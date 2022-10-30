If You're Lazy But Want A Nicer Home, These Cheap Home Products Make A Big Impact With Almost No Effort

You may think that doing home upgrades to make your house look nicer has to be expensive and involve a ton of work, but we’re here to dispel that myth once and for all. Could you spend thousands of dollars on a huge kitchen makeover? Sure, but why would you when you could get these cheap products that make a big impact — even if you’re lazy — with almost no effort.

Want a new backsplash but don’t feel like dealing with messy grout or hiring a contractor? Get this peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash that you literally just stick on the wall. Want fancy under-cabinet lighting in your kitchen but aren’t about to go through the hassle of doing electrical work? Get these dimmable lights that are wireless and can be operated with a remote. Want to organize your pantry without spending all weekend on it? You get the picture.

We didn’t forget about your home’s exterior either — for a cheap and easy way to boost curb appeal, add some decorative solar garden lights and new house numbers so your guests won’t have to drive around the neighborhood trying to find your home. Ok, HGTV-worthy home makeover, here we go.

1 A Bamboo Bath Mat That’s Super Sleek & Will Save You Tons Of Laundry Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you don’t feel like constantly washing — or replacing — your bath mat, get this slatted bamboo mat that’ll elevate your bathroom and save you tons of laundry. It has non-slip backing to keep it in place and prevent you from slipping, and its design allows for good air circulation and faster dry time. The water-resistant mat is made with three protective layers to prevent mildew and dirt from building up, not to mention it’s also a cheap way to instantly make your bathroom look nicer.

2 These Dimmable Bar Lights For A Cheap Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen Brilliant Evolution Bar Lights + Dimmer (3-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon Give your kitchen an instant upgrade without spending tons of money thanks to these dimmable bar lights. Just stick them under your upper cabinets and operate using a remote. The pack includes three 12-inch light bars that can be linked together and the included remote gives you various timer options for your convenience. If you’re too lazy to call an electrician and don’t want to pay a hefty installation fee, get these wireless lights you can “install” yourself instead.

3 This Seagrass Basket For Stylish Storage DOKOT Seagrass Plant Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stash clutter away and add a textural element to your home using this cute seagrass basket that’s a total steal. Good baskets can get seriously pricey and this handwoven one is collapsible for space-saving storage and features two handles for easy carrying. Use it to hold toys, to corral items in your entryway or as a pot for small plants — this versatile eight-inch wide basket is a practical purchase that’ll look nice and serve so many purposes.

4 An Over-The-Door Organizer That’ll Make Your Pantry Look Like You Hired A Pro Zober Over The Door Pantry Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Clean out your pantry and make it look like you hired a professional organizer thanks to this practical and super cheap over-the-door organizer. If your kitchen or pantry lacks storage space, maximize the little space you have using this hanging rack with 24 clear plastic pockets that make all your staples easily visible and accessible. Use it for spice bottles, snacks, or K-cups — you’ll be amazed at how much space you gain and how nice and neat everything will look.

5 This Attractive Bamboo Turntable That’s Great For Storage or Serving Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $17 See On Amazon Need a way to organize your fridge? Something to serve game day snacks on? A rotating surface you can use to decorate a cake? This bamboo lazy Susan turntable’s got you covered. It’s 13 inches wide in diameter and rotates 360 degrees, while providing the perfect way to gather condiment bottles for easy access or to plate charcuterie for your next party. The turntable comes highly recommended with an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 3,000 shoppers who say it looks nice and is such good quality for the price.

6 These Wood Interlocking Tiles To Give Your Deck An Affordable Makeover Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wood Interlocking Deck Tiles (10-Pack) Amazon $60 See On Amazon For a deck makeover on a budget, you can’t go wrong with these beautiful acacia wood interlocking tiles. There are no tools or construction materials needed to install this flooring, the tiles simply snap into place and can easily be taken apart and rearranged as needed. They’re weatherproof and can be used on any level surface such as a deck, patio or walkway to give your outdoor space an affordable upgrade that makes a huge impact.

7 These Hand-Blown Glass Watering Bulbs That’ll Keep Your Plants Lush With Little Effort Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or just too lazy to water your plants every day, get these hand-blown glass watering bulbs that’ll keep your greenery hydrated and add a lovely decorative touch at the same time. They dispense just the right amount of water into the soil and each bulb will keep your plant watered for up to two weeks. Just fill the glass bulb with water, stick it into the soil and it will release water gradually as the soil begins to dry out.

