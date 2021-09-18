49 Inexpensive Ways To Make Your Outfits Look 10x More Stylish

There are plenty of affordable ways to make an impression. With a few budget-friendly articles of clothing and the right accessories, you can look like a million bucks — for less than you think. Amazon is home to designer look-a-likes that make high-end fashion more attainable. From dresses to necklaces, here are 49 inexpensive ways to make your outfits look 10 times more stylish.

This list is packed with fashion-forward blouses, dresses, and jeans that will turn heads for a shockingly low price. I’ve included tops with unique necklines or sleeves that look high-end, but are less than $30. These tops are as cozy and affordable as your favorite T-shirts, but stand out as expensive-looking style must-haves.

You’ll also find many accessories on this list. Think of these as the final touches to any look. Check out the array of cubic zirconia jewelry pieces that will fool your friends or a pair of movie-star-inspired sunglasses that will have all eyes on you. Whether you’re wearing secondhand clothes you found at a killer price or your tried-and-true Target finds, these accessories will elevate your look without raising the price.

I’ve included options in a variety of styles and sizes, each with high ratings and rave reviews so you can shop with confidence. Consider these finds your secret weapons to achieving that expensive look you love at a fraction of the price.

1 This Polished Belted Knit Top That’s Under Budget ZESICA Belted Wrap Knitted Top Amazon $36 See On Amazon Looking for a polished top that’s not too pricey? This belted wrap blouse has so many fun details that will turn heads. From the wrap V-neckline to the ruffle hem, stretchy belt, and batwing sleeves, there’s a lot to love. The back has an open deep V, yet the viscose-blend is cozy enough to keep you warm. Wear to it work, out with the girls, or on your next date without breaking the bank. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

2 A Sleek Tank Bodysuit That Looks Expensive But Isn’t ReoRia Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sleek and stylish tank bodysuit is a fashion-lover’s dream piece, plus it comes at a great price. The sleeveless tank-style top is super soft, stretchy, and lined in the chest area. It features a racerback, high neck, and thong fit with snap closures along the bottom. Wear it with skirts and shorts and then under sweaters and cardigans when there’s a chill in the air. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

3 These Skinny Belts That Make Any Outfit Pop WERFORU Skinny Stretch Belt (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These skinny belts are made for cinching dresses or oversized tees to add definition to your waist — without spending a ton of money. This pack comes with four stretchy belts in black, white, brown, and gray to match any look. They each have a comfortable elastic band, plus an interlocking metal buckle that adds a little glam. Choose from eight color combinations and two sizes.

4 The No-Show Socks That Keep You Comfy And Cool wernies No Show Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Those adorable shoes would be a lot more comfortable with these no-show socks. This four-pack provides a solution to keeping your feet comfy without ruining your look. They are stretchy, lightweight, and the perfect thickness — not too bulky and not paper thin. They have a nonslip silicone grip on the back of the heel and an elastic band that holds them in place. With more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, they’re an Amazon bestseller. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 5

5 This Classic Watch That’s Easy To Read And Only $30 Timex Indiglo Analog Leather Strap Watch with Date Feature Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic watch at an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with this pick, which has more than 11,000 reviews. The Timex watch has a quartz analog face that’s easy to read, as well as a date feature to keep you on schedule. It’s made of genuine leather that fits wrists up to 7.5-inches in circumference and it comes at a thrifty price. The gold-tone details add a sophisticated accent and it’s also available in several other finishes. •Available Colors: 6

6 This Easy-To-Use Tool For Upgrading Your Hair Game Teenitor Ponytail Hair Tool (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a trained professional to try new hairstyles. This hair tail tool makes it easy to braid, twist, or style hair in unique and elegant ways – without breaking a sweat. The tool does all the work for you in just minutes. This pack includes four pieces and has earned more than 6,000 reviews, including one that cited, “Makes my mornings much easier to do my kids’ hair and mine too.”

