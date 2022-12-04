If You Want To Look Hot But Still Wear Comfy Clothes, You'll Love These Cheap Finds On Amazon

In the age of working from home, it can be challenging to find pieces that are just as comfy as they are chic. But luckily, there are plenty of styles out there that are made with soft knits, breathable fabrics, and seamless designs — and they fit the bill.

Bustle has assembled a list that’ll help you find pieces you love without sacrificing comfort, including wrap sweaters for the fall, midi dresses you can take from day to night, and more. From staples to statements, you can build a closet that makes getting dressed for comfort more exciting.

1 This Wrap Sweater That Cinches At The Waist KIRUNDO Wrap Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you ask me, any cozy sweater that accentuates your waist is a win. This one features a side bow at the hip and a V-neckline with balloon-style sleeves. Dress it up with leather pants for a night out or keep it casual with cozy joggers or denim. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Cross Wrap Sweater That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder BTFBM Cross Wrap Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon This cross-wrap sweater can be worn two ways: Wear it as a V-neck sweater, or pull the sleeves off your neckline to achieve an off-the-shoulder style. It’s crafted from a cozy ribbed knit material and comes in an array of different colors like grey, green, purple, or blue. The sweater is also slightly cropped which makes it the perfect style to wear with high-waisted jeans. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Cozy Sweater Dress That’s Complete With A Bow VamJump V Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon This sweater dress is made from a super soft cozy knit that will keep you comfortable all night long. It’s made from a stretchy fabric that accentuates your figure beautifully. It’s complete with a tie at the waist and features a side slit that’ll make walking around or dancing easier. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 These Super Soft Flare Yoga Pants SATINA High-Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gen-Z has made the revival of flared yoga pants an add-to-cart must. This pair has racked up over 18,000 five-star reviews. It has a high-waisted silhouette and is crafted from a soft buttery material. Whether you wear them for a low-impact workout or to lounge around, you can’t go wrong with these ultra-stretchy pants beloved by thousands of customers. Keep it cool in solid black or opt for a fun print like the stripe or floral. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 This Black Long Sleeve Bodysuit That Is Anything But Basic JUEYUN Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon A black bodysuit is the hero closet item. It goes with everything and anything and can be dressed up or dressed down — not to mention, it makes creating a clean tuck a breeze. This one has a square neckline and features a snap closure on the bottom. You can also snag it in the short-sleeve version, which is great for layering. One five-star reviewer said, “The material is soft and comfortable. The neckline is low and comfortable enough to be used for a date or in the office.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 A Pair Of High Waisted Leggings With Five Pockets Ewedoos High Waisted Leggings with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings feature five different pockets that make storing your cell phone and credit cards convenient on long walks. Crafted from a soft four-way stretch fabric, thousands of shoppers love these pants for their all-day comfort. And at such a low cost, you might want to pick up more than one. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Everyday Sweater With A Criss-Cross Back Asvivid Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This gorgeous sweater is business in the front and party in the back. The pullover crewneck style features a crisscross back that makes this top a great option for going out to dinner or heading to the office. You can even wear it reversed. It comes in an array of different colors ranging from red, purple, black, green, and pink. If you want it to hit longer in length, shoppers suggest sizing up. Available colors: 50

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 An Off-The-Shoulder Fitted Long Sleeve Top Romwe Off-the-Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long sleeve top features a slightly off-the-shoulder neckline that crosses over to subtly show off your décolletage. It comes in different solid colors and is also available in a short-sleeve version. The fitted silhouette of this top pairs amazingly with your favorite denim or trousers. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

9 This V-Neck Sweater That Comes In Many Different Sizes Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $13 See On Amazon A V-neck sweater is a wardrobe essential. Whether you’re in the market for a fun print or solid hues like black or grey, you can’t go wrong with this style. It’s crafted from a lightweight knit making it a great layering piece or is substantial enough to wear on its own. What makes this sweater extra amazing is the diverse range of sizing. Plus, it’s racked up a 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large

