I'm A Shopping Editor & These Cheap Things Will Make Your Home Seem So Much More Expensive

If you’ve ever been looking for an item you either A) want or B) need for your home (but the options you find are out of your price range or just way more than you want to spend), you’re not alone. As someone who’s been in that boat before, I feel your pain. As a shopping editor, though, I spend many waking hours perusing the wilds of Amazon — and I’m happy to say I’ve discovered tons of hidden gems that elevate the home without straining your wallet.

Simple upgrades can have outsized impacts, and after snagging a couple of heavy hitters from this list, it’s very likely your next houseguests will swoon over the high-end vibes your house is giving off and throw compliments at you left and right. So start scrolling and get your clicking finger ready for these finds I put together. There is definitely something (or, things) for everyone.

1 An Outlet Shelf With Cable Management For Streamlined Charging ALLICAVER Outlet Shelf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Chances are you will get more use out of this outlet shelf than you might think. The perch is big enough to set your phone and small electronic devices on top and can handle up to three pounds of weight. And its most useful feature may be that the shelf itself is hollow, so long and unsightly cords can be neatly tucked inside.

2 A Sleek Metal Caddy For A Tidy Kitchen Sink ODesign Large Kitchen Sink Caddy Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sponges, dish rags, soap, and scrubbing brushes all have a place of their own with this handy sink caddy. There is a section to store the dish soap separately from the hand soap. The bottom of the rack has small holes to let the excess water drain out so you won’t have to deal with a build-up of mold or the smell of mildew. And it’s made from stainless steel, so it is made to last.

3 This Organizer Made To Collect The Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep track of all your food storage container lids with ease thanks to this sectioned lid organizer. Gone are the times of finding a container for leftovers but not being able to find the matching lid. Now they will be so easy to grab. There are different sections separated by dividers, so you can stack and store similar lids together.

4 An Essential Oil Diffuser For Relaxing Aromatherapy Amazon Basics Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Create a leveled-up ambiance in any room of your house using this essential oil diffuser. Aside from pumping wonderful-smelling aromas into your home, this diffuser has seven different lighting options to fit your mood, too. Not to mention there’s a built-in Bluetooth speaker in the base. And for the cherry on top, once all the water has been used, it will automatically turn off.

5 These LED String Lights That Create Backlighting For Your Entertainment Center Power Practical USB TV Backlight Lighting Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get your own home theater in minutes by hooking up these LED string lights to the back of your TV. Not only do these lights look cool, but they actually serve a purpose. The ambient lighting they add to the room helps reduce eye strain while you’re watching your favorite movies and shows. “I've been searching for the right back lighting product and I'm very happy I went with this.” one 5-star reviewer raved. “It has several different color options, it fades out, it can brighten or dim, and if you turn off your TV and forget to turn the light off it will naturally turn off shortly after!”

6 A Luxe, Hotel-Quality Comforter At An Amazing Price Sleep Restoration All Seasons Comforter Amazon $31 See On Amazon Lose yourself in the soft plushness this comforter adds to your bed. One area where this cushy comforter beats out others is that you can use it all year long, unlike ones that are made for seasonal weather. It’s ultra soft and breathable, made to keep you cool in the summer and toasty on cold winter nights.

7 This Pair Of Chic Glass Bottles For Oil & Vinegar FineDine Oil Dispenser Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pair of glass bottle dispensers is the perfect way to pour out your most used condiments like oil and vinegar. With them, you get four pour spout lids — two have flip tops and two have silicone caps. There is also a funnel that helps you accurately refill the bottles without spilling. “These bottles even have gradations which make measuring spoons/cups unnecessary,” noted one happy reviewer.

8 These Motion Sensor LED Lights You Can Install Without Tools Brilliant Evolution Wireless Motion Sensor LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Fumbling through the house in the dark is a thing of the past thanks to these nifty motion sensor LED lights. Once they detect movement within a 10-foot radius they will turn on. And once they no longer detect any motion they will turn off by themselves. They are powered with batteries, so you don’t have to deal with annoying cords or worry about having an outlet nearby.

9 This Pillow Top Mattress Cover To Make It Feel Like You’re Sleeping On A Cloud EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wake up well rested after a sound night's sleep thanks to this quilted pillow top mattress cover. Each pocket is stuffed with a down alternative fill to create the feeling that you’re laying on a cloud. If getting a whole new mattress is not in the budget, this is an excellent way to upgrade your current setup without breaking the bank. Toss it in the washer for convenience whenever it needs cleaning.

