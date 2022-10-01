I'm A Shopping Editor & I Love These Cheap Clothes On Amazon That Look So Freaking Good On Everyone

I’ll be honest — I buy a lot of clothes online. I mean, if I see an on-trend fluffy fringe jacket, I’ve just gotta test it out. With these little tests, I’ve also found a ton of easy-to-wear pieces that are so versatile and chic. So, obviously, I’ve started keeping a list of my favorite cheap clothes from Amazon that have fits that work on basically everyone.

Going back to that fluffy fringe jacket, I found one that’s bold, plush, and even machine-washable. It fits like a trendy cropped cardigan, and it’s wrinkle-resistant. This list even has an intricate and open-back maxi dress with an adjustable fit that’s so easy to wear. Of course, there are also basics, like a chic underwear set and sleek joggers.

No matter what you’re looking for, whether it’s a statement piece, going out look, or everyday staple, you’ll be sure to find a cheap, high-quality version here.

1 This Wrap Dress With A Fabulous Flowy Fit Pinup Fashion Short Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Grab this midi dress when you want a wrap-style fit that still feels super minimalist. It’s complete with a simple V-neck neckline and a thin tie detail that feels extra-chic and is easy to accessorize. Plus, this flutter-sleeve dress has a hidden button on the V-neck that’s always a must with wrap styles. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

2 These Fan-Favorite Bike Shorts With A Bunch Of Pockets BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Short Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pair of machine-washable bike shorts is complete with a bunch of pockets, making these suited for both errands and workouts. You get the classic hidden waistband slot plus two sleek side pockets that simply look like a part of the seams on these cotton-blend bottoms. These moisture-wicking shorts are also finished off with a high-waisted fit that’s surprisingly comfy, which is why these soft, squat-proof shorts have over 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 This Lightweight Button-Up With The Best Sleeves Romwe Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This button-up shirt has breezy rolled-up and cuffed short sleeves that make it feel super relaxed. Not only do you get soft and lightweight fabric, but it’s also free of stretch to hold its shape and lok crisp all day. Of course, it’s finished off with the classic collar, subtle V-neck and minimalist pocket. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

4 This Pack Of Basic Cotton Underwear With Over 91,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon $15 See On Amazon This moderate-coverage underwear is an easy way to build out your intimates drawer. Each one is made of lightweight, breathable jersey cotton, which makes it worth swapping out all of your other bikini-style panties. They’re also finished with plenty of spandex and a tagless design to add to the great feel and look. Available styles: 37

Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X Plus

5 These Sleek Joggers That Have A Classic Style Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pair of French terry joggers gives you that sleek workout sweatpants look — but they’re also roomy and warm. The classic design is made of a cotton-blend fabric for a soft, fleece-like feel that’s ideal for lounging. Of course, they also have the classic, thick rib-knit cuff and elastic waist to keep their shape. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

6 A Cotton T-Shirt Dress With A Chic Mock Neck Milumia Mock Neck T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is complete with a mock neck fit that makes it feel so chic. Despite the structured look, this dress is made of comfy cotton with 5% spandex that makes it super easy to pull on. Plus, it has a mini-length and a swing-style fit to elevate this short-sleeve T-shirt dress even more. Available styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 A Stretchy Flared Mini Skirt With 56,000 Five-Star Reviews Urban CoCo Women's Basic Versatile Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This easy-to-wear mini skirt has so many great features like a comfy elastic waistband and a simple textured finish. It’s also complete with a flared style that gives it a minimalist skater fit that’s so flowy, fun, and easy to dress up or down. Finally, there’s a bunch of stretch in this lightweight and machine-washable skirt, so you’ll feel as good as you look. Available styles: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Lightweight Yet Warm Sweater With A Classic V-Neck Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This classic V-neck sweater is lightweight yet warm, striking the perfect balance for chillier days. Ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem give this garment a more expensive look and make it feel a little dressier than a sweatshirt — though this is just as comfortable. It’s also available in over 30 different colors and patterns, so feel free to stock up and wear this sweater over and over again. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

