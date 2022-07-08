If You're Cheap But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 40 Things Under $25 On Amazon

It’s no secret that there’s tons of amazing products on the internet across tons of different categories — yet within the beauty and fashion spheres there’s certainly no shortage of viral-worthy and life-changing products that can help you look so good without busting your budget.

We all want to find that special product that makes us feel confident from the inside out, whether it’s a facial scrub packed with antioxidants, a flowy sundress, or a pair of earrings that add a subtle classy detail to our look. But let’s be real — who wants to pay the steep prices that tons of brands are asking for these days — especially when certain luxury items are all people can seem to talk about.

But, what if I told you that you didn’t have to break the bank to look good and feel amazing? It’s true! Thanks to Amazon and its wide array of products all at budget-friendly price points, grabbing a few great makeup products and new looks won’t have to be a stressor on your bank account. And, with Amazon you can always count on honest reviews from real-life customers, who will never fail to tell you if a product you’re eyeing is a “holy grail” for them, or if a certain clothing item you want to add to your cart is a “dupe” for a more expensive, yet similar, option on the market.

So, if you want to look and feel good on a budget, keep reading! Here’s 40 products under $25 that you need to add to your vanity, medicine cabinet, or closet, ASAP.

1 A Sleek Pair Of Biker Shorts For Working Out, Running Errands & Lounging SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Biker shorts are my go-to in the summertime for anything from hot girl walks to lounging around my house on a lazy day, and this simple, high-waisted pair is the perfect one to add to my collection. These are form-fitting enough that they won’t sag, yet they are made from a polyester and spandex blend that gives you the comfiest and stretchiest feel ever. Best of all? They have pockets! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

2 This Calming Vitamin E Oil That Replenishes Your Skin & Hair Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars Amazon $18 See On Amazon Vitamin E can do it all, which is why this organic serum is such a must-have in your medicine cabinet. Also infused with jojoba, rice bran, and avocado oils, this vitamin E oil can help eliminate the appearance of unwanted dark spots, fine lines, and scarring, as well as protect and add hydration to your dry and damaged locks or lips. One of the 7,000-plus five-star reviewers even calls this “liquid happiness for your skin.”

3 This Magical Castor Oil That Gives You Strong, Luscious Locks Heritage Store Castor Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon Want to grow long, healthy, and luscious hair? This castor oil can help you do it. Massage this on your scalp regularly and the high-in-omegas-and-fatty-acids treatment will help nourish your locks, making them stronger and shinier after continuous use. Best of all, this oil comes in a 16-ounce bottle, so you know it’ll last you a long time before you have to order again.

4 A Set Of Simple, Stylish Hoops That Look Good On Everyone 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every simple jewelry lover needs some good pairs of hoops, and this six-piece set is perfect for those who want to wear cute pieces on a budget. These gold pairs are hypoallergenic, lead and nickel-free, and super lightweight, all while remaining durable and long-wearing. With six unique, yet still simple, styles to choose from in this pack, anyone who picks these up will be stoked to add them to their everyday jewelry rotation.

5 This Tubing Mascara That Won’t Flake Throughout The Day essence | Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon A tubing mascara is a must-have beauty tool for anyone constantly out-and-about without much time for touch ups throughout the day. This one is the perfect budget-friendly option, and is guaranteed to not smudge or flake off your lashes throughout the day thanks to the way this formula forms tubes around your lashes rather than coating them in pigment. Just apply some light pressure and warm water to remove it at the end of the day — no irritating makeup remover required.

6 An Easy-To-Wear Tank Dress You’ll Want To Rock All Summer Long Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everybody needs a good tank dress in their wardrobe, and this one comes in enough colors and patterns to add a few of these to your rotation. With a stylish scoop neckline and a flowy fit, this comfortable sundress will quickly become the easiest clothing item in your closet to throw on for a hot day spent outdoors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 18

7 A 5-Pack Of Thongs That Won’t Have Seams Showing Through VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If thongs are your everyday underwear of choice, make sure they have no seams on them that will show through your pants, skirts, or dresses. These seamless pairs come in a five-pack to get you through the week, and are each made from a silky and stretchy nylon with an elastane blend that will keep you feeling comfortable and dry all day and night long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 8

8 This Electronic Hair Remover That’s Gentle On Skin Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to remove any stubborn peach fuzz or unwanted hair on your face and don’t want to pay for a professional wax, try this electronic hair remover instead. This compact hair remover is totally painless, super precise, and won’t leave any nicks like your traditional razor or tweezers. This easy to use, discreet solution is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 77,000 five-star reviews.