10 This Electric Wine Opener That’s Easy On The Hands Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can now open a bottle of wine with a single hand when you use this electric opener. Within a few seconds and without any struggle, you can start enjoying a fresh glass of red or white. It is also equipped to cut off the foil surrounding the cork. You can get up to 30 uses out of it before you’ll need to recharge the battery.

11 A Stainless Steel Caddy To Neatly Hold Your Kitchen Utensils FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Easily grab the cooking utensils you need by having this stainless steel utensil caddy sitting right next to your range. It’s divided into three sections so you can organize your cooking tools the way you prefer. The stainless steel material not only makes it durable, but also easy to clean from any potential cooking splatter. As a satisfied reviewer noted, “Love the large size and the lazy Susan on the bottom. Easy to get what's on the other side.”

12 These Cable Clips That Keep Your Desk In Order OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep the surface of your desk or nightstand organized by keeping power cords neatly wrangled with these cable clips. This pack comes with 16 different clips that can hold one, two, three, and four cables at once. They are made from a flexible material that won’t damage the cords while they secure them in the slots, either.

13 A Ceramic Sponge Holder That Is As Functional As It Is Pretty Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink Amazon $10 See On Amazon A wet sponge languishing in the sink will no longer be an issue thanks to this cute ceramic sponge holder. It’s made from a durable ceramic that looks pretty with a vintage feel. The cut-out slot is perfect for holding just about any size sponge you may use. And as a bonus, it helps keeps the sponge from building up mildew and a funky smell.

14 A Waterfall Showerhead For The Most Luxurious Bathing Experience WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instantly relax as you feel the day wash off of you in the gentle flow of this rainfall showerhead. And while you're luxuriating under the water, you can stay relaxed knowing it can also help cut back on your water bill. It’s designed with an air intake system to pump extra force into the water stream without using excess water.

15 This Glass Pitcher With A Yummy Infuser Built In HIWARE Glass Water Pitcher Amazon $24 See On Amazon Infuse your drinking water with a variety of flavors inside this glass pitcher. The lid has a detachable infuser that can also be used for ice cubes to keep whatever beverage you’re making cool. It’s made from borosilicate glass that can withstand being in temperatures that range from 0 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s perfect for holding cold and hot drinks.

16 A Bidet That Attaches To Your Toilet Seat & Is An MVP Upgrade Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get cleaner and more eco-friendly after using the bathroom with this bidet toilet attachment. It is super easy to attach: All you have to do is follow the few simple instructions that are included and it’ll be ready to go in minutes. The dial on the side controls the pressure of the spray and adjusts the direction of the nozzle for a custom clean.

17 These Little Bumpers To Protect Your Cabinet Doors From Slamming GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These polyurethane door bumpers help eliminate slamming when closing your cabinet doors. They come on a single sheet with 100 total bumpers. Each one measures a half inch in diameter and is 3.5 millimeters thick to provide just the right amount of cushion. A pleased 5-star reviewer said, “Highly recommend for all cabinets doors and drawers. Easy to install and stick very well.”

18 This Set Of Apothecary Jars To Make A Display Out Of Your Vanity AOZITA Apothecary Jars (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These clear apothecary jars will modernize any bathroom vanity in mere moments. Each jar comes with a lid that has a cute round handle to easily take it on and off. They also come with labels if you want to go the extra mile with your organizing. These jars are the perfect size for holding all kinds of hygiene products like cotton swabs, hair ties, and more.

19 This Touch-Control Table Lamp With A Built-In USB Port Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more useful light source than this bedside lamp with a USB port. One feature that really sets it apart from other lamps is its simple touch control base to turn the light on and off. There are two built-in USB ports to charge your smart devices within arm’s reach. “This is a great little bedside lamp! The touch activation seems just right to me - a very light tap is all that's needed for cycling through three degrees of brightness ... I love the simple clean looking design,” one 5-star reviewer shared.

20 A Magnetic Wall-Mounted Strip To Organize A Variety Of Tools Modern Innovations 16 Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wall-mounted magnetic strip is the perfect kitchen, craft room, or workbench essential to keep your most used tools within easy reach. The metal strip is a giant magnet that is more than strong enough to hold hammers, pliers, screwdrivers, and more. You especially want to put all of the tools you use most frequently on here so digging around in bags and drawers is no longer necessary.

21 This Elegant Soap Dispenser That’s Less Than $10 Easy-Tang Soap Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon This glass soap dispenser adds a pop of elegance to any bathroom instantly. It has a diamond cut design around the entire dispenser that gives it a blended feel of vintage and modern. You can easily refill it whenever it runs out as the pump lid twists on and off. The pump is made from stainless steel that won’t rust from constantly being around water, either.