7 The Budget-Friendly, Bold Sunnies Fit For A Star SOJOS Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon A bold pair of sunglasses can completely transform your look and this budget-friendly pair has a cult following. They feature plastic frames and composite lenses which are polarized and have a UV protective coating. The classic square shape is trendy and fit for a movie star. One of the more than 20,000 reviews noted, “They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens. BUY THESE!! Crazy good deal you won’t be disappointed!” •Available Sizes: 1 •Available Colors: 10

8 A Staple Crossbody Bag That’s Less Than $20 FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon This small, crossbody bag is a closet staple that makes it easy to keep all your belongings close by while adding major style to your outfit. And best of all? It’s under $20. The soft faux leather bag has gold-tone hardware and three zipper pockets, as well as a fourth inside the biggest pocket. The attached strap is adjustable and it comes in a variety of bold and neutral colors. •Available Colors: 20

9 The Stretchy Pull-On Jeans That Reviewers Love Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're looking for comfortable skinny jeans, this pair of jeggings has more than 80,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. They're super stretchy and have a mid-rise waist. Just pull them on and add a T-shirt or sweater for an instantly polished, yet comfy, look. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. •Available Sizes: 2 — 28, standard, plus, and regular •Available Colors: 15

10 An Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt That’s Perfect For Vacay SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flowy and asymmetrical maxi skirt will give you island vibes plus it’s so stretchy you can dance all night long. The polyester-blend skirt has an elastic waist and a high-low silhouette that shows off a little leg while keeping you cool. It has unique draping in the front and is available in 34 colors and patterns that will elevate your look, no matter where you spend your summer. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 39

11 These Budget Hair Scarves For Dressing Up Your Hair Aileam Hair Scarf Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re in-between hair washing days, just style your hair using one of these colorful hair scarves which instantly makes you look nicer. This pack of six silk satin scrunchie-style hair scarves come in fun colors like burgundy, pink, and mustard. They each have durable elastic bands inside that fix your hair in place without pulling or ripping it. This colorful pack comes with something for all of your favorite outfits.

12 This Popcorn-Texture Cardigan With Pockets Saodimallsu Open Front Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Transition your favorite summer looks to fall time with one single, affordable piece: this chunky popcorn cardigan. The open-front cardigan is slightly oversized with drop shoulders and batwing sleeves that look and feel extra cozy. The popcorn texture is trendy and looks great over a dress or a big T-shirt and jeans. The cocoon-style cardigan has two front pockets and a tunic length. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 40

13 A Flowy Peplum Blouse That Fits Like A Tee Romwe Plus Size Wrap Blouse Amazon $17 See On Amazon This peplum blouse is comfy like a T-shirt but packs enough style to turn heads. It has short sleeves and a peplum bodice that flows out from a cinched, belted waist. The top is longer than a tee, but not quite a tunic length. The material is stretchy and soft to the touch so you can wear it for work or play. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 29

14 This Basic Blouse With Trendy Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This blouse is a trendy spin on everyone’s favorite, basic T-shirt. It’s just as comfy and affordable, yet features puff sleeves that elevate your whole outfit. The V-neckline paired with these voluminous half-sleeves is a recipe for style. Wear it with jeans for dinner with friends or a skirt for work. The rayon-blended material is soft, stretchy, and has a ribbed texture. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 22

15 A Portable Steamer To Remove Wrinkles Easily PurSteam 1400-Watt Steamer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t show up with wrinkled clothing, invest in one of these mini clothes steamers that has more than 3,000 reviews. It heats up quickly and holds 4 fluid ounces to make your clothes look polished. It’s safe to use on all your clothes including silk, polyester, linen, wool, and cotton. Plus, this steamer is small enough to fit in a suitcase so you can take it when you travel.

16 An Affordable Shoe Cleaner Kit For Fresh Kicks Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This shoe cleaner is perfect for keeping those white sneakers sparkling. The formula, which has become Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “shoe cleaners,” comes with a cleaning brush and can be used on any material that can get wet including leather, vinyl, suede, and canvas. You only need a little bit of the cleaner to see a huge difference. Gently scrub off any scuffs or dirt from your shoes to have a pair that looks brand new.

17 The Stretchy Belted Blouse That Is Effortlessly Chic Romwe Split Half Sleeve Belted Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This is the kind of blouse you want to twirl around in — and not just because the price is so affordable. This peplum blouse is made of a cotton-blend and has a ruffled short sleeve and peplum bodice that flows out from a cinched waist. The material is stretchy to keep you stylish yet comfortable. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 7

18 A Sparkly Tennis Bracelet With An Economical Price PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll do a double-take when you see this shockingly realistic cubic zirconia tennis bracelet that’s much more affordable than real diamonds. The delicate accessory is classic and adds a little bit of sparkle to any outfit thanks to a number of small round stones that sit in a four-prong setting. It’s plated in 14K gold and is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “women’s tennis bracelets.” No one will believe you scored this beauty for just $15. •Available Sizes: 3 •Available Colors: 3

19 The Chunky Gold Earrings Perfect For Any Occasion PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky gold earrings add a little glam to any look without busting the budget. Whether you’re wearing an oversized T-shirt or a floor-length gown, these 14K gold-colored earrings will make a statement. They’re available in four lengths: 20, 30, 40, and 50 millimeters, as well as yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for sensitive ears.