10 A Pair of Leggings That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Wearing Jeans No Nonsense Jeggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you don’t want to sacrifice style for comfort, check out these leggings that make it look like you’re wearing jeans. They even feature fake pockets, and a faux zipper fly and come in all different washes that are just like denim. They have over 16,000 five-star reviews for their super comfy fit. One reviewer wrote, “They are just so much more comfortable to wear than regular jeans for me. Especially around my waist. I got tired of trying to find the right type of jeans and I'm glad I found these.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 This Knit Midi Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Dressed Down Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This knit midi skirt looks just as good with sneakers as it does with a pair of strappy sandals. Whether you choose to dress this versatile skirt up or down, you can’t go wrong. It is crafted from a stretchy knit and comes in fun bright colors like hot pink, yellow and blue. If you find your wardrobe is mostly made up of jeans and trousers, you’ll want to add this perfect skirt into the mix. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

12 A Turtleneck Bodysuit That Makes A Great Layering Piece SlowTime Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon The colder seasons are all about layering, and this turtleneck bodysuit is a wardrobe essential worth adding to your cart. Whether you wear it on its own or pair it under a vest, this top will become your new favorite go-to. It’s crafted from a super stretchy fabric and styles great with any high-waisted bottom. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

13 This Super Cute Pack Of Colorful Sports Bras Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pack of bralettes is an easy way to elevate your athleisure collection. They feature a stylish crisscross back and you can snag a three-pack for less than $40. The seamless design is crafted from a four-way stretch fabric that is meant to keep you comfortable all day long. One five-star reviewer said, “Pads are removable (which I love). Like how the band is thick and longer than a normal sports bra.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Pair Of Lace Panties Made From Breathable Fabric LEVAO Women's Lace Underwear (6-pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pack of lace underwear is the perfect addition to elevate our underwear collection. It comes in an assortment of six different colors and features a lace trim with a mini bow on the front. The cheeky style has full coverage on the back and is made from a breathable material, so you’ll forget you’re wearing anything at all. Available color packs: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Breezy A-line Midi Dress With 3-Quarter-Length Sleeves Hotouch A-line Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s not every day you can buy a dress that serves multiple purposes for under $30. This A-line midi dress works for almost every occasion. From the office to dinner and summer nights or your next vacation, this comfortable dress will come in handy the next time you’re stuck in a style rut. It features a rounded neckline and quarter-length sleeves with a pleated skirt. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 This Alluring Sweater Dress For Your Next Holiday Party Zonsaoja Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon In my opinion, sweater dresses will never go out of style. This knit mini dress with a V-neckline can also be worn off the shoulder. It features a bow at the waistline and balloon-style sleeves. Slip into a pair of over-the-knee boots and you’re set for your next holiday party. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Slouchy Sweater With A Deep V softome Deep V-neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cozy sweater is a chic upgrade to the rest of the knits in your closet. It’s super lightweight and has a draped crossover top with a deep V. Style it bare or opt for a little lace bralette to peek through underneath. Many shoppers recommend sizing up to achieve that slouchy relaxed fit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 A Pair Of Ribbed Tights That Will Keep You Warm MeMoi Boston Ribbed Sweater Tights Amazon $18 See On Amazon No intimates wardrobe is truly ever complete without a great pair of tights. This one racked up a 4.5-star rating due to its ample amount of stretch and warm material. One five-star reviewer said, “I wear skirts always and my legs freeze at work these are really warm.” Another person wrote, “These are super comfy and I love wearing them. The waistband doesn't feel like a rubber band cutting me off at the torso, but it still stays in place without me needing to hike it up all day.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A 2-Piece Lounge Set That Can Be Worn On It’s Own SYZRI Knit Outfit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take your pick between navy and apricot when it comes to this two-piece knit outfit. It comes with a crewneck pullover and relaxed-fitting sweat shorts that can be worn as a set or on their own. This outfit is super cozy that you might find yourself adding both colors to your cart. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Large — X-Large

