If You're Cheap AF But Want A Nicer Home, You'll Probably Love These 48 Things

Wouldn’t we all love to have the latest home decor and gadgets without breaking the bank? Though some items are worth splurging on, it can be hard to justify the expense when you’re on a tight budget or you’re making major changes to your home. Like, when did throw pillows start costing $30 each? There are, of course, lots of ways to pinch your pennies and make your money stretch as far as it possibly can. To make things a little easier for you, I’ve gathered up some of the best deals I could find on home goods for those with Champagne taste on a beer budget. They’ll rejuvenate your home in no time, and your wallet will love the savings, too.

There’s a little something for everyone here, no matter what your tastes are. If mid-century modern decor is your jam, then you’ll absolutely love this industrial gold floor lamp that will run you less than $35. And if you’re a plant lover with a serious green thumb, then this wooden plant stand (for just $15) was made for you and your leafy babies. Or maybe you’re boho royalty looking for some eye-catching wall decor to fill a blank space: Allow me to suggest this set of decorative mirrors shaped like the phases of the moon. Like I said, there’s something for everyone — and all you have to do is keep scrolling to find out.

This Elegant Marble Remote Control Holder Makes A Great Coffee Table Accessory Homeze Leather Remote Control Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of hunting for the remote every time you go to watch your favorite show? Give it a chic landing spot with this marble-patterned leather holder. It holds up to five remotes, and it’s definitely an upgrade from leaving them to fall in the cracks of your couch. It even has a plush velvet interior, so the overall effect looks great on your coffee table, or even on your desk holding your office supplies.

A Minimalist Side Table Perfect For Small Spaces With Personality Tiita Round Side Table Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether it’s being used as a side table or a nightstand, this marble accent table adds some minimalist flair to your home. Made from a wood tray with three metal legs, it comes equipped with anti-slip pads to make it stable and prevent scratches to your floors. One reviewer said assembly “took 30 seconds!” while another said it was “Perfect as a replacement for a coffee table...if you live in a small studio apartment.”

This Stylish & Soft Faux Fur Rug With Quality That Defies Its Price Ashler Faux Fur White Round Area Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon There are over 20,000 five-star ratings on this round faux fur area rug, and it’s a delightfully cozy and upscale addition to your bedroom, nursery, or living room. Reviewers were impressed by the look, softness, and durability for such a low price: One wrote “It is so stunning in person and the quality of the product is top notch.” There are a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes available if pure white doesn’t match the rest of your decor or if you’re outfitting a larger space.

This Flameless Candle Trio Has Flickering Amber Lights That Looks Super Realistic 5plots Gold Glass Flickering Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of three glass flameless candles look just like the real deal, but they’re safer and more convenient than actual candles. The amber lights flicker realistically and make great decor for the holidays, a special dinner, or family gatherings. With three different sizes included, you can set a timer for up to four hours so they shut off automatically later, or use the included remote control to power them down when evening festivities wrap up.

This Cozy Blanket Is Made From 100% Organic Turkish Cotton Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll love how this 100% Turkish cotton throw blanket looks draped across your couch, and you’ll love curling up underneath it even more. OEKO-TEX certified cotton becomes softer after every wash, and it feels lightweight and cozy on your skin. With a stylish boho-inspired pattern, you’ll definitely want to keep it out on display.

This Elegant Floor Cushion Offers Extra Living Room Seating WAQIA Square Thick Floor Seating Cushions Amazon $24 See On Amazon Turn any spot on the floor into cozy seating with this square floor cushion. Perfect for game nights, meditation, or just lounging, these cushions come in elegant pastel and jewel tones with faux leather handles, making it easy to port it around the house as needed. You can even add the 16-inch square cushions to an oversized chair to make it extra plush and comfortable.

A Sheet Of Chalkboard Contact Paper That’s Perfect For Leaving Household Notes Chalkboard Wall Sticker Blackboard Decor Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can personalize practically any space in your home, from the kitchen to the playroom, with this adhesive chalkboard wall sticker. Formulated as contact paper, you can use this wall sticker for notes, grocery lists, chores, distance learning, and so much more. Your family will have fun creating their own designs with the five included pieces of chalk.

