matching two-piece skirt and top are both chic and comfy, thanks to a midi-length pencil skirt with a wrap belt and a matching cropped tank top. Turn heads wherever you go in this stretchy combo, which comes in more than 30 colors and patterns like ombre. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 5X •Available Colors: 33

36 The Small Shoulder Bag With ‘90s Vibes JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag Amazon $39 See On Amazon No one likes to lug around a huge purse, especially if there’s barely anything in it. If you’re just heading out for drinks, this trendy ‘90s-style shoulder bag is for you. It’s effortlessly chic and perfect for holding your phone, keys, and cards. Replace your bulky bags with this smaller version that’s easier to keep track of and easier on your shoulder. It’s available in seven colors including neutrals like white and black and bold colors like light purple.

37 A Bucket Hat With Breathable Vents That Comes In 42 Colors The Hat Depot Bucket Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Third-day hair? No problem. Toss on one of these stylish bucket hats. They’re 100% cotton so they’re lightweight and breathable, and even feature small ventilation eyelets that keep air flowing. It pulls on to protect your skin from the sun and keep you cool while hanging at the beach or running errands. Choose from 42 colors and patterns including tie-dye.

38 The Round Rattan Purse That’s Lightweight Natural Neo Handwoven Rattan Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon This lightweight purse is perfect for your next vacation. The hand-woven rattan won’t snag or tear and gives off major tropical vibes. The round bag features a faux leather strap that’s durable but won’t dig into your shoulder, no matter how many items you place in this purse. It’s large enough to hold your phone, wallet, and keys without carrying an enormous purse around. Choose between brown and white.

39 A Surprisingly Lightweight Chunky Chain Necklace CLOACE Chunky Chain Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon Do you love the look of chunky gold necklaces like this but can’t stand how heavy they are? Here’s the solution: a high-quality alloy choker. The bold necklace has the size and flashiness of real gold at a fraction of the weight. Short necklaces like this one can be paired with a variety of styles. Plus with this one, you won’t be counting down the minutes until you get home and take it off.