20 These 3-Piece Set To Lounge In Style Fessceruna 3-Piece Loungewear Set with Crop Top & Long Cardigan Amazon $48 See On Amazon Lounge in style with this super cute three-piece set. It comes in over 20 different colors and includes a scoop neck crop top, joggers, and a longline cardigan. Wear it around your home with your favorite pair of slippers or style it for a day full of errands with sneakers. It also makes for the perfect airport look. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Oversized T-Shirt and Biker Short Set Glamaker Women 2 Piece Outfit Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll instantly gravitate towards this matching oversized T-shirt and biker short set. For days you just don’t feel like getting dressed, this outfit will automatically have you looking cute and put together. This set is also great for mixing and matching. Can you ever really have enough biker shorts? Snag this set in fun colors like pink, yellow and green, or stick to the basics like black or cream. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 An Elevated T-Shirt You’ll Wear All The Time MakeMeChic Twist Front Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in 36 different colors and costing well under $30, there’s no reason not to scoop up this adorable little crop top in every color. The short sleeve top features an asymmetrical hemline and is the perfect top to wear with a pair of jeans or denim shorts in the summer. Over 9,000 people have given it a five-star review. Think of this as your new go-to t-shirt that won’t steer you wrong. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 This Sultry Satin Pajama Set That Comes With A Robe WDIRARA Satin Lace Lingerie Pajama Set (4-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon The lace trimming on this sultry pajama set makes it look way more expensive than the actual price tag. The satin robe comes with matching shorts and a lace bralette and panty set, so you have everything you need. The brand notes that the fabric has no stretch, but it’s crafted from a soft and delicate fabric. With over 7,000 five-star reviews, you can’t go wrong with this sleepwear upgrade. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

24 A Ribbed Knit Pajama Set That You Can Wear Out Of The House Lveberw Pajamas Set Amazon $43 See On Amazon Pajamas that you can get away with wearing outside of the house are always a win. This knit set comes with pleated elastic pants and a matching cropped long-sleeve top. It’s also available in a tank-top version. Whether you wear this for a night in with the girls or out for a day of running errands, you’ll be comfy and cozy no matter the occasion. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 This V-Neck Sweater That Has A Frayed Hem Astylish V Neck Crop Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon With the relaxed loose fit you know and love, this cozy sweater features a frayed hemline and V-neckline for that undone look. It has a slightly shorter length, making it the perfect style for all of your high-waisted jeans. Style this for the office, out to dinner, or wear it around your house with a pair of cozy joggers. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Criss-Cross Sweater That Comes In Over 30 Different Colors Sexyshine Criss-Cross Backless Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This chic sweater is available in over 30 different colors — but just one size that’s designed to be universal. It’s made from a super stretchy fabric, which can work for most body types, and features a criss-cross design in the back. Add it to your wardrobe in cream or gray or opt for the pearl embellished design for the holiday. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: OS

27 These Crossover Flared Leggings That Have A Stylish Slit Esobo Crossover High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants might be made for yoga or the gym, but they are definitely stylish enough to wear sans workout. There are multiple design elements that make these pants a must-buy in our book. The crossover waistline, the flared silhouette, and the stylish slit create the perfect balance of cool. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

28 This Soft Crop Top You Need In Every Color LASLULU Crop Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon The styling options are endless when it comes to this loose-fitting long-sleeve top. It looks equally cute with joggers or leggings for the gym as it does with a pair of denim. It’s crafted from moisture-wicking fabric and has a raw cropped hemline. The best part? The added thumb holes on the sleeves. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