20 This Neutral Nail Polish That’s Cheaper Than A Salon OPI Nail Lacquer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Calling all the neutral nail lovers on a budget. This inexpensive nail polish has earned more than 17,000 reviews for its combination of quality and price. OPI’s high-quality formulas come in heavily pigmented shades that are chip-resistant and last up to seven days so you can skip a trip to the salon. This polish is aptly named “Stop It I’m Blushing,” which is exactly what you’ll do when you see it on. It’s available in 25 neutral shades with pink, purple, beige, and gray undertones.

21 A Midi Satin Skirt That Looks Like Real Silk Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Midi skirts are on trend for all seasons and this bold animal print is a must-have. This chic option has the same luxurious look and feel as real silk, but it’s made of satin silk which requires much less maintenance (and is much more affordable). The hidden elasticized waist makes this skirt surprisingly comfortable. Pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers, or dress it up with heels and a cropped tank. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

22 This Sexy Bodycon Set That’s Surprisingly Affordable MRSFITOK Plus Size Tank Top Bodycon Skirt Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Who says you have to choose between being staying on budget or feeling like the main character? This matching two-piece skirt and top are both sexy and affordable, not to mention super comfy. The set comes with a stretchy, midi-length pencil skirt with a wrap belt, as well as a matching cropped tank top. Turn heads wherever you go in this body-hugging combo. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 13

23 A Faux Leather Backpack Purse That’s More Polished Nevenka Leather Backpack Purse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed back to school or planning a vacation, you need this low-price backpack purse. The quality faux leather outer is a step up from your worn-out Jansport, but still offers plenty of room. It has adjustable shoulder straps, two zippered pockets, and a simplistic loop for hanging. It also has a reasonable price tag and will add major style points to your usual utilitarian-first looks.

24 This Real Silk Scarf That Can Be Worn So Many Ways ANDANTINO 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cue the old movie soundtrack and convertible car ride — this pure mulberry silk scarf embodies the luxury of Old Hollywood with a price that won’t shock you. This $15 find is lightweight and square-shaped, so you can wear it in many different ways: in your hair, around your neck, tied to a bag, and more. Because it’s real silk, you’ll need to hand wash it, but it’s worth the soft and smooth texture that only silk can provide. Choose from a variety of bold colors and patterns. •Available Colors: 35

25 A Square-Neck Blouse With Billowing Puff Sleeves Romwe Long Puff Sleeve Square Neck Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Square necklines are back and this classy puff sleeve top is an affordable way to hop on the trend. The flowy sleeves puff up from the shoulder and billow down the arm, cuffing at the wrist. The body of the blouse is fitted and looks stylish with jeans or a skirt. The breathable top is soft and cozy and, at this price, you may want to add a few colors to your cart. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

26 The $8 Matte Lipstick That Lasts For 16 Hours Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stop reapplying lipstick all day and try this surprisingly affordable liquid lipstick that stays on for 16 hours. The matte formula is highly pigmented and goes on with a unique arrow applicator that’s precise every time. It won’t transfer onto clothes, tissues, or other lips once it’s dry and won’t smudge. It’s available in 40 shades, each for only $8.

27 This Large Tote That’s A Designer Alternative LOVEVOOK Tote Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon Quality handbags are the perfect accessory whether you’re just running errands or heading to work, and this budget-friendly option is a crowd-favorite designer alternative. The shoulder bag is large enough to carry a 13-inch laptop without skipping any of the finer details like a smooth zipper, high-quality gold-colored hardware, and protective feet base. This tote has four pockets and is available in 12 colors, plus it has earned more than 12,000 reviews.