8 A Peel & Stick Backsplash That’ll Make Refreshing Your Kitchen A Cinch Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of spending hundreds to have your kitchen backsplash installed, get these peel-and-stick tiles that are a quick, easy, and mess-free way to totally transform your home. The subway tile sheets come in classic white as well as six other colors. All you need to do is peel off the backing and stick the sheets to the wall — no extra adhesive necessary. They’re also a huge Amazon customer fave with more than 6,000 five-star ratings, and one shopper even said, “literally everyone was blown away on how good they looked.”

9 These Woven Rope Planter Baskets To Add A Minimalist Look To Your Home OrganiHaus Rope Basket (Set of 2) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give your beloved plants a good home with these modern woven rope planter baskets that feature a two-tone design and have hidden reinforced handles. The set includes one 10-inch and one 12-inch basket, and it’s available in 11 variations, including solid color and ombre designs. Stick your favorite fiddle leaf fig trees in these baskets that come to less than $14 a piece, and they’ll dress up any bare corner of your home.

10 These Floating House Numbers For Instant Curb Appeal Hy-Ko Products Floating House Number Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add instant curb appeal and make it easier for your guests to know which house is yours with these contemporary floating house numbers. The black metal numbers are 6 inches tall and can either be installed flush against the wall or floating for a cool 3D effect. This small and inexpensive detail will make such a difference whether placed by your front door or garage, only taking a couple minutes to position and mount.

11 These Plug-In Pendant Lights For Lighting Without Any Wiring DEWENWILS Plug in Pendant Light (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your home lacks overhead lighting, get these cheap plug-in pendant lights that’ll add light, ambienc and make your room look nicer — without a complicated installation. Hang the pair of lights above a dining table, on either side of the sofa, or as bedside lamps; use the handy switch that’s 5 feet away from the light to easily turn them on and off. The pendants are lightweight and have 15-foot long cords that allow you to adjust their height so you can customize them to your own space.

12 A Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $34 See On Amazon This super soft and plush sherpa blanket is exactly what your home needs — it’ll keep you warm and cozy during the long winter months and add a touch of luxury to your sofa or bed. The velvet-like throw is made from microfiber cashmere on one side and faux sheepskin on the reverse side, and it’s washer- and dryer-safe for easy maintenance. With an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 7,000 ratings, you’ll definitely get your bang for your buck with this cozy home accessory.

13 This Clear Stackable Container To Finally Organize Your Fridge Greenco Clear Stackable Organizer Container Amazon $8 See On Amazon Clean out your fridge and implement a practical organizational system that also looks great using this clear stackable container. It’ll allow you to group like items together, have a designated place for everything and save space. The bins are made from durable, shatterproof plastic and can easily be cleaned with warm soapy water when needed. Add a cute label and you’ll be delighted every time you open your newly reorganized fridge.

14 These LED Backlights That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A Brand New TV — For Less Than $10 Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $8 See On Amazon Upgrade your movie-watching experience with these LED backlights for your TV that boost color and create greater contrast. The light strips can be cut down to size to fit your TV and feature in-line controls that allow you to control their brightness level. You’ll love how the lights make the screen pop and the fact that you won’t have to strain your eyes anymore. Besides placing them on the back of your TV, you can also use these backlight strips in a closet, behind furniture, or on a computer monitor.

15 A Cable Management Box That Looks Nice & Hides All Those Unsightly Cables Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re constantly tripping over cables and can’t stand the sight of them all over the room, get this lidded cable management box that neatly eliminates the tangled mess. The box can accommodate a power strip up to 12 inches long and has outlets to loop cables through on three sides. For less than $20, it’s a great way to make your room or desk look nicer while keeping it out of reach for kids and pets.

16 These Solar Garden Lights For Lighting Up Your Yard Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $59 See On Amazon Instantly make your backyard or the front of your house look nicer with a set of these solar garden lights that stay lit for up to 12 hours, from dusk till dawn. They are weather-resistant, and since they are powered by the sun, you never have to deal with the hassle of turning them on and off. They’d look great lining a walkway, around a poo, or highlighting your flower beds.