9 This Chic Skater Skirt With Comfy Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Pleated Mini Skater Skirt with Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon What’s better than a cute skater skirt in the summer? A cute skater skirt with shorts underneath to make you more comfortable. This sweet skirt comes in over 20 different patterns and hues that you can pick depending on your personal style, and its playful-yet-sophisticated look will transform your otherwise boring outfits no matter the occasion. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 21

10 These Under-Eye Masks That Transform Tired Eyes DERMORA 24K Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re super hungover or just had a late night and a fitful sleep, these under-eye masks will become your new best friend. Made with ingredients like 24-karat gold, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, these hydrating masks will help reduce puffiness and add brightness to the area after just 20 minutes — so no one in the office will ever know you had one too many margaritas the night before.

11 This Mock Neck Blouse That Can Go From Work To Happy Hour Romwe Elegant Short Sleeve Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This blouse is the perfect wardrobe staple to take you from the office to happy hour — it even comes in 40 fabulous colors and prints so you can sport a few throughout the week. With a chic mock neck and short-sleeve design, this top is 100% appropriate for an office environment when paired with a pencil skirt or slacks, yet still looks cute dressed down with jean shorts and sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 40

12 This Facial Roller That De-Puffs While It Soothes ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eyes Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ice roller is the first thing I reach for on the days where my facial puffiness is out of hand, or even if I have a headache I want to soothe. Keep this tool in your freezer, and it will help promote lymphatic drainage (therefore reducing the look of puffiness) and can relieve any fatigue from staring at screens or migraines — just roll it gently over your face for instant relief.

13 These Retro Glasses That Come In A Pack Of Two BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sunglasses are a must-have accessory, especially in the summertime, but tons of brands tend to put steep prices on quality pairs. This two-pack of shades are cheap AF and perform just like their high-priced competitors with UV400 protection, and have no metal that will snag on your hair or clothes. Not only do these boast a super chic, retro-inspired design that will never go out of style, but the frames are lightweight yet durable enough to hold up in your messy bag. Available styles: 33

14 A Hair Mask That Gives Your Locks Some Much-Needed Hydration Moroccanoil Weightless Hydrating Hair Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for a way to incorporate some much-needed hydration into your locks without drastically switching up your routine? Apply this Moroccanoil hair mask to your damp locks, keep it on for five to seven minutes, and be amazed at how it moisturizes your strands after use one to two times a week. Especially perfect for fine, damaged hair, this mask is super lightweight and won’t weigh down your strands or turn them greasy.

15 A Vegan Lip Balm That Moisturizes, Protects & Adds Color To Your Kisser Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $13 See On Amazon This vegan lip butter is are the perfect addition to your makeup routine, given it provides your pout with the perfect soft pigment and keeps it moisturized all at the same time thanks to an infusion of agave and shea butter. With 18 gorgeous hues to choose from, these buildable balms can give you that trendy “your lips but better” look with just one swipe, or offer a bolder overall look with two or three swipes.

16 A Breezy Cover Up To Take You From The Pool To The Bar Moss Rose Women's Beach Cover up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use this 100% viscose shawl as a cover up at the beach or in place of a cardigan on a warm but breezy night — it’s lightweight and breathable enough to throw over your shoulders in the summertime. This one-size-fits-most garment has a super loose fit that you’ll love no matter if you’re poolside or heading to the bar on a night out, and the super pretty patterns are sure to make a statement. Available sizes: One size fits most

Available styles: 45

17 This Vitamin C-Infused Scrub That Brightens Your Overall Complexion Elizabeth Mot Vegan and Cruelty-Free Brightening Vitamin C Face Scrub Amazon $22 See On Amazon Vitamin C is one of the best brightening ingredients on the market, which is why you’ll fall in love with this Vitamin C face scrub. With use up to three times per week, you’ll notice an overall brighter and less dull complexion, thanks to the vitamin C, sunflower oil, and coconut fruit extract-infused formula that transforms uneven skin tones and gently exfoliates.