28 A Trendy Wide-Brim Hat That Won’t Break That Bank Lanzom Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wide-brim hat is a popular accessory to complete any look, whether you’re headed to a music festival or lunch plans. The stylish hat is breathable and lightweight for wearing all year long. It’s flexible so you can pack this hat in your suitcase and it features a decorative belt buckle design. It has more than 13,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Great quality & value for the price. [...] A great stylish hat that can complete any look!” •Available Colors: 34

29 The Expensive-Looking Wrap Top To Wear On Repeat IN'VOLAND Plus Size Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The details of this wrap shirt make it look and feel much fancier than it really is — so you can wear it to dressier occasions without compromising comfort. The V-neckline, draped hem, and wrap front are elegant and the smooth, buttery-soft fabric is reminiscent of your favorite pajamas. One reviewer cited, “It's a versatile shirt. [...] Dress it up or down depending on what you pair it with and the shoes and jewelry. Would be a great top to travel with because you can wear it so many ways and it doesn't wrinkle.” •Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus •Available Colors: 32

30 This Heat-Activated Tape To Inexpensively Hem Clothes HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon The best-looking clothes are the ones that fit you well. This iron-on adhesive tape makes it easy to hem your clothes without spending a lot of money. The $2 roll comes with 8 yards at ¾-inch wide and features a double-sided adhesive that activates by running an iron over it. It’s strong enough to hold heavier fabrics like denim, suede, and wool and comes in white and black so you can choose whichever will be most discrete on your clothing. This budget solution has earned more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review.

31 An Eclectic Pack Of Hair Clips For Every Look Magicsky Pearl and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pack of 28 hair clips has something for everyone. It includes a variety of barrettes, clips, and hairpins for every look in your closet. Whether you want to make a bold statement with color or add a touch of elegance with a pearl-covered clip, this pack is for you. Use them to hold your hair back or to just add a little glam to your look.

32 A Chunky Gold Bracelet Set That’s Less Than $10 fxmimior Chain Bracelets Set (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Chunky gold jewelry continues to trend, for pairing with dressy and casual looks alike. This four-piece set is less than $10 and is fully adjustable. Plus each bracelet is separate so you can mix and match with other jewelry or switch up how many you wear at a time. The alloy metal bracelets (available in gold and silver) are lightweight, according to a five-star review that noted, “Love how light they are and great for larger wrists. Got both the silver and gold sets and they [...] are polished and have nice extenders.”

33 This Retractable Lint Roller That Fits In Your Purse Flint Retractable Lint Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, dog hair is an unwanted accessory for every single one of your looks. That’s why I love this $11 retractable lint roller. It’s small enough to fit in my purse, easy to use, and weirdly adorable. The rose-gold color is so cute, however, it’s available in eight other shades. Just twist the top off and start rolling that pet hair, lint, or dust away.

34 This $9 Double-Sided Fashion Tape You Can Rely On Secret Sidekick Clothing and Body Double Sided Tape (75 Strips) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t let bra straps distract from your stylish look and instead keep them securely hidden with this double-sided fashion tape. The multipurpose tape can be used as boob tape, as well as bonding for any clothing from socks to shoes, sleeves, and necklines. Strut your stuff with confidence, knowing this durable adhesive will keep everything where it's supposed to be. It’s easy to use, safe on your skin, and gentle on your fabric. This $9 find has more than 2,000 reviews and is Amazon’s Choice for “double-sided bra tape.”

35 A Color Block Cardigan That’s Under $35 ECOWISH Color Block Striped Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon This color block cardigan is long, mid-weight, and perfect for feeling put together while still staying under budget. It’s made of brushed acrylic so it’s ultra-soft. The open front doesn’t have any annoying buttons and instead hangs beautifully to the mid-thigh. It’s available in 45 colors and patterns and has two deep pockets on the front. This pick pairs perfectly with everything from jeans and leggings to short skirts and maxi dresses. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 43

36 This Faux Leather Belt That Cinches At Your Waist Earnda Leather Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a little shape to any outfit with this faux leather belt that has a double ring buckle. It comes in five sizes, each with several adjustable notches. Wear this belt through your pant belt loops or to cinch in an oversized T-shirt or jacket. One of the 10,000 reviews cited, “It looks great with jeans and a front tuck shirt. Looks expensive and is well made. I liked it so much that I had to buy it in brown also.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

37 A Silk Face Mask That Matches Your Style CELESTIAL SILK 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect yourself in style with this 100% mulberry silk face mask that’s reusable and shockingly luxurious. It’s made with the highest grade of mulberry silk so it’s temperature regulating, washable, and so soft. Wear it to protect yourself from germs, dust, or pollen, without compromising your outfit. These elegant face masks are just $15 and feature adjustable ear loops to get that perfect fit. •Available Colors: 8

38 This Solitare Pendant That Looks Like A Real Diamond PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Show off a little sparkle around your neck without paying a small fortune, thanks to this Swarovski cubic zirconia crystal. The 1.5-carat solitaire pendant is subtle and sophisticated with an 18-inch white gold-plated chain that can be adjusted by two inches. One reviewer noted that it hasn’t tarnished even after showering, sleeping, and working out in it. “I got it for my wedding [...] but not only did it make it through the day, I have been wearing it every day since then. It is dainty and simple enough for everyday wear, as well as a beautiful piece for a fancier occasion.”

