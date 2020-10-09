Beauty
Nobody wears a glossy nude lip like her.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved in a major way over the years. With recent teases of an upcoming beauty brand and some big-time hair changes (hi, waist-length hair extensions), take a look back at Lopez's most iconic beauty moments throughout her career.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Lopez's beauty vibe in the early '90s was very of the time, and included matte makeup and brown-toned lipstick. She often wore her hair curly, a look to which she's returned in 2020.