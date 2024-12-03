Jennifer Lopez’s winter wardrobe is simply Unstoppable — pun intended. As she promotes her new film, which hits theaters on Dec. 6, the actor has taken fans on a fashion world tour of sorts and has made every look just a little spicy.

From pairing sheer tops with Birkin bags to donning cardigan sets with tiny knit shorts, J.Lo has mastered every facet of the naked dressing trend and elevated each look. And somehow, she still looks cozy and ready for winter weather.

Her sartorial streak continued on the newest cover of Entertainment Weekly, where she put an edgy spin on one of the most beloved closet staples.

J.Lo’s Thigh-High Slit

Posing with her Unstoppable co-star Jharrell Jerome on the cover, J.Lo added an edgy touch to the classic little black dress, donning a leather LBD with a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit for maximum leg exposure. She tossed a baggy leather overshirt on top, adding a casual touch to the glam outfit.

Instead of adding more glamour with some flashy bling, J.Lo let the outfit do the talking, going accessory-free and letting her hair down in effortlessly flowing locks like only a true Hollywood superstar could do.

Jonny Marlow for Entertainment Weekly

J.Lo’s Sheer Top

The night before her cover reveal, J.Lo sported another winter-ready spicy look to dinner in Beverly Hills, proving that her style tendencies aren’t only for press appearances.

The star donned a glittery silver sheer top with long sleeves and shimmering mesh, exposing her midriff and skin-colored bra. She elevated her risqué top by pairing it with a high-waisted brown leather skirt and matching knee-high boots, ensuring she stayed cozy and meeting-ready.

Backgrid

She completed the look by carrying a rare Hermès Birkin bag with a brown crocodile print, which currently resales for an eye-watering $56,000. Now, that’s how you do quiet luxury.