9 A Minimalist Tunic With An Asymmetrical Cut LARACE 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The asymmetrical cut on the bottom of this comfy tunic top makes it feel chicer than a T-shirt-style tunic. This versatile tunic also has a bit of spandex in the machine-washable fabric to elevate the draped style and give it the perfect amount of stretch. Of course, it still has a simple round neckline to keep the minimalist style intact. Available styles: 43

Available sizes: Small — 6X

10 This Floral Midi Skirt With An Easy-To-Wear Drawstring MEROKEETY High Waist Pleated A Line Midi Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s honestly worth grabbing this midi skirt simply for that drawstring waistband that’s finished off with comfy elastic. Obviously, it’s also worth it for the playful floral print, loose-fitting design, and the tiered ruffles, all made with an easy-to-wear lightweight fabric. Available styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Textured Cardigan With Extra-Cozy Details MEROKEETY Fuzzy Popcorn Knit Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon The trendy, chunky texture of this long-sleeve knit cardigan makes it super versatile — especially if you want to wear it as cozy loungewear. This plush sweater is finished off with cozy pockets and a button-free closure, which makes it ideal for throwing on before you rush out the door. Even with its unique yarn-like popcorn texture, this batwing cardigan is still machine-washable. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Soft Jersey Knit Mini Dress With Pockets VIISHOW A-Line Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mini dress has a jersey knit finish to make it stretchy and comfy, just like your favorite T-shirt. It has a flowy style with handy pockets tucked into the A-line skirt, which is always a bonus. This crew neck dress also has super comfy 3/4-length sleeves that make this feel a little dressier than your short sleeve T-shirt dresses. Available styles: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

13 This Pair Of Trousers With A Billowy Fit Tronjori Long Palazzo Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon These palazzo-style pants have a super trendy fit with their billowy wide-leg design. They’re also complete with structured trouser accents at the waist, like crisp peats, a hook-and-eye closure, and built-in pockets. Best of all, these machine-washable pants have an elastic band hiding behind all of these chic details. Available styles: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Slouchy Cable Knit Beanie That Is Coziness Defined C.C Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $11 See On Amazon A cable knit beanie is a cold weather classic, and it’s hard to beat this slouchy hat. Made of a soft, warm acrylic, this hat isn’t just cute, it’s functional, as it can totally cover your ears and keep them nice and toasty. You can also wear this hat a few different ways, adjusting the slouchiness for your desired look. Available styles: 174

15 A 2-Pack Of Everyday, Lightweight T-Shirts AmazonEssentials Crew-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This two pack of simple T-shirts is the one to grab when you want lightweight, stretchy classics that can literally work with everything. Each one of these cotton- and modal-blend tees is complete with a simple crewneck that’ll never go out of style. Plus, the simple, fitted cut has 6% spandex, so these machine-washable tees aren’t too stiff. Available styles: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress With A Chic Neckline EXLURA Square Neck Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This mini dress is complete with a classically chic square neckline to balance out the trendy puff sleeves, and the result is the coolest ‘90s vibe. The shoulder-baring neckline also makes it easy to wear these versatile puff sleeves as an off-the-shoulder style. Plus, this fun mini dress has a stretchy smocked back and a zipper, so it’s very comfortable. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Lightweight Tank With Lace Trim At The Top BLENCOT Lace-Trimmed V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wide-strap tank is made of a dressy and lightweight fabric that’s lightweight and won’t cling to your body. The top of this shirt is finished off with a simple lace trim along the V-neck and sleeve details. Dressy yet still comfortable, this airy top pairs equally well with jeans, slacks, and skirts. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