17 These Smart Plugs That’ll Add Voice Control To Any Regular Outlet Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re too lazy to get up and turn off the floor lamp every night, you need these smart outlets in your life ASAP. They turn any regular outlet into a smart outlet, so you can control lights, electronics and appliances through Alexa or your Google Home Assistant. They come with a remote control and allow you to schedule timers, and once you start using them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. It’s no wonder they’ve gained an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 43,000 reviewers.

18 These Semi-Sheer Linen Curtain Panels For The Perfect Finishing Touch To Your Room NICETOWN Semi Sheer Linen Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Custom window treatments can be a huge investment, which is why these linen curtain panels are such an amazing find and a total steal. The semi-sheer flax linen will add a visually lightweight yet luxurious finishing touch to your room and allow plenty of natural light to filter in. Choose from 14 lengths and 23 colors. You won’t believe the difference that something as simple as installing curtain panels will make to the look and feel of your space.

19 These Floating Cube Shelves For A Pretty Way To Add Function To An Empty Wall Greenco Floating Cube Shelves Amazon $27 See On Amazon These floating cube shelves are a simple way to add style and function on a budget. The four cubes can be easily assembled into any design you choose and hung up horizontally or vertically. The shelves are available in six different colors to fit in with your home decor, and are super lightweight yet sturdy. Use them to hold toiletries in the bathroom or spices in your kitchen — these shelves are so versatile they’ll work in and look good in any room.

20 A Vintage-Style Area Rug That’s Conveniently Machine-Washable ReaLife Bohemian Medallion Machine Washable Rug Amazon $63 See On Amazon Add a vintage feel to your home with this faded area rug that looks like it was a a serious splurge, when really, it’s an incredible Amazon deal. The sophisticated pattern on this medium-pile rug is printed on, and it’s conveniently machine-washable. It also has non-slip backing to ensure that it stays in place and doesn’t slide around causing people to trip.

21 The Grippers That Keep Your New Rug In Place SlipToGrip Hook and Loop Square Corner Rug Grippers Amazon $9 See On Amazon A wrinkled rug looks about as good as a wrinkled shirt — keep your new rug firmly in place with these easy to use rug corner grippers. The hook and loop closure makes these easy to install in each corner of your rug, and it’s simple to remove or move as needed.

22 These Tiered Hanging Storage Baskets For A Cute Way To Organize Your Home OrganiHaus Hanging Wall Storage Baskets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hang these tiered storage baskets on the wall or over a door for a cute and space-saving way to organize your home and keep it clutter-free. The hanging set comes with an over-the-door hook and a wall hook to give you options, and each of the woven cotton baskets has a buttoned strap to prevent it from sagging and letting contents fall out. Get it in a neutral honey color or go bright with a light pink version, either will add a decorative accent while helping you stay neat and organized.

23 These LED Stair Lights That Are Wireless For Super Easy Installation Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your staircase safe and well lit using these wireless LED stair lights that automatically turn on when they detect motion up to 10 feet away. They can be attached to your stairs in minutes using the included adhesive tape or screws and are battery-operated, designed to last up to four times longer than similar versions. Besides a staircase, these motion sensor lights would also work well in a closet, hallway, or even a trunk.

24 These Cable Clip Holders For A Small But Mighty Way To Keep Your House Neat OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These $9 cable clip holders will do wonders to keep all those annoying cables in place. They work on multiple surfaces and all you need to do to attach them is to peel off the backing and stick them down. They don’t leave any sticky residue once removed, and the 16-pack includes four different styles of holders that can hold up to five cables each.

25 A Peel-&-Stick Tile Wallpaper For A Mediterranean Look On A Budget RoomMates Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $34 See On Amazon Add a splash of Mediterranean blue and white to your home with this cheap and easy to apply peel-and-stick tile wallpaper. Installing actual wallpaper is a long and expensive process, but this version is removable so you can easily reposition it, and it’s washable so you can wipe it down with a damp rag if you’re using it as your kitchen backsplash and it gets all splattered. It has tons of rave reviews and one shopper even said, “I will say it looks like tile at a glance, my mother-in-law kept touching it because she said it looked real.”

26 These Fruit Fly Sticky Traps To Get Rid Of Mosquitos, Gnats & Other Pesky Flies Garsum Fruit Fly Sticky Trap (18-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get rid of those pesky flies around the house with these cheap but super effective fruit fly sticky traps that can be used inside and outside, since they’re UV-resistant and waterproof. The bright yellow traps are double sided and attract various different types of flies, and with an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 27,000 people, you know they’re good. Reviewers say they’re super sticky and work really well, so if you’re sick and tired of the fruit flies in your kitchen, get this 18-pack of traps and they’ll be gone in no time.