22 This White Noise Machine For Peaceful Sleep Or Meditation Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sleep soundly all night long with the help of this white noise machine. This machine comes with six pre-programmed sleep sounds that will lull you to dreamland in no time. It has a built-in timer you can set for 30, 60, and 120 minutes or choose to leave it on all night long. Power it up by plugging it into an outlet or you can put three AA batteries in it.

23 A Pair Of Reusable Potty Pads That Look So Much Better Than Disposables PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads for Dogs Amazon $24 See On Amazon Potty training your new puppy won’t cost you an arm and a leg thanks to these washable pee pads. This pack comes with two big pads each measuring 29 by 37 inches. They are designed with a four-layer protection system that will quickly absorb pee and keep it from leaking through onto your floor. And they won’t be ugly eyesores either since they look more like small area rugs than potty pads.

24 This Comfy Pillow To Perfect The Art Of Bathtub Lounging Bath Haven Bath Pillow for Bathtub Amazon $27 See On Amazon Relax in style as you soak your tired bones after a long day with this bathtub pillow. It’s large enough to support your head, neck, and upper back as you lounge to the max. The mesh material keeps it from building up mold and mildew. There are six super strong suction cups on that back that attach it securely to the tub.

25 These Chic, Clear Food Containers With Airtight Lids Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Using these airtight food storage canisters will help the food in your pantry stay fresher for longer. They also provide a nice sense of uniformity and let you implement an organized system. They’re made from durable, clear plastic, and come with stick-on labels so you never have to guess whether that’s salt or sugar.

26 A Charging Dock That Handles Multiple Devices At Once Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $32 See On Amazon It’s beyond easy to charge multiple devices in one go with this USB charging dock. This particular charging station also includes seven mini charging cables: three Apple compatible, three micro-USB, and one type-C cable that works on Android devices. You’ll know when the devices are charged as the LED lights will turn off.

27 This Cable Management Box To Conceal Your Messy Cords Chouky Large Cable Management Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your power cords will stay out of sight and out of mind by storing them in this cable management box. This set comes with two, so there will be more than enough space to store all of those excess cords you don’t want everyone to see. They’re even large enough that an entire surge protector can fit in it. And the wood-look lids on top add a sleek finishing touch.

28 A Rack With Multiple Hooks That Hangs Over Your Door Lynk Over Door Hook Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon This over-the-door rack has more hooks than one would normally expect to get. In total, there are nine large hooks that can hold everything from coats to purses to towels and more. There is a small amount of foam padding under the hooks that secure the rack to the door and prevent any damage to the paint or wood. One 5-star reviewer commented that it’s “[sturdy,] great finish and I love the two tiered structure- items that are hanged [don’t] look jumbled and untidy.”

29 A Wall-Mounted Organizing Station For All Your Cleaning Tools Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wall-mounted broom organizer is perfect for arranging all of your cleaning tools. Anything that has a handle can fit in these slots. Now your brooms, rakes, mops, and other random items can be off the floor and out of your way. There are also six hooks across the front to hang other cleaning supplies you use on a regular basis.

30 These Solar-Powered Lights You Stick Directly In The Ground Rayolon Solar Ground Lights Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stick these solar-powered lights directly into the ground for an ideal way to add more lighting to your outdoor spaces. There are six LED lights that provide brightness you can easily follow in the dark. When they are fully charged by the sun, you can expect them to run f 6 to 10 hours. They’re built to withstand all kinds of weather conditions.

31 These Luxurious Bamboo Sheets You May Never Want To Get Out Of Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $30 See On Amazon You just may want to keep yourself wrapped up all day long in these bamboo bed sheets. Each set comes with four pieces: a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. They are made to be more durable and softer than traditional cotton sheets, not to mention they’re light and airy. Choose from a wide range of colors and find the perfect set for your bed at home.

32 A Whiskey Decanter That Feels So High-End FineDine European Style Glass Whiskey Decanter Amazon $35 See On Amazon You will feel like a high roller pouring yourself a finger or two of whiskey from this glass decanter. It is made from gorgeous glass with a twisted base for a unique feature that will make it a focal point. Use it to store and display your favorite whiskey, bourbon, or brandy on your bar top. A satisfied 5-star reviewer noted, “Looks amazing paired with our Irish whiskey glasses.”