18 These Stretchy Joggers With A Low-Profile Wide Waistband LEINIDINA High Waisted Jogger Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of a classic waistband, these high-waisted joggers have a wide one that feels a bit more like leggings as you wear it. Plus, it gives these four-way stretch sweatpants a more low-profile and sleek fit. The unique seams and pockets also add even more unique accents to these soft, opaque sweatpants. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 A Backless Maxi Dress With A Strappy Halter Neck R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Everything about this elevated maxi dress is intricate, flowy, and super fun. There are royal-like and tiered ruffles at the bottom of the textured cotton-blend skirt. Meanwhile, the smocked top is complete with an adjustable backless design, strappy accents, and a delicate halter neck fit. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Pair Of Cozy Pants With A Flared Hem SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants are still palazzo pants because they’re complete with a bold and on-trend flared hemline. However, that cute high waist is a stretchy elastic one, and they’re super soft. Best of all, you can actually trim them for your perfect flared legging length, giving these a custom fit. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Loose-Fitting Midi Dress With Dainty Tassels R.Vivimos Tassel Midi Dresses Amazon $31 See On Amazon This cotton-blend midi dress has the best loose-fitting design that’s super airy. The lantern sleeves also add a breeziness to this look that’s casual comfort defined. You can tie up the plunging V-neck a few different ways thanks to the three hippie-chic tassels that accent the adjustable neckline. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 These Ribbed Bras That Look Like Strappy Tanks KCDDUMK Ribbed Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This set of comfy bras gives off tank top vibes — just a little more cropped. Each one is totally seamless, but they’re also made with rib-knit fabric that feels cozy. Plus, this set has simple scoop necklines and super thin spaghetti straps that look like your favorite cami. Best of all, these bras come with removable cups, so you can wear them however you want. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Are Still Structured Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just because these skinny jeans have a pull-on design doesn’t mean they’re too stretchy. They have a touch of give in their design with elastane in the cotton-blend fabric. However, this pull-on fabric keeps its shape to give these machine-washable and high-waisted jeans some structure. This sleek pair is also free of annoying belt loops and buttons for a seamless appearance. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 2 — 28

24 This Long Cardigan That Comes In The Coziest Styles Lacozy Open Front Long Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon An open, long cardigan with roomy pockets is the perfect thing to toss over your favorite tee or tank when it’s layering season. This particular cardigan is made of a lightweight knit so you won’t feel too warm, and it comes in a bunch of classic patterns and colors, including timeless Buffalo plaid.

25 A Trendy Coordinated Workout Set That’s Made From Cozy Ribbed Fabric OLCHEE Two-Piece Workout Outfit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This is the matching workout set to reach for when you want to look aesthetic for errands. Both the high-waisted leggings and the wide-strap sports bra are made of a cozy and super trendy ribbed fabric. Don’t worry — this unique set is still moisture-absorbing, stretchy, finished with removable sports bra pads, and ready for workouts. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This Short-Sleeve Dress That’s So Flowy & Relaxed Amazon Essentials Scoop Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Grab this swing-style T-shirt dress for a relaxed pull-on look that works well with sandals, flats, sneakers, or heels. It’s made with a comfy jersey knit fabric that makes it breathable and adds to how airy this mini dress is. This machine-washable style is finished with an A-line cut, a simple crewneck, and comfortable short sleeves, making it extra versatile. Available styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

27 These Cropped Workout Pants With A Comfy Loose Fit GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Cropped Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted workout pants won’t cling to your legs like leggings or constricting joggers. In fact, these loose leg pants are quick-drying and seriously breathable. They have a pull-on, secure elastic waistband that’s free of an annoying drawstring. Plus, the built-in pockets and front seams give these four-way stretch pants just a touch of structure. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 This Fringe-Covered Jacket That’s Still So Wearable Inorin Faux Fur Shaggy Coat Amazon $33 See On Amazon This jacket fits like a cropped cardigan, and it’s covered in bold fringe that still manages to be super wearable. The faux fur fringe gives this jacket a sweater-like texture that’s wrinkle-resistant and easy to style with the basics of your choice. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Classic Button-Up Blouse With A Silky Finish BIG DART Houndstooth Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This blouse is, of course, complete with classic buttons and a collar. It’s also made of 100% viscose which gives this top an elevated, breathable, and silky feeling. Plus, it gives this long-sleeve shirt a drapey fit — especially when you do a trendy front tuck. The best part about this blouse is its two dozen styles, which include high-contrast houndstooth, bold ‘90s-inspired patterns, and plenty of basic solids for everyday wear. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 A Strappy Sports Bra With A Plunging Scoop Neck RUNNING GIRL Stappy Back Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This breathable medium-support sports bra is finished with a pull-on elastic band that’s actually super soft. The plunging scoop neckline holds its own — even though it’s paired with a unique criss-cross back that you’ll want to show off. Plus, this intricate sports bra keeps its shape and comes with removable pads, which are a must-have. Available styles: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 A Long Cardigan With Side Slits For Extra Breeziness Dokotoo Casual Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This printed cardigan has so many cooling accents that make it extra easy to layer with. The lightweight and stretchy fabric are paired with flowy short sleeves that pair great with tees and tanks. This oversized cardigan is also finished off with two bold side slits, which add movement and plenty of ventilation. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: One Size

