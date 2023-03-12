If You Want To Look Sexy Without Showing Too Much Skin, You'll Love These Things Under $35 On Amazon

There are so many reasons fashion is an incredible form of self-expression. One is that you can channel peak-level sultriness without being revealing in the slightest. It’s all about texture, silhouettes, color, and drape. Oh, and feeling comfortable and confident in what you wear is an important part of adding extra oomph to any look.

The clothing and makeup items I have compiled for this list span from high-end to casual, risque to conservative, and from form-fitting to flowy — and none of them will cost you over $35. It's a true cornucopia of goodies for fashion lovers and bargain shoppers alike.

1 A Cushy Bodysuit That Hugs Your Form REORIA Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you hear the word “turtleneck” your mind may jump to something bulky that looks and feels dated. Once you slip into this chic turtleneck bodysuit, though, you’ll be timelessly in style. The long sleeves, ribbed texture, and form-fitting design give this bodysuit a sleek, modern look with no limit to the ways you can style it. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

2 These Form-Fitting Skinny Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Skinny jeans aren’t going anywhere when it comes to trends. You can stay eternally stylish in these stretchy skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. They have all the features you would expect from traditional jeans but deliver the comfort level you’d expect from leggings. And that doesn’t even touch on the versatile style choices you can make while wearing them. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Short, Regular, and Long available)

3 A Long-Sleeve Bodysuit That Is Fashionably Versatile SlowTime Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon An everyday essential like this long-sleeve bodysuit adds versatility to your wardrobe with all the different ways you can style it. This bodysuit is ultra soft with a touch of spandex for stretchiness as it hugs your body. Pair it with your favorite jeans, a skirt, or even leggings, then add accessories for a cute outfit. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

4 This Midi Bodycon Dress With Stylish, All-Over Ruching Zeagoo Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You might be surprised at all the places you can wear this bodycon midi dress. It has stylish ruching down the entire body of the dress and catches the eye. Even though it has long sleeves, the buttery soft micro fabric makes it breathable and lightweight. The straightforward design lets it pair well with heels for a dressier approach while wearing it with designer sneakers makes it feel more everyday. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 2X-Large — 3X-Large

5 These Faux Leather Leggings That Give You An Edge Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a pop of coolness to your closet with these faux leather leggings. The four-way stretch and fleece lining are bonus details that give you more comfort. It has a wide waistband that sits high up on your hips to help them stay in place as you move through your day. Throw on some combat boots and a trendy jacket for an everyday look. If you want something more stylish, wear heels and a cute blouse that works for date night or dancing with friends. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

6 A Stylish Pencil Skirt That Can Go Beyond The Office H&C Premium Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s hard not to love a piece of clothing that you can transition from wearing for work to going out on the town. This nylon pencil skirt does just that. While it is meant to be form-fitting, there is some built-in stretch so you can be comfortable in it while sitting, standing, and walking. It will look cute styled with a trendy blouse, fashion blazer, or oversize cardigan. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

7 This Wrap Dress With A Chic Silhouette For A Classic Look OLRIK Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The front tie on this wrap dress allows you to create the silhouette you want by customizing how tight or loose the belt is tied. The tie belt also creates a ruching effect down the sides and adds a pop of texture to the dress. It would look super trendy with ankle booties, a crossbody bag, and a brimmed hat to complete the look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

8 These Opaque Tights With Plush Fleece Lining To Keep Your Legs Warm Mitid Fleece Lined Tights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stay warm and comfortable without sacrificing style when you wear these fleece-lined tights. Their other fun selling point is the fact the outer material has the appearance of being sheer, but really, they are completely opaque. And they’re lightweight and thin enough to fit comfortably under your favorite skirts when your legs are in need of extra warmth. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

9 This Blouse With A Fashionable Tie-Waist Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon There are a lot of subtle style features on this tie-waist blouse that make it a perfect statement top. Depending on how tight or loose you knot the tie belt, you can create a lot of dimension and shape. The sleeves are loose-fitting and flowy, with a slight pleated effect. This is one of those tops you will love to wear on days you have plans immediately after work, thanks to its versatility. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large Plus

10 This Buttery Soft, Long-Sleeve Blouse With Ruffle Trim Detailing Romwe Frilled Keyhole Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon The ruffle trim detailing on this long-sleeve blouse takes it from low-key to “wow” with that simple style addition. Even though it is designed to conform to the shape of your body, it has stretch and softness that ensure it’s comfy and lightweight while on. Tuck it into your jean, pants, or skirt with a stylish belt and cute shoes for an easy but cute outfit. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