33 This Textured Mat That Traps Excess Litter From Your Cat iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This textured litter mat will catch and trap the excess litter that happens to escape your cat's litter box. Whether your kitties stretch their paws on it directly or just land on it jumping out of the box, you’ll be thankful for how much extra litter it catches. When it needs cleaning, you can easily vacuum it or shake the extra litter back into the box.

34 These Smart Light Bulbs With A Ton Of Settings To Choose From Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $18 See On Amazon These smart bulbs will have you wanting to update all of the light bulbs around your house. They have over 16 million color options in the settings for you to choose from. Pair them with your smart home hub or control them from an app on your phone. “I've tried multiple brands of wifi smart bulbs now & have to say the kasa bulbs have been the most reliable I've used,” observed a satisfied 5-star reviewer.

35 This Faux Fur Area Rug That Is As Soft As A Cloud Phantoscope Faux Fur Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a pop of luxury to your home decor while staying animal friendly with this faux fur rug. It has an irregular shape that gives it a unique look. The faux fur on top is so soft you’ll love rubbing your bare feet on it. On the bottom is a faux suede to help it stay in place on the floor and maintain its high-end feel.

36 A Bamboo Bath Mat For A Spa-Like Feel Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon You might never go back to a cloth-style foot mat after you switch over to this bamboo bath mat. It has a water-resistant finish that will protect it from damage. Set it outside your shower, tub, hot tub, and other areas to create a spa-like experience. There is a nonslip material on the bottom to keep it securely in place for safety.

37 These Magnetic Strips That Make It Convenient To Reach Your Tools RamPro Magnetic Tool Holder Amazon $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your home workstation with these magnetic tool holders that you can mount on the wall in easy reach. This set comes with four 12-inch long magnetic bars that you can arrange around your workbench. You can choose to organize tools by categories or size, whichever suits your taste.

38 A Handy Box To Streamline Your Storage Baggies Ziplock Bag Storage Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep every size of plastic bag you have neatly arranged in one place with this baggie organizer. The box has four cutout slots that make it easy to hold snack, sandwich, quart, and gallon-sized bags. As one happy customer noted, it “[makes] my life easy and organized plus it looks nicer than having a bunch of different sized ugly boxes shoved in the drawer.”

39 A Set Of Stackable Shelves For Additional Cabinet Storage SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These cabinet shelves help you get extra storage space without having to do any renovations. They’re great for the kitchen or bathroom. You can use them for just about anything — getting all of your spices organized, arranging your bathroom sundries, organizing makeup. They are capable of holding up to 33 pounds so the options are endless.

40 This Lazy Susan Turntable Perfect For An Array Of Kitchen Uses Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon People absolutely love the 360-degree rotating capabilities this lazy Susan brings to the table. It’s a great addition to any kitchen table or countertop. It’s made from pretty bamboo that gives it a sleek finish and makes it durable enough to last for years. A satisfied 5-star reviewer noted, “We use it to hold some heavy bottles, and it is holding up well, plus it looks nice and is smooth [and] so easy to clean.”

41 An Electric Grinder For Coffee Beans Or Spices That Comes In Several Colors Kaffe Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $25 See On Amazon This electric grinder will pulverize your whole coffee beans in no time so you can brew a super fresh pot of java to get you going. Not only is it perfect for grinding your coffee beans, but you can also use this to pulse herbs and chop up nuts. Once you put something in there to grind up, simply push the on/off button and it does all the hard work for you.

42 This Double-Sided Tape That Secures Your Rugs iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your area rugs exactly where you want the with this extra thick, double-sided rug tape. It will also help keep the corners from rolling up and becoming a tripping hazard. You can apply it in just a few minutes — just peel off the adhesive backing, stick it to where you need it to hold, then firmly press the rug to the floor and you’re all set.

43 These Drawer Dividers That Are Great For Dressers, Kitchens, & Craft Rooms Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These bamboo drawer dividers are super easy to install and give you options for how many sections you divide each drawer into. You are able to adjust them so they fit snugly inside the drawer and remain in place as you open and close it. Use them to separate clothes, kitchen utensils, art supplies, or anything that lives in your drawers.

44 A Cushion Insert To Help Sagging Couches & Add Padding SagsAway Thick Cushion Insert Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cushion insert puts extra padding back in your cushions that have started to sag over the years. They are made from sturdy foam and each one is 1.5 inches thick. You slide them right inside the cushion covers currently on your couch or lounge chairs, and there is instantly more padding under your backside. As one happy reviewer raved, “My couch was getting saggy so I bought two of these and it really did the trick. Provides great support!”