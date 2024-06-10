Supermodel Irina Shayk, who has slayed runways worldwide, recently joined forces with Good American for their latest campaign. The result? A sartorial smorgasbord of jean-centric looks that will have you reaching for your credit card faster than you can say "double denim."

The campaign video is a lesson in the material’s versatility. Shayk kicked things off with a show-stopping outfit: a denim bralette and matching maxi skirt that put her sculpted abs on center stage. Barefoot and with her hair slicked back, her glamourous approach to the head-turning combination proved dungaree fabric can be downright glamorous.

From there, Shayk transitioned toward a more casual vibe, rocking baggy jeans with a matching vest. Black sunglasses and a sleek belt completed her city-ready look, a perfect choice for a quick coffee run or a night out on the town.

Irina’s Denim Looks

For a touch of summer chic, Shayk slipped into a pair of cut-off shorts and a crisp white shirt — a timeless pairing that never goes out of style. Feeling a bit more daring? Take a cue from Shayk and try the brand's body-hugging blue denim dress with a plunging neckline.

The campaign also features Shayk strutting her stuff in a variety of updated Canadian tuxedos.

Photo: Good American

From a crisp white denim jacket paired with matching jeans and Western boots to a classic blue denim shirt and jeans combo, Shayk shows us how to navigate the double denim dilemma with ease.

Photo: Good American

One thing's for sure: this Good American campaign is a denim lover’s dream come true.

Photo: Good American

Shayk's confidence and charisma shine through in every shot, making you want to ditch your sweats and embrace a new pair of blues.