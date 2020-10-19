If Jameela Jamil's tweets on body positivity are a mainstay in your feed, you're not alone. The Good Place actress is an outspoken advocate for positive representation for any and all body types. That's why her status as an #AerieREAL Role Model makes perfect sense, as the intimates and lifestyle brand is known for its inclusive casting and un-retouched ad campaigns. Along with her Aerie gig, Jamil founded a community called I Weigh to amplify underrepresented voices and push for "radical inclusivity."

One constant throughout her career is that she isn't afraid to use her voice. Jamil has spoken at length about eating disorders and mental health, using her platform to support those battling with depression, anxiety, and the like. And when it comes to politics, she's one of the loudest advocates for making your voice heard at the voting booth.

To get to know the inspiring woman behind all this powerful advocacy, Bustle caught up with Jamil about everything from her go-to outfit to the TV shows she's currently binge watching. Along with the rest of the world, the actress is partial toward activewear, "especially this year," she tells Bustle. She's also not afraid to try an '80s take on leggings, wearing them with an oversize T-shirt and an ankle boot. "I like ankle boots with my activewear. I wear leggings all the time with either a chunky sweater or a baggy t-shirt and an ankle boot."

Learn more about Jameela – including her (highly relatable) favorite song – in her Bustle Booth questionnaire below.

In the Bustle Booth

What are your self-care tips?

Being very mindful of who I follow online. If they stress me out for make me feel bad about myself, or if I feel they are not promoting healthy ideals, I unfollow. Step away from your computer or screen and play with a dog or go for a walk. I've been walking two hours a day and listening to music, and it's completely turned my mental health around. Lastly, comedy. Comedy is vital to survival. I genuinely believe that.

What is your favorite song to listen to, to get pumped up?

Beyonce's "Party"

How do you wear your activewear IRL for an everyday look?

I like ankle boots with my activewear. I wear leggings all the time with either a chunky sweater or a baggy t-shirt and an ankle boot. I live in activewear, especially this year.

What is the last TV show you binge-watched?

I May Destroy You and I'm about to binge I Hate Suzie.

What special skill did you hone during quarantine?

Becoming a podcaster.

What’s your little-known superpower?

My ability to find snacks.

Who are the three people you most recently texted?

Boyfriend, best friend, and publicist.

What advice would you give to young girls growing up now?

Don't be your own worst enemy. Don't allow your inner bully to talk negatively about you in your head. Also, don't say something to yourself that you wouldn't say to someone that you love.