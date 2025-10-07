Jennifer Lopez knows how to bring the drama with her outfit. Whether she’s onstage in full glitz and glamour, going out to dinner in a quiet luxury-coded ’fit, or walking the red carpet in an ensemble that straddles both aesthetics, she often finds a way to add a dramatic flair to her looks.

On Oct. 6, J.Lo reunited with her ex-husband Ben Affleck at the premiere of their new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, just months after they finalized their divorce. (She stars in the film, while he’s an executive producer.) The former couple posed together on the red carpet, amicably celebrating the movie’s release.

J.Lo’s Dramatic Plunge

At the premiere, J.Lo chose a look that was dramatic enough for the film she’s promoting. She wore a sculptural creation from designer Harris Reed, a brown and taupe floor-length dress with a leafy floral pattern and off-shoulder sleeves that created a plunging neckline.

The gown featured a spider-like bodice that wrapped around her waist, with pointed spikes jutting out in all directions, adding just a touch of method dressing.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

J.Lo let her spider-inspired dress do the talking, keeping her accessories minimal with just a pair of dangly drop diamond earrings and a silver wave ring. Under her flowing gown, she donned gold platform heels.

J.Lo’s Plunging Suit

Before the premiere, J.Lo attended a Q&A for Kiss of the Spider-Woman, and came prepared to work — both professionally and sartorially. She wore a yellow blazer with a plunging neckline and a matching high-waisted skirt with a leg slit, adding some spicy whimsy to her ensemble.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She carried a brown crocodile leather box clutch and donned a pair of peep-toe black lace pumps. She completed her look with spiky gold bobble earrings and oversized aviator sunglasses.

J.Lo’s Lingerie Dress

Stepping out in New York the night before her premiere, J.Lo once again added some sultriness to a relatively muted look. She wore a lingerie-inspired wrap dress, featuring a white lace collar that led to a silky, brown bodice cinched with a matching ribbon belt. The minidress had a lace hem and sheer, flowing sleeves that created a cape-like effect.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with a simple white shoulder bag and ankle-strap open-toe heels.