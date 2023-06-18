I'm A Bargain Hunter & I Swear By These Cheap, Stylish Clothes That Look So Expensive

Throughout the years, Amazon has become a main source of fashion inspiration. With endless pages of affordable styles that are trend-driven without breaking the bank, you can practically give your entire closet an overhaul on a budget. As someone who’s always hunting for a bargain, Amazon has delivered time and time again.

Whether you’re on the hunt for elevated basics or statement-making jewelry, the following curated list includes 40 cheap yet stylish products that will make your wardrobe feel current and brand new. Ahead, keep scrolling to discover budget-friendly clothes that truly look so expensive.

1 A Leopard Slip Skirt With An Elastic Waist Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side in this leopard midi skirt that’s crafted from a super soft silk and polyester blend. It has an elastic waistband for all-day comfort and is the perfect statement-making bottom to elevate any basic white tee. Wear it to a birthday party or style it casually with sneakers for brunch. If leopard print isn’t your thing, it’s also available in some eye-catching solids. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

2 This ‘90s-Inspired Gold Anklet That Comes In 3 Different Lengths Barzel Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pay homage to the ‘90s with this stylish gold anklet that instantly adds a touch of cool to any outfit. It comes in three different lengths and is plated in 18-karat gold making it a great option for anyone with sensitive skin. The back features a secure clasp that it’ll stay put no matter where the day takes you. With over 12,000 five-star reviews, you can rest assured knowing this anklet won’t disappoint. “It fits perfectly and is beautiful. Looks expensive!” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 9 — 11 inches

Available colors: 1

3 This Long-Sleeve Floral Blouse That Pairs Perfect With Jeans Floerns High-Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your shirt collection needs a refresh, this floral blouse is the perfect addition. Whether you style it with jeans or a skirt, you can’t go wrong with the chiffon fabric, mock neck, and stunning floral print. The lightweight airy material makes this a great style for summer nights or to wear to the office. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

4 This Plunging V-Neck Dress That Can Literally Be Worn Anywhere ANRABESS Deep V Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $49 See On Amazon Whether you’re attending a wedding, spending the day at the winery, or going on a trip, this maxi dress is a must-have no matter what the invitation calls for. It has a deep V-neckline with a pleated bottom that features a sultry side slit. Dress it up with a heel or keep it cool with a flat sandal for sunny days ahead. With so many bright color options, it’ll be hard to choose just one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

5 A Fleece Pullover That’s Perfect For Early Morning Runs LASLULU Fleece Lined Collar Pullover Amazon $40 See On Amazon It doesn’t get cozier than this pullover sweatshirt that’s lined in a super soft fleece material. The front features a half-zip with a kangaroo pocket and a full collar for extra warmth. It’s also made with 10% spandex for ample stretch and extra comfort during morning runs or workouts. Plus, it’s backed by a 4.6-star rating and has over 3,500 five-star reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

6 This Fashion-Forward T-Shirt Dress That Cinches At The Waist Romwe Short Sleeve Front Tie T-Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Crafted from a stretchy and soft polyester blend, this T-shirt dress will make you look put together without much effort. It features a wrap skirt that ties at the waist and a silhouette that hits just above the knees. Whether you pair it with sneakers or heels, it’s an essential piece to have in your closet for last-minute plans and events. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

7 This Crochet Blouse With Adorable Details Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Crochet Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon You won’t regret adding this short-sleeve blouse to your shopping cart. It’s lightweight and loose and features crochet detailing along the neckline. As far as design goes, this top has a subtle polka-dot texture that elevates the style. The top is double-lined which helps prevent it from being see-through, so you won’t have to worry about layering a tank underneath. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

8 This High-Cut Tie-Dye Bikini That Has Removable Padding IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re prepping for summer or packing for vacation, this adorable tie-dye bikini features a top with adjustable bikini straps and removable padded cups to ensure a good fit. The cheeky bottoms have a high-leg silhouette that gives the illusion of longer legs and hugs your curves in all the right places. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

9 A Pair Of High-Waisted Shorts With A Pleated Trim Floerns Wide Leg Casual Pleated Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Finding a great pair of shorts that are anything but basic doesn’t have to be challenging. This high-waisted style is designed with a pleated trim that makes them look slightly related to a tennis skirt. The shorts have a relaxed fit and pockets on both sides. Whether you style it with a tucked-in tank or a crop top for a midriff-baring outfit, you’ll look chic no matter what. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

