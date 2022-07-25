Beauty
Très chic.
Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images
From baby faces to bride and groom, it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story was written in the stars.
And while their dreamy honeymoon in Paris has been giving Bennifer stans all the feels — the understated hero of the trip? JLo’s effortless hairstyles.
Just before being spotted with her now-husband in Paris, Jennifer Lopez shared a personal, makeup-free pic on her IG, sharing a more unfiltered and unbothered side of herself.