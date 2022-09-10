Celebrity Style
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Neon High-Heel Thong Sandals At New York Fashion Week
She accessorized her black dress with a Y2K flair.
As if Jennifer Lawrence didn’t have enough going on this week. In between press for her October cover of Vogue and the debut of her production company’s first film, Causeway, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in a colorful fashion at Simon Miller’s SS23 Fashion Week show in New York.
She was seen leaving the show on Sept. 8 wearing the designer head-to-toe, the standout being her Ghost Wedges in Happy Green. The fluorescent highlight was paired with a long-sleeved black LBD — another Simon Miller number — and a gold Lopsy Metallic Faux-Leather Top-Handle Bag on her arm.
Lawrence kept things fairly straightforward otherwise, with some simple oval shades, a gold chain necklace with a teal stone, and her golden locks free-flowing and relaxed.
While it’s been a moment since we’ve seen this star in the fashion fold since becoming a mom, it’s clear Lawrence is back with a pep in her step. Shop her look below.