32 This Genius, Soft Dress That’s Basically A Long Hoodie The Drop Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you ever wished you could just wear your favorite hoodie as a blanket and have it be socially acceptable, let me introduce you to this sweatshirt dress. This hoodie dress is thick and soft, making it the perfect thing for lazy days or running errands. With a cool, sporty style that just begs to be paired with trendy, chunky white sneakers. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

33 A Tiered Ruffle Dress That’s Super Versatile Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even with the dramatic and breezy tiered skirt, this tunic-style dress is still super versatile. The simple V-neck accent dresses it up just a bit and makes it easy to pair with your favorite jewelry. The mini-length is paired with puffy lantern-style long sleeves to amp up how versatile this machine-washable dress is. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Airy Mock Neck Blouse With Ruffle Cuffs Avanova Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon The sleeves on this chiffon-like blouse are finished off with secure elastics and dainty ruffled cuffs. Not only does it have trendy sleeves, but this printed blouse also has a mock neck with a pleated design. Plus, the keyhole and button accent makes it super easy to put on and take off, all while looking so structured in the front. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 This Crewneck With Super Casual Flutter Sleeves Romwe Peplum Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re not usually into puffy looks or flutter sleeves, this is the crew neck blouse to grab. The soft fabric means the flutter sleeves are so lightweight and casual that they basically feel like T-shirt sleeves. Plus, this stretchy fabric gives the high-low ruffle hem plenty of movement. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 A Pair Of Adjustable Overalls That Feel So Breezy Verdusa Jumpsuit Overalls Amazon $31 See On Amazon This pair of loose-fitting overalls are made of 100% rayon, so they feel more like a lounge jumpsuit than the structured denim fit you may be used to, all while letting you get into the overalls trend. The breezy fabric is finished off with a straight-leg cut and relaxed rolled-up cuffs that gives this a totally relaxed vibe. Plus, these pocket-front overalls have an adjustable design with adorable button-up straps. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

37 A Delicate Mini Dress With Pretty Dot Details KIRUNDO Short Sleeves Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Everything about this lined mini dress feels super sweet. The oversized sleeves and the flowy hemline have a sheer chiffon-like finish, but the body has an extra layer of fabric to give you a breezy look. The entire dress is covered in large Swiss dots for a bit of minimalist texture. Meanwhile, the babydoll style has a simple V-neck, which is just so darling. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 This Sleek & Stretchy Mock Neck Tee Verdusa Mock Neck Slim Fitted Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This simple mock neck top looks so sleek, thanks to the fitted design. It’s complete with long sleeves that gives it a bodysuit look, but it’s a classic tee that you can wear over your bottoms, if you prefer. Plus, this lightweight tee is stretchy enough with 5% spandex to make the mock neck detail actually comfortable while still looking chic. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Midi Dress With An On-Trend Apron-Style Top Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The apron-style top means this midi dress has comfy wide straps and an on-trend square neckline. When paired with an oversized ruffle on the hemline, you get a look that’s effortless. Of course, this machine-washable dress is finished with an elastic waistband to add a tiny bit of pleating, which is just another fantastic trendy detail. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large