10 This Cropped Tank That Will Go With Every Bottom In Your Closet KAMISSY Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s crucial for every closet to have a staple piece that easily pairs back with everything and this ribbed knit tank top is exactly that. It’s crafted from 100% cotton for a super soft design that holds up well after many washes. The design is subtly stylish, practical and comes in a range of colors, so you may want to pick up more than just one. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 20

11 This Pair Of Pull-On Jeggings With So Much Stretch GAP Mid-Rise Favorite Jeggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consider this pair of jeggings to be the perfect solution for the days you want to slip into denim without discomfort. The cotton and spandex blend feature a stretchy contoured waistband and have a real button and zipper closure, just like a real pair of jeans. The best part? It comes in three different inseams including short, regular, and tall. Available sizes: 24 Short — 35 Regular

Available colors: 3

12 This Cut-Out Dress That Looks Like A 2-Piece Set PRETTYGARDEN Knit Cut Out Tank Top Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more stylish than this knit tank top dress. Designed with a midriff cut-out that gives the illusion of a two-piece set, this dress is a dream for your next party or special event. The silhouette hits just below the knees and it’s crafted from a stretchy ribbed knit material that will allow you to move with ease all night long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

13 This Retro Pair Of Sunglasses That Are So Affordable SOJOS Oversized Round Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a fashionable pair of sunglasses, these cat-eye sunglasses have a retro vibe that will take any outfit to the next level. Designed from durable plastic, the lenses are coated in a UV-protected frame that blocks out harmful UVA rays. With a 4.5-star rating, plenty of Amazon shoppers are in love with these sunglasses. “They look expensive, are comfortable, fit my face shape wonderfully, and cost a fraction of what I normally had been spending on sunglasses,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 10

14 A Stylish High-Waist Slip Skirt With A Sultry Slit Floerns High Waist Split Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a sultry slit and a high-waisted silhouette, this midi slip skirt is an easy way to elevate any basic tee. It features a subtle animal print (alongside plenty of other great styles) and is crafted from 100% polyester that is super lightweight and soft. Although there is a button closure at the waist, the fabric is made with no stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

15 This Acrylic Statement Cuff To Dress Up Any Outfit FAERLIIRY Acrylic Statement Cuff Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This statement-making cuff is designed from sturdy acrylic plastic with gold hardware for an edgy style. The tortoise print is bold, but also neutral enough to match with any outfit. It looks amazing on its owned or stacked with your everyday bracelets for a layered look. “This cuff is comfortable, weightless on my arm, and has beautiful detail. I'd recommend it to anyone who is looking for a sweet piece of jewelry,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 7

16 This Cable Knit Cardigan With Unique Embroidery ebossy Cable Knit Embroidered Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon This cable knit cardigan makes it easy to be both cozy and fashionable. With unique embroidered stitching and pockets on both sides, there is plenty of places to store keys or your phone. It has a V-neckline and a colorful button closure that looks equally stylish closed and it does unbuttoned. Plenty of shoppers admitted that they’ve gotten a ton of compliments while wearing it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

17 A Pair Of Cargos Made From Water-Resistant Fabric Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with a tapered ankle and functional side pockets, these cargo joggers are an instant upgrade for your athleisure collection. They are crafted from a quick-dry material that is water-resistant and provides stellar UV protection on sunny days. The elastic waistband has a drawstring that can easily be adjusted to secure the fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

18 This Affordable Shoulder Bag With Designer Quality CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll be hard-pressed to find a shoulder bag that is this affordable and has the look and feel of an expensive designer purse. Crafted from smooth faux leather with a gold hardware zipper, this purse has a slightly retro vibe that will never go out of style. Perfect for special events or everyday wear, your new favorite handbag awaits. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 19

19 This Dreamy Ruffle Dress That Has Over 11,000 5-Star Reviews Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The dainty floral pattern gives this ruffle mini dress a chic, feminine vibe. This popular dress, which has a cut-out back detail, is available in a slew of solid colors and cute prints. It features a tiered silhouette that hits just above the knees and has a deep V-neckline, which is perfect for showing off your layered necklace stack. Reviewers especially love how comfortable and airy this dress feels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

