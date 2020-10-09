If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, Check Out These 41 Things

A cute look and a low-maintenance routine don't have to be mutually exclusive. Take it from me: I love clothes, makeup, and accessories a lot — but I refuse to spend hours getting ready every day. For one, I work from home, so few people will witness my efforts anyway. For another, I have a pretty regimented schedule, and I can't afford to agonize over an outfit. And, finally, I appreciate comfort, so if an item of clothing is scratchy or a grooming technique is painful, I probably just won't do it. That's why I really love easy things that make you look and feel good — without the excess effort.

So how, exactly, do you build a routine that feels low effort but yields impressive results? It's simple: Fill your life with versatile, single-step items that you genuinely can't wait to incorporate into your day. When it comes to your wardrobe, that means staple clothing pieces that are comfortable, durable, easy to care for, and can be dressed up or down. For accessories, that means belts, shoes, and hats that go with just about anything. And while you're shopping for beauty products, look for great ingredients in formulas you can apply in under a minute.

If you're ready to start simplifying your life without compromise, check out these 41 lazy hacks that still help you look amazing.

1 This Dress That's Been Called "The Perfect LBD" Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Dress Amazon $11 See On Amazon I'm a huge fan of dresses. Why? You can wear them casually with a pair of flats, dress them up with a pair of heels, or go with boots and stockings when the temperatures start to drop. This Daily Ritual dress is a must-have wardrobe staple because it's comfortable and breathable thanks to the stretchy rayon jersey fabric — but the long sleeves and scoop V-neck still help you to look put-together. No wonder a reviewer has called it "the perfect LBD" (little black dress). Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 A Brilliant Pen That Lets You Stamp On Your Liner LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon If eyeliner takes you a while (it's not easy to get both eyes even, after all), this LA PURE eyeliner stamp pen is a brilliant investment. The formula is both smudge-proof and skin-friendly, but the real selling point is the built-in stamp that gives you a perfect flick every time. Each set comes with two double-sided pens, one for each eye.

3 A Top-Rated Denim Jacket In A Range Of Washes Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon In my opinion, a great denim jacket is the best layering accessory because it works with 90% of outfits. This one from Levi's is made from 100% cotton and comes in your choice of over 15 colors, from washed-out blue to stark white. It also has four functional pockets buyers say are big enough "to help you carry what you need without a purse." Available sizes: X-Small - 4X

4 This Casual T-Shirt Dress That Reviewers Want In Every Color Daily Ritual Jersey T-Shirt Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon "I'm a sucker for cute and comfy clothing," one reviewer wrote about this Daily Ritual T-shirt dress. "If they had more colors I would get them all." It's made from luxe jersey, so it's smooth, breathable, and easy to care for. Even though it has a casual T-shirt shape and short sleeves that wear well around the house, you can easily pair it with the right accessories for a night out. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

5 This Polished Loafer That's Also Shockingly Comfortable Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon While this loafer flat is polished enough for work, reviewers report that it's also so comfortable, "it's like walking on a cloud." The faux-leather upper looks especially polished, while the suede lining breathes and the cushioned insole supports your feet all day long. Get the pair in three solid colors or the animal print pictured above. Available sizes: 5 - 13

6 A Maxi Dress That's Especially Great For Tall People Daily Ritual Jersey Maxi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon "If you are tall this is the best clothing line ever. I absolutely love this dress," one reviewer wrote. Another agreed, "Great if you're tall! I'm 5'10" and the length is the same as pictured." It's also soft, stretchy, and has side slits that set it apart from other maxi dresses in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7 A Hair Treatment That Works In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Eight seconds is all it takes to transform your hair with the L’Oreal Paris Elvive treatment. It utilizes lamellar water to soften, boost shine, and repair damage — but it washes out like water (post-shampooing) for a totally weightless result. Best of all, any hair texture, thickness, or past color treatments can use it.