18 This Fedora That Spices Up Any Boring Outfit Lanzom Fedora Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon A fedora is the perfect year-round accessory that truly goes with any formal or casual ‘fit. This fedora is made from a comfy and soft wool and polyester blend and has a sweet little belt around the brim, which is just the cutest detail. And, the fit of this hat is universal, so you’ll only have to worry about picking out your favorite hue when you order. Available colors: 30

19 This Wire-Free Yet Still Supportive Bralette Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wire-free bras are perfect for anyone tired of wearing undergarments that dig into your chest all day, and this one from Playtex is the perfect comfortable yet still supportive option. Made from cotton and spandex, this bra will feel soft on your chest and has a comfortable, stretchy fit that will have you reaching for it over all the traditional bras in your top drawer. And, their signature “Magic Rings” take place of any wiring to offer the support your breasts need to feel secure throughout the day. Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

Available colors: 4

20 A Derma Roller That You Need To Incorporate Into Your Skincare Routine Sdara Skincare Derma Roller for Face Amazon $15 See On Amazon This microneedling roller helps rejuvenate your tired complexion and help your serums absorb better into your skin by exfoliating any old, dry skin cells. When compared to the thousands of dollars you can spend on professional treatments, this at-home solution is a downright steal at less than $20. It has 540 titanium micro needles to gently yet effectively leave you with a bright complexion.

21 A Racerback Crop Top That’s Double-Lined & So Stretchy REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Basic tank tops are the backbones of any wardrobe, and this racerback crop top is perfect for those on the market for some that are budget-friendly. These can be incorporated into any outfit with ease — whether you’re looking for new tops to work out in or going-out options to pair with skirts and jeans. They’re stretchy thanks to spandex int he fabric and double-lined, so you won’t feel constrained or exposed while you sport these. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

22 This Texturizing Spray To Give You Salty Beach Waves In An Instant Sun Bum Texturizing and Volumizing Sea Salt Hairspray Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want beachy waves but don’t want to actually sweat and swim at the beach all day? This Sun Bum texturizing spray can help. Spray this sea salt spray on either damp or dry strands, scrunch it in with your hands, and watch your mane turn from frizzy and dull to beautifully textured. You can even spray some in your roots for added volume, and you’ll get UV protection wherever you spray it as well.

23 The Coziest Joggers That Are Perfect For Everyday Lounging Hanes Women's Tri-blend French Terry Jogger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nothing screams “cozy” like a pair of French terry joggers. These super soft bottoms will be your go-to lounging, WFH, or sleeping pant — although they’re chic enough to look cute outside of the house as well thanks to their slim fit and cinched ankles that look so cool with chunky sneakers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

24 A Dual-Sided Brow Pencil To Tie Together Your Whole Makeup Look NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Perfecting your brows in your makeup routine is a great way to tie your whole look together, and you can complete this task simply with this NYX brow pencil and brush hybrid. On one side, there’s a spoolie that makes it easy to brush up brow hairs, and on the other side there’s a user-friendly and retractable pencil (in 12 different shades) for filling and shaping.

25 A Gold-Plated Initial Necklace That’s Simple & Sweet MOMOL Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon This unique initial necklace will surely become your new everyday jewelry staple — ask the 7,000-plus people who gave it a five-star rating. It’s made from durable stainless steel and plated with 18-karat gold for a gorgeous, glistening effect that won’t ever fade away. This necklace provides the perfect personal touch to your everyday looks, and it’s hypoallergenic and nickel-free so it won’t stress out those with sensitive skin. Available letters: A — Z

26 A Root Touch Up Spray For Those Wanting To Keep Their Color STYLE EDIT Root Touch Up Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Love your hair color but tired of roots poking through your strands? This root touch-up spray can help conceal them and make your shade look cohesive on your head. With eight sprays available for blondes, brunettes, redheads, and those with black hair, you won’t have to spend a ton at the salon regularly getting touch-ups from the pros.

27 A 2-Pack Of Slim Tanks That You Can Truly Throw On With Anything Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re still on the hunt for basic tanks but aren’t fond of the cropped styles out there, these slim options may work better for you. These ribbed tanks have a traditional fit that you can dress up or down, and they even come in a two-pack that will make picking out your outfits way easier during the hotter months. Plus, they’re extremely breathable and stretchy, so you’ll feel comfy in these all summer long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 37

28 A Setting Spray That Ensures Your Makeup Won’t Budge Throughout The Day Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Setting spray is a crucial final step in the makeup application, especially if you’re heading out for many hours. This one has a light formula, matte finish, and ability to tame oil and shine on your face, even after a few hours. The easy-to-spritz formula is sulfate- and paraben-free, so you can feel good about wearing this every single day.