A Tiered Shelf For Showing Off One Of Your Collections HYNAWIN 3 Tier Corner Shelf $30 See On Amazon Stick this three-tiered corner shelf on your counter to show off your teas, spices, and other aesthetically pleasing kitchen knickknacks. It fits neatly in a corner with four hooks on one side. It’s made from sturdy bamboo and power-coated metal, and you can use it anywhere, like your bathroom, bedroom, living room, and more.

A Glasses Stand That Makes For A Humorous Home Decor Accessory NIRMAN 6 Inch Wooden Nose Shaped Eyeglass Holder/Display Amazon $8 See On Amazon My eye doctor once said something I’ve never forgotten with regards to taking care of your glasses: “If they’re not on your face, they’re in your case.” Doctor, does it count if they’re on this carved wooden face? This humorous 6-inch tall stand is the perfect spot to rest your frames when they’re not in use, whether they’re prescription, reading glasses, or sunglasses. Place it on your nightstand to keep it handy for when you wake up or on your desk so they’re convenient while you’re working.

A Pair Of Vintage-Inspired Night Lights With Rustic Flair GE 44737 Vintage LED Night Light (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Light up a dark hallway with these LED night lights inspired by vintage lanterns. The pack of two night lights are light-sensing, and turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn, respectively. They cast a soft, warm light around 2200K, which is just enough to see as you’re walking past.

This Indoor Fountain Will Add Some Much-Needed Zen To Your Home HoMedics Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $23 See On Amazon This indoor tabletop fountain will instantly turn any area of your home into a place of zen. Three tiers of rock-covered platforms with a built-in, submersible pump offer you the opportunity to unwind and relax, replicating the sound of a gently babbling brook. It has a soft glow and doubles as a night light, and it measures less than a foot in all directions so it can be placed almost anywhere.

A Mini Bamboo Shelving Unit That Holds A Surprising Amount Of Stuff Bamboo Spice Storage Shelves Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perhaps your kitchen pantry needs some assistance or your desk is overflowing with office supplies and trinkets. Enter this bamboo storage shelving unit, which has three shelves at various heights and depths, designed to neatly store a variety of items. It’s made of sustainable, durable bamboo, and in spite of how much it can hold, this unit measures just 16.6 inches tall at its highest point and 15 inches wide.

This Adorable Pink Vase Adds Sass & Style To Your Decor Body Form Flower Vase Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no ifs, ands, or butts — sorry, buts — about it, this body form flower vase is the perfect boho home accessory. Use it to house your favorite houseplant, a small bouquet of flowers, or even as a pen jar. The speckled pink vase is ceramic and will surely turn heads no matter where it sits in your home.

These Mirrors Resemble The Phases Of The Moon & Are Perfect For Anyone Who Loves Outer Space Acrylic Wall Decorative Mirror Interior Amazon $26 See On Amazon Any astronomy lover will go nuts for this set of five decorative mirrors that mimic the phases of the moon. They’ll become a focal point on any wall and make the room look larger and more spacious, no matter how you position them. They come affixed with adhesive backing and when paired with ambient lighting are sure to add a magical element to your decor.

A Handsome Velvet Ottoman With Hidden Storage Inside KINWELL Storage Velvet Cube Footstool Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hidden storage is the name of the game in small spaces, which is why reviewers love this velvet storage footstool so much. It not only looks great, it also conceals your clutter with ease and serves as extra seating or a footrest. The velvet fabric comes in seven eye-catching shades and can accommodate up to 330 pounds.

This Coat Rack Offers Convenient Storage For Outerwear & Bags Clewiltess Wooden Coat Rack Stand Amazon $29 See On Amazon Something about a coat rack brings to mind visions of Mad Men and other ‘60s memorabilia, but this wooden white stand is anything but dated. Position it in your entryway for guests and residents alike to hang their coats, bags, and hats; eight hooks that can hold up to 11 pounds each. It’ll help reduce some clutter in your home, and it can be adjusted to different heights to suit different purposes.

A 10-Pack Of Sleek Furniture Pull Handles To Upgrade Your Cabinets Modern Style Finger Edge Pull Furniture Handle (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon To replace or upgrade your cabinet hardware, add these modern gold pull handles. They have a slight curve and rounded edges, and they’re made from high-quality aluminum alloy that looks great and resists fingerprints. They come in a pack of 10 available in four sizes, so measure carefully to figure out which will work best for you. One reviewer also cleverly suggested using adhesive strips to stick the handles rather than screws if you rent or don’t want to make holes in your cabinets.