29 This Athletic Crop Top Perfect For Working Out Mippo Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can never have enough workout clothes and this crop top is no exception. Designed for a loose fit with a drapey hemline and a sleeveless muscle tank, this shirt is amazing for unrestricted movement. It’s super comfortable and crafted from moisture-wicking fabric. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 A Wrap Sweater With A Gorgeous V-Neck LOMON Cross-Wrap Crop Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Up your knitwear game with this wrap sweater, which features a gorgeous V-neck style. You can tie the ribbon however you like, from a bow in the back to a racy lace-up front. Its cropped length makes it a great fit for high-waisted jeans — pair it with a bootcut or flare for a classic fall statement. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 This Scoop Neck T-Shirt That's Lightweight & Breathable Allegrace Plus Size Scoop Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wear this plus-size scoop neck T-shirt with jeans or leggings for a cute and comfortable fit that works in every season. It's available in 38 colors, from bright sky blue to a muted coffee brown, and it comes with a front pocket that's decorative or functional depending on how you wear it. Wear it to a yoga class with a sports bra and your favorite leggings for a look you can take from the studio to the street. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Medium — 4XL

32 These Pretty & Professional Suede Leggings SweatyRocks Suede Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something that’s cozy enough for fall and winter but chic enough to wear to the office or a party, check out these pretty and professional suede leggings. These are an especially great choice for travelers who need to hop from the plane to the boardroom, as they're comfortable enough for extended wear. Snag them in five varieties, including a ruched option for a bolder choice. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XXLarge

33 This Midi Dress That's Formal & Functional Pinup Fashion Store Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With this midi dress, you’ll be dressed to the nines — minus any discomfort. Reviewers call it “soft and comfortable, and completely opaque,” so you shouldn’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions. The bow at the waist is an adorable touch, and it comes in a variety of colors and patterns for any style or sensibility. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 14-Plus — 28-Plus

34 These Footless Tights With Sweat-Wicking Technology Hanes Curves Tights Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve ever thrown on a pair of black tights only to find yourself overheating all day, try these footless tights with sweat-wicking technology to keep you cool. They're specifically designed for comfort, and their glide-on technology makes it so much easier to put them on and take them off. Try wearing them with an oversized sweater dress for a look that’s chic and cold weather-friendly. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1X-2X — 3X-4X

35 This 5-Pack Of Classic Knit Underwear KNITLORD Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I love anything with a little bow on the front, so of course, I’m a big fan of this five-pack of classic knit underwear. You can choose between two breathable fabrics — a bamboo viscose, and cotton, for a lightweight choice that won't dig into your skin. Machine wash them as often as you want, and you'll find that the fabric continues to retain its vibrant color. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 A Breathable Belted Cardigan That Works For Every Season GRACE KARIN Hollowed-Out Open Front Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This breathable belted cardigan features a diamond pattern that's bohemian and beautiful, but it's also functional, keeping you from overheating when you wear it. It's made of a lightweight fabric that still provides all the coverage you need, and the belt is removable, so you can switch up your look however you like. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This Plus Size Duster Cardigan You Can Wear Anywhere Zeagoo Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want to take an outfit from casual to formal, look no further than this duster cardigan. Its longer length makes it a great choice for dressier events, but it’s still adaptable enough to wear with a t-shirt and jeans. With over 1,500 five-star ratings, reviewers agree that this cardigan is a great purchase. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

38 This Velvet Spaghetti-Strap Dress With Major Old Hollywood Vibes SOLY HUX Velvet Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Channel your inner Marilyn or Audrey with this velvet spaghetti-strap dress. Available in multiple colors, you can wear this to a special date or dinner to feel like an absolute movie star. It also features adjustable straps, so it can fit your body however you want, and its cowl neckline is classic and timeless. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

39 This Versatile V-Neck Crop Top You'll Want In Every Color Vetior Cropped V-Neck Wrap Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon You know that feeling when you find a piece you love so much, you want it in every color? Meet this versatile V-neck crop top. It's made of a lightweight and stretchy modal material, and it features a super cute wrap design. One reviewer says that it “matches nearly everything in [their] closet,” making it a great piece worth adding to your wardrobe. Available colors and varieties: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large