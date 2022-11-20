If you have acne, hormonal acne, bacne, maskne, or any other form of skin inflammation, allow us to introduce you to the latest skin care line that deserves to be on your radar: Hey Bud, a range of vegan, cruelty-free skin care products that use hemp seed oil to help soothe, calm, and hydrate your skin.

Hemp seed oil is derived from the cannabis plant, and, thanks to its ability to help regulate excess sebum production and calm inflammation, it can be especially beneficial for people with acne-prone skin. (Sebum is the naturally occurring oil our skin produces to prevent it from drying out, but when it’s over produced, it can clog our pores, leading to breakouts.)

It’s not only oily and acne-prone skin types Hey Bud caters to, as hemp seed oil is packed with essential fatty acids, aka vital nutrients that are needed to keep our skin smooth, healthy, and plump. And the naturally moisturizing properties of the oil can also help to relieve skin conditions such as dermatitis and psoriasis, as well as both severe and run-of-the-mill dryness.

For the upcoming Black Friday sales, Hey Bud is offering you up to 35% off from November 18 to November 28, so it’s the perfect opportunity to gift your skin a glow-up for the upcoming festive season.

The Deep Cleaner

This thick, creamy clay mask covers all your skin care bases in one fell swoop: kaolin and bentonite clays deeply cleanse clogged pores, aloe vera and hemp seed oil restore moisture, and green tea offers its antioxidant benefits. You’ll have that post-facial glow each time you use it, which can be anywhere from one to three times a week, depending on your skin type. It also comes with a free applicator brush, so you can act like a professional aesthetician from the comfort of your own bathroom.

Glowing review: "I just wanted to say thank you so much for saving my skin! It's removed my acne, cleared the redness and left my skin feeling moisturised. Easily the best mask on the market and I will be a customer for life!"

The Refresher

This foaming gel cleanser is the wake-up you need each morning; infused with grapefruit extract, its refreshing scent will not only perk you up, but it’s naturally high in vitamin C, an antioxidant that can help stimulate collagen production. Other key ingredients in here are hyaluronic acid for lightweight hydration, salicylic acid to clean out clogged pores, and of course, hemp seed oil to promote balanced skin. The cleanser is also gentle and lightweight enough to use every day, because it won’t strip your skin of the natural oils it needs to stay healthy.

Glowing Review: "I've been using this while in the shower and my face feels incredible afterwards."

The Nourisher

While putting oil on oily skin may seem counter-intuitive, sebum production tends to ramp up when our skin is super dry. This face oil contains a blend of nutrient-rich camellia, macadamia, jojoba, rosehip, and hemp seed oils to nourish your skin and give it an immediate glow, and that’s it: you won’t find any other ingredients in here — just pure, good-for-skin oils.

Glowing Review: "I’ve been using the hemp face oil twice a day since, safe to say this product will stay a staple in my morning & night routines."

The Protector

Made with skin-protecting, collagen-boosting vitamin C and ferulic acid to boost its effects, this is the perfect serum for everyday use. It’s also rich in niacinamide, which has almost too many benefits to list — but namely, it’s a great ingredient for soothing, brightening, and leaving skin looking healthy and clear. Wear this under your sunscreen daily for your best skin ever.

Glowing Review: "It does the heavy lifting while I go about living my life without stressing about the harmful effects my skin may be suffering in the process"

The Banisher

The newest product in Hey Bud’s lineup, this eye cream will perk you right up with its ability to smooth, plump up, and brighten your skin. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and a handful of nourishing, plant-derived oils, it also contains caffeine to give your under-eye area a literal boost.

Glowing Review: "This product is ideal for anyone exhibiting early or premature signs of eye wrinkles."