11 A Button-Down In Eye-Catching Prints To Spice Up Your Closet BIG DART Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon The fun and colorful prints available in this button-down blouse will bring some oomph to any closet that’s full of neutral tones. It’s made from viscose so this top feels silky smooth to the touch. It has long sleeves, but you can roll them up for a more casual, laid-back look. The vibrant colors and prints add fun pops of style to a shirt that could otherwise feel basic and boring. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 This Slouchy Oversize Sweater For An Effortlessly Chic Look Lacozy Off-Shoulder Pullover Amazon $23 See On Amazon Bring out your cool, chic side in this oversize off-shoulder sweater. The fabric is a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex that make it feel incredibly soft with a bit of stretch. Whether you style it with jeans or leggings, its comfort level might mean you never want to take it off. You could even use it for a cute cover-up to throw on over your workout fit when you’ve finished your weekly fitness class. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

13 A Pencil Skirt With An Asymmetrical Hemline That Sets It Apart Kate Kasin High Waist Wrap Front Pencil Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The funky knotted detail at the waist and an asymmetrical hemline make this high-waisted pencil skirt a fashionista’s dream. Those small details take this skirt to a new level while keeping it simple enough to wear regularly. And the secret lining underneath means there is no sheerness to worry about. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This Breezy Tunic Blouse With A Faux-Wrap Waist ALLEGRACE Plus Size Short Sleeve Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This flowy tunic top is designed with a faux wrap waist to add definition to its overall shape and fit. The pull-on style makes it easy to take on and off without messing up your hair or makeup. It combines casual and chic for a top you can wear to practically any social function on your calendar. Dress it down with jeans or leggings, and style it for a more formal occasion with a skirt and some heels. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

15 These High-Waisted Skinny Pants With Peekaboo Ankle Slits SweatyRocks Elastic High Waist Skinny Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These high-waisted skinny pants put a fun twist on traditional slacks with peekaboo slits on the front at the ankles. The form-fitting, tapered legs add a chic and classic feel to them. They will add flair to your work attire but can easily transition to dinner with friends after being at the office. You can pair them with heels, flats, or designer sneakers for a stylish and cute look no matter what. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

16 An Elegant Fitted Maxi Dress With A Thigh-High Slit ANRABESS Bodycon Sweater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simple doesn’t have to be lumped into the same category as boring, as is proven with this bodycon sweater dress. The scoop neck and thigh-high slit add the perfect amount of drama to make this a stunning standalone outfit. Slip on some strappy sandals, add a long pendant necklace, and grab a cute clutch to complete your look. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Sporty Crop Top With A Strappy Open Back ECUPPER Sports Crop Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon From the front, this sports crop top may look simple and cute, but the strappy open back sets it apart. It gives you plenty of support to make it through your favorite workout class or fitness activity. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, which is ideal in an activewear top. And it’s fashionable enough to wear out dancing with friends or to a music festival. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 0/2— 10/12

18 These High-Waisted Flare Pants That Combine Style & Comfort SATINA High-Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you first see these high-waisted flare pants, using them as active or loungewear probably comes to mind. They have the comfort level you’d expect from activewear as they’re made from a polyester and spandex blend, but you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the versatility they bring to your closet. Take them in a new direction by pairing them with a cute top and heels for a can’t-beat outfit of the day. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

19 These Brightly Colored Nail Polishes That Highlight Your Sense Of Style ZOYA Nail Polish Quad Amazon $15 See On Amazon Accessorize all the way down to your fingertips with this brightly colored nail polish set. It comes with four vibrant shades that all fit within the same color palette. Throwing on a fresh coat of nail polish is an easy way to accessorize an outfit without worrying about going overboard. And a bonus with this brand is that it’s vegan-formulated and Big 10-free. Available colors: 3

20 A Simple Button-Up Cardigan You Can Wear Multiple Ways Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon There are certain wardrobe items everyone should have in their closet. An everyday cardigan is one of those essential items. This one is a great choice and fits snugly without being form-fitting. It’s the perfect layering garment to wear over tanks and tees and works just as well at the office, out with friends, or running errands. You can even wear it solo. Tuck it in and unbutton the top few buttons, pair it with a thin belt and stylish flats, and you’re good to go. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

21 This Satin Midi Skirt With A Stunning Side Slit SheIn Split Satin Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon You will feel like a total stunner when you slip into this slit satin midi skirt. The hemline hits mid-calf, and a thigh-high slit shows just the right amount of skin. It has a simple zipper closure, too. Style it for a more contemporary feel by pairing it with crop tops and designer sneakers. It also can go a more classic route if you pair it with a slouchy sweater and ankle booties. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