29 These Best-Selling Socks That Won’t Show Above Your Ankles wernies No Show Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wearing socks at an awkward length is one of fashion’s many faux pas, which is why these no-show socks are so genius for the days they want to sport low-top shoes. This pack comes with four pairs of socks that hit just below your ankle and have silicone grips on the inside of the heel to keep them secure on your feet. The cotton and spandex blend is durable, comfortable, and moisture-wicking to keep your feet feeling good all day long. Available sizes: 5-8 — 8-11

Available color combinations: 5

30 This Hot Tool That Gives You Mermaid-Like Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver Amazon $21 See On Amazon Mermaid waves are always in style, and they’re easy to achieve with this waver tool. This hot tool has a deep barrel design that creates super natural waves, and its double dosage of tourmaline ceramic technology helps reduce frizz while you use it. It even has multiple heat settings for you to play around with depending on your hair type. If you don’t trust me, trust the nearly 35,000 shoppers who have given this wave tool a five-star review on Amazon.

31 A Pair Of Cushiony Slippers With A Cool Textured Design Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you need a pair of shower shoes for the gym or just want a comfy pair of slippers to lounge around the house in, these cushiony slides will do the trick. With a unique texture that prevents foot slipping and a 1.7-inch-thick sole that provides the comfiest, cushiest feel ever, these slides are the best low-priced casual shoes in the game. Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available styles: 15

32 This Cream That Soothes & Heals Cracked Feet & Heels Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Foot Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your feet have seen better days, this foot cream is here to save the day. Formulated with olive, almond, grapeseed, lavender, and vitamin E oils, this cream will give your rough, cracked feet and heels the moisture they need to look baby-soft and supple. You’ll even get a pumice stone in your order that helps exfoliate skin cells after a good 20-minute soak in warm water.

33 This Funky Button Down That Spices Up Any Regular ‘Fit BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Shirts Amazon $25 See On Amazon I love this button-up top because it comes in tons of subtle shades as well as funky colors and prints that truly suit all sorts of personal styles. It’s also office-friendly, made from silky, breathable material, and has a relaxed but not oversized fit that anyone will love. Reviewers rave about the ‘90s aesthetic some of these patterns emulate, which is why this soft viscose shirt has over 10,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 23

34 This No-Fuss Under Eye Concealer With Over 100,000 Five-Star Ratings Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s a reason this Maybelline concealer has been raved about for so many years and has almost 150,000 ratings on Amazon. It can be used anywhere on your face (not just your under eye area), won’t crease even after 12 hours, and has a user-friendly and super soft applicator that’s truly unlike any others on the market. It’s available in 18 different shades too, so there’s likely to be one that matches your unique skin tone.

35 A Stunning Tennis Bracelet That Looks So Luxe PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wanna know a secret? You actually don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to sport a glitzy, gorgeous tennis bracelet on your wrist. This 14-karat, gold-plated option is so cheap and looks just like a higher end model. Made with glittery cubic zirconia, this tennis bracelet will retain its sparkly finish even after tons of wear, and it’s even lead and nickel-free and hypoallergenic. Available sizes: 6.5 — 7.5 inches

Available finishes: 4

36 These Scrunchies That Double As Chic Hair Accessories Aileam Hair Scarf Scrunchies (12- Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These scrunchies not only hold your hair up in when you need it, but they also double as chic hair accessories, thanks to their attached hair scarves. Made from chiffon and with tons of floral, polka dot, and striped patterns and a few basic hues, each in this 12-pack of scrunchies are sure to elevate your look in just one simple step.

37 The Perfect Flowy Dress That Even Has Pockets OUGES Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon A dress with pockets? Say less. This skater dress is designed with a chic midi hemline and functional pockets (every dress wearers’ dream!), and comes with cute buttons down the middle that make it stand out in your closet. Made with cotton and spandex, this dress is not only comfortable and breathable even during the hot months, but comes with a little stretch too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

38 This Facial Stick That Helps Control Oily, Acne-Prone Skin TONYMOLY Tako Pore Collection Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have super oily or acne-prone skin, you’ll want to know about this facial scrub stick. This little octopus-looking fellow helps to eliminate any excess sebum on your skin while acting as a gentle exfoliant that can help reduce any blackheads or whiteheads that show up on your skin. It’s all thanks to the ingredient makeup of black mud, marine plant extracts, and taurine. Use this again and again, ensuring you rinse your stick with warm water in between.

39 These Midi Rings That Elevate Your Everyday Jewelry Game FINETOO Simple Knuckle Midi Ring Set (8-Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stackable rings are a great addition to your jewelry collection and are sure to get you tons of compliments, especially when you’re sporting some cute, unique shapes. This eight-pack of rings comes with different sizes and shapes for you to mix and match all over your fingers, allowing you to create a super chic, personalized look. Available finishes: 2