20 This Mock Neck Top That Is Destined For Chic Trousers Avanova Sleeveless Ruched Mock Turtleneck Amazon $28 See On Amazon The slim fit of this mock neck top is perfect for tucking into high-waisted trousers or jeans. It has ruching throughout the body with a sleeveless design and is crafted with 3% spandex for an ideal amount of stretch. It can be styled on its own or layered under a blazer for an even more elevated look. You can’t go wrong with any of the bright colors Amazon has to offer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 40

21 This Adjustable Wide Brim Sun Hat That Has Over 25,000 5-Star Reviews Lanzom Women Wide Brim Sun Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon What’s there not to love about this stylish wide-brim hat? For starters, it comes in an array of bright fun hues that will add a pop of color to any outfit. Next, it’s crafted from a breathable lightweight material that holds its shape even when packed in a suitcase or stored in your handbag. And best of all, the interior features a drawstring that can easily be adjusted to secure the perfect fit. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 22

22 A Best-Selling Pencil Skirt That’s Available In So Many Colors H&C Stretch Office Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in a range of solid colors, this pencil skirt is a favorite amongst thousands of shoppers for its incredibly stretchy material that holds its shape even after long days. The elegant silhouette hits right below the knees and is a classic style that will never go out of style. Whether you’re heading to the office or to dinner, you’ll look polished no matter the occasion. There’s also a peplum version available. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 44

23 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy ANRABESS Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are an easy answer for looking stylish with minimal effort, and this smocked wide-leg jumpsuit is a big winner. It features a keyhole front and has hidden pockets on both sides. The flowy style is crafted from a stretchy and soft rayon blend that will keep you cool and comfy all day. While you can’t go wrong with the black colorway for an instantly chic look, the bold red will set you apart from the crowd. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

24 This Essential V-Neck Cardigan You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Perfect for chilly nights or to keep at the office, this lightweight cardigan is a wardrobe essential. It has a v-neckline with button closure and is made from a super soft blend of cotton and modal. The ribbed detailing and slim fit make this a classic sweater you’ll reach for years to come. Reviewers also love that it comes in a wide range of sizes and different colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 27

25 A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings That Are Great For A Night Out Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These faux leather leggings are the perfect ingredient for a great Friday night outfit. They have a high-waisted elastic band and are crafted with 16% spandex, so you can dance and move without restriction. The shiny design comes in a slew of colors and will instantly dress up any blouse. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers gave them a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

26 This Stylish Mini Crossbody Clutch With A Detachable Strap FRANSHION Mini Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you give this mini handbag as a gift or keep it for yourself, this purse will spark joy no matter who is wearing it. It features an ultra-chic top handle and the detachable strap also gives you the option of wearing it crossbody. The textured leather design is detailed with gold hardware and it comes in a range of rainbow colors. Snag the hot pink to incorporate a pop of color into any outfit. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 14

27 This Ultra-Cozy Zip-Up Jacket That One Reviewer Called “Surprisingly Warm” PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed of leaving your house in a blanket, then this faux-shearling jacket is an add-to-cart must. It’s cut from a super plush and cozy fleece material that is so cozy, you’ll never want to take it off. It features deep pockets, has a zip closure with a top collar, and is a great addition to your outerwear collection. “I love this coat,” one reviewer said. “It is surprisingly warm and I love the deep pockets.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

28 A Stylish One-Piece Bathing Suit With A Mesh Design CUPSHE V-Neck Ruffle Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Elevate your swimwear collection with this one-piece swimsuit that features a plunging neckline and an adorable ruffle strap. The front mesh panel offers a sultry vibe that still provides full coverage throughout. If you don’t love padded cups, this swimsuit makes it easy to remove the padding. One five-star reviewer raved, “Very thick quality material. I am also very happy with the coverage of the backside. Stays in place, does not ride up, and is not too cheeky.” Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 2

29 An Off-The-Shoulder Top You Can Easily Pair With Jeans Uvog Off-Shoulder Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top is designed with a wrap detail and has an asymmetrical neckline that creates an interesting silhouette. It’s crafted from a polyester and spandex blend that has ample stretch and feels soft against your skin. Style it with jeans or tuck it into a pair of trousers once the weekend hits. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