These LED Butterfly Twinkle Lights Are Charming, Warm Decor For All Ages Decorman Curtain Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add some whimsical charm to any room with these butterfly-shaped curtain lights. They offer a warm white light with eight different modes and are powered by a USB cable. The lights themselves measure 4.9 feet wide and 2.2 feet long at their longest point, so they look great draped over a window or doorway.

An Adjustable Desktop Organizer For Books, Decor & More Jerry & Maggie - Desktop Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s a place for everything, and everything will be in its place once you install this adjustable desktop organizer on your work station. Five cubbies offer the perfect storage for textbooks, notebooks, pens, and other work and study essentials. Choose between four wood tones to match your desk, and adjust the pieces as needed during assembly to make it the appropriate size for your space.

This Elegant Incense Holder Shaped Like A Lotus Flower Sunormi Crystal Lotus Incense Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Burning incense is a great way to cleanse stale energy from your space and it smells amazing. Use this elegant lotus-shaped incense holder during your yoga or meditation practices to rejuvenate your mind and spirit and promote relaxation. It’s made from a glass crystal that appears almost clear and can be used on its own or with a tray underneath to catch the ash.

This Set Of Two Throw Pillow Covers Will Give Your Couch Or Bed A Whole New Look In Seconds LHKIS Boho Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t replace your throw pillows when they no longer suit your style – just throw these luxe velvet pillow covers over them for an instant makeover. The geometric pattern has mixed textures for visual interest, and the covers come in 12 colors and seven sizes. They’re stain-resistant and machine-washable, too.

A Mid-Century Inspired Floor Lamp Is The Retro Decor Your Living Room Needs QiMH Industrial Floor Lamp Amazon $31 See On Amazon An affordable floor lamp that looks great, too? It’s not too good to be true — this industrial-style floor lamp made from brushed gold metal casts a soft, warm glow, and gives your home a mid-century modern inspired look. The lamp measures 65 inches tall and has a foot rocker switch to turn it on and off easily with your foot. The heavy base prevents tipping, and you can swap out the included bulb for another shape to give it a different look.

This Cherry Wood Corner Shelving Unit Is Functional, Durable & Super Easy To Assemble Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5 Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $26 See On Amazon Display your books, plants, and other decor with pride on this five-tiered corner shelf, which comes in a chic cherry wood shade with black detailing. This shelf assembles in 10 minutes with no tools required due to the PVC tubing that makes up each corner of the unit. The design is simple, and this shelving unit will look great in practically any room for years to come.

This Handheld Vacuum Is the Appliance You Need For Cleaning Those Hard-To-Reach Spots VacLife Handheld Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon A handheld vacuum like this one can come in handy practically anywhere, from vacuuming up small spills to cleaning out the corners of your couch. It’s cordless and easily portable, and it works for up to 30 continuous minutes after just a few hours of charging. It even comes with its own charging base and has three attachments for cleaning every kind of surface, including carpets, blankets, and keyboards.

This Bamboo Shoe Rack Will Keep Your Shoes In Shape & Easy To Find BAMFOX 2-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether your shoes are tucked inside your closet or left on display in your entryway, this bamboo shoe rack will make sure they’re easily accessible and looking great when you reach for them next. The rack can hold about six pairs of shoes, and it’s easy to stack a second unit on top if you need additional storage. And you’re not just limited to shoes here — it also looks great with books, photos, plants, and other types of decor.

A Decorative Rack That Turns Your Towels Into Home Decor Dahey Blanket Ladder Bath Towel Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Who said towel storage has to be boring? Incorporate your everyday essentials into your decor with this ladder rack that’s perfect for storing your favorite throw blankets, towels, or even scarves. At 46 inches in length with four 17-inch long rungs, you can hang this polished wood rack from the wall in your bathroom or bedroom. Switch it up seasonally with decorative towels to match your mood or keep it simple year-round.

A Corner Shelf That Will Make Your Home Look Really Put Together Corner Shelf Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s amazing what a shelving unit like this one can do to fill out the edges of your home. Tuck this shelf into a corner and fill the three tiers with books, photos, plants, and other decor; it’s an extremely easy way to look like you’ve put way more effort in than you actually have. It comes in black, espresso brown, or white, and in two different sizes, so there’s something to suit every space.