22 This Eyeliner Stamp For The Perfect Cat Eye Every Time Lovoir Winged Eye Liner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Express your personal style through more than just your clothes — get your makeup in the mix with this clever eyeliner stamp. It comes with a stamp that fits the corner of your eye to help you achieve the perfect cat eye look every time with ease. And if the fact it’s liquid eyeliner has you on the fence, rest assured it’s smudge- and waterproof with a vegan formula. Available colors: 4

23 This Maxi Dress With Dramatic Draping Down The Front Qearal Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though this tee maxi dress has a flare for the dramatic with its beautiful front draping, you don’t need a special occasion to wear it. Its short-sleeve tee design makes it a dress you can wear all on its own or layer with a cute jacket or blazer when it’s cool out. The high-low hemline is another showstopping detail this dress flaunts. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Sleeveless Bodysuit That Will Become A Closet Staple ReoRia Sleeveless Bodysuit Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get ready to buy more than one of these sleeveless bodysuits, thanks to how fashionable and versatile it is. The nylon-spandex blend allows it to be form-fitting but not uncomfortable since there is still stretch in the material. On a warm, sunny day, this bodysuit looks great with your favorite jeans or shorts with trendy sandals. During the colder months, it makes the perfect base garment to layer different cardigans, sweaters, and jackets on top. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

25 These High-Waisted Dress Pants That Are Shockingly Comfy Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Take your office wardrobe to new heights with these high-waisted dress pants. The thin, crepe-like fabric is nice and lightweight, with a little stretch for added comfort. These look great paired with a cute bodysuit to hit a night out on the town with friends or styled with a blazer for a day working at the office. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

26 These Magnetic Lashes That Give You Full, Luscious Eyelashes Without Mascara Gemonad Magnetic Eyelashes Amazon $18 See On Amazon Create dramatic, movie star lashes in moments with the help of these magnetic eyelashes. Aside from the extra oomph they add, there is no glue or eyeliner to fuss with and you can reuse them up to 25 times before needing to replace them. They come with a magnetized applicator to make putting them on a breeze, and it doubles as a curler. Available colors: 1

27 An Open-Front Duster With A Colorful Peacock Design BABEYOND Women's Peacock-Print Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon This open-front duster packs a punch in the color department with its gorgeous peacock design. It’s made from satin for a high-quality and high-end garment. You can wear it as an elegant house robe, and it would also make a cute gift for friends and bridesmaids. Or, you could take a more daring approach and wear it with jeans and a cute top for a date night outfit. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: One size

28 This Sleeveless V-Neck Tank With Intricate Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can turn to this lace trim tank for a simple yet striking fit for almost any occasion — which makes it a solid buy. Between the array of color options, simple design, and eyelet lace trim, this tank packs it in with stylish details. It’s a perfect top to wear with cute shorts in the summer, and it is a lovely layering piece under sweaters and coats when it’s cool out. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small— 5X-Large

29 A Pair Of Straight-Leg Jeans That Can Go Casual Or Dressy Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon These straight-leg jeans from Levi Strauss make the perfect foundation piece for an almost endless number of outfits. Wear them with your favorite T-shirt and tennis shoes when you need an everyday look to run errands. When you need something more upscale, choose a cute sweater or top and trendy flats to pull something together. Even though the denim has a bit of stretch, the jeans will maintain their structure as you wear them throughout the day. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Short, Long, and Regular options)

30 This Button-Down Blouse With A Lovely Satin Sheen IN'VOLAND Long Sleeve Satin Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon The classic style of this long-sleeve button-down blouse combined with its satiny sheen makes it a closet must-have. It feels silky soft against your skin and has a nice, lightweight quality. That makes it great for wearing under a blazer on workdays, though the long sleeves should keep you warm even when you wear it solo. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

31 A Pair Of Jeggings That Fits Like A Glove Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jeggings Amazon $39 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings are the perfect solution for the occasions you need to wear jeans but want to maintain the highest level of comfort. They have two front and two back pockets and a faux zip design to mimic traditional jeans. You get it all with these pants delivering comfort and style. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 0 — 30

32 This Oversize Satin Blouse That Looks Super Chic MakeMeChic Oversized Satin Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon You will be oozing cool in this oversize satin blouse. While this shirt is made from polyester, it looks and feels like silk. It has an effortlessly chic feel for a didn’t-try-too-hard look. This top looks incredible with some jeans and stylish mules, and you can complete the look with statement jewelry. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large

33 This Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Dramatic Square Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Bodysuits are having their moment and for good reason. Their versatility is one reason they have such fashion power. Take this square-neck sleeveless bodysuit. It’s straightforward in its design but can be worn for almost any occasion you’ve got coming up. Layer it on days the weather is cool or solo for times you want to show off some shoulder. Plus, this bodysuit has enough built-in support so you can go braless if you want, and it is double-lined so it’s not see-through. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