27 These Unscented Pillar Candles That Are Handpoured Using The Highest Quality Wax Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Decorate your home with these hand-poured pillar candles with 55 hours of burn time. Made in Europe, each of the 4-inch candles has a lead-free cotton wick for a smoke-free burn. Use them on your mantel for everyday use or as part of a special holiday centerpiece.

28 This Smart Garage Control So You Never Have To Wonder Whether You Closed The Garage Door myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Amazon $30 See On Amazon Never have that moment of panic wondering whether you closed the garage door or not thanks to this $30 smart garage control system that you can operate through your phone. The Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-operated control will send real-time notifications about any garage activity for your peace of mind and also allows you to schedule to close the door at any chosen time. It’s a customer favorite with more than 59,000 five-star ratings for an inexpensive way to upgrade your home with an additional safety feature.

29 This Himalayan Salt Lamp That’ll Add A Cozy Amber Glow While Purifying The Air Greenco Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get this $20 Himalayan salt lamp and it’ll create a cozy amber glow as well as purify the air in your home. The lamp is made from natural salt crystals and has a 9-inch rose wood base and a dimmer that allows you to control its brightness. As it lights up, it emits negative ions that help clean the air from various pollutants, making it a great choice for anyone with seasonal allergies. Each lamp is unique and to clean it, simply wipe it with a damp rag.

30 A Shower Drain Protector So You Don’t Have To Deal With A Nasty Clogged Drain Again DrainWig Shower Drain Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get this “as seen on Shark Tank” shower drain protector, and you won’t have to go through the gross job of unclogging the drain every week. The flower-shaped drain wig fits on most standard shower drains and has a stainless steel chain attached to it which is what catches all the hair. It prevents clogging and is disposable so you never have to touch the collected hair, simply pull it out and replace it every two to four months.

31 An Ultra-Soft Faux Fur Rug To Make Your Home Extra Cozy Ashler Faux Fur Rug Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add a cozy touch of hygge to your home with this faux fur rug that can be thrown in the washing machine to keep it soft and fluffy. It has non-slip suede leather backing to prevent it from sliding and reviewers say it doesn’t shed and is the “best rug ever”. More than 33,000 shoppers have give it five stars and if you’re looking for an inexpensive way to add a warm, inviting and luxurious touch to your home, this faux sheepskin is it.

32 This Triangle File Rack For A Sleek Way To Store Magazines Cq Acrylic Triangle File Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you have stacks of magazines cluttering the house, get this sleek gold triangle file rack that’ll keep them organized and add a chic accessory to your console or coffee table. The geometric-style rack has a sculptural quality and looks like something you picked up at a cool design store. The organizer has 10 slots and could also be used on your desk to organize files and paperwork.

33 A $20 Stackable Shoe Organizer That’ll Clean Up Your Entryway Tasjoon 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stop tripping over piles of shoes in your entryway and keep them neat and organized in this stackable shoe rack that’s expandable and adjustable to fit your space. It’s sturdy and durable, made from metal tubes, and has non-slip foot pads to keep it in place. You can store up to 12 pairs of shoes on the rack and if you purchase a second one, they can easily be stacked one on top of the other to double storage space.

34 These Under-The-Bed Storage Bags To Make Your Home Feel More Spacious ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Store out of season clothes, extra bedding and anything else cluttering your closet and home in these handy under-bed storage bag organizers. The large capacity bags have reinforced handles so you can easily pull the bags out when needed and clear window panels on top to quickly see their contents. Thousands of reviewers comment on how spacious, affordable and useful the bags are and say they use them to store everything from clothes, toys and shoes to arts and crafts supplies.

35 A Door Draft Stopper To Keep Your Home Cozy Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your house feels like you might as well keep all the doors open, get this door draft stopper and keep the heat inside — not only will everyone in your home thank you, but so will your wallet. The draft stopper comes in the form of a wide strip with strong adhesive backing that attaches to the bottom of your door and fits a gap that’s up to an inch big. You can use the strip on both interior and exterior doors and besides helping maintain temperature, it’s also an efficient way to reduce noise and the amount of dirt that comes inside the house.