This 3-In-1 Diffuser Can Help You Sleep Better & Focus More — And It’s Less Than $30 HOMNAS Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Aromatherapy can be a powerful tool to help with relaxation, focus, and sleep, and you can get started on a budget with this adorable three-in-one essential oil diffuser. It serves as a night light, a diffuser, and a humidifier, and you can use it during your yoga or meditation practice, as part of your bedtime routine, or even during work. It emanates a soft glow in a variety of colors and lasts for about three hours on a full tank.

A Stretchy Sofa Slipcover To Protect Your Couch From Spills & Stains Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $41 See On Amazon Protect your couch from dirty hands and paws with this stretchy slipcover, which comes in three sizes and nearly 40 colors. You can swap out the polyester and spandex cover seasonally or stick to one shade that matches your decor year-round. It stretches easily over most couches, and is machine-washable when accidents happen.

This Key Rack Sticks To The Wall & Has A Slot For Sorting Mail, Too Wall Adhesive Key Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon The next time you’re walking in the front door juggling your keys, bag, jacket, and the mail, do yourself a favor and install this wall-adhesive key rack in your entryway. With four hooks for keys and a slot for paperwork, you’ll be able to take things off your hands — literally — and keep them organized and easy to find. The minimalist design mounts on the wall with an adhesive strip, and this rack will make sure you never forget your everyday essentials again.

This Set Of Gold Cutlery For A Luxe Tablescape Berglande Golden Cutlery Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s subtle, but swapping your typical silver cutlery for this golden set is sure to impress your guests at your next dinner party. The 20-piece set comes with four each of the following: dinner forks, salad forks, dinner knives, tablespoons, and teaspoons. They’re made from stainless steel coated with titanium gold and are thankfully dishwasher-safe.

This Colorful Desk Pad Acts As Decor, A Mouse Pad & A Protector From Spills YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve been working from home all this time and have yet to add those finishing touches that really bring together your home office, this is your sign. A colorful desk pad should definitely be part of your decor, and it provides a nice landing spot for your computer, your mouse, and whatever other accessories you use throughout the day. Each one is reversible, and you can choose from 11 bold and neutral shades in three different sizes. It’ll protect your workspace from stains, scratches, and spills, and is easy to wipe clean as needed.

These Shelves Will Help You Maximize The Storage In Your Kitchen Cabinets SimpleHouseware Expandable Stackable Kitchen Cabinet (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Double your cabinet space with these expandable, stackable kitchen cabinet shelves. The alloy steel shelves are great for organizing plates, cups, and bowls, or even for sorting canned goods in your pantry. The set, which comes in four different colors, includes two different sizes of shelves that can be stacked or used separately to take control of your kitchen organization once and for all.

A Cute Plant Stand To Show Off Your Favorite Houseplant Plant Stand Flower Pot Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon To give your houseplants a little bit of a boost, rest them in their pot on this wooden plant stand. Though the pot is not included, this stand comes in four sizes to accommodate a pot between 8 and 14 inches wide. It’s a simple design made from durable bamboo and can be used indoors or out.

These Corner Grips That Prevent Rug Slipping & Curling Gorilla Grip Adhesive Grippers for Rugs (8 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your favorite area rug has started to show signs of lifting at the corners, then you should double down on it with these adhesive corner rug grippers. The eight-piece set is enough to outfit one rug with double-sided adhesive strips at each corner to secure them to the floor. Apply them to the underside of your rug to flatten out any curling and prevent slipping incidents before they happen. They’re super thin and invisible from the top, so your household will never be the wiser and your rug will never be flatter.

A Mini Retro Speaker With Sound Quality To Rival Big Brands Dosmix Wireless Stereo Retro Speakers Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wireless retro speaker looks great as decor and has surprisingly great sound quality for its miniature size. One reviewer wrote “When I unpacked it and saw the size I was doubtful but once I plugged it in, it was great! Full, rich sound, stylish and with a small footprint!” Designed to resemble an old-school radio, you can use this speaker to play music anywhere, answer phone calls, and even pair with your Alexa device.

A Roll Of Marble Contact Paper Is All You Need To Give Your Counters A Makeover Marble Paper Granite Roll Amazon $25 See On Amazon Replacing your counters is time-consuming and expensive, but covering them with marble contact paper is an easy DIY project that will give your home a serious face lift. And you’re not just limited to your counters — try using this contact paper to cover furniture, cabinets, drawers, and even your walls. The seller promises that if you’re using multiple sheets, the pattern will always line up and look seamless; this pick is a fan favorite with over 20,000 five-star ratings.