34 A Colorfully Printed Satin Midi Skirt That’s Pretty & Breezy Keasmto Satin Print Skirt With Elasticized Waist Amazon $29 See On Amazon This satiny printed midi skirt will make a cute addition to any closet. The waistband is elastic for added comfort and will sit high on your hips, hitting right around your navel. It would look adorable styled with an oversize sweater and ankle booties on a cool day and with a tank or crop top in the summer. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 This Ruby-Red Lipstick That Is A Total Showstopper Maybelline Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick in Ruby For Me Amazon $5 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side — and perhaps step out of your comfort zone — with this red lipstick from Maybelline. Makeup is a fabulous way to express your sense of style, so even if bright red doesn’t speak to you, plenty of other color options are available. It’s made with honey nectar for a smooth application and to help it last the entire day. Available colors: 28

36 This Set Of Fishnet Stockings With A Vintage Feel akiido High Waist Tights & Fishnet Stockings (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You might gasp at how cute you look in these fishnet stockings if you glimpse yourself in the mirror. They have a vintage, pretty feel that you can wear with a pencil skirt to the office or a mini skirt for date night. The five-pack has an assortment of fishnet styles that lets you show as much or as little skin as you want. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: One size

37 This Square-Neck Tee With Eye-Catching Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Combine lowkey and showstopper into one with this puff-sleeve blouse. The square neckline and fitted design keep it lowkey, while the bold puff sleeves add flair. You can easily style this as an outfit for the office that will transition to a night out with friends or your significant other. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large Plus

38 This Wrap Midi Skirt That Gives A Cheeky Peek Of Leg Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Show off your playful side in this midi wrap skirt. This skirt will bring it when you style it for a date night or out dancing with friends. But you could also go a more unconventional route and use it as a swimsuit cover-up — talk about bringing fashion to the beach. Note that there isn’t any stretch in this fabric; the brand recommends sizing up and adjusting the waist with the wrap tie and hidden button closure. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 A Bodycon Dress Versatile Enough To Wear Throughout The Year GOBLES Turtleneck Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bodycon midi dress is the kind of dress you want to wear when style and comfort are your goals. It's got a mock turtleneck and long sleeves for a straightforward, chic design. Wear it solo or layer it with a cute oversize jacket or trendy blazer for a more fashionable take on the look. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

40 An Off-Shoulder Blouse That Is Perfect For A Full Day Of Activities Romwe Off Shoulder Wrap Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can create fashion-forward outfits for the office by adding this off-shoulder wrap blouse to your closet. The asymmetrical neckline adds stylish flair without going over the top. Its form-fitting design and ribbed knit fabric keep it simple enough that this top will pair well with many different bottoms in your closet. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large Plus

41 A Tulle Maxi Skirt That Feels So Romantic A Line Tulle Tutu Skirt Amazon One size, available in other colors $27.99 See On Amazon Feel like fairytale royalty in this beautiful tulle tutu skirt. The cascading, layered ruffles add a ton of volume and movement. It has an elastic waistband that isn’t just comfortable while you’re wearing it but also makes it easy to pull this skirt on. You can wear it with a cropped tee during the warmer months and long-sleeve sweaters when it’s cold. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One size

42 This Faux-Wrap Top That Works For Any Season Beauhuty Slim Fit Faux Wrap Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can wear this faux wrap blouse to so many places there is a solid chance you’ll want to grab more than one. Wear it as a comfy top for going about your everyday routine or dress it up with a fluttery high-waisted skirt. The faux wrap design creates a surplice neckline that adds a pop of style. Available colors: 63

Available sizes: Small/Medium — 2X-Large/3X-Large

43 These Ponte Knit Leggings That Are Stylish Enough To Wear To The Office Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $23 See On Amazon These cushy Ponte knit leggings are so stylish you can dress them up enough for a trip into the office. They have a slim-fit design that gives them a high-end look and a snug fit with stretch for all-day comfort. Pair them with a blazer, a simple shirt, trendy flats, or cute heels for an office look you’ll want to wear every day. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (Short, Long, and Regular)

44 This Cold-Shoulder Tee That Packs A Punch In The Style Department ALLEGRACE Cold-Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The shoulder cut-outs on this flowy tunic tee are a touch of flair that give this tee lots of cheekiness. There is a slit on the side of the shirt for extra movement, and the sleeves are a relaxed fit for extra comfort. You can style it with jeans just as easily as you can style it with leggings depending on the look you want. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large