36 This USB Charging Dock So You Don’t Have Charging Cables Covering Every Surface Of Your Home Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep all your charging cables and devices in one spot thanks to this USB charging dock that allows you to charge up to six devices at the same time. A light immediately goes off once a device is fully charged, and the dock also doubles as an LED nightlight. If you’re tired of charging cables all over your desk, floor and dining table, get this inexpensive and reviewer-loved product to help — one shopper said, “Absolutely love the product. Keeps everything neatly charged.”

37 A Linen-Blend Tablecloth With A Tassel Detail To Elevate Your Dining Lahome Linen Tassel Tablecloth Amazon $27 See On Amazon Dine in style whether you’re eating a home cooked holiday dinner or eating leftover pizza thanks to this high-end but low price linen-blend tablecloth. It has a nice weight to it that shows off its quality and the tassel detail adds a lovely touch that dresses it up and makes it perfect for everyday use as well as special meals. The solid colored tablecloth is washer and dryer safe and is available in three rectangular sizes as well as a round version.

38 This Bamboo Sheet Set For A Luxurious Yet Cheap Way To Upgrade Your Bedroom Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel like you’re sleeping in a luxurious hotel room by upgrading your bedding to these bamboo bed sheets that resist stains, fading, and wrinkles. The four-piece set includes a flat and fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Choose from 12 color options. The sheets are made from a blend of bamboo-derived rayon and brushed microfiber for a plush, soft feel and are hypoallergenic for ultimate comfort and a peaceful night’s sleep.

39 A Duvet Cover Set For Under $20 HC COLLECTION King Duvet Cover Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wait, this duvet cover set is how much? Yep, this luxe-looking three-piece set is under $20 and comes highly recommended by the more than 18,000 customers who gave it five stars. It includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams that are silky soft, lightweight, and perfect for year-round use. The breathable microfiber is cooling and moisture-wicking, so you never have to worry about sweating through the night, and the set is wrinkle- and stain-proof for carefree maintenance.

40 This Furniture Repair Kit To Make Old Furniture Look New Again Without Spending A Ton Of Money DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get this furniture repair kit that consists of touch up markers and crayon-style fillers that’ll make any scratches disappear and make your furniture look new again. You’ll spend a lot less on this clever little kit than you would on a brand new table or armchair, and you’ll be amazed at how well it covers any discoloration and damage. The kit includes multiple shades from lighter oak and maple to darker mahogany and black, so there’s an option for every type of you need to touch up.

41 These Food Storage Containers That Look Nice & Are An Easy Way To Organize Your Pantry FineDine Airtight Food-Storage Containers (Set of 4) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Throw out all those half empty boxes of pasta and bags of sugar and store all your staples neatly with these space-saving food storage containers. The affordable set includes four containers with snap-down handles that keep them airtight so your food stays fresh, and ergonomic handles for easy pouring. If you’re too lazy to find cute labels for the containers, you’re in luck — the set comes with chalkboard stickers and a marker for the ultimate organized pantry.

42 This Decorative Garage Door Hardware That’s Magnetic So You Don’t Need To Bother With Any Tools AntiqueSmith Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Hardware Amazon $17 See On Amazon Boost your home’s curb appeal and add a decorative detail to a plain garage door using these magnetic faux hinges and handles. The black antique-style hardware requires no drilling so it’s easy to install, reposition and remove and shoppers say it literally took them five minutes to attach it to their door. Thousands say they’re pleasantly surprised at how strong the magnets are, how good they look and what an easy way this is to upgrade an old garage door for such a low price.

43 These Cabinet Pulls For The Cheapest & Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen Or Bathroom Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle (10-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll be amazed at what a difference a cheap update like switching out the cabinet pulls will make in modernizing your kitchen or bathroom. A fresh coat of paint and some new hardware is the easiest, fastest and most inexpensive way to give your home a huge makeover on a budget. These satin nickel pulls are clean, classic and add a contemporary look, and they’re also super easy to install — they come with mounting screws that fit most standard cabinetry.

44 This $17 Shower Curtain That’ll Turn Your Bathroom Into A Luxurious Spa Barossa Design Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your bathroom the easiest update ever by upgrading to this upscale-looking waffle weave shower curtain. The heavyweight curtain is fast-drying and wicks away water while being super soft and draping elegantly for that luxury spa look. It’s washer- and dryer-safe and has tens of thousands of positive reviews, so if you’re looking for a shower curtain that’s inexpensive but is durable, high quality and hangs nicely, this is it.