A Microfiber Sheet Set That’s Super Soft & Cozy To Sleep On Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Over 220,000 ratings confirm: The quality of this Mellanni microfiber sheet set far surpasses its sub-$35 price tag. They look and feel luxurious. One reviewer described themselves as a “microfiber convert” thanks to these sheets and said: “These sheets are what I’ve been looking for, for many years...Over the past few months and several washings, the sheets still look brand new, with no appreciable change except for an increasing softness.”

This Set Of Blackout Curtains Comes In Nearly 40 Colors & Blocks Out Up To 99% Of Light NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels Amazon $21 See On Amazon If the early morning sunlight disturbs your rest or you’re fond of mid-day naps, then you absolutely need these blackout curtain panels. Available in 37 polyester-blend shades, they promise to block out 85 to 99% of light (depending on the color). They’re also thermal insulated, so you can save some money on your energy bill. Choose the appropriate size for your windows, and get to getting the rest you deserve, no matter the time of day.

This Macrame Magazine Holder Is The Boho Bedside Accessory You’ve Been Looking For Mkono Macrame Magazine Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ve probably got your actual books tucked in a bookcase or on a shelf, but what about your lighter reading material? This macrame magazine rack offers some boho-chic storage, perfect for stowing the latest issue of Vogue or Sports Illustrated. You can also tuck your laptop inside, or even your records if you’re a vinyl geek. No matter what you use it for or where you put it, it’s sure to look stylish and on-trend.

These Hand-Woven Cushions Make The Perfect Floor Seating Floor Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon Outfit your patio, your nursery, or your living room with some extra seating — specifically, this woven floor seat cushion. The cushions are hand-woven from straw with a sponge filling and are made to last. They’re a comfortable seat for playing games, lounging, or meditating, and you can also add them to a couch or chair as a back cushion.

This Tiered Basket Organizer Is Your Secret Weapon When It Comes To Storage Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Investing in some smart solutions for organization will always pay off, and this two-tier basket-style organizer with sliding drawers is more than worth it. Each of the two bins has dividers, making it wonderful for sorting desk or craft supplies, cosmetics, or cleaning products — the possibilities are really endless. And it’s compact, too, so it’ll tuck into even small cupboards and cabinets.

A Set Of Marble Coasters That Look As Good As They Work Marble Design Ceramic Coasters (Set of 8) Amazon $21 See On Amazon A set of eight marble coasters shaped like octagons and complete with their own gold holder will protect your furniture in style. Each one has a cork backing to prevent scratches, and the ceramic material absorbs moisture and prevents it from seeping onto your surfaces. These also make a great housewarming or wedding gift, or you can keep it for yourself to add some pizazz to your coffee table.

These Stylish Jars Will Complete Your Bathroom Counters mDesign Storage Organizer Canister Jar (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon A two-pack of these gold and clear canister jars is perfect for decluttering your bathroom counter. Not only do they look great, they’re just the right size for commonly-used items like cotton swabs, tampons, soaps, and more. Each one is made from rust-resistant plastic that can withstand the moist environment of a bathroom.

This Simple Table Runner Prevents Damage To Your Dining Room Table Heat Resistant Kitchen Table Runner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Believe it or not, it’s already time to start thinking ahead for family gatherings. If you’re hosting this year, then you need to protect your dining room table with this heat-resistant (and elegant) table runner. Choose between the gray, white, or beige shades of this farmhouse-chic runner, and set warm dishes on top to prevent them from leaving heat marks on your table. It’s easy to wipe clean should spills occur, so you’re covered no matter what.

A Jewelry Organizer With Room For All Your Necklaces, Bracelets & More Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your necklaces, bracelets, and other sparkly accessories a home of their own on this hanging jewelry organizer. At 19 inches tall with three staged tiers, there’s more than enough room for all your favorite pieces to hang. The design pictured is brass and white, but there are several different styles of it to suit your space.

A Set Of Luxe Satin Pillowcases That Can Protect Your Hair & Skin While You Snooze Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Swap out your cotton cases for these satin pillowcases, and the smooth finish can protect your hair from frizz and damage while you sleep. With an envelope closure and the sleek, shiny look of these pillowcases, your bed will look even more inviting and luxurious.