39 An Opaque Pair Of Leggings In Four Inseam Sizes Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’ve struggled to find that perfect pair of leggings, give this 4.4-star rated pair a try since they’re affordable and available in so many sizes. The viscose-blend material is stretchy, opaque, fitted, and comfortable. These leggings have a mid-rise and are available in four inseams. Use these budget picks as the basis for a comfy travel outfit or hanging around the house. •Available Sizes: X-Small —XX-Large (short, regular, long, and extra-long inseams available) •Available Colors: 6

40 This $12 Necklace Plated In 14K Gold NUZON Chain Choker Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon This inexpensive flat chain necklace is a trendy accessory for casual and dressy looks. The 16-inch chain has a 2-inch extender and a 5-millimeter width that’s delicate and simple. It is plated in 14-karat gold in a herringbone pattern that’s flexible and shiny. It’s also available in silver.

41 The Handy Wipes Designed For Cleaning Boots BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes for Leather & Suede Shoes (10 Wipes) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your winter boots looking brand new with these boot cleaning wipes. You can use them on leather, suede, or any fabric to easily remove dirt and even salt stains. They come in a resealable pack like standard wipes and fit perfectly in your purse. The wipes are made with an all-natural formula that will make your shoes look new. The pack comes with 10 individually wrapped wipes.

42 This Cozy Fashion Shawl That’s $40 Goodthreads Wrap Shawl Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cozy shawl is your permission to wrap up in a blanket all day, without alerting the fashion police. This fashion-forward wrap has an open front and a bold geometric pattern that’s perfect for layering over fall and winter basics. This $40 find is a total steal and comes in two different patterns. One five-star review cited, “I liked everything about this, a warm cozy cape that is beautiful, too.”

43 A Relaxed And Affordable Criss-Cross Sweater Asvivid Criss Cross V Back Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This V-neckline sweater with a strappy criss-cross pattern on the back, but reviewers noted that they often wear the piece with its criss-cross straps along the front for a different look. This soft knit sweater has a relaxed fit with a ribbed hemline and wrists, and it comes in both solid colors and stripes. Layer a tank top underneath to stay warm or wear it as a transitional piece between seasons. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

44 This Fabric Shaver To Remove Fuzz From Sweaters Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This battery-operated shaver will remove those stubborn fuzzies on your sweaters and hats to make them look brand new. The defuzzer has a large, two-inch shaving surface and three settings to control the length of your snip. The rechargeable device is small, compact, and portable, and it even comes in six color options.

45 An Animal Print Cardigan That’s Ultra Cozy Angashion Leopard Print Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reviewers love this bold leopard print cardigan that has a thrifty price. The open-front cardigan has a ribbed hem and cuff that feels cozy, however, it's lightweight enough to wear over a tank in the summer. The oversized fit features dropped shoulders and a knee-length hemline. It’s so versatile (dress it up or keep it cozy), making it an even better deal. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 40

46 These Pointed-Toe Flats That You Need In Every Color Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and wallet. The pointed toe and neutral color make these a wardrobe basic and at this price, you may want to buy a few pairs. The sole and faux leather upper are flexible yet supportive. They’ve earned more than 3,700 reviews and are available in 11 colors. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 11

47 This Hooded Pullover That’s Comfy And Affordable Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Loungewear is all the rage and as cooler weather approaches, you may be looking for an affordable option. This hooded pullover sweater is high quality on a budget. The soft-touch material is comfortable, stretchy, and machine washable. Wear it with leggings, jeans, or even dress it up a bit by layering it under a blazer, all while staying under budget. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

48 A Simplistic Gold Anklet That Looks Expensive Barzel Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This simple gold anklet is the beach-inspired accessory you need before jetting off on your next vacation. The flat mariner-style anklet is plated in 18-karat gold and comes in three lengths. It’s earned more than 11,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Super cute and dainty! Looks way more expensive than it actually was.”