8 This Wire-Free Comfy Bra With 12,000+ Reviews Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon It's clear that buyers can't get enough of Warner's Easy Does It bra, but why? For one, even though it's entirely wire-free, it still offers plenty of support with its stretch fabric and subtle padding. For another, it's offered in a huge range of colors and sizes, and finally, it's thoughtfully made with adjustable straps, a U-shaped back, and extra-soft materials. "I am happy to never have to wear another bra again!" one buyer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

9 A Ribbed-Knit Dress That Pairs With Almost Any Shoe Daily Ritual Rib Tiered Tank Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon It doesn't get much more low-maintenance than this tiered tank dress (nap dress, anyone?), which washes well, keeps you warm, and comes in six solid colors that pair with just about any shoe in your closet. Its ribbed fabric is especially well-suited for transition weather, because it's heavier than most but still breathable. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10 This 2-Piece Sweatsuit In Nearly 20 Colors PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Sweatwuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Offered in nearly 20 different solid colors, this sweatsuit from PRETTYGARDEN has countless uses. It's stretchy enough to work out in, soft enough to wear to bed, cozy enough for lounging around the house, and stylish enough for coffee dates and running errands. Each order comes with a long-sleeve top and matching joggers with a drawstring waist, cuffed ankles, and pockets. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

11 A Bold Letter Necklace That's Plated In 18-Karat Gold MONOOC 18k Gold Large Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers receive "tons of compliments" when they wear this initial necklace, which is large and slanted for a unique take on the traditional nameplate. It's plated with 18-karat gold (even though it costs just $9) and it has an 18-inch chain with a 2-inch extender so you can customize the length.

12 A Versatile Slip Dress In A Range Of Prints Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear it alone with sneakers or heels, or throw a blazer over it for work, an interview, or a Zoom call. Some even say it's so comfortable, they "throw [it] over a swim suit" or wear it "as a night gown." This Daily Ritual dress is a fun update on the slip dress in tons of prints because it's silky, non-clingy, and well-made with adjustable straps. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 This Shirt That's Unique, But Still Easy To Mix & Match LookbookStore Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $7 See On Amazon This bell-sleeve blouse is one of my all-time favorite go-tos, because it elevates an outfit with minimal effort on my part. I've paired it with high-waisted jeans, cut-off shorts, skater skirts, and even leggings. Either way, its mesh-panel sleeves are unique, but its solid color remains easy to match. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 This Affordable Dupe For A Trending Silk Skirt Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon It's made from stretchy, durable polyester, but according to reviewers, this high-waisted midi skirt looks just like the silk versions that's been trending on social media. Its leopard-print design is memorable, though still easy to wear with lots of tops and in various types of weather. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

15 A Comfy Pleated Skirt With Pockets MEROKEETY High Waist Pleated Skirt with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon As soon as something has pockets, I'm sold — but that's not the only highlight of this pleated skirt. Its midi length works well for both tall and short people alike, while its cotton-polyester fabric is durable, flowy, and easy to care for. Last but not least, it comes in over a dozen print options, which make it easy for you to experiment with pattern, color, and texture. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

16 These Cozy Leggings Because Who Has Time For Pants Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for fashion leggings rather than workout ones, look no further than the ponte knit leggings from Daily Ritual. They're made from stretchy, shape-retaining materials (viscose, nylon, and elastane), but due to the lack of seams and softer, warmer feel, they're perfectly suited for oversize sweaters and tunic shirts. You can get them in nine different colors, all solid for easy matching. Available sizes: X-Small Short - XX-Large Long

17 This Cult-Favorite Mask That Repairs Your Lips While You Sleep LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Taking care of your chapped lips can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Luckily, the cult-favorite LANEIGE mask infuses your lips with skin-friendly ingredients (like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C) while you sleep. That way, you can "wakeup with soft, hydrated lips," no extra effort on your part.

18 This Best-Selling Swing Skirt In Tons of Colors Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The waistband is extra stretchy while the skirt itself is pleated, flowy, and opaque (thanks to the built-in liner). Those things, combined with the dozens of color options, explain this skirt's popularity: It has over 3,000 reviews, an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Plus, it's a best-seller. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

19 "The Best Jeans" Reviewers Have "Ever Purchased" Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern-Skinny Jean Amazon $26 See On Amazon "I love these jeans, almost passionately. I’ve never had a pair of jeans that fit like this and I immediately ordered more after wearing my first pair," one reviewer wrote, and thousands of other people (of all heights and sizes) agree. In fact, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co modern skinny jeans have nearly 20,000 reviews for the 13 different washes — and you can even choose your ideal inseam between four. Available sizes: 2 - 28