30 This Long & Breathable Swimsuit Coverup That’s So Versatile Ekouaer Long Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon This easy-breezy cover-up has an open-front design that ties at the waist with an adjustable belt. It’s crafted from a lightweight and breathable fabric that plenty of shoppers say is so comfortable. Not only does it look amazing over your swimsuit, but you can also wear it layered over a tank styled with a pair of jeans during the daytime. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

31 This Pair Of Best-Selling Trousers That Are Excellent For The Office FUNYYZO Wide Leg Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your office attire on a budget, these best-selling wide-leg trousers are the perfect pair to take your style to the next level. The material is crafted from a stretchy polyester blend and features an elastic waistband with two pockets on each side. The high-waisted silhouette is great for tucking in a blouse for a polished look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (also available in short & long lengths)

Available colors: 22

32 This Popular Bodysuit With A Square-Neck Design REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This square-neck bodysuit makes putting an outfit together super easy. The one-piece silhouette is perfect to style with trousers or high-waisted jeans, while the snap crotch makes trips to the bathroom a breeze. It’s crafted from a super soft material and is made with 25% spandex for an incredible amount of stretch. Over 3,400 shoppers gave it a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

33 This Animal Print Cardigan That’s Earned Itself An Impressive 4.5-Star Rating ZESICA Patterned Cardigan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Stay comfy and stylish with this oversized animal-printed cardigan that is the perfect layering piece to elevate any basic outfit. The relaxed fit is crafted from 50% viscose, 28% nylon, and 22% polyester, creating a soft knit blend that is super cozy. Choose from an array of textural prints or solid colors — either way, you can’t go wrong. One five-star reviewer wrote, “This cardigan is cute and functional [...] It has been washed several times and is holding up well, [with] no pilling, fading, or strings.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

34 A Gold Chunky Hoop With A Twist LILIE&WHITE Twisted Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon The twisted texture on these gold chunky hoops will make this pair stand out from the rest of your jewelry collection. They're plated in 14-karat gold and hypoallergenic posts, which is a great option for anyone with sensitive skin. The minimal design also comes in silver and will effortlessly elevate any ensemble. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 8

35 A Lightweight Track Jacket That Has So Much Stretch 90 Degree By Reflex Lightweight Track Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon This lightweight track jacket is designed with 19% spandex for an ultra-stretchy fit that moves with ease throughout your workout. It features a slim fit that contours to the shape of your body and has pockets on each side perfect for storing your cards and keys. Many shoppers love that the long sleeves have thumb holes. “It was very comfy and soft and stretchy. I also love the holes for [your] thumb to slide in. I love this so much that I'm planning to buy more in different colors,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

36 This Double-Layered Silk Tank That Has The Smoothest Satin Finish Ekouaer Silk Satin Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This silk tank top is substantial enough to wear on its own or can be layered under a blazer to create a classic outfit. It’s crafted from a soft satin finish and is made with 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. The tank features a V-neck design with wide straps that make it easy to hide your bra. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

37 This Gorgeous Gold Necklace That Is Made From Recycled Materials PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Pendant Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon A lock, pineapple, and an elephant for good luck are just some of the styles available in this gold pendant necklace. It’s plated in 14-karat gold that is hypoallergenic and is made from 100% recycled materials. The 19-inch chain can easily be adjusted to create a choker or a long-layer design. It also comes in white and rose gold. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 6

38 This Easy & Comfy A-Line Dress With Perfectly-Sized Pockets VIISHOW 3/4 Sleeves A-Line T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon No matter how many dresses you have — it’s worth adding this A-line dress to your shopping cart because it has a super soft and effortless feel. The flowy hemline hits right above the knees and is easy to style with all different types of shoes. The quarter-length sleeves are destined for showing off your bracelet stack. Major bonus points for the subtle pockets on both sides. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 31

39 This Puff-Sleeve Blouse That Looks Cute Both Tucked & Untucked Shein Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with a crew neck, quarter-length sleeves, and a chic puff shoulder, you’ll want to have this blouse on hand when you don’t know what to wear. The elevated top is perfect for pairing with any style of denim and also looks great with a skirt. “It is long enough to tuck into pants or a work skirt, but it also looks cute untucked. I love this shirt so much that I came back and bought a red and a forest green one,” said one reviewer. Shoppers recommend sizing up for a more relaxed fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 31