Any style enthusiast with a pulse has likely been influenced by Iris Apfel. Known for her trademark blue eyeshadow, red lipstick, and statement eyeglasses, the fashion icon received accolades for a show at The Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, signed with IMG Models at the age of 97, was the subject of an eponymous feature-length documentary film — phew! — and shows no sign of slowing down: Apfel’s latest venture is her first-ever Australian collaboration with the legendary accessories brand Erstwilder.

Whimsical Wearable Art From A Fashion Icon

Each piece in the Erstwilder x Iris Apfel collection contains elements that are oh-so-Apfel. You’ll instantly recognize her glasses, lipstick, and eyeshadow in elements of every item, from brooches made in Apfel’s image to glasses-shaped drop earrings, along with statement necklaces and more traditional (though no less fun) tortoiseshell earrings. Scroll on for a selection of the very best offerings from the collaboration, but act fast — although the collection just went live this week, pieces are already selling out.

1. This Iris-Apfel-Wearing-Pom-Poms Broach

Bring Apfel’s infectious energy with you wherever you go. Hand-assembled from resin, the Iris The Style Icon Brooch features a lasercut likeness of the tastemaker herself — complete with her trademark eyeglasses, blue eyeshadow, and red lipstick —surrounded by vibrant pink pom poms. Take a cue from Apfel and style it with one on each cuff, or wear it to accentuate the collar of your button-down shirts; the possibilities are endless.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

2. A Chunky Meta Statement Necklace

If anything besides the combination of eyeglasses, lipstick, and eyeshadow could characterize Apfel’s aesthetic, it’s a bold necklace, and the Iris The Style Icon Statement Necklace combines all four elements in one eye-catching piece. Hand-assembled from resin, it features chunky links in gleaming black, accented by a dangling likeness of the fashion influencer — which wears its own tiny statement necklace. So meta, and so good.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

3. A Smart-Looking Pair Of Earrings

Even if you don’t need glasses, this pair of I Wear Eyewear Iris Drop Earrings lets you get in on the fun of Apfel’s signature statement specs. Each earring features a dangling, hand-assembled pair of miniature two-tone resin-cast eyeglasses, for a whimsical dash of Apfel pride.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

4. An Adorable Puppy Dog Brooch

Why not combine your animal adoration with your Apfel fandom? This cute French bulldog brooch features not just any canine, but an Iris Apfel pupper, hand-assembled from resin, complete with hand-detailed eyeglasses and a statement red ruffled collar. (Cat parents, I see you, and so does Apfel: The Feathered and Framed Mini Brooch will become your new obsession.)

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

5. The Bold Yet Wearable Earrings You’ll Pair With Everything

The thickset silhouette of Apfel’s Statement Tort Chunky Chain Earrings is reminiscent of ‘70s-era fashion — but the tonal brown tortoise resin and linked geometric shape are versatile enough to be paired with everything in your closet, from dramatic and colorful to neutral and classic. These earrings know how to fit in and stand out.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

6. A Tiny Enamel Pin With Your New Style Motto

Tiny but impactful, the Iris Enamel Pin features a pair of eyeglasses emblazoned with some wise words from Apfel that are bound to become your new rallying cry: “Fashion you can buy, but style you possess.” It’s both positive fashion affirmation and adorable accessory — how can you say no?

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

7. A Swingy Pair Of Iris Apfel Earrings

Why shouldn’t your earrings be able to wear a necklace? Hand-assembled in resin with laser-etched details, this pair of earrings features Apfel’s face — with statement eyeglasses that frame blue-shadowed eyes, lips coated in bright red lipstick, and a tiny dangling statement necklace — for a whimsical, colorful effect that will add some fun (and movement) to any outfit.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

8. A Red-Ruffed Iris Apfel Brooch

A statement ruff isn’t merely for Elizabethean royalty, and this brooch is here to prove it. Designed with the image of Apfel’s face, the laser-etched resin pin features her instantly recognizable eyeglasses, blue eyeshadow, and red lipstick, surrounded at the base by a ruffle of red resin just like the sort of statement piece Apfel might wear. This brooch will add the perfect pop of primary color to an otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

9. This Whimsical Eyeglasses Necklace Held By Manicured Hands

An accessory like The Face Of Style Iris Necklace is such a fun conversation starter. There are so many special details to notice, from the two-toned eyeglasses held by tiny hands — complete with red nail polish — to the accentuating bangles and chunky cuffs. Hand-assembled from resin, it has all the colorful detail you’d expect of an Iris Apfel piece.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

10. These Marble Chain Earrings In A Versatile Neutral

Iris Apfel isn’t just for the color-obsessed. Fashion fanatics who favor a more neutral palette can get in on the fun with the Statement Marble Chain Earrings. Available in this creamy shade (as well as an equally versatile classic black and a deep red), these resin earrings feature a triple-link design, with each link escalating in size for an effect that’s sure to catch the eye — and go with just about everything in your closet.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 3