20 A No-Hassle Dress Whether You're Home Or Not Daily Ritual V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $12 See On Amazon "I wanted a dress that I can wear around the house and throw a jean jacket on and sandals and head out the door," one reviewer wrote, and they got it with this V-neck midi dress from Daily Ritual. Soft viscose is woven into a jersey finish for a material that's cozy, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to accessorize. For those who have enough black dresses, it also comes in 10 other colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

21 These 12 Masks For All Types Of Different Skin Days Celavi Collagen Facial Face Masks Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're anything like me, your skin's needs change from day to day. Rather than investing in a one-size-fits-all solution, opt for this 12-pack of different sheet masks. Each one has different key ingredients to serve different purposes. Choose seaweed to detoxify, charcoal to purify, aloe vera to rejuvenate, tea tree to calm, or honey to moisturize — and all of them come individually wrapped and pre-cut for convenience.

22 This Fedora With 10,000+ Reviews Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $21 See On Amazon "I'm not a hat person, but this hat is smooth like that," one reviewer wrote — and someone who is a hat person said it "makes you look like you just flew in from New York or Paris." The Lisianthus fedora also comes in tons of other colors, all of which have a chic buckle strap around the crown. Since it's made from cotton-polyester, it's comfortable and lightweight.

23 A Sherpa Cardigan That Feels Like Your Favorite Robe MEROKEETY Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon It's a number-one best-seller in women's cardigans for one solid reason: Its fuzzy sherpa fabric makes reviewers feel like they're wearing a robe wherever they go. That said, it's not all about comfort; the MEROKEETY chunky-knit cardigan also has practical pockets, a couple different length options, and ample stylish color choices. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

24 These 20-Minute Nails That Last Weeks editTime Acrylic Nails Tips Amazon $17 See On Amazon "Talk about saving time [and] money, this is the way to do it. I can put on a full set in 20 minutes," one reviewer wrote about these matte editTime nail tips. While you'll have to get your own adhesive, each $16 order comes with 12 sets in all different colors, not to mention a crystal nail file. Past buyers say they're beautiful, quick, easy, and durable: "They lasted a couple weeks before they grew out."

25 A Skater Skirt with 15,000 Reviews Urban CoCo Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon A skater skirt is another staple I'll never again be without; I wear mine with crop top sweaters, stockings, and boots in the cold months and with tucked-in gauzy blouses and flats in warmer weather — plus it's an easy way to look put-together when I don't want to bother with constricting pants. This one's a best-seller with 15,000 reviews thanks to its stretchy, low-maintenance fabric, and if you don't love the black, it comes in countless other colors and patterns. There are even two lengths to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

26 This Split Maxi Dress That Works For Basically Any Occasion GRECERELLE Split Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this split maxi dress (which comes in loads of colors) has functioned as a work dress, a beach cover-up, a baby shower outfit, the ideal travel tunic, a maternity dress, and even a bridesmaids dress for a more casual wedding. It's so versatile because it can be belted, tied, layered, dressed up, or dressed down; still, its dual slits and open back still add something special. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

27 This Hair Treatment That Might Convince You To Skip The Blow-Dryer SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie Amazon $4 See On Amazon Countless people have given up their blow-dryers and straighteners in lieu of the SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie. "I put it my hair while it's damp and let it air dry and my natural waves turn out pretty great," one reviewer wrote, while another said, "Best curl product I've ever bought." In addition to minimizing both frizz and effort, it also smells like coconut and hibiscus.

28 Looks Like A Stylish Top, Feels Like Loungewear IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon This waffle-knit tunic feels warm and cozy, but its button-down design, knot-tie, and bat wings help you to look especially stylish even when you're just lounging around the house. It comes in over 30 patterns and solid colors and has been reviewed by over 12,000 people. The general consensus? "One of my favorite tops now." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

29 These Hypoallergenic Hoops For Just $14 PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even though they cost just $14, these chunky hoop earrings haven't caused any irritation for those who are "sensitive to 'fake' costume jewelry." That's because they're plated in 14-karat gold and have hypoallergenic stainless steel (free from nickel and lead) underneath. You can get them in two sizes and your choice of rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold. Available sizes: 30 millimeters - 50 millimeters

30 This High-Low Wrap Dress That Sets Itself Apart URBAN AFFAIR Empire Waist Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Even if you have a million dresses in your closet, this one will stand out with its asymmetrical hem, wrap design, high empire waist, and elbow-length bell sleeves. It's also made from stretchy, soft polyester-spandex and has two invisible pockets so you can hold your stuff without the need for a bag. Available sizes: 1X - 3XL

31 A Color-Blocked T-Shirt That's Photo-Ready YunJey Color Block T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon Since it's breathable and comfy with a round neck and short sleeves, it'll feel like you're wearing a basic T-shirt. Luckily, this YunKey tee has a color-blocked design with white on the bottom, stripes in the middle, and a color of your choice on top. Even if you throw on your most comfortable leggings, you'll look like you put some serious thought into your outfit — add a scarf, and you're ready for a photoshoot. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

32 A Relaxed Pair Of Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that they "put these on [and] never looked back," and that's how a great pair of jeans should feel. Levi's New Boyfriend jeans come in five washes, all made from a stretchy but durable blend of cotton, viscose, polyester, and elastane. They have the relaxed feel and mid-calf cut that people so often look for in boyfriend jeans, but they keep things interesting with a waist-hugging mid-rise fit. Available sizes: 27 (US 4) - 46 (US 26)

33 These Belts That Pull An Outfit Together In Seconds Syhood Faux Leather Waist Belts Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add them to your favorite jean shorts, cinch a flowy top, or accent a body-con dress just for the heck of it. However you choose to wear them, these two-piece sets of Syhood belts pull any outfit together in mere seconds. They're made from durable faux leather and have a double-ring closure in gold to elevate the look. Each order comes with two, but you can get them in several different color combinations to best suit your wardrobe. Available sizes: S - L

34 A One-Step No-Brainer Jumpsuit For Your Closet ECOWISH High Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are a great thing to have in your closet — especially if you often struggle with matching tops to bottoms. Just throw one on, pair it with any shoe from flats to wedges to booties, and grab a bag before walking out the door. This one from ECOWISH has a chic V-neck, button-down accents, and a high-waisted fit that bellows out as it goes further down the leg. It also has pockets and comes in both stripes and solid colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

35 These Pull-On Jeggings That Look Like Pants Amazon Essentials Women's Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $11 See Amazon The word "comfortable" was used hundreds of times by reviewers, but even though these pull-on jeggings feel like leggings but look like slacks or jeans (depending on which color you opt for). Instead of buttons or a zipper closure, they have a soft, wide waistband that moves with you. They also come in short, long, and regular inseams to suit you. Available sizes: 0 Short - 20 Long

36 These Sunglasses That Are Both Protective & Stylish WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon The rounded lenses and thin metal frame are undeniably on-trend, and reviewers write that they're "great for every face shape" — but these WearMe Pro glasses aren't all about looks. They're also polarized and protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays. Choose between four different lens colors: black, blue, green, and pink.

37 A Dress With Dramatic Sleeves That Comes In Dozens Of Colors BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Belted or unbelted, this shift dress has you wedding- or date-night ready in a matter of minutes — but pair it with polished shoes, and you're ready for an interview. Because you simply throw it on and go, it's a great thing to have in your closet, and its mid-chest V-neck and ruffle bell sleeves add some visual interest without comprising on coverage. Choose between dozens of colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

38 This Romper That's Comfy Enough To Sleep In, Cute Enough For A Night Out MEROKEETY Halter Neck Romper Amazon $21 See On Amazon "Actually the softest thing I’ve ever put on!" one reviewer wrote. Another raved, "Comfortable enough to sleep in but cute enough for a night out." This MEROKEETY romper has a halter neck with dual buttons that create a keyhole design in the back, and thanks to its elastic waistband, there's no need for a belt. Just pair it with your favorite shoes and walk out the door — or not. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

39 Your New Favorite Oversize Sweater (Or Dress, If You Size Up) NSQTBA Leopard Print Pullover Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Upgrade your oversize sweater collection with this NSQTBA pullover, which comes in nine different holiday and animal prints. The blended material has 5% spandex for a stretchy (but not itchy) feel. Some reviewers have paired it with jeans and leggings, while others have sized up to wear it as a dress. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

40 These Straight-Leg Bottoms Made Of Legging Material Rekucci Curvy Woman Comfort Plus Straight Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon Work pants don't have to feel like work, and these curvy comfort pants are proof. The pull-on style skips the buttons and zippers and instead opts for a wide waistband and soft, stretchy fabric that moves with you. Since they come in more than 20 colors as well as sizes in short, regular, and long lengths. Reviewers call them "a must-have" for your closet. Available sizes: 